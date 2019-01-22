Tuesday’s girls roundup: Providence tops South Meck in Sweet 16 showdown

Elevator
↑Providence: Providence beat South Mecklenburg to win its eighth straight game and improve to 16-1 overall and 6-0 in the SoMeck conference, one game ahead of South. In the 2015-16 season, Providence won two games. Coach Jennifer Bean, now in her third season, has now led the Panthers to their most wins since at least 2006.
↑Crystany White, Claremont Bunker Hill: scored 13 points in a 92-42 win over Newton Foard. She became the first Lady Bear to score 1,0000 career points since 2009. Teammate Maddie Stotts had 32 points in the win Tuesday.
↑Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover, Brianna Tadlock, East Lincoln: two of the region’s top players met Tuesday. Cornwell had 32 points in an easy 84-43 win. Tadlock finished with 31 points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Breya Busby, Arborbrook Christian: 16 points, 12 steals, 10 assists -- a triple-double -- in a 82-18 win over Carolina Christian. Arborbrook is 24-4.
Kennedy Calhoun, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge: 18 points, three assists and three steals in a win over Indian Trail Porter Ridge. She made 4-of-5 3-point attempts.
Zaria Clark, Gaston Day: 18 points, eight steals, seven assists in a 53-13 win over Northside.
Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek: 28 points, five assists, four steals in a 72-26 win over Mooresville.
Payton Sutton, Butler: triple double in a 72-19 win over East Meck: 12 points, 11 steals, 10 assists. Teammates Micahla Funderburke (26 points) and Michaela Lane (15 points, 15 rebounds) had big games.
NC Preps Media Poll
Here is the N.C. media statewide girls basketball poll
1A Girls
1. Mt Airy 11-1 (11) 118 votes
2. Pamlico County 11-2 96 votes
3. Albemarle 15-1 (1) 86 votes
4. Avery County 13-3 84 votes
5. Cherokee 13-2 76 votes
6. East Surry 11-2 65 votes
7. Union Academy 14-1 47 votes
8. Weldon 9-0 35 votes
9. East Carteret 10-1 32 votes
10.Manteo 8-1 16 votes
HM: Chatham Charter 4, Riverside 1
2A Girls
1. Mtn. Heritage 13-0 (10) 118 votes
2. East Duplin 15-0 (1) 101 votes
3. Farmville Central 12-0 (1) 99 votes
4. East Bladen 17-1 78 votes
5. East Rutherford 13-1 67 votes
6. Salisbury 13-2 50 votes
7. NC School of Science and Math 20-0 47 votes
8. East Burke 12-5 34 votes
9. Bertie 13-2 16 votes
10.Madison 13-3 12 votes
HM: SW Edgecombe 11 votes, Forbush 6, Ricklands 5,Newton Conover 3,
East Henderson 2,Croatan 2, North Johnston 1
3A Girls
1. Erwin 17-0 (9) 116 votes
2. EE Smith 16-1 (1) 103 votes
3. Enka 14-2 86 votes
4. Freedom 14-1 76 votes
5. Cuthbertson 15-1 (1) 74 votes
6. Carson 16-1 67 votes
7. SE Guilford 14-1 48 votes
8. Person 14-1 27 votes
9. North Iredell 12-2 16 votes
10. SW Randolph 14-2 15 votes
