Prep Insider Blog

Prep Insider

24 Carolinas players, two from Charlotte-area nominated for 2019 McDonald’s All-American girls game

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 17, 2019 11:55 AM

Vance High’s Excellanxt Greer is a nominee for the 2019 McDonald’s All-American game
Vance High’s Excellanxt Greer is a nominee for the 2019 McDonald’s All-American game Special to the Observer
Vance High’s Excellanxt Greer is a nominee for the 2019 McDonald’s All-American game Special to the Observer

A total of 24 girls high school basketball players from the Carolinas were nominated for the 2019 McDonald’s All-American game.

The 2019 game will be played in March in Atlanta. Players will be selected from the 400 accepted girls nominations from around the country.

Two nominees are from the Observer’s coverage zone: Vance High’s Excellanxt Greer and Hickory Ridge’s Nia Daniels, a UNC signee.

A full list of nominees from the Carolinas, and all states, is below.

Read Next

high-school-sports

16 Carolinas players, three from Charlotte-area, nominated for McDonald’s All-American game

  Comments  

things to do