Swim Roundup: Lake Norman Charter dominates area meet

Lake Norman Charter dominated the girls’ and boys’ competition Saturday in a four-team South Fork 2A swim meet at the Statesville YMCA.
The Knights took all 11 girls’ events and had 25 top-three finishers. North Lincoln had seven top-three finishes, and Newton-Conover had one. Lincolnton also was in the meet.
Sophomore Jennifer Schimmoller won the 200-meter individual medley and 500 freestyle, and senior Riggan Ayscue took the 50 freestyle and 500 freestyle. Schimmoller also swam on the victorious 200 freestyle relay team.
In the boys’ competition, Lake Norman Charter won six events and had 17 top-three finishes. Newton-Conover won three events and had seven top-three finishes. North Lincoln took the other two events and had nine top-three finishes.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Winning two events were North Lincoln’s Grady Bartro (200 freestyle and 100 backstroke) and Newton-Conover’s Ross Dant (200 individual medley and 100 butterfly.).
Weddington dominates
Weddington won eight of 11 girls’ events and swept the 11 boys’ events in a meet against Marvin Ridge and Monroe Parkwood, held at the Mecklenburg Swim Association.
Caroline Kudela, a freshman, won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke for the Warriors, and she anchored the first-place 400 freestyle relay squad.
Greyson Keisler of Weddington won the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, and teammate Kevin Wiltsey captured the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Both swam on the victorious 400 freestyle relay team.
South Iredell sweeps
South Iredell swept the girls’ and boys’ titles of the North Piedmont 3A Conference meet in Salisbury.
The Vikings finished with 476 points in girls’ competition, beating out runner-up China Grove Jesse Carson (389). Trailing were East Rowan (260), North Iredell (190), Statesville (135) and West Rowan (131).
Double-winners were South Iredell’s Kenzie Cresci (200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke); Rachel Snyder (50 freestyle and 100 freestyle); and Christina Ross (100 butterfly and 100 backstroke). Cresci, a junior, won the 200 individual medley by 17 seconds.
Carson’s Olivia Shorter captured the 500 freestyle by nearly a minute.
South Iredell’s boys edged Carson 401-368.5. Trailing were North Iredell (231); West Rowan (131), Statesville (122.5) and East Rowan (103).
Double-winners were South Iredell’s Payton Crawford (200 freestyle and 50 freestyle) and Alexander Yeh (100 freestyle and 100 backstroke). South Iredell’s Joseph Moore won the 200 individual medley by 20 seconds. He and Crawford swam on the victorious 200 freestyle relay squad.
Report results of your school’s non-basketball winter sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
Comments