HM: Jacksonville(1) 10 ,DH Conley 9, Rockingham County 9,West Rowan 7,Statesville 3,Topsail 1
4A Girls
1. Ragsdale 15-0 (9) 177 votes
2. Wakefield 15-1 (1) 105 votes
3. Hertiage 13-1 (1) 84 votes
4. Vance 15-2 77 votes
5. Butler 14-1 70 votes
6. Providence 15-1 51 votes
7. Leesville Road 13-2 (1) 45 votes
8. Laney 15-1 35 votes
9. Hickory Ridge 12-2 30 votes
10.SE Raleigh 12-5 16 votes
HM: Pine Forest 13,NW Guilford 4,Mallard Creek 3,HP Central 2, Glenn 1
Tuesday’s Sweet 16 Capsules
NO. 2 BUTLER 72, EAST MECKLENBURG 19
Butler 18 22 17 10
East 2 5 5 7
Butler: Micahla Funderburke 26, Payton Sutton 12, Michaela Lane 15, Dotson 2, Dixon 4, Aboutaleb 4, Kennedy 5, Williams 4
East: A Browne 11, Hall 1, Green 4, Lockley 1, Neal 2
Note: Payton Sutton 12 pts, 11 Steals, 10 assist, Michaela Lane 15 Points, 15 Rebounds
NO. 3 HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 76, INDIAN TRAIL PORTER RIDGE 20
Hickory Ridge 30 28 16 2 76
Porter Ridge 0 9 5 6 20
Hickory Ridge Kennedy Calhoun 18, Jadah Shears 16, Nia Daniel 14, Lauren Ruggiero 13, Lampe 8, Braun 1, Widmar 2, Dickens 4
Porter Ridge Massey 3, Goodman 3, Walker 2, Sadler 2, McQuire 2, Olaleye 8
Record: Hickory Ridge 13-2, 5-1; Porter Ridge 3-10, 1-5
Notes: Hickory Ridge was led by Kennedy Calhoun 18 points hitting 4 of 5 behind the arc, Kennedy dish out 3 assist, collect 3 steals along with 3 rebounds.
NO. 5 MORGANTON FREEDOM 63, MARION MCDOWELL 40
NO. 6 PROVIDENCE 58, NO. 13 SOUTH MECK 46
PROVIDENCE - 11 16 16 15 = 58
SOUTH MECK - 10 14 9 13= 46
PHS: Nyla McGill 9, Lili Bowen 4, Cameron Mulkey 21, Jaylynn Askew 10, Grace Shires 2, Marlow Chapman 2, Lauren Cope 2, Eva Butler 8
SMHS: Moss 5, Lowe 6, Gaddy 25, Houpt 3, Blair-Young 2, Feit 5Records: Providence: 16-1 (6-0)
Notable: Nyla McGill added 13 assists and 12 rebounds to her 9 points. Junior Cameron Mulkey’s 21 pts was a career high
NO. 7 MALLARD CREEK 72, MOORESVILLE 26
Mallard Creek 31 18 16 9
Mooresville 11 12 3 4
MALLARD CREEK Dazia Lawrence 28, Sydney Hunter 12, Karina Mitchell 10, Alexander 8, Bynum 4, Howard 4, Simpson 4, Hunter 3, Culver 2, Lutz 2, Doctor 2
MOORESVILLE - Alecsai Allen 12, Cauejas 5, Stahl 3, Davis 2, McCloud 2, Martin 2, Daniels 2, Marshall 2
Notable: Sydney Hunter 10 points 10 rebound; Dazia Lawrence 28 points 5 assists 4 steals
NO. 12 ROCK HILL SOUTH POINTE 59, NO. 14 ARDREY KELL 49
South Pointe 19 11 16 13=59
Ardrey Kell 17 6 15 11=49
South Pointe 59 --- Sierra McCullough 19, Trinity Adams 14, Scarlett Gilmore 14, R. Neal 7, N. Lane 3, J. Blake 2
Ardrey Kell 49 -- M. Ojo 13, Miller 15, Cash 2, Flowers 6, sherrill 2, Harding 3, Vanderbell 8
Tuesday’s Mecklenburg County Capsules
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 41, UNIONVILLE PIEDMONT 31
Catholic 14 10 5 12 -- 41
Piedmont 6 5 13 7 -- 31
Catholic 41: Dane Bertolina 20, Flatau 8, Darling 7, Coleman 2, Petras 2, Epperson 2
Piedmont 31: Alex Helms 14, Atwell 8, Simpson 5, Jordan 4
