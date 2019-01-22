Prep Insider Blog

Prep Insider

Tuesday’s girls roundup: Providence tops South Meck in Sweet 16 showdown

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 22, 2019 11:09 PM

Check out the buzzer-beater that decided the Nation Ford-Fort Mill girls’ game

Fort Mill and Nation Ford’s girls’ basketball game was decided right at the buzzer. Check out the decisive play from the rivals’ Jan. 20, 2019 meeting.
By
Up Next
Fort Mill and Nation Ford’s girls’ basketball game was decided right at the buzzer. Check out the decisive play from the rivals’ Jan. 20, 2019 meeting.
By

Elevator

Providence: Providence beat South Mecklenburg to win its eighth straight game and improve to 16-1 overall and 6-0 in the SoMeck conference, one game ahead of South. In the 2015-16 season, Providence won two games. Coach Jennifer Bean, now in her third season, has now led the Panthers to their most wins since at least 2006.

Crystany White, Claremont Bunker Hill: scored 13 points in a 92-42 win over Newton Foard. She became the first Lady Bear to score 1,0000 career points since 2009. Teammate Maddie Stotts had 32 points in the win Tuesday.

Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover, Brianna Tadlock, East Lincoln: two of the region’s top players met Tuesday. Cornwell had 32 points in an easy 84-43 win. Tadlock finished with 31 points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists.

Tuesday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Breya Busby, Arborbrook Christian: 16 points, 12 steals, 10 assists -- a triple-double -- in a 82-18 win over Carolina Christian. Arborbrook is 24-4.

Kennedy Calhoun, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge: 18 points, three assists and three steals in a win over Indian Trail Porter Ridge. She made 4-of-5 3-point attempts.

Zaria Clark, Gaston Day: 18 points, eight steals, seven assists in a 53-13 win over Northside.

Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek: 28 points, five assists, four steals in a 72-26 win over Mooresville.

Payton Sutton, Butler: triple double in a 72-19 win over East Meck: 12 points, 11 steals, 10 assists. Teammates Micahla Funderburke (26 points) and Michaela Lane (15 points, 15 rebounds) had big games.

NC Preps Media Poll

Here is the N.C. media statewide girls basketball poll

1A Girls

1. Mt Airy 11-1 (11) 118 votes

2. Pamlico County 11-2 96 votes

3. Albemarle 15-1 (1) 86 votes

4. Avery County 13-3 84 votes

5. Cherokee 13-2 76 votes

6. East Surry 11-2 65 votes

7. Union Academy 14-1 47 votes

8. Weldon 9-0 35 votes

9. East Carteret 10-1 32 votes

10.Manteo 8-1 16 votes

HM: Chatham Charter 4, Riverside 1

2A Girls

1. Mtn. Heritage 13-0 (10) 118 votes

2. East Duplin 15-0 (1) 101 votes

3. Farmville Central 12-0 (1) 99 votes

4. East Bladen 17-1 78 votes

5. East Rutherford 13-1 67 votes

6. Salisbury 13-2 50 votes

7. NC School of Science and Math 20-0 47 votes

8. East Burke 12-5 34 votes

9. Bertie 13-2 16 votes

10.Madison 13-3 12 votes

HM: SW Edgecombe 11 votes, Forbush 6, Ricklands 5,Newton Conover 3,

East Henderson 2,Croatan 2, North Johnston 1

3A Girls

1. Erwin 17-0 (9) 116 votes

2. EE Smith 16-1 (1) 103 votes

3. Enka 14-2 86 votes

4. Freedom 14-1 76 votes

5. Cuthbertson 15-1 (1) 74 votes

6. Carson 16-1 67 votes

7. SE Guilford 14-1 48 votes

8. Person 14-1 27 votes

9. North Iredell 12-2 16 votes

10. SW Randolph 14-2 15 votes

HM: Jacksonville(1) 10 ,DH Conley 9, Rockingham County 9,West Rowan 7,Statesville 3,Topsail 1

4A Girls

1. Ragsdale 15-0 (9) 177 votes

2. Wakefield 15-1 (1) 105 votes

3. Hertiage 13-1 (1) 84 votes

4. Vance 15-2 77 votes

5. Butler 14-1 70 votes

6. Providence 15-1 51 votes

7. Leesville Road 13-2 (1) 45 votes

8. Laney 15-1 35 votes

9. Hickory Ridge 12-2 30 votes

10.SE Raleigh 12-5 16 votes

HM: Pine Forest 13,NW Guilford 4,Mallard Creek 3,HP Central 2, Glenn 1

Tuesday’s Sweet 16 Capsules

NO. 2 BUTLER 72, EAST MECKLENBURG 19

Butler 18 22 17 10

East 2 5 5 7

Butler: Micahla Funderburke 26, Payton Sutton 12, Michaela Lane 15, Dotson 2, Dixon 4, Aboutaleb 4, Kennedy 5, Williams 4

