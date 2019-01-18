Prep Insider Blog

Friday’s girls high school basketball roundup 01.18.19

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 18, 2019 10:21 PM

Myers Park Taylor Henderson (center) run through pre-game warmups.
Friday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Demi Case, Jael Miller, Central Cabarrus: Case made five 3-point shots, had four steals and a game-high 21 points in a 75-31 win over Concord. Miller had 18 points, nine assists.

Michaela Dixon, Butler: 22 points, 10 rebounds in a 83-14 win over Garinger.

Michelle Ojo, Ardrey Kell: 14 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, three blocks in 53-41 win over Olympic.

Kathryn Vandiver, Charlotte Latin: 29 points, 15 rebounds in a 65-58 win over Country Day. Latin (11-5, 4-0 CISAA) outscored the Bucs (7-12, 0-4) 15-8 in the fourth quarter to avoid a big upset.

Anna Zawacki, Arborbrook Christian: 19 points, 19 rebounds for Arborbrook (23-3) in a 69-18 win over Covenant Classical. Teammate Breya Busby had 11 points, nine steals and five assists.

Providence Day coach gets milestone win

B7311791354Z.1 (6 of 21)
Providence Day Head Coach Josh Springer looks on as his team would have a commanding lead at the start of the 2nd half. Providence Day would defeat Charlotte Christian 61-24 Tuesday January 30, 2018.
Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer

Providence Day coach Josh Springer won his 300th game Friday in a 71-32 win over Charlotte Christian. Springer is in his 12th season at Providence Day. His teams have won nine state championships, 11 CISAA conference titles and once had a 108-game conference win streak.

Springer has coached three US Olympians and two McDonald’s All-Americans.

Friday’s Sweet 16 Capsules

NO. 2 VANCE 67, NORTH MECKLENBURG 58

N.Meck: 15 7 20 16 --58

Vance: 22 14 14 17 --67

N.Meck: Jessica Timmons 19, Alisha Harris 12, Jordan Jenkins 11, Dunn 7, Dunlap 6, Vance 2, N. Smith 1

N.Meck Overall: 10- 6 Conf. 3-3

Vance: E.Greer 21, T.Hayes 14, A.Moreland 11, Barringer 8, Reid 6, Morgan 3, T. Moreland 4

Vance: overall 15-1 conf. 6-0

NO. 3 BUTLER 83, GARINGER 14

Butler 29 24 14 16

Garinger 4 7 1 2


Butler: Michaela Dixon 22, Micahla Funderburk 18, Michaela Lane 18, Payton Sutton 12, Dotson 4, Williams 5, Aboutaleb 4


Notable: Butler had 3 girls with double doubles. Michaela Dixon had 22 pts 10 rebounds, Michaela Lane had 18 pts 12 rebounds, Payton Sutton had 12 pts 10 assists.


NO. 4 HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 61, EAST MECKLENBURG 11



Hickory Ridge 26 20 5 10 61

East Mecklenburg 4 1 2 4 11



Hickory Ridge Nia Daniel 21, Kennedy Calhoun 14, Lauren Ruggiero 10, Shears 7, Lampe 6, Fearne 3,

East Mecklenburg Browne 6, Hall 2, Lockley 3

Record: Hickory Ridge 12 – 2, 5 -1; East Mecklenburg 4 -9, 2-4

Notes: Nia Daniel led Hickory Ridge with 21 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assist and 3 steals. Followed by Kennedy Calhoun with 14 points, 7 assist and 4 steals. Lauren Ruggiero with 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assist and 4 steals.



NO. 7 MORGANTON FREEDOM 47, WATAUGA 38


Watauga 10 8 8 12 - 38
Freedom 17 10 9 11 - 47


Watauga 38 - Rebekah Farthing 12, Cailey Haas 12, Byrd 2, Sturgill 7, Hodges 5, Ward, Bolick, Warren, Lipford.
Freedom 47 - Adair Garrison 15, Madison Bailey 12, Blaikley Crooks 10, McGee 2, Cisneros 2, Rhone 5, Davenport 1, Short, Moore.


