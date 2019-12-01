Saturday’s high school basketball capsules 01.12.19

CARMEL CHRISTIAN 71, CAROLINA DAY 56
CCS: 17 10 23 21 71
CDS: 13 15 8 20 56
CCS: DeAngelo Epps 15, Marten Maide 16, Jake Boggs 15, Myles Pierre 8, Myles Hunter 7, Johnathan Murphy 4, Kenny Gwynn 4
CDS: Devin Elliott 17, Cash Watkins 12, D’Angelo Elliott 17, Langstaff 6, Johnson 2, Davis 2
Notes: Donovan Gregory didn’t dress (Rest), Myles Pierre 12 assists
FORT MILL COMENIUS 55, DURHAM MOUNT ZION 51
Comenius 16 14 11 14 = 55
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments