Swimming/Wrestling update: Gray Stone Day swimming wins meet

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day swept the girls’ and boys’ competition Tuesday evening in a meet at Pfeiffer University’s Merner Natatorium.
Competing against the Knights were Mooresville Bradford Prep, Concord Covenant Classic, Monroe Union Academy and South Davidson.
Gray Stone Day’s girls finished with 505 points, with Union Academy (395) second. Bradford Prep edged Covenant Classical 162-161 for third place, and South Davidson had 34.
In the boys’ meet, Gray Stone Day scored 443 points, with Union Academy (319), Bradford Prep (207), Covenant Classical (155) and South Davidson (121) trailing.
Freshman Maci Holshouser and sophomore Gracie McGuire led the Gray Stone Day girls. Holshouser won the 50-meter freestyle and 100 freestyle, McGuire took the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly, and both girls swam on the victorious 400 freestyle relay team.
Union Academy’s Kelsi Hill won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, and she swam the lead leg of the first-place 200 freestyle relay team.
In the boys’ events, seniors Carson Sperber (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) and Reilly Ploplis (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke) each won a pair of events for Gray Stone Day. Ploplis also anchored the first-place 400 freestyle relay team.
Union Academy’s Hayden Carpenter won the 500 freestyle and anchored the Cardinals’ victorious 200 freestyle relay team. Isaac Thomas (200 freestyle) and Weston Cregger (100 breastroke) won events for Covenant Classical.
Swimmers honored
N.C. Prep Swimming has named three Charlotte-area athletes as Swimmers of the Week for the holiday period, Dec. 19-Jan. 8.
Weddington’s Maddy Fleckinger was selected as 3A Female Swimmer of the Week, after she won the 100-meter backstroke in Southern Carolinas 3A meet Jan. 7 with a time of 56.95 seconds – fastest in the state so far this season in 3A. She also won the 200 freestyle in 1:56.13.
The 1A-2A Male and Female Swimmers of the Week were siblings Baylor and Emme Nelson of Community School of Davidson. Baylor won the 100 butterfly (54.21) and 200 freestyle (1:48.56), and Emme took the 100 backstroke (57.83) and 100 butterfly (59.94) in the Pine Lake Prep Invitational on Jan. 5.
Wrestling
Avery County 54, Bakersville Mitchell County 27: Dalton Towe 9152 pounds), James Russ (160) and Lucas Andrews (170) scored consecutive pins for Avery County.
Marion McDowell 60, Hickory 0: The Red Tornadoes lost most matches in this Northwestern 3A-4A meet by forfeits.
Report results of your school’s winter sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