NO. 8 PROVIDENCE 50, BERRY 36


PROVIDENCE - 8 15 17 10 = 50

BERRY - 16 3 11 6 = 36

PHS: Nyla McGill 15, Lili Bowen 2, Cameron Mulkey 13, Jaylynn Askew 8, Grace Shires 8, Marlow Chapman 4

BHS: Jackson 2, McLaughlin 21, Joseph 1, Terry 12

Records: Providence: 15-1 (5-0)



NO. 10 MALLARD CREEK 67, HOUGH 26


Mallard Creek 17 17 17 16 -- 67

Hough 7 7 6 6 -- 26



MALLARD CREEK 67 - Dazia Lawrence 27, Shonti Lutz 10, Hunter 6, Simpson 6, Bynum 5, Doctor 5, Mitchell 4, Alexander 2, Howard 2



HOUGH 26 -Caroline Phocas 12, Polito 4, Sell 4, Mroz 3, Nicodeme 2, Hudson 1


NO. 12 ROCK HILL SOUTH POINTE 81, LANCASTER 22



South Pointe 21 23 20 17-81

Lancasater 3 2 6 11-22

South Pointe 81 -- Randi Neal 21, Trinity Adams 18, Jamia Blake 16, Makayla Jamerson, N.Lane 8, Sav. Gilmore 3 N. McClurkin 2
Lancaster 22 -- T. Mackey 9, K. Roberts 7, A.Stradford 4, K. Caskey 2


South Pointe 17-3, 5-0


NO. 13 SOUTH MECKLENBURG 76, WEST MECKLENBURG 32


SM 22 20 19 15 76

WM 13 11 8 0 32



SM Senali Moss 25, Jaclyn Feit 14, Olmeda 9, Gaddy 8, Lowe 6, Diggs 5, Johnston 3, Houpt 3, Brown 2

WM Brooks 11, McMillan 11, Law 3, Harris 3, Jackson 2, McNeil 2



Records: SM 12-4 (5-0)

Notes: 2022 Senali Moss 25 pts (career high) 8 steals, 4 reb, 3 assist. 2020 Jackie Feit 14 pts (career high) 6 reb. SM improves to 12-4 overall and 5-0 in SoMeck 7. ‬


NO. 14 ARDREY KELL 53, OLYMPIC 41


Ardrey Kell 14 13 18 8 -- 53

Olympic 9 11 10 11 -- 41

Ardrey Kell: Michelle Ojo 14 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists & 3 blocks; Evan Miller 14 points 5 rebounds; Lucy Vanderbeck 12; Emerson Harding 4; Meghan Rogers 3; Kennedy Cash 2; Trinity Palmer 2; Riley Littlejohn 2

Olympic: Brigman 15; Barr 15; McGill 11

Friday’s Mecklenburg County Capsules

ARBORBROOK CHRISTIAN 69, COVENANT CLASSICAL 18



ACA 24-12-18-15 - 69

CC 0-9-5-5 - 18



ACA 50 -- Breya Busby 11pts, 5assists and 9 steals, Christie Zawacki 19pts 19rebounds, Anna Zawacki 4pts, Elizabeth Simon (8th grader) 5pts, Madison McCarter 4pts, 4steals,, Holly Johnson 3pts and 7rebounds, Ella Porter 5pts, Joy Mayo 7pts, Grace Mayo 3pts, Chrissy Gidney 1pt, Allie Rose 6pts.



Records: ACA 23-3

CHARLOTTE LATIN 65, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 58

Charlotte Latin 21 8 10 11 15 --65

Country Day 14 6 12 18 8 --58

CL (65) Kathryn Vandiver 29, Ruthie Jone 19, Schleusner 8, Tye 5, Armstrong 2, Shannon 2

CD (58) Mary Holland Waters 22, Hudson Rixham 14, Riddell 9, Batten 6, O’Neil 5, Sasz 2

Records: CLS 11-5 (4-0 CISAA) CD 7-12 (0-4 CISAA)

Notes: Kathryn Vandiver explodes for 29pts. and 15 rebs., while Ruthie Jones has 19pts. and 10rebs. Latin next takes the court on Tuesday, after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, hosting Providence Day. The 6:00pm game will be for first place in the conference.

