Friday’s top performers: Wendell Moore becomes Cabarrus’ No. 1

Demilade Adelekun, Gaston Day: With coaches from Dartmouth in the stands to see him, Adelekun made 15-of-22 shots in a 65-64 win over Metrolina Christian. He finished with 37 points, 14 rebounds, four blocks and two assists. In his last five games, Adelekun is averaging 32 points and 13 rebounds.
Garrett Hien, Concord First Assembly: 20 points, 15 rebounds, three blocks, two steals in a 56-45 win over Davidson Day. First Assembly improved to 20-5
Paul Hudson, Charlotte Christian: 13 points, 14 rebounds in a 78-61 win over arch rival Providence Day. The Knights (20-1, 4-0 CISAA) won their 14th straight game and have a one-game lead over Charlotte Latin (12-6, 3-1) in the league.
Wendell Moore, Concord Cox Mill: became Cabarrus County’s all-time leading scorer Friday scoring his 2,603rd point against Concord Cox Mill. Moore scored 23 points in a 95-59 win over Concord Robinson.
Kathryn Vandiver, Charlotte Latin: 29 points in a 65-58 win over Country Day. Latin (11-5, 4-0 CISAA) outscored the Bucs (7-12, 0-4) 15-8 in the fourth quarter to avoid a big upset.
