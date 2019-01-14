Saturday’s wrestling roundup: Piedmont sweeps meet

Host Unionville Piedmont outpointed five opponents Saturday in the Bob Mauldin Mat News Classic dual meets.
The Panthers, two-time defending state 3A dual meet champs, swept past five foes, including South Carolina power Rock Hill. The Bearcats gave Piedmont its toughest battle, falling 39-22.
Here are results from the meet:
Enka 57, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 15: Collin Shulman (132 pounds) pinned his opponent for Hickory Ridge.
Hickory Ridge 60, Monroe 18
Hickory Ridge 34, West Stanly 33: Hickory Ridge’s Jaylon Pemberton (113) edged Bryson Whitley 4-3 at 113 pounds, and the Ragin’ Bulls won the meet tiebreaker by scoring more points in the individual matches.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 66, Monroe 15: Josiah Lumpkin (195) and Javon Robinson (220) won by pin for Monroe, but Porter Ridge took most of the matches by forfeit.
Indian Land 36, Mount Pleasant 35: Raul Neil (220) won by pin, clinching Indian Land’s victory.
Indian Land 72, Chesterfield (SC) 6: First-periods pins by Max Yegge (113), Markeith Drakeford (160), Alex Murphy (195) and Erick Neil (285) paced Indian Land.
Mooresville 44, Indian Land 27: Mooresville took six of seven matches between 132 and 182 pounds.
Mooresville 68, Monroe Union Academy 6: Isaac Williams (132), Dilyn Roudebush (170) and Jaxon McAllister (182) won by pins for the Blue Devils.
Mooresville 56, Porter Ridge 18: Blue Devil standout Silas Shaw (138) won by pin in his team’s lopsided victory.
Mooresville 66, Monroe 9: Jaxon McAllister (195) scored a first-period pin in leading the Blue Devils.
Mount Pleasant 53, Hickory Ridge 24: Garrett McManus (160), Garrett Overbay (170) and Chase Crayton (182) scored consecutive pins for the Tigers.
Piedmont 53, Mount Pleasant 24: Colby Locklear (152), Garrett Overbay (170) and Travis Murphy (220) won by pins in less than a minute for the Panthers.
Piedmont 57, Indian Land 12: The closest match was at 106 pounds, with Piedmont’s Jake Cauble posting an 8-5 decision over Max Yegge.
Rock Hill 57, Mount Pleasant 21: Danny Love (120) scored a first-period pin to lead the Bearcats.
Weddington 43, Hickory Ridge 24: In the closest match, Weddington’s Cian Nolan (145) edged Aiden Zegil 9-5.
Weddington 44, West Stanly 34: The Warriors swept five of the final six weight classes, including pins by Joe Zovistoski (182) and Lucas Rogers (195).
Charlotte Latin wins
Charlotte Latin won 11 of 14 weight classes and downed Myers Park 61-18 in a dual meet. Buchanan Perrigo (113), Marshall Hanson (126) and Smith O’Leary (160) won by pin for the Hawks. Myers Park’s pin victors were Patrick Schellpfeffer (138), Ryan Sklar (145) and Gianmarco Price (182).
Cannon Duals
(at Concord Cannon School)
Concord Cannon 48, Concord 29: Caleb Campos (126) and Dillon Casey (132) scored back-to-back pins in leading Cannon.
Central Davidson 60, Cannon School 15: Nicholas Greene (182) won by pin for Cannon School.
Central Davidson 63, Concord 18: Matthew Smith (132), Sam Cochran (170) and Brandon Broadway (182) won by pins, providing the Spiders with their points.
Concord Cox Mill 44, Cannon School 30: Brandon Gillespie’s 8-3 decision over Cannon’s Timmy Jones at 195 pounds led the Chargers.
Hawks Duals
(at West Mecklenburg)
Anson County 46, Independence 28: Mikale McClendon (132), Robert Crump (145), Cameron Robinson (152) and Kyonta Burns (195) won by pin for Anson. Isaac Strickland (170) had a pin victory for the Patriots.
Anson County 60, West Mecklenburg 24: The Bearcats swept the matches from 145 to 182 pounds, downing the Hawks.
Ardrey Kell 39, Anson County 36: Ishmael Williams’ victory by pin at 220 pounds clinched the meet for the Knights. Eric Hudson (195) won by pin for West Mecklenburg.
Kernersville Glenn 60, Anson County 18: Mikale McClendon (132) and Jawon Hough (220) won by pin for Anson.
Salisbury 39, Anson County 36: Kevion Chunn (285) won by pin, lifting the Hornets over the Bearcats.
Eagle Duals
(at East Montgomery)
Albemarle 42, Chatham Charter 12: Pins by D.J. Polk (120) and Monta Hall (182) led the Bulldogs.
Albemarle 30, East Montgomery 30: Albemarle swept the final four weight classes, erasing a 30-6 deficit.
Elkin 48, Albemarle 18
Randleman 51, Albemarle 10: Adrien Little (195) scored a pin for Albemarle.
Richmond Senior 63, Chatham Charter 12: Joseph Nicholson (113) took a 6-4 decision over Chatham Charter’s Chandler Steele, leading the Raiders.
Richmond Senior 54, East Montgomery 22: Jordan Ratliff’s victory by fall at 285 pounds capped off a Raider victory.
Richmond Senior 54, Elkin 24: The victors got pins from Steven Morales (132) and Ethan Owens (145).
Richmond Senior 51, Randleman 30: Bryant Coll (126) and Ethan Owens (145) scored first-period pins for the Raiders.
Richmond Senior 57, Thomasville 24
Thomasville 42, Albemarle 30: Monta Hall (182) won by pin for Albemarle.
Report results of your school’s non-basketball winter sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