Records: Catholic 12-5, 6-1; Piedmont 8-10, 1-7
CONCORD CANNON 50, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 42
Charlotte Christian 11-8-13-10 -- 42
Cannon 6 18 19 7 -- 50
CHRISTIAN 42 -- R.Noonan 8 pts, K.Walker 17pts,17rebs, E.Coles 5pts, L.Nooan 7pts, M Reed 5pts 8tebs
CANNON 50 -- R.Richerson 21pts, A.Galloway 8pts, S Woods 10pts,Z Edwards 9pts, C Livingston 2pts
Notable: Christian 10-10 (1-3 in conference play)
COVENANT DAY 48, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 39
Covenant Day 2 10 10 20 -- 48
Country Day 11 5 12 8 -- 39
CDS (48) Katherine Ashley 15, McCue9, Cady 8, Crumpler 6, Houston 4
CD (39) Hudson Rixham 13, Rucker 9, O’Neil 5, Waters 5, Sasz 2, Batten 2
Records: CDS 5-14 (1-4 CISAA) CD 7-13 (0-5 CISAA)
HOPEWELL 60, WEST CHARLOTTE 51
METROLINA CHRISTIAN 41, HICKORY GROVE 37
HGCS 13 5 10 9 -- 37
MCA 4 11 14 12 -- 41
MCA 41 - Anna Phibbs 9, Walters 6, E. McClain 6, McGee 5, Reynolds 5, K. McClain 4, Strange 4, Sorrentino 2
HGCS 37 - Kayla Ganda 20, Cherry 9, Jennings 5, Bowers 3
Records: HGCS (12-4) MCA (9-13)
MYERS PARK 37, INDEPENDENCE 34
Independence - 09 04 13 08 34
Myers Park - 14 07 08 08 - 37
Independence - Braylyn Milton 14, Smith 2, Flynn 2, Breckenndse 5, Wilson 4, Barrino 5, Rohlfing 2
Myers Park - Taylor Henderson 13, Nelson 4, Wimpel 2, Clamp 2, Muhammad 2, Shire 7, Harrell 6
Records: Myers Park 7-11 (3-3)
PROVIDENCE DAY 64, CHARLOTTE LATIN 36
Latin-3-16-6-11—36
PDS- Andi Levitz 18 Kailey Smith 12 Grace Godwin 14 Kelson 7 Owens 9 Sanchez 4
Latin- R.Jones 10 Vandiver 7 Armstrong 8 Rose 6 Stradford 2 Tye 1 Shannon 2
Notable: Junior Grace Godwin career high 14 pts
Tuesday’s Regional Capsules
ACA 29-23-18-12-82
CC 0-14-2-2-18
Arborbrook -- Breya Busby (another triple double) 16pts, 12steals, 10 assists, Christie Zawacki 23pts, 8 rebounds, 4 steal, Elizabeth Simon 6pts, Ella Porter 6pts, Madison McCarter 10pts, 5 steals, Anna Zawacki 8pts, Holly Johnson 7pts, Joy Mayo 6pts
Records: ACA 24-4
FTF 10 18 12 2 42
GASTON DAY 53 VS NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 13
Forestview 21 13 19 12 65
UNION ACADEMY 90, LANGTREE CHARTER 65
UAHS 17 28 26 19-90
LTC 18 15 17 15-65
UAHS MaKayla Smith 33, Savanna Brooks 25, Mya Manivanh 11, CC Coppin 7, Ryleigh Clayborn 6, Emma Munday 6, Jessica Trush 2
LTC J Hester 24, A Williams 21, E Tillman 12, C Tillman 4, P Thomas 2, S Harris 2
Records UAHS 15-1 (7-0 in conference), LTC 17-3 (6-1 in conference).
Notable: The Lady Cardinals (UAHS) are back in action Friday night at Carolina Courts in Concord against conference opponent, Bradford Prep.
WAXHAW CUTHBERTSON 44, INDIAN TRAIL SUN VALLEY 24
Sun Valley 10 3 4 7 24
Cuthbertson 16 16 8 7 44
Sun Valley 24 -- Kingsley Turriff 6, TA’Nyha 8, Sierra Smith 4, Jalynn Carter 6
Cuthbertson 44 -- Kendall G. 5, Ariana T. 4, Kameria S. 3, Kayla Y. 2, Lauren H. 10, Maddie D. 7, Trinity Cherry B. 4, Lillian A. 9
