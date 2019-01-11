Thursday’s wrestling/swimming roundup: It’s Providence swimmers in a sweep

Rhiannon Wozny and Conall Monahan each won a pair of events, leading Providence to a sweep of Weddington in high school swimming.
The Providence girls beat visiting Weddington 192-94, and the boys topped the Warriors 172-110.
Wozny, a senior, won the 200-meter freestyle and the 100 freestyle, and she was a member of the victorious 200 freestyle relay team.
Senior Katie Corbi took the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke for Weddington, and she was a member of the first-place 400 freestyle relay team.
Monahan, a junior, was the only double-winner in the boys’ competition. He finished first in the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke, and he swam on the victorious 400 freestyle relay team.
Cox Mill dominates: Concord Cox Mill led the way in a five-team meet at West Charlotte High. The Chargers won nine of 11 girls’ events and seven of 10 boys’ events. There were no swimmers in the boys’ 500-meter freestyle.
Also competing in the meet were Mallard Creek, North Mecklenburg, Vance and West Charlotte.
Freshman Caitlyn Horn won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly for Cox Mill, and teammate Alicia Price, a junior, took the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke. North Mecklenburg senior Sadie Calhoun won the 500 freestyle by 30 seconds and also took the 100 breaststroke.
Double-winners for Cox Mill in boys’ events were sophomore Garrett Kilmurry (200 freestyle and 100 freestyle) and sophomore Atharva Kripak (50 freestyle and 100 backstroke). North Mecklenburg senior Zach Mandel won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke.
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 53, Charlotte Country Day 18: Will Kercher (126) and Will Shircliff (132) won decision victories for Country Day, but Metrolina’s A.J. Hoyle (120), Nil4es Debnam (138), Mason Miles (145) and Jacob Hattaway (160) won by pin.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 65, Rocky River 17: Ericsson Cheek (113 pounds), Alex Gallagher (120) and John Arnett (160) won by pins in less than a minute for the Pirates, in their Southwestern 4A triumph.
Monroe Parkwood 54, Monroe 27: Monroe’s Amir Joseph edged Parkwood’s Daniel Morrison 3-2 in the 285-pound bout, but Parkwood took nine of the other 13 weight classes and scored a Southern Carolinas 3A victory.
Monroe Parkwood 39, Marvin Ridge 35: Matthew Isom won by pin at 285 pounds for Parkwood, lifting his team to a Southern Carolinas 3A triumph.
Monroe Union Academy 49, Charlotte Country Day 12: Will Kercher (126) and Sam Davis (160) took pin victories for Country Day, but the Cardinals won behind pins by Spencer Truesdale (120), Isaac Williams (132), Josiah Hemphill (145), Chris Morgan (152) and Daniel Beare (182).
Mount Pleasant 35, Monroe Central Academy 34: Mount Pleasant’s Ben Wright scored a 1-0 decision over Nick Swayze in the 285-pound match, lifting the Tigers to a Rocky River 2A victory.
Unionville Piedmont 62, Indian Trail Sun Valley 12: Piedmont standouts Bailey Wicker (120 pounds), Josh Blatt (138) and Colby Funderburk (145) were among the Panther winners.
Unionville Piedmont 65, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 18: The Panthers took the first four matches by pin and cruised past the Cavaliers. James Price (195) had Piedmont’s fastest pin, winning in 33 seconds.
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 46, Indian Trail Sun Valley 24: Cuthbertson swept five straight matches from 145 to 182 pounds and topped the Spartans. In the closest match of the meet, Blake Mettler of Cuthbertson edged Sun Valley’s Joshua Moorman 7-5.
West Stanly 60, Marshville Forest Hills 12: Andrew Becker (160) and Brandon Becker (170) won by pin for the Colts in their Rocky River 2A victory.
Report results of your school’s non-basketball winter sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
