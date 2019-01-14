Indoor track recap: Cuthbertson athletes roll at Green and Gold Classic

Waxhaw Cuthbertson athletes stood out in Saturday’s Green and Gold Classic indoor track and field meet, winning six events.
Four other Charlotte-area individuals or teams were winners in the multi-state meet, held at the JDL Track in Winston-Salem.
Some of the standout performances included:
<bullet>North Iredell’s Janna Strange won the 3,200 meters by 33 seconds and broke the meet record by 39 seconds. Her time was 10 minutes 47.84 seconds.
<bullet>Cuthbertson’s Netanya Linares won the long jump and finished second in the 55 hurdles.
<bullet>West Mecklenburg’s Mekyll Robibson won the 55-meter dash and was second in the 500 meters.
<bullet>Mallard Creek’s David Lampkin III won the 55 meters in a meet-record time of 6.53 seconds.
<bullet>Myers Park’s Addie Renner won the high jump with an effort of 5-10. That broke the meet record and tied the facility record.
Here are top-five finishers from the Charlotte area:
GIRLS
55 meters: 1. Mekyll Robinson (West Mecklenburg); 3. Alana Mack (North Mecklenburg); 4. Amaya Gaddy (Olympic), 5. Kaia Putman (Charlotte Country Day); 300 meters: 3. Carson Strother (Olympic); 500 meters: 2. Robinson (West Mecklenburg); 5. Isha Hawkins (Mallard Creek).
1,000 meters: 1. Leah Helms (Cuthbertson); 2. Kaitlyn St. Hilaire (Cuthbertson); 4. Madeline Hill (Cuthbertson); 5. Katie Verrill (Providence Day); 1,600 meters: 2. Helms (Cuthbertson); 3. Angie Allen (North Lincoln); 4. Hill (Cuthbertson); 5. Gabriella Castro (Cuthbertson); 3,200 meters: 1. Janna Strange (North Iredell); 2. Alexis McDonnell (Hough); 3. Alysia Galvin (North Lincoln); 4. Maria Blaszyk (Cuthbertson).
55 hurdles: 2. Netanya Linares (Cuthbertson); 3. Zyra Shiver (Olympic); 5. Genesis Hendrix (East Mecklenburg); 4-by-200 relay: 2. Mallard Creek; 3. Cuthbertson; 4-by-400 relay: 1. Cuthbertson; 2. West Mecklenburg; 3. Mallard Creek.
4-by-400 relay: 1. Charlotte Country Day; 2. Cuthbertson; High jump: 1. Addie Renner (Myers Park); 2. Kennedy Alexander (Mallard Creek); 3. Eve English (Olympic); 4. (tie) Caroline Smith (Cuthbertson) and Carson Strother (Olympic); Pole vault: 5. Linares (Cuthbertson).
Long jump: 1. Linares (Cuthbertson); 3. Imunique Archie (North Mecklenburg); Triple jump: 2. Na’Zyla Evans (Olympic); 4. Trinity McDuffie (Butler); 5. Jade McLain (Cuthbertson); Shot put: 4. Layla Graham (Butler); 5. Renara Sears (Olympic).
BOYS
55 meters: 1. David Lampkin III (Mallard Creek); 3. Keshaun Black (Mooresville); 5. Trevin Moyer (North Mecklenburg) 300 meters: 2. Brandon Black (Cuthbertson); 3. Aidan McNally (Cuthbertson); 500 meters: 2. Jalen White (Mallard Creek); 3. Marcus Woods (Charlotte Country Day).
1,000 meters: 1. Kyle Stamper (Cuthbertson); 2. Jason Thompson (North Lincoln); 4. Cooper Castellaw (Alexander Central); 5. Isaiah Vanderberg (Olympic); 1,600 meters: 3. Cooper Castellaw (Alexander Central); 4. Daniel Hopkins (Lincolnton); 3,200 meters: None.
55 hurdles: 1. Kyle Luid (Olympic); 2. Joshua Parks (Kannapolis Brown); 4. Joshua Marsh (Monroe); 4-by-200 relay: 1. Cuthbertson; 2. North Mecklenburg; 5. Olympic; 4-by-400 relay: 1. Cuthbertson; 2. Olympic; 3. Kannapolis Brown.
4-by-800 relay: 1. Cuthbertson; 4. North Mecklenburg; 5. Mooresville; High jump: 3. Jessie Schronce (Alexander Central); Pole vault: 2. Walker Malachowski (Mount Pleasant); 3. Sergiy Mourdakhanian (Cuthbertson); 5. Drew Evans (Lake Norman).
Long jump: None; Triple jump: 5. Joshua Parks (Kannapolis Brown); Shot put: 2. Jake Soorus (North Lincoln); 3. Carter Wilson (North Lincoln); 4. Jack Stajas (Charlotte Country Day); 5. Lyndon Strickland (Alexander Central).
South Carolina event
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge’s Cameron Rose swept the 60-meter dash and the 200 meters in the age 17-18 division of the Under Armour South Carolina Challenge at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.
Also winning from the Charlotte area was Fort Mill’s Evan Way, who won the 5,000 meters in the age 15-16 division. Way also ran third in the 3,000 meters.
Berry Academy’s Jaden Lockhart took second in the 800 meters (age 15-16), Aniya Woodruff of Hickory Ridge was second in the 200 meters (age 15-16), and Jayla McGuire of Mallard Creek was third in the high jump (age 15-16).
Report results of your school’s non-basketball winter sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
