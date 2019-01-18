Thursday’s wrestling/swimming update: Porter Ridge wrestlers sweep

Indian Trail Porter Ridge scored a pair of one-sided wrestling victories over Southwestern 4A Conference opponents Thursday evening.
The Pirates got two pins on route to a 53-23 victory over Myers Park and then trounced Garinger 78-3.
In the Myers Park meet, Porter Ridge’s Alex Gallagher (120 pounds) and Joseph Coble (152) won by pin. Myers Park got pins from Jakob Sklar (126), William Lowery (145) and Jake Harkleroad (195).
In the Garinger meet, Porter Ridge’s pin victories came from Delvin Deese (126), Drew Dickson (138), John Arnett (160), Trevor Kupniwski (195) and Harrison Walser (285).
Garinger’s Ny’Hijah Gaskin got his team’s points with a decision victory at 182 pounds.
Swimming
Big South 3A: Gastonia Forestview topped Gastonia Ashbrook and Boiling Springs Crest in both the girls’ and boys’ competition in a three-team meet at Kings Mountain High School.
The Jaguars’ girls had 320 points, to 244 for Ashbrook and 183 for Crest.
Paige and Katie Thomas each won a pair of events for Forestview, with Paige Thomas taking the 500-meter freestyle and 100 backstroke, and Katie Thomas winning the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke.
The Forestview boys edged Ashbrook 266-233, with Crest third at 122.
Forestview’s Maximum Pavone and Harris Gunter and Ashbrook’s Cameron Roper each won twice. Pavone won the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle, Gunter took the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke, and each was a member of the first-place 400 freestyle relay team.
Ashbrook’s Roper won the 50 freestyle and 500 freestyle.
South Fork 2A: The Newton-Conover girls dominated a five-team meet at the Hickory Foundation YMCA. Also competing were Lincolnton, Maiden, North Lincoln and West Lincoln.
The boys’ competition was much closer. Newton-Conover won six events and had nine top-four finishers. North Lincoln only won four events but had 14 top-four finishers.
Newton-Conover’s girls won seven events, with North Lincoln taking the other four.
Chloe Hedrick (200 individual medley and 100 backstroke) and Mia Macon (50 freestyle and 500 freestyle) each won two events for Newton-Conover.
Double-winners in the boys’ events were Newton-Conover’s Ross Dant (200 freestyle and 100 butterfly) and Paul Karre (200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke). Dant swam the lead leg and Karre the anchor on Newton-Conover’s victorious 400 freestyle relay team.
Wrestling
East Mecklenburg 42, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 36: Ja’Qyalyn Carter (120), Lawrence Campbell (160) and Christian Reddish (170) won by pin for the Eagles in their narrow Southwestern 4A victory. Jaylon Pemberton (113), Alex Bentley (138), Aiden Zegil (145) and Parker Jones (182) scored pins for Hickory Ridge.
Hickory Ridge 46, Rocky River 6: This Southwestern 4A meet included two close matches, each won by Hickory Ridge. At 152 pounds, Kaylin Foust edged Rocky River’s Goodness Odoemena 4-3. And at 160 pounds, Perry Hawkins topped the Ravens’ Ludin Ramos 5-4.
Report results of your school’s non-basketball winter sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
