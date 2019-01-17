24 Carolinas players, two from Charlotte-area nominated for 2019 McDonald’s All-American girls game

A total of 24 girls high school basketball players from the Carolinas were nominated for the 2019 McDonald’s All-American game.
The 2019 game will be played in March in Atlanta. Players will be selected from the 400 accepted girls nominations from around the country.
Two nominees are from the Observer’s coverage zone: Vance High’s Excellanxt Greer and Hickory Ridge’s Nia Daniels, a UNC signee.
A full list of nominees from the Carolinas, and all states, is below.