HOPEWELLL 55, LAKE NORMAN 44

Hopewell - 9 11 15 20 - 55
LKN - 12 12 13 7 - 44


Hopewell - Caldwell 3, Ballo 4, Craig 2, Finger 21, Berry 4, Montgomery 14, Ellis 9


LKN - Saunders 2, Kennedy 2, Dancy 12, Ziegler 5, Sullivan 17, Lowe 4, Erwin 2

MARVIN RIDGE 38, CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 35

Marvin Ridge 13 14 5 6 -- 38
Catholic 9 14 10 2 -- 35


Marvin Ridge 38: Sara Hardwick 18, Makrewicz 3, Keffe 5, Tsumas 4, Emezie 8
Catholic 35: Dane Bertolina 10, Clara Flatau 10, Walton 8, Darling 5, Green 2


Records: Marvin Ridge 7-7, 4-3; Catholic 11-5, 5-1


MYERS PARK 58, INDIAN TRAIL PORTER RIDGE 23



Porter Ridge - 08 04 03 08 23

Myers Park - 15 08 18 13 58

Porter Ridge - Pickering 7, Good man 8, Walker 1, Sadler 1, McGuire 2, Wideman 4

Myers Park - Taylor Henderson 22, Stehmeier 1, Nelson 5, L. Stuart 2, Griffen 3, Wimpel 3, Clamp 2, Shire 6, A. Stuart 7, Harrell 5

PROVIDENCE DAY 71, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 32

PDS 19-13-18-21–71

Christian 9-4-8-11—32



PDS- Morgan Kelson 15 Andi Levitz 14 Smith 7 Naod 3 Godwin 7 Gutierrez 6 Owens 6 Ferguson 9 Sanchez 4



Christian- K.Walker 10 R. Noonan 8 Coles 8 L.Noonan 6



PDS Record 12-9, Conference 4-0

UNION ACADEMY 56-COMMUNITY SCHOOL IF DAVIDSON 26



UAHS 11 21 16 8-56

CSD 6 8 5 7-26



UAHS MaKayla Smith 20, Savanna Brooks 14, Emma Munday 8, CC Coppin 7, Mia Fraticelli 6, Ryleigh Clayborn 1



CSD Tori Hancock 8, L Whitley 6, Ally O’Donnel 5, Mariana Sores 6, A Singh 1



Records: UAHS 14-1, 6-0 in conference, CSD 8-6, 3-3 in conference



Notes: The Lady Cardinals are in Action Tuesday at Langtree at 6 pm, Both teams are 6-0 in conference therefore this game is the game to determine 1st place. The Lady Cardinals have been battling injuries this season. Several of the players stepped up tonight to help their team get the win. MaKayla Smith scored a team high 20, this is her fifth straight game scoring at least 20 points.


VICTORY CHRISTIAN 50, CARMEL CHRISTIAN 26


Carmel Christian - 2 3 10 11 - 26

Victory Christian - 9 16 12 13 - 50

Carmel Christian- Olivia Boyce 13, Glenn 5, DeJesse 4, Williams 2, Mendieta 2

Victory - Babirye 19, Smith 8, Mitchell 5, Papakan 5, White 4, Mbuglia 4, Jackson 3, Gool 2

WEST CHARLOTTE 61, MOORESVILLE 39

Mooresville. 11. 9. 7. 12. = 39
West Charlotte 19. 10. 17. 15. =. 61


Mooresville (39): C.Grisdale 12, KK Daniels 11, M.Macy 6 ,A.Alecsai 5, W.Carrington 3,M. Olivia 2.
West Charlotte (61) : DaNya Hamilton 23 , Kamiah Moore 21, Q.Champy 7, J.Davis 3, K.McManus 2 , H.Chaffin 2 , J.Mercer 2.


Note: DaNya Hamilton also had 5 steals, 2assists . Kamiah Moore 4 assists , 2steals, Kajaha McManus 11 rebs , 4 Blocks , 2 steals . Halle Chaffin 9 rebs , 2 steals, 2 assists.Jeremeya Mercer v8 rebs.

