Charlotte Observer #BIG5 players of the week

Area high school basketball players of the week:
Demi Adelekun, Gaston Day: Made 15-of-22 shots in a 65-64 victory over Metrolina Christian on Friday. He finished with 37 points, 14 rebounds, four blocks and two assists. In his past five games, Adelekun is averaging 32 points, 13 rebounds.
Paul Hudson, Charlotte Christian: Dartmouth recruit had 16 points, 10 rebounds in a victory over Faith Assembly Saturday. In a win over rival Providence Day on Friday, Hudson had 13 points and 14 rebounds.
Raja Milton, Independence: Unsigned senior guard had a game-high 19 points in the Patriots’ overtime upset victory over nationally ranked Carmel Christian Saturday. He scored all nine of his team’s points in overtime, including the game-winner.
Wendell Moore, Concord Cox Mill: Top-25 national recruit and Duke signee scored 23 points in a 95-59 victory over Concord Robinson. He scored his 2,603rd career point and became the all-time leading scorer in Cabarrus County history.
Patrick Williams, West Charlotte: Had 30 points, 18 rebounds, 10 assists in 88-55 victory over Mooresville on Friday.
