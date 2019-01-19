Friday’s swim/wrestle update: Country Day, Latin swimmers sweep

Charlotte Country Day’s girls and Charlotte Latin’s boys scored a pair of victories in a three-team swim meet Thursday.
The Country Day girls beat Covenant Day 57-35 and Charlotte Latin 53-41. Covenant Day downed Charlotte Latin 60-32.
Charlotte Latin’s boys beat Covenant Day 73-17 and Country Day 75-17. Covenant Day and Country Day tied 38-38.
Country Day’s Sophie Francis won the 200-meter individual medley and 200 freestyle. Charlotte Latin’s Amy Dragelin captured the 50 freestyle and 500 freestyle.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Charlotte Latin’s boys had a pair of double-winners. Jackson Davis took the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle, and Stephen Kim won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke.
Swimming
Cannon School dominates: Concord Cannon School led the girls’ and boys’ competition of a meet at the West Cabarrus YMCA. Davidson Day and Unionville Piedmont also competed.
Cannon School’s girls won six of 11 events and had 27 top-four finishers. Piedmont had four victories and 10 top-four finishes. Davidson Day won one event and had six top-four finishes.
Winning two events were Piedmont’s Gabby Slape (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle) and Ava Yandle (200 individual medley, 100 freestyle).
Cannon School’s boys won nine events and had 25 top-four finishes. Piedmont had one victory and 12 top-four finishes, and Davidson Day won one event with six top-four finishes.
Double-winners were Cannon School’s Constantin Dornburg (200 freestyle, 50 freestyle) and Cam Abaqueta (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke). Dornburg and Abaqueta also swam on the first-place 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay teams.
North Gaston sweeps: North Gaston took the girls’ and boys’ team titles in a meet against Cramerton Stuart Cramer, Gastonia Huss and Kings Mountain, held at Kings Mountain High.
The Wildcat girls had 252 points, squeaking past runner-up Kings Mountain (248). Stuart Cramer (146) and Huss (111) followed. The North Gaston boys had 301 points, to 250 for Kings Mountain and 188 for Stuart Cramer.
Huss freshman Allison Kimmel won the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, and Stuart Cramer junior Colby Conrad took the 200 individual medley and 50 breaststroke.
Stuart Cramer won six of 11 boys’ events, but depth carried North Gaston to the title. Stuart Cramer’s David Major (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle) and Paul Stroman (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly) each won two events. North Gaston’s Adam Anderson won the 50 freestyle and anchored the winning 200 freestyle relay team.
Rutherford County Championships: The Forest City Chase girls and the R-S Central boys emerged as champions in the meet, held at Isothermal Community College in Rutherfordton.
The Chase girls finished with 199 points, easily outdistancing East Rutherford (117) and R-S Central (68).
R-S Central’s boys needed a second-place finish in the final event to edge Chase 158-156. East Rutherford (83) was third.
Chase had a pair of double-winners in the girls’ competition, with Jenna Bridges taking the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, and Anna Moneyham winning the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Both girls also swam on the winning 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay teams.
In the boys’ meet, R-S Central led Chase 142-136 entering the final event, the 400 freestyle relay. Chase won the event, earning 20 points. By finishing second in the event, R-S Central earned 16 points – enough to win the meet. A third-place finish would have been worth 14 points, resulting in a tie for first.
East Rutherford freshman Carson Fox won the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, and R-S Central freshman Peter Moore took the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly.
Wrestling
Central Cabarrus 54, Concord 30: The Vikings won the first five matches and scored a South Piedmont 3A victory. Marcus Jackson (106 pounds), Noah Kiser (113) and Luke Masterton (132) posted pins in that surge.
Charlotte Country Day 48, Southlake Christian 18: The Buccaneers’ Phelps Thomas (152), Sam Davis (160) and Josiah Connors (195) and Southlake’s Justin Black (132) won with first-period pins.
Charlotte Latin 43, Providence Day 34: Dean Omirly (195) won by pin for the Hawks, clinching a CISAA victory over the Chargers. Latin’s Smith O’Leary (170) won by decision over Ben Joyner in the closest bout.
East Rowan 52, South Iredell 30: Tayron Frost (182) and J.T. Teeter (285) won by pin, helping the Mustangs score a North Piedmont 3A victory.
West Rowan 43, North Iredell 24: Devon Pena of West Rowan took a 3-2 decision over Chase Kohnstamm at 106 pounds, helping the Falcons win this North Piedmont 3A meet.
Report results of your school’s non-basketball winter sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
Comments