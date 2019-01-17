Wednesday’s swim/wrestle report: Lake Norman Charter, Providence Day split

Lake Norman Charter and Providence Day School split a swimming meet Wednesday, with the Lake Norman Charter girls and Providence Day boys victorious.
The Knights’ girls won 163-103.
Scoring two victories apiece were Lake Norman Charter’s Jennifer Schimmoller (200-meter freestyle and 500 freestyle), Riggan Ayscue (50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke) and Mattie Luther (100 butterfly and 100 backstroke).
Ayscue and Luther both swam on the victorious 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relays teams. Lake Norman Charter won all 11 events.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Providence Day’s boys captured a 162-86 victory.
Getting double victories were the Chargers’ Landon McLaren (200 freestyle and 500 freestyle) and Colter Nichols (200 individual medley and 100 backstroke). Lake NormanCharter’s Harrison Powe won the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
Providence Day won eight of 11 events.
Lake Norman Charter is off until Jan. 26, when it competes in the South Fork 2A Conference meet at Lenoir-Rhyne University.
Wrestling
Alexander Central 54, Boone Watauga 12: Tevin Clark (195 pounds), Marterion Howell (220) and Isaac Chapman (285) closed the meet with pins for the Cougars.
Alexander Central 42, West Caldwell 24: The Cougars won four of the final five weight classes, defeating their second Northwestern 3A-4A foe of the evening. Scoring pins in less than one minute were West Caldwell’s Freddy Guardiola (152) and Alexander Central’s Marterion Howell (220) and Isaac Chapman (285).
Marion McDowell 48, Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson 23: Anthony Evans (138), Wade Turner (195) and Forest Roberts (285) won by pin for Thomas Jefferson Classical.
Scotland County 43, Richmond Senior 42: The Raiders led their Sandhills 4A rivals 42-30 but lost the final two matches by pin. Scotland County got the tie-breaking final point because it scored more points during the meet’s 14 matches.
West Caldwell 24, Boone Watauga 15: Forfeits and a pin victory by Brandon Rivera at 285 pounds lifted West Caldwell to a Northwestern 3A-4A triumph.
Report results of your school’s non-basketball winter sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
Comments