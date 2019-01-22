Prep Insider Blog

Tuesday’s boys high school basketball capsules 01.22.19

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 22, 2019 11:14 PM

West Charlotte’s Patrick Williams (4), a Florida State signee, gets the layup.
Sweet 16 Capsules

NO. 1 CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 76, CONCORD CANNON 58

CANNON - 13 12 17 16 - 58
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN - 20 22 13 21 - 76


CANNON -H. Alexander 9, Lancaster 2, Szilagy 2, Bradley 19, Moss 13, T. Alexander 4, Nix 2, Dibble 7


CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN - Seth Bennett 12, Efosa U-Edosomwan 14, Hudson 14, Lash 12, Tharrington 12, Jones 7, Drees 5


NOTES: The Knights move to 5-0 in the CISAA. All 5 starters scored in double figures for Charlotte Christian. Paul Hudson had his 3rd straight double double.


RECORDS: CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN: 22-1 (5-0 CISAA); CANNON: 14-10 (2-3 CISAA)


NO. 3 NORTH MECKLENBURG 88, LAKE NORMAN 46


Lake Norman 8 21 8 9 – 46

North Meck 25 12 31 20 – 88

LKN: Haglan 18, Schulz 8, Adams 7, Taylor 6, Hodges 3, Rossi 2, Edmonson 2

NM: Tristan Maxwell 27, Chris Ford 23, Trayden Williams 10, Shamann Artis 10, Waters 6, Givens 4, Stewart 4, Blair 2, Anderson 2

NO. 4 INDEPENDENCE 42, NO. 9 MYERS PARK 38

Independence - 10 6 11 15 = 42

Myers Park - 6 10 6 16 = 38

Independence - Raja Milton 14, Miles Pauldin 10

Myers Park - Caleb McReed 13, Duwe Farris 11, Drake Maye 9

Records: Independence 13-3, 7-0; Myers Park 12-5, 6-1

HOPEWELL 72, NO. 6 WEST CHARLOTTE 68 OT

Hopewell 20 22 9 13 8 - 72

West Charlotte 21 12 22 9 4 - 68



Hopewell: Brice Williams 18, Alvin Cannady 14, Thomas Jackson 14, Jalen Jones 11

NO. 7 MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 89, CENTRAL ACADEMY 20

Forest Hills 21 28 24 16 -- 89

Central Academy 5 2 6 7 -- 20



FOREST HILLS -- Nas Tyson 13, Jai Rorie 13, Trey Belin 10, Richardson 6, Huntley 7, Massey 7, D. Wright 4, R. Wright 4, K. Tyson 8, Hester 8, Blakeney 9

CENTRAL ACADEMY -- Austin 7, Ben 4, Manny 2, Matt 3, Nick 4



Records: Forest Hills 15-2 (4-0), Central Academy 2-16 (0-4)



Notable: Forest Hills hosts Anson Friday and plays a non-conference game against Butler at Wingate University on Saturday at 7:30.

NO. 8 MORGANTON FREEDOM 92, MCDOWELL 55

Freedom 22 29 33 08 = 92

McDowell 07 24 13 11 = 55


Freedom: Aidan Pearson 19, Fletcher Abee 18, Bradley Davis 15, James Freeman 12, Moore 8, Logan 8, Ledford 4, Dula 3, Birchfield 5.


McDowell: Dylan McRary 17, Qualique Garner 13, Olivo 4, Boyce 2, Gragg 4, Handy 6, Lewis 8, Harrison 1


Notes: Freedom 15-1 (6-0) Freedom plays next tomorrow, January 23rd at Alexander Central.

FORT MILL NATION FORD 70, NO. 10 FORT MILL 63

Fort Mill 20 10 21 12 63

Nation Ford 13 17 16 24 70

Fort Mill- Jacobi Wright 27, Keyan Mims 14, Carson Morton 13, Will Ross 7, Lawrence Adams 2

Nation Ford- Zeb Graham 23, Shamon Alston 20, Bryant 15, Ben Burnham 6, Smith 4, McCabