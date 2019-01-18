Friday’s girls high school basketball roundup 01.18.19

Friday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Demi Case, Jael Miller, Central Cabarrus: Case made five 3-point shots, had four steals and a game-high 21 points in a 75-31 win over Concord. Miller had 18 points, nine assists.
Michaela Dixon, Butler: 22 points, 10 rebounds in a 83-14 win over Garinger.
Michelle Ojo, Ardrey Kell: 14 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, three blocks in 53-41 win over Olympic.
Kathryn Vandiver, Charlotte Latin: 29 points, 15 rebounds in a 65-58 win over Country Day. Latin (11-5, 4-0 CISAA) outscored the Bucs (7-12, 0-4) 15-8 in the fourth quarter to avoid a big upset.
Anna Zawacki, Arborbrook Christian: 19 points, 19 rebounds for Arborbrook (23-3) in a 69-18 win over Covenant Classical. Teammate Breya Busby had 11 points, nine steals and five assists.
Providence Day coach Josh Springer won his 300th game Friday in a 71-32 win over Charlotte Christian. Springer is in his 12th season at Providence Day. His teams have won nine state championships, 11 CISAA conference titles and once had a 108-game conference win streak.
Springer has coached three US Olympians and two McDonald’s All-Americans.
Friday’s Sweet 16 Capsules
NO. 2 VANCE 67, NORTH MECKLENBURG 58
N.Meck: 15 7 20 16 --58
Vance: 22 14 14 17 --67
N.Meck: Jessica Timmons 19, Alisha Harris 12, Jordan Jenkins 11, Dunn 7, Dunlap 6, Vance 2, N. Smith 1
N.Meck Overall: 10- 6 Conf. 3-3
Vance: E.Greer 21, T.Hayes 14, A.Moreland 11, Barringer 8, Reid 6, Morgan 3, T. Moreland 4
Vance: overall 15-1 conf. 6-0
NO. 3 BUTLER 83, GARINGER 14
Hickory Ridge 26 20 5 10 61
East Mecklenburg 4 1 2 4 11
Hickory Ridge Nia Daniel 21, Kennedy Calhoun 14, Lauren Ruggiero 10, Shears 7, Lampe 6, Fearne 3,
East Mecklenburg Browne 6, Hall 2, Lockley 3
Record: Hickory Ridge 12 – 2, 5 -1; East Mecklenburg 4 -9, 2-4
Notes: Nia Daniel led Hickory Ridge with 21 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assist and 3 steals. Followed by Kennedy Calhoun with 14 points, 7 assist and 4 steals. Lauren Ruggiero with 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assist and 4 steals.
PROVIDENCE - 8 15 17 10 = 50
BERRY - 16 3 11 6 = 36
PHS: Nyla McGill 15, Lili Bowen 2, Cameron Mulkey 13, Jaylynn Askew 8, Grace Shires 8, Marlow Chapman 4
BHS: Jackson 2, McLaughlin 21, Joseph 1, Terry 12
Records: Providence: 15-1 (5-0)
South Pointe 21 23 20 17-81
Lancasater 3 2 6 11-22
SM 22 20 19 15 76
WM 13 11 8 0 32
SM Senali Moss 25, Jaclyn Feit 14, Olmeda 9, Gaddy 8, Lowe 6, Diggs 5, Johnston 3, Houpt 3, Brown 2
WM Brooks 11, McMillan 11, Law 3, Harris 3, Jackson 2, McNeil 2
Records: SM 12-4 (5-0)
Ardrey Kell 14 13 18 8 -- 53
Olympic 9 11 10 11 -- 41
Ardrey Kell: Michelle Ojo 14 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists & 3 blocks; Evan Miller 14 points 5 rebounds; Lucy Vanderbeck 12; Emerson Harding 4; Meghan Rogers 3; Kennedy Cash 2; Trinity Palmer 2; Riley Littlejohn 2
Olympic: Brigman 15; Barr 15; McGill 11
Friday’s Mecklenburg County Capsules
ACA 24-12-18-15 - 69
CC 0-9-5-5 - 18
ACA 50 -- Breya Busby 11pts, 5assists and 9 steals, Christie Zawacki 19pts 19rebounds, Anna Zawacki 4pts, Elizabeth Simon (8th grader) 5pts, Madison McCarter 4pts, 4steals,, Holly Johnson 3pts and 7rebounds, Ella Porter 5pts, Joy Mayo 7pts, Grace Mayo 3pts, Chrissy Gidney 1pt, Allie Rose 6pts.