Friday’s Regional Capsules

CENTRAL CABARRUS 75, CONCORD 31

CCHS: 24, 16, 26, 9 (75)

Concord: 7, 8, 4, 12 (31)



CCHS: Demi Case 21, Jael Miller 18, Aniyah Tate 13, Mariah Barrie 10, Webb 8, Gaddy 2, Knight 2, Haley 2



Concord: Miriam Stevenson 16, Jackson 6, Wallace 4, Pittman 5

Notable: CCHS Vikings defeated Concord in SPC matchup 75-31. Central was led by the Demi Case with 21 points knocking down 5 threes and 4 steals Jael Miller added 18 points and 9 assist. Central will play Cox Mill next Friday

CONCORD CANNON 53, CHARLOTTE LATIN 33

Cannon School 15 10 16 12- 53

Providence Day 7 7 8 11- 33

Cannon School 53- Reigan Richardson 17, Anna Galloway 12, Caroline Livingston 8, Natalie Ray 4, Sydney Wood 3, Jessie Dickerson 2

Covenant Day 33- Caroline Cady 11, McCue 3, Shnahan 2, Houseton 3, Crumpler 8, Ashley 6

Records: Cannon School 10-6 (CISAA 2-2); Covenant Day 4-14 (CISAA 0-3)

Notes: Anna Galloway first double-double of her career. 12 points and 13 Rebounds.

CONCORD COX MILL 58, CONCORD ROBINSON 32

Cox Mill 18 12 16 12 58

JMR 12 9 6 5 32


Cox Mill Kayla Smith 20; Nya Tillery 15; HInes 4; Hall 2; Wilson 2; Feil 3; Holmes 2; Sedergren 4; Sheffield 6


JMR - KFarris 10; Taylor 4; Walker 7; B Miranda3 J Misenheimer 6; Pharr 2

EAST LINCOLN 46, WEST LINCOLN 19

ELHS: 14 10 14 8- 46

WLHS: 7 6 6 0- 19


ELHS: Brianna Tadlock 20, K. Cox 9, R. Ross 4, T. Robinette 4, A. Robinette 3, E. Jacques 3, K. Campo 2, T. Thomas 1


WLHS: C. Elmore 6, K. Gilmore 4, M. Wyant 3, M. Chapman 2, S. Baucom 2, K. Willis 2


Noteables: Brianna Tadlock 20, 7 steals, 6 assists, 5 rebs.


ELHS: (4-11, 3-3) Next Game vs Kings Mtn 1/19/19
WLHS: (4-12, 1-5) Next Game @ Lake Norman Charter 1/22/19

GASTON CHRISTIAN 61, MONROE FIRST ASSEMBLY 43

GASTON CHRISTIAN 61 -- Hannah Bonisa—. 22 points, Sara Plyler- 14, Kylie Hill- 10, Lauren Franklin- 8.


FA Monroe—. Lanie Griffin- 13, Carlie Deason- 12.


GASTON DAY 45 METROLINA CHRISTIAN 26


GDS 11 11 21 2 = 45
MCA 0 2 7 17 = 26


Gaston Day Notes: Z Clark 16, P. Shouse 13, O King 10, C Harris 4, Pa. Shouse 2


Notes: Z Clark 16p/7R/6S, P Shouse 13p/4R, O King 10p/15R


Next Game at HOME on Tuesday, January 22, 2019, at 5:30 pm against Northside Christian Academy
Record: Overall 11-6, Conf. 4-1

HICKORY 71, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 26

Alexander 6 10 4 6 -- 26

Hickory 17 20 17 17 -- 71

ALEXANDER 26 -- Sharpe 4, Glenn 2, Hagy 2, Hammer 4, Pennell 2, Fairchild 2, Harrington 4, Black 4, Kidd 2

HICKORY 71 -- Paradine 3, Hill 6, Shelby Darden 10, Kayla Soublet 12, Iness Knox 16, James 6, Knowles 2, Byrd 4, Long 1, Morin 2, Lafevers 9

