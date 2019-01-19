South Meck boys, Providence girls win SoMeck swimming

South Mecklenburg’s boys and Providence girls won SoMeck 4A conference swimming championships this weekend.
South Meck’s boys had 683 points to finish ahead of Ardrey Kell (591) and Providence (510).
Providence’s girls had 659 points, just ahead of South Meck (648.5). Ardrey Kell was third (557.5)
South Meck’s boys got individual titles from Luke Foster (diving), Garrett Boone (100 free) and won the 400 free relay (Wesley Barnett, Jack Marquardt, Logan Robinson, Garrett Boone)
Providence’s girls got individual championships from Laura Davis (200 IM),