Records: ACA 23-3
CHARLOTTE LATIN 65, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 58
Charlotte Latin 21 8 10 11 15 --65
Country Day 14 6 12 18 8 --58
CL (65) Kathryn Vandiver 29, Ruthie Jone 19, Schleusner 8, Tye 5, Armstrong 2, Shannon 2
CD (58) Mary Holland Waters 22, Hudson Rixham 14, Riddell 9, Batten 6, O’Neil 5, Sasz 2
Records: CLS 11-5 (4-0 CISAA) CD 7-12 (0-4 CISAA)
Notes: Kathryn Vandiver explodes for 29pts. and 15 rebs., while Ruthie Jones has 19pts. and 10rebs. Latin next takes the court on Tuesday, after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, hosting Providence Day. The 6:00pm game will be for first place in the conference.
HOPEWELLL 55, LAKE NORMAN 44
MARVIN RIDGE 38, CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 35
Porter Ridge - 08 04 03 08 23
Myers Park - 15 08 18 13 58
Porter Ridge - Pickering 7, Good man 8, Walker 1, Sadler 1, McGuire 2, Wideman 4
Myers Park - Taylor Henderson 22, Stehmeier 1, Nelson 5, L. Stuart 2, Griffen 3, Wimpel 3, Clamp 2, Shire 6, A. Stuart 7, Harrell 5
PROVIDENCE DAY 71, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 32
PDS 19-13-18-21–71
Christian 9-4-8-11—32
PDS- Morgan Kelson 15 Andi Levitz 14 Smith 7 Naod 3 Godwin 7 Gutierrez 6 Owens 6 Ferguson 9 Sanchez 4
Christian- K.Walker 10 R. Noonan 8 Coles 8 L.Noonan 6
PDS Record 12-9, Conference 4-0
UNION ACADEMY 56-COMMUNITY SCHOOL IF DAVIDSON 26
UAHS 11 21 16 8-56
CSD 6 8 5 7-26
UAHS MaKayla Smith 20, Savanna Brooks 14, Emma Munday 8, CC Coppin 7, Mia Fraticelli 6, Ryleigh Clayborn 1
CSD Tori Hancock 8, L Whitley 6, Ally O’Donnel 5, Mariana Sores 6, A Singh 1
Records: UAHS 14-1, 6-0 in conference, CSD 8-6, 3-3 in conference
Notes: The Lady Cardinals are in Action Tuesday at Langtree at 6 pm, Both teams are 6-0 in conference therefore this game is the game to determine 1st place. The Lady Cardinals have been battling injuries this season. Several of the players stepped up tonight to help their team get the win. MaKayla Smith scored a team high 20, this is her fifth straight game scoring at least 20 points.
