Wednesday’s Swim/Wrestle Roundup: Olympic wrestlers down Ardrey Kell

Olympic won the feature match Wednesday night and went on to hand Ardrey Kell a 54-21 defeat in a SoMeck 7 4A wrestling meet.
The Trojans won 10 of 14 weight divisions, sweeping the first five matches.
The key bout was at 170 pounds, pitting Olympic’s Murad Nabiev against the Knights’ John Yakoboski. Nabiev entered with a 21-7 record, while Yakoboski was 10-2. Nabiev rallied for a 13-11 victory.
Olympic sophomore Landon Bean won by pin, improving his season record to 23-6. For Ardrey Kell, senior Ishmael Williams won by forfeit at 220 pounds and is 19-0 this season.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Swimming
Foothills 2A: Morganton Patton scored girls’ and boys’ victories over Foothills 2A opponents Valdese Draughn and Newton Foard, in a meet at Patton High.
The girls were easy winners, taking all 11 events and scoring 97 points. Draughn had 47 and Foard 26. The boys’ competition was closer, with Patton’s 65 edging Draughn (57) and Foard (45).
Patton’s Sarah Cooper took the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, and Caroline Lucas won the 50 and 100 freestyle events. Lucas also swam on victorious 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams.
Foard’s Dylan Haas and Ethan McCosh were double-winners. Haas took the 200 individual medley and 200 freestyle, and McCosh won the 200 butterfly and 500 freestyle. Draugh freshman Jake Hudson won the 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke.
North Piedmont 3A: South Iredell’s girls and boys defeated North Iredell and Statesville in a three-team North Piedmont 3A meet at the Statesville YMCA. The Viking girls had 506 points, to 327 for North Iredell and 240 for Statesville. South Iredell’s boys edged North Iredell 436-334, with Statesville scoring 191.
South Iredell’s Kenzi Cresci won the 200-meter individual medley and 100 breaststroke, and Rachel Snyder took the 50 and 100 freestyle races.
On the boys’ side, double-winners were South Iredell’s Caden Krampert (200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke) and Joseph Moore (500 freestyle and 100 backstroke).
Rowan County: China Grove Carson’s girls and boys dominated East Rowan and West Rowan in a three-team North Piedmont 3A meet at the Saleeby-Fisher YMCA in Rowan County.
The Carson girls won eight of 11 events and had 20 top-four finishers. East Rowan won three races and had 14 top-four finishers. West Rowan had seven swimmers or teams in the top four.
Winning two events were Carson’s Taylor Sever (200 individual medley and 100 freestyle) and Olivia Shorter (100 butterfly and 500 freestyle).
Carson’s boys won eight of 11 events and had 20 top-four finishers, including 16 who were first or second. West Rowan won two events (seven in the top four) and East Rowan took one (five in the top four).
Double-winners for the boys were West Rowan’s Matthew Gouge (200 freestyle and 500 freestyle) and Carson’s Matthew Epley (200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke) and Cole Dixon (50 freestyle and 100 freestyle).
Wrestling
MECKLENBURG
Hough 81, West Charlotte 0: Geovany Munoz (113) and Justin Sanders (145) scored pins in less than a minute for the Huskies in this I-Meck 4A meet.
Hough 60, Mallard Creek 12: Hough’s Cameron Nance posted a 2-0 victory over Dorian McNeil in a tight 138-pound match.
Mallard Creek 76, North Mecklenburg 6: Marvin Rich (182) pinned his opponent in 21 seconds, leading the Mavericks past their I-Meck 4A foes.
Mooresville 76, Hopewell 6: Blue Devil standout Silas Shaw won by forfeit at 145 pounds, but brother Isaac Shaw scored a pin in this I-Meck 4A meet.
Mooresville 77, Harding 3: Caleb Tate (195), John Jimenez (220) and Tyree Westmoreland (285) closed the meet with pins for Mooresville.
Providence Day 60, Oak Hill Academy 12: Alec Wallach (126) and Ikem Ekwonu (285) won by pin in less than a minute, leading the Chargers.
Providence Day 59, Mooresville Bradford Prep 24: Scoring first-minute pins were Providence Day’s Alec Wallach (126), Aidan Lorsson (132) and Kevin Sangmuah (182) and Bradford Prep’s Marcus Loving (152).
South Mecklenburg 60, West Mecklenburg 18: The Sabres’ Cade Watrous won by pin at 138 pounds, improving his season record to 24-5. Teammate Kyle Sanders, a junior, is now 28-3 after winning by pin at 120 pounds. West Mecklenburg senior Eric Hudson improved to 17-3 on the season with a pin victory at 195.
REGION
Albemarle 42, North Moore 30: Monta Hall (182), Adrien Little (195), Naquian Carpenter (220) and Unique Carvalho (285) finished the Yadkin Valley 1A meet with pins for the Bulldogs.
Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 60, North Stanly 19: Elijah McCowan (138) and Meliek Bryant (182) won by pin for North Stanly.
East Lincoln 75, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 6: Caleb Hines (145), Alex Biagi (152), Evan Hines (160), Avlin Brooke (170), Carter Williamson (195) and Trent Smith (285) scored pins for the Mustangs.
Fayetteville Britt 45, Richmond Senior 30: Andres Sanchez (106) and Joseph Nicholson (120) helped get the Raiders off to an 18-0 lead, but Britt rallied for a Sandhills 4A victory.
Newton-Conover 61, Ashe County 7: The Red Devils won the first nine matches, including pins by Mitch Glover (113), Isaiah Summers (120) and Spenser Harris (126).
Richmond Senior 55, Fayetteville Seventy-First 15: Jamarion Short (170) took a 6-4 decision over Demontrious Ratliff in a closely-contested 170-pound bout.
West Davidson 40, Salisbury 31: Christian Sierra (113), Keelan Lemmon (145) and Jaden Gaither (160) won by pin for Salisbury in a Central Carolina 2A contest.
Report results of your school’s non-basketball winter sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
Comments