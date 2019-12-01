Prep Insider Blog

Saturday’s high school basketball capsules 01.12.19

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 12, 2019 08:02 PM

Cannons’ DJ Nik (right) with the block on Carmel Christians’ Denagelo Epps (3) Saturday in the teams’ game at Carmel Christian. Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer

CARMEL CHRISTIAN 71, CAROLINA DAY 56



CCS: 17 10 23 21 71

CDS: 13 15 8 20 56



CCS: DeAngelo Epps 15, Marten Maide 16, Jake Boggs 15, Myles Pierre 8, Myles Hunter 7, Johnathan Murphy 4, Kenny Gwynn 4



CDS: Devin Elliott 17, Cash Watkins 12, D’Angelo Elliott 17, Langstaff 6, Johnson 2, Davis 2



Notes: Donovan Gregory didn’t dress (Rest), Myles Pierre 12 assists

FORT MILL COMENIUS 55, DURHAM MOUNT ZION 51

Comenius 16 14 11 14 = 55

Mt. Zion 12 10 14 15 = 51


Comenius 55 Josh Rubio 12pts 11 rebs, Quese Hemphill 12 pts 3 rebs, Quan Hemphill 10 pts 4 ast, Akram Ben Salah 8 pts 6 rebs 4 stl, Nishawn Hodge 2 pts 5 rebs, Aj Hamrick 4 pts 4 rebs, Shawn Wilson 4 pts 2 reb, Chandler Speight 2 pts 6 ast.


Mt. Zion 51 King 19 pts, Johnson 10 pts, Richardson 11 pts, Hayes 5 pts.