Carmel Christian - 2 3 10 11 - 26
Victory Christian - 9 16 12 13 - 50
Carmel Christian- Olivia Boyce 13, Glenn 5, DeJesse 4, Williams 2, Mendieta 2
Victory - Babirye 19, Smith 8, Mitchell 5, Papakan 5, White 4, Mbuglia 4, Jackson 3, Gool 2
WEST CHARLOTTE 61, MOORESVILLE 39
Friday’s Regional Capsules
CENTRAL CABARRUS 75, CONCORD 31
CCHS: 24, 16, 26, 9 (75)
Concord: 7, 8, 4, 12 (31)
CCHS: Demi Case 21, Jael Miller 18, Aniyah Tate 13, Mariah Barrie 10, Webb 8, Gaddy 2, Knight 2, Haley 2
Concord: Miriam Stevenson 16, Jackson 6, Wallace 4, Pittman 5
Notable: CCHS Vikings defeated Concord in SPC matchup 75-31. Central was led by the Demi Case with 21 points knocking down 5 threes and 4 steals Jael Miller added 18 points and 9 assist. Central will play Cox Mill next Friday
CONCORD CANNON 53, CHARLOTTE LATIN 33
Cannon School 15 10 16 12- 53
Providence Day 7 7 8 11- 33
Cannon School 53- Reigan Richardson 17, Anna Galloway 12, Caroline Livingston 8, Natalie Ray 4, Sydney Wood 3, Jessie Dickerson 2
Covenant Day 33- Caroline Cady 11, McCue 3, Shnahan 2, Houseton 3, Crumpler 8, Ashley 6
Records: Cannon School 10-6 (CISAA 2-2); Covenant Day 4-14 (CISAA 0-3)
Notes: Anna Galloway first double-double of her career. 12 points and 13 Rebounds.
CONCORD COX MILL 58, CONCORD ROBINSON 32
Cox Mill 18 12 16 12 58
EAST LINCOLN 46, WEST LINCOLN 19
ELHS: 14 10 14 8- 46
GASTON CHRISTIAN 61, MONROE FIRST ASSEMBLY 43
HICKORY 71, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 26
Alexander 6 10 4 6 -- 26
Hickory 17 20 17 17 -- 71
ALEXANDER 26 -- Sharpe 4, Glenn 2, Hagy 2, Hammer 4, Pennell 2, Fairchild 2, Harrington 4, Black 4, Kidd 2
HICKORY 71 -- Paradine 3, Hill 6, Shelby Darden 10, Kayla Soublet 12, Iness Knox 16, James 6, Knowles 2, Byrd 4, Long 1, Morin 2, Lafevers 9
Records: Hickory 9-4, 4-2; Alexander 1-14, 0-5
Sun Valley 16 10 12 17 55
Piedmont 10 16 9 16 51
Sun Valley
Ebere Anyawu 13, Kingsley Turriff 4, TA’Nyha Peoples 19, Sierra Smith 9, Jalynn Carter 7
Piedmont
Caraway 5, A. Atwell 7, Collins 3, B. Atwell 11, Jordan 15, Helms 5, Laine 2
MONROE 45, MONROE PARKWOOD 28
Monroe 12 11 10 12 - 45
Parkwood 5 4 10 9 - 28
Monroe 45 - J. Reddick 14, S. Taylor 10, I. Knotts 9, Z. White 6, A. Roland 2, K. Clark 2, J. Parsons 2
Parkwood 28 - A. Laney 11, B. Williford 5, C. Hardy 5, K. Barnes 4
Records: Monroe 11-4, Parkwood 3-12
NORTH LINCOLN 48, LINCOLNTON 40
North Lincoln 12 9 8 19 48
SHELBY 69, EAST GASTON 47
Shelby 16 15 14 24 69
Thursday’s Girls Capsules
EAST BURKE 55, WEST LINCOLN 15
East Burke 27 8 12 8 55
WEST STANLY 47, INDIAN TRAIL SUN VALLEY 42
Sun Valley 2 9 11 19 42
W. Stanly 12 9 10 16 47
Sun Valley -- Ebere Anyawu 14, Ta’Naha Peoples 8, Sierra Smith 8, Jalynn Carter 2, Kingsley Turrriff 5
W Stanly -- Green 2, Moss 8, Bishop 6, K. Furr 14, Honeycutt 7, Donaglave 2, Scott 2, Tibbetts 6