East: A Browne 11, Hall 1, Green 4, Lockley 1, Neal 2

Note: Payton Sutton 12 pts, 11 Steals, 10 assist, Michaela Lane 15 Points, 15 Rebounds

NO. 3 HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 76, INDIAN TRAIL PORTER RIDGE 20

Hickory Ridge 30 28 16 2 76

Porter Ridge 0 9 5 6 20



 Hickory Ridge Kennedy Calhoun 18, Jadah Shears 16, Nia Daniel 14, Lauren Ruggiero 13, Lampe 8, Braun 1, Widmar 2, Dickens 4



Porter Ridge Massey 3, Goodman 3, Walker 2, Sadler 2, McQuire 2, Olaleye 8



Record: Hickory Ridge 13-2, 5-1; Porter Ridge 3-10, 1-5



Notes: Hickory Ridge was led by Kennedy Calhoun 18 points hitting 4 of 5 behind the arc, Kennedy dish out 3 assist, collect 3 steals along with 3 rebounds.

NO. 5 MORGANTON FREEDOM 63, MARION MCDOWELL 40



McDowell 10 7 16 7 - 40
Freedom 12 17 8 26 - 63


McDowell 40 - Williams 9, Miller 4, Stephens 3, Parkins 4, Chandler 7, Cooper 6, Boyce 5, Wood, Rice, Carson.
Freedom 63 - Blaikley Crooks 15, Madison Bailey 14, Adair Garrison 13, Moore 4, McGee 7, Rhone 7, Davenport 3, Short, Cisneros, Tate, Watkins, Johnson.

NO. 6 PROVIDENCE 58, NO. 13 SOUTH MECK 46

PROVIDENCE - 11 16 16 15 = 58

SOUTH MECK - 10 14 9 13= 46

PHS: Nyla McGill 9, Lili Bowen 4, Cameron Mulkey 21, Jaylynn Askew 10, Grace Shires 2, Marlow Chapman 2, Lauren Cope 2, Eva Butler 8

SMHS: Moss 5, Lowe 6, Gaddy 25, Houpt 3, Blair-Young 2, Feit 5Records: Providence: 16-1 (6-0)

Notable: Nyla McGill added 13 assists and 12 rebounds to her 9 points. Junior Cameron Mulkey’s 21 pts was a career high

NO. 7 MALLARD CREEK 72, MOORESVILLE 26

Mallard Creek 31 18 16 9

Mooresville 11 12 3 4

MALLARD CREEK Dazia Lawrence 28, Sydney Hunter 12, Karina Mitchell 10, Alexander 8, Bynum 4, Howard 4, Simpson 4, Hunter 3, Culver 2, Lutz 2, Doctor 2

MOORESVILLE - Alecsai Allen 12, Cauejas 5, Stahl 3, Davis 2, McCloud 2, Martin 2, Daniels 2, Marshall 2

Notable: Sydney Hunter 10 points 10 rebound; Dazia Lawrence 28 points 5 assists 4 steals

NO. 12 ROCK HILL SOUTH POINTE 59, NO. 14 ARDREY KELL 49

South Pointe 19 11 16 13=59

Ardrey Kell 17 6 15 11=49

South Pointe 59 --- Sierra McCullough 19, Trinity Adams 14, Scarlett Gilmore 14, R. Neal 7, N. Lane 3, J. Blake 2

Ardrey Kell 49 -- M. Ojo 13, Miller 15, Cash 2, Flowers 6, sherrill 2, Harding 3, Vanderbell 8

Tuesday’s Mecklenburg County Capsules

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 41, UNIONVILLE PIEDMONT 31

Catholic 14 10 5 12 -- 41

Piedmont 6 5 13 7 -- 31

Catholic 41: Dane Bertolina 20, Flatau 8, Darling 7, Coleman 2, Petras 2, Epperson 2

Piedmont 31: Alex Helms 14, Atwell 8, Simpson 5, Jordan 4

Records: Catholic 12-5, 6-1; Piedmont 8-10, 1-7

CONCORD CANNON 50, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 42

Charlotte Christian 11-8-13-10 -- 42

Cannon 6 18 19 7 -- 50

CHRISTIAN 42 -- R.Noonan 8 pts, K.Walker 17pts,17rebs, E.Coles 5pts, L.Nooan 7pts, M Reed 5pts 8tebs

