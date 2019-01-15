Tuesday’s girls roundup: Union Academy star goes 1K

Tuesday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Mallorie Haines, Davidson Day: Sophomore guard, committed to Davidson, had 23 points, five steals and two assists in a 59-31 win over GCAA.
Randi Neal, Rock Hill South Pointe: 17 points, seven rebounds in a 65-61 win over Westwood.
MaKayla Smith, Union Academy: 27 points in a 52-36 win over Mountain Island Charter. Union Academy is 13-1 and Smith scored her 1,000th career point in the game.
Kaitlin Walker, Charlotte Christian: 17 points, 17 rebounds in 51-36 win over Charlotte Country Day.
Christie Zawacki, Arborbrook Christian: 23 points, 12 rebounds, four steals, four blocks in a 68-6 win over Woodlawn School. Arborbrook, from Matthews, is 22-2.
Tuesday’s Sweet 16 Capsules
No. 1 DAVIDSON DAY 59, GCAA 31
DDS 16 22 11 10
GCAA 4 7 10 10
DDS Mallorie Haines 8 2 23 Nevaeh Brown 6 1 16 Je. Wiles 2 1 7 Roberts 3 0 6 Otto 2 0 4 Jo. Wiles 1 0 2 Tejeda 0 1 1
GCAA Liv Griffin 4 2 10 Beaver 3 1 9 Amy Harrell 4 2 10 Libby 1 0 2
Notable: Mallorie Haines added 2 assist 5 steals. Nevaeh Brown added 4 assist 4 steals and 3 blocks. DDS improves to 15-2 and gets ready to compete in the Say Yes to Success showcase in Brooklyn NY vs. #21 in the country Regis Jesuit over the MLK weekend.
NO. 12 ROCK HILL SOUTH POINTE 65, WESTWOOD 61
South Pointe 15 19 14 17 - 65
Westwood 15 16 19 11 -- 61
SOUTH POINTE 65-- RANDI NEAL 17, SCARLETT GILMORE 15, JAMIA BLAKE 11, SIERRA MCCULLOUGH 10, Adams 8, Lane 2 McClurkin 2
Westwood 61-- U. Drake 20 M.Etheredge 17, Lockett 8, Marshall 7, McCant 3, Wade 2, Leveretter 2, Frederick 2
Records: South Pointe 16-3, 4-0 Westwood 14-5 3-1
Notable: Randi Neal 17 pts, 7 rebs; Sierra McCullough 10 pts, 11 rebs; Jamia Blake 11 pts 9 rebs 5 steals; Scarlett Gilmore 15 pts, 6 rebs
Tuesday’s Mecklenburg County Capsules
ARBORBROOK CHRISTIAN 68, WOODLAWN 6
ACA 22-20-11-15—68
WLN 2-2-2-0—6
ACA 68 -- Breya Busby 9pts, 9steals, 6assists, Christie Zawacki 23pts, 12rebounds, 4steals and 4blocks
Anna Zawacki 6, Elizabeth Simon (8th grader) 3, Madison McCarter 4, Holly Johnson 6, Elizabeth Timberlake 2, Chrissy Gidney 4, Ella Porter 11
Records: ACA 22-2
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 51, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 36
Charlotte Christian 11-12-11-15 -- 51
Charlotte Country Day 8-1-8-16 - 36
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 51 -- Kaitlin Walker 17pts , 17rebs; Rachel Noonan 17pts, 8rebs; Lindsey Noonan 9pts
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 36 -- Mary Holland Waters 16pts, Hudson Rixham 6pts, Lindsey Batten 5pts, George O’Neal 4pts
Records: CCS 10-7 record 1-1 conference
CHARLOTTE LATIN 51, COVENANT DAY 37
CLS - 11 11 14 15 = 51
CS - 8 12 10 7 = 37
CLS: Neely Grace Tye 8, Morgan Stradford 1, Ruthie Jones 16, Maddie Shannon 9, Kathryn Vandiver 15
CDS: Caroline Cady 8, Viktoria McCue 2, Jackie Haynes 2, Taylor Houseton 6, Madeline Crumpler 15, Katherine Ashley 4
Records: CLS 9 – 5, 2 – 0; CS 9 – 5, 1 – 1
Notes: On Friday, Jan. 18th, Latin travels over to conference foe Charlotte Country Day for a 6:00pm contest.
PROVIDENCE DAY 52, CONCORD CANNON 44
PDS 14-10-17-10—52
Cannon 11-13-9-11—44
PDS- Kailey Smith 13 Kelson 9 Godwin 7 Levitz 9 Owens 9 Ferguson 5
Cannon- R. Richardson 13 C. Livingston 13 Z.Edward 11 Davis 3 Wood 4
Records: Cannon 9-6, 1-2 CISAA: PDS 11-9, 3-0
Notable: Jr. Kailey Smith career high 13pt 3 A 7/8 Ft. Jr MiLea Owens takes her 15 Charge of the season
SUGAR CREEK CHARTER 53, MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER 10
Tuesday’s Regional Results
FIRST ASSEMBLY 54 -- Stinson 8, Benjamin 7, S Zayed 11, Jada McMillan 18, Brown 5, Lockhart 2, K Stinson 3
Record: Overall 9-6, Conf 3-1
FORT MILL COMENIUS 61, GRACE ACADEMY 16
Comenius 24 8 18 11 -- 61
Grace 5 4 5 2 -- 16
Grace Academy 16 - Emma 10, Mekena 4, Abby 2
Nation Ford – 21 18 14 20
Northwestern- 4 14 6 14
Nation Ford- Kelci Adams 19, Ellona Moulds 17, Makayla Blackwell 10, Adaline Mezzanote 7, Victoria Jordan 6
Northwestern- B. Bumpers 7, I. Shellout 6, T. McMullen 6, p. Sexton 6
UNION ACADEMY 52, MOUNT ISLAND CHARTER 36
UAHS 16 10 14 12-52
MIC 6 17 4 9-36
UAHS MaKayla Smith 27, Mya Manivanh 8, CC Coppin 6, Kelsey Havican 4, Hannah Wease 4, Emma Munday 3
MIC Zahra 15, Savanna 8, Ella 8, Chavna 4, Jacky 1, Melissa 2
Record: Union Academy 13-1, 5-0 in conference
MIC 5-5, 3-2 conference
Notable: MaKayla Smith recorded her 1,000th career point; Union Academy’s Cardinals are in action Friday at 6 pm at home for a conference game against Community School of Davidson.
Monday’s Capsules
Arborbrook 65, York Prep 48
ACA 15-16-16-18—65
FA 10-11-16-11—48
ACA 65 -- Breya Busby 25pts, 4steals, 7rebounds and 5assists, Christie Zawacki 14pts
5blocks and 14rebounds, Anna Zawacki 6, Elizabeth Simon (8th grader) 5, Madison McCarter 3, Holly Johnson 9pts, Elizabeth Timberlake 3pts
Records: ACA 21-2
