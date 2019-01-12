Friday’s swim/wrestle report: South Meck, Ardrey Kell split SoMeck swim meet

A dead-heat finish helped Ardrey Kell salvage a split with South Mecklenburg on Friday evening in a meeting of state swim powers.
South Mecklenburg won seven of 11 events and took the girls’ meet 160-126, but Ardrey Kell’s boys rallied in the final leg of the final event for a 143.5-142.5 squeaker over the Sabres.
The meet was held at Providence High.
Ardrey Kell took a 136-135 lead over South Mecklenburg entering the final event of the boys’ competition – the 400-meter freestyle relay.
South Mecklenburg had a one-second lead after three laps of the race, but Ardrey Kell senior Josh Fletcher caught the Sabres’ Garrett Boone in the final 100-meter lap, and the race ended in a dead heat. Each team had times of three minutes 16.32 seconds.
That enabled the Knights to win by a point.
Both Fletcher and Boone was a pair of events, with Fletcher taking the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. Boone won the 100 freestyle and 50 freestyle.
In a particularly close race, South Mecklenburg’s Wesley Barnhardt edged Ardrey Kell’s Jack Valiquette in the 200 individual medley by three-hundredths of a second.
Ellie Marquardt led the South Mecklenburg girls, winning the 200 individual medley by nine seconds and taking the 100 freestyle. She also swam on a victorious 400 freestyle relay squad.
Ardrey Kell’s Lexie Handlin won the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Myers Park sweeps SW4A swim
Myers Park easily won the girls’ and boys’ championships in the Southwestern 4A Conference meet Friday evening at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center in Charlotte’s uptown.
The Mustang girls piled up 714 points, with Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (381) second. Trailing were Butler (296), Independence (219), East Mecklenburg (214) and Indian Trail Porter Ridge (133).
Myers Park’s boys scored 676 points, with East Mecklenburg (327) edging Butler (301), Hickory Ridge (288) and Independence (283) in a four-way battle for second. Porter Ridge (77) and Garinger (21) trailed.
Myers Park won all 11 girls’ events, with senior Olwyn Bartis (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle), junior Liza Whitmire (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke) and senior Janie Smith (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly) each winning twice. Other individual winners were Rowan Bartis (500 freestyle) and Amelia Steffen (100 backstroke). The Mustangs also won the 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays.
Myers Park took 10 of 11 boys’ events, with seniors Jack Walker (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Joshua Walker (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke) and Benjamin Hager (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly) and junior Rocket Primm (50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke) each winning twice. East Mecklenburg won the 200 freestyle relay, and Myers Park took the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
Latin swimmers sweep
Charlotte Latin’s boys and girls swept of meets Friday night, with each team beating Concord Cannon and Asheville School. Cannon’s girls beat Asheville School, but the Cannon boys fell to Asheville School.
Girls’ scores: Charlotte Latin 58, Cannon School 36; Charlotte Latin 61, Asheville School 32; Cannon School 57, Asheville School 36.
Boys’ scores: Charlotte Latin 69, Cannon School 25; Charlotte Latin 58, Asheville School 36; Asheville School 69, Cannon School 25.
Three Charlotte Latin girls’ swimmers won a pair of events, with Maria Soto winning the 100 backstroke and 50 freestyle; Jessica Flynn taking the 100 breaststroke and 200 freestyle; and Amy Dragelin capturing the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly.
There was one double-winner among the boys – Charlotte Latin’s Kwame Thornhill, who won the 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle.
Wrestling
Belmont South Point 60, Forest City Chase 12: Winning by pins were South Point’s Andrew Warren (182 pounds) and Chase’s Hunter Dover (126) and Matthew Sprouse (160). South Point won most matches by forfeit.
East Rutherford 42, Forest City Chase 6: Calvin Jones (180) and Jesse Sutphin (182) won by pin, leading the Cavaliers to a Southwestern 2A victory.
Hickory St. Stephens 67, Morganton Freedom 9: Tariq Shuford (120) and Omar Orozco (132) scored first-period pins as St. Stephens took a lopsided Northwestern 3A-4A victory.
Hickory St. Stephens 68, South Caldwell 9: Graham Ormand (126), Blake Brewer (138) and Dakota Metcalf (182) won by pin in less than a minute, in St. Stephens’ Northwestern 3A-4A romp.
Kings Mountain 66, Gastonia Forestview 11: Dayvion Downs (145) earned a 1-0 victory over Jesse Osborne, helping the Mountaineers to a Big South 3A victory. The Mountaineers’ Darrell Whittaker (138) edged Trent Smith 8-5.
Kings Mountain 62, Lawndale Burns 17: In the closest match, Kings Mountain’s Nathan Groves (170) beat Silas Tate 12-10.
Lawndale Burns 53, Gastonia Forestview 24: Justin Davis (113), Jack Curtis (132), John Williams (152), Silas Tate (170), Sage Cook (182) and Jashaun Smarr (285) won by pin for the victorious Bulldogs in this Big South 3A meet.
Mooresville Bradford Prep 66, Bessemer City 6: Matthew Mauro (160), Mark Black (170), Carson Griffith (182) and Ben Ellis (195) scored consecutive pins for Bradford Prep in its South Piedmont 1A victory.
Mooresville Bradford Prep 66, Queens Grant 12: Bradford Prep’s Ben Ellis (195) and Queens Grant’s Noah Caldwell (285) won by pin in a meet with numerous forfeits.
Newton Foard 61, West Iredell 15: West Iredell won the opening match, but the Tigers took the next eight bouts in this Foothills 2A meet. The closest match was at 285 pounds, where Foard’s Jacob Weaver beat Adam Ervin 9-6.
Weddington 76, Charlotte Catholic 0: The Warriors rang up 11 pins in their lopsided Southern Carolinas 3A victory. In the closest match, Joe Zovistoski beat Kurt Hayes 8-5 at 182 pounds.
West Rowan 58, South Iredell 24: Gavin Coffield’s 38-second pin at 160 pounds led the Falcons to a North Piedmont 3A victory.
Report results of your school’s non-basketball winter sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