CANNON 50 -- R.Richerson 21pts, A.Galloway 8pts, S Woods 10pts,Z Edwards 9pts, C Livingston 2pts

Notable: Christian 10-10 (1-3 in conference play)

COVENANT DAY 48, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 39

Covenant Day 2 10 10 20 -- 48

Country Day 11 5 12 8 -- 39

CDS (48) Katherine Ashley 15, McCue9, Cady 8, Crumpler 6, Houston 4

CD (39) Hudson Rixham 13, Rucker 9, O’Neil 5, Waters 5, Sasz 2, Batten 2

Records: CDS 5-14 (1-4 CISAA) CD 7-13 (0-5 CISAA)

HOPEWELL 60, WEST CHARLOTTE 51

WC - 10 14 16 11 - 51
Hopewell - 16 16 15 13 - 60


WC - Hamilton 15, Moore 11, McManus 6, Davis 3, Champy 12, Chaffin 4, Mercer 2


Hopewell - Caldwell 2, McManus 13, Craig 2, Finger 23, Montgomery 10, Chambers 10.

METROLINA CHRISTIAN 41, HICKORY GROVE 37

HGCS 13 5 10 9 -- 37

MCA 4 11 14 12 -- 41

MCA 41 - Anna Phibbs 9, Walters 6, E. McClain 6, McGee 5, Reynolds 5, K. McClain 4, Strange 4, Sorrentino 2

HGCS 37 - Kayla Ganda 20, Cherry 9, Jennings 5, Bowers 3

Records: HGCS (12-4) MCA (9-13)

MYERS PARK 37, INDEPENDENCE 34

Independence - 09 04 13 08 34

Myers Park - 14 07 08 08 - 37

Independence - Braylyn Milton 14, Smith 2, Flynn 2, Breckenndse 5, Wilson 4, Barrino 5, Rohlfing 2

Myers Park - Taylor Henderson 13, Nelson 4, Wimpel 2, Clamp 2, Muhammad 2, Shire 7, Harrell 6

Records: Myers Park 7-11 (3-3)

PROVIDENCE DAY 64, CHARLOTTE LATIN 36

PDS-15-13-17-19—-64

Latin-3-16-6-11—36



PDS- Andi Levitz 18 Kailey Smith 12 Grace Godwin 14 Kelson 7 Owens 9 Sanchez 4



Latin- R.Jones 10 Vandiver 7 Armstrong 8 Rose 6 Stradford 2 Tye 1 Shannon 2



PDS Record 14-9, Conference 5-0; Latin 11-6, 4-1


Notable: Junior Grace Godwin career high 14 pts

Tuesday’s Regional Capsules

gastondayoliviaking.jpg
GASTON DAY SCHOOL Special to the Observer

ARBORBROOK CHRISTIAN 82, CAROLINA CHRISTIAN 18


ACA 29-23-18-12-82

CC 0-14-2-2-18



Arborbrook -- Breya Busby (another triple double) 16pts, 12steals, 10 assists, Christie Zawacki 23pts, 8 rebounds, 4 steal, Elizabeth Simon 6pts, Ella Porter 6pts, Madison McCarter 10pts, 5 steals, Anna Zawacki 8pts, Holly Johnson 7pts, Joy Mayo 6pts



Records: ACA 24-4


BUNKER HILL 92, NEWTON FOARD 42


FTF 10 18 12 2 42

BHHS 30 25 22 15 92


FTF 42 -- Alexis Wolgemath 10, Paiden Dula 8, Camryn Ekonomon 6, Brianna McClolugh 4 Elayna Chavis 4, Alejah Hill 3, Hannah Deal 3, Destiny Gavin 2, Macyn Church 2


Bunker Hill 92 -- Maddie Stotts 32, Addie Wray 21, Crystany White 13, Camyrn Bryant 7, Bailee Hamlett 5, KK Martins 4, Ashlynn Stoker 4, Faith Isenhour 4, Marlee Miller 2, DaLesha Linberger


Notes Crystany White scored her 1000 point becoming the first lady Bear to reach this milestone since 2009. A 3 pointer in 2nd quarter put her over.