Records: Hickory 9-4, 4-2; Alexander 1-14, 0-5

INDIAN TRAIL SUN VALLEY 55, UNIONVILLE PIEDMONT 51



Sun Valley 16 10 12 17 55

Piedmont 10 16 9 16 51



Sun Valley

Ebere Anyawu 13, Kingsley Turriff 4, TA’Nyha Peoples 19, Sierra Smith 9, Jalynn Carter 7



Piedmont

Caraway 5, A. Atwell 7, Collins 3, B. Atwell 11, Jordan 15, Helms 5, Laine 2



MONROE 45, MONROE PARKWOOD 28



Monroe 12 11 10 12 - 45



Parkwood 5 4 10 9 - 28



Monroe 45 - J. Reddick 14, S. Taylor 10, I. Knotts 9, Z. White 6, A. Roland 2, K. Clark 2, J. Parsons 2



Parkwood 28 - A. Laney 11, B. Williford 5, C. Hardy 5, K. Barnes 4



Records: Monroe 11-4, Parkwood 3-12

NORTH LINCOLN 48, LINCOLNTON 40

North Lincoln 12 9 8 19 48

Lincolnton 6 13 14 7 40


North Lincoln Sylvia Burroughs 12, Holli Wood 12, Aly Wadkovsky 10, Dylan Ambrose 8, Ashlyn White 4, Addie Reid 2


Lincolnton Emily Shain 14, Diamond Ross 9, Leah Tweed 7, Elizabeth Wellman 5, Ashlyn Rhyne 4. Joslynn Killian 1

SHELBY 69, EAST GASTON 47

Shelby 16 15 14 24 69

East Gaston 10 16 17 4 47


Shelby L'Mia Littlejohn 25 Kate Hollifield 15 Saniya Watkins 13 Netika Degree 8 Yariah Peeler 8



East Gaston K. Price 27 A. Craig 4 M. Boyd 11 Z Hall 4 K. Boyd 1

Thursday’s Girls Capsules

EAST BURKE 55, WEST LINCOLN 15

East Burke 27 8 12 8 55

W. Lincoln. 0. 4. 7. 4. 15


East Burke Scoring Brooke Arney 22, Ariana Hawkins 13, Josie Hise 7, Graleigh Hildebran 4, Allie Cooke 3, Maya Chrisco 2, Riley Haas 2, Zoie Smith 2


West Lincoln Scoring Kinsley Gilmore 5, Sydney Baucom 4, Morgan Chapman 2, Alexa Belberich 2, Mattie Wyant 2


Records: East Burke 12-5 (5-0)


GASTON DAY 50 - WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY 21


GDS 13 11 13 13 = 50
WCCD 5 4 4 8 = 21


Gaston Day: Portia Shouse 22, Olivia “Liv” King (Lees-McRae commit) 10, Zaria Clark 9, Cameron Harris 8, Tara Stewart 1


Gaston Day Notes: Po. Shouse 22p/11R/4S, O King 10p/14R/7Blk/4S, Z Clark 9p/7A/7S, C Harris 8p/8R, L Letts 5R


Notes: GDS will travel AWAY to Metrolina for a conference game on January 18, 2019, at 5:30 pm.
Record: Overall 10-6, conf: 3-1


SUGAR CREEK CHARTER 52, BRADFORD PREP 34


Sugar Creek Charter: 16 13 12 11 F: 52
Bradford Prep 4 6 9 15 F 34


Sugar Creek: Cruz 8, Slawon 9, Redfern 9,
Kania Sanders 15 , Gardner 8, L. Cunningham 3


Bradford Prep: Seymour 8, M. Seymour 12, Davis 6, Autrey 2, Gupta 5, Daniels 1


Records: SCCS (17-3) BPS (7-6)

WEST STANLY 47, INDIAN TRAIL SUN VALLEY 42



Sun Valley 2 9 11 19 42

W. Stanly 12 9 10 16 47



Sun Valley -- Ebere Anyawu 14, Ta’Naha Peoples 8, Sierra Smith 8, Jalynn Carter 2, Kingsley Turrriff 5



W Stanly -- Green 2, Moss 8, Bishop 6, K. Furr 14, Honeycutt 7, Donaglave 2, Scott 2, Tibbetts 6