CATAWBA BANDYS 59, NORTH LINCOLN 55



North Lincoln 7 21 10 10 7 55
Bandys 9 18 11 10 11 59


North Lincoln 55 -- Holli Wood 13, Rachel Seagle 13, Aly Wadkovsky 13, Ashlyn White 6, Addie Reid 5, Dylan Ambrose 3, Sylvia Burroughs 2


Bandys 59 -- Logan Dutka 14, Laci Paul 13, Emma Dutka 8, Caroline McIntosh 7, Caroline Mirman 5, Macy Rummage 4, Asisa McLean 4, Annie Andrews 4


CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 64, SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 11


Southlake Christian- 4 - 0 - 4 - 3 >11



Concord first assembly 16 - 22 - 18- 8> 64


Southlake Christian- Carter 1, Engel 3, Thomas 6, Thyne 2



CFA - B Stinson 8, Benjamin 8, Zayed 6, Jada McMillian 10, A Brown 10, Lockhart 5, K Stinson 11, Spencer 4, Rice 2,


EAST BURKE 66, WEST IREDELL 47



East Burke 19. 5. 21. 21. 66
West Iredell 15 11. 10. 11. 47


East Burke 66 -- Brooke Arney 24, Josie Hise 21, Ariana Hawkins 9, Riley Haas 6, Graleigh Hildebran 5, Gracie Ruff 1


West Iredell 47 -- Nakayla Heaggans 14, Lariyah Clark 11, Vanessa Kersey 9, Nicole Rhyne 5, Kendell Pendergast 4, Abby Goins 3, Samone Mishie 1


East Burke 13-5, 6-0


GASTON DAY 53 VS NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 13

GDS 25 15 11 2 = 53
NCA 3 2 0 8 = 13


GASTON DAY NOTES: Z Clark 18, O King 11, C Harris 10, Po Shouse 10, Pa Shouse 2, K Dul 2


GASTON DAY: Z Clark 18p/7A/8S, O King 11p/6R/3S, C Harris 10p/2R/2B, P Shouse 10p/5R, L Letts 3R/3B, Pa Shouse 2p/3R, K Dul 2p


Notes: Gaston Day honored their Senior tonight, Olivia “Liv” King”. Liv has committed to play basketball at Lees-McRae in Banner Elk. She has averaged a double double this season.
GDS will host SouthLake Christian at HOME on Friday, January 25 at 5:30pm.


RECORD: overall 12-6, conf. 5-1


GASTONIA FORESTVIEW 65, BELMONT STUART CRAMER 56


Forestview 21 13 19 12 65

Cramer 2 14 23 17 56


Forestview 65 -- Kenzley Dunlap 22, Yasmine Love 17, Floyd 9, Vazquez 8, Jurs 4, Robinson 3, Sanders 2


Notes: Dunlap 4 steals 5 assist 7 rebs, Floyd 11 rebs, Vazquez 8 rebs; Forestview 9-8 overall 4-3 Big South host Crest on Friday.


NEWTON-CONOVER 84, EAST LINCOLN 43


NCHS: 20 29 14 21- 84
ELHS: 18 8 9 8- 43


NCHS: Chyna Cornwell 32, Jahlea Peters 20, Grace Loftin 10, J. Woods 9, A. Walton 7, E. Fox 4, T. Artis 2


ELHS: Brianna Tadlock 31, R. Ross 6, K. Cox 2, S. Rhoney 2, T. Thomas 2


Noteables: Brianna Tadlock 31 pts, 4 rebs, 2 steals, 2 assists


NCHS: (13-4, 7-0) Next Game vs Lincolnton 1/25/19
ELHS: (4-13, 3-4) Next Game vs LKNC 1/25/19


UNION ACADEMY 90, LANGTREE CHARTER 65



UAHS 17 28 26 19-90

LTC 18 15 17 15-65



UAHS MaKayla Smith 33, Savanna Brooks 25, Mya Manivanh 11, CC Coppin 7, Ryleigh Clayborn 6, Emma Munday 6, Jessica Trush 2



LTC J Hester 24, A Williams 21, E Tillman 12, C Tillman 4, P Thomas 2, S Harris 2



Records UAHS 15-1 (7-0 in conference), LTC 17-3 (6-1 in conference).



Notable: The Lady Cardinals (UAHS) are back in action Friday night at Carolina Courts in Concord against conference opponent, Bradford Prep.

WAXHAW CUTHBERTSON 44, INDIAN TRAIL SUN VALLEY 24

Sun Valley 10 3 4 7 24

Cuthbertson 16 16 8 7 44



Sun Valley 24 -- Kingsley Turriff 6, TA’Nyha 8, Sierra Smith 4, Jalynn Carter 6



Cuthbertson 44 -- Kendall G. 5, Ariana T. 4, Kameria S. 3, Kayla Y. 2, Lauren H. 10, Maddie D. 7, Trinity Cherry B. 4, Lillian A. 9















  Comments  

things to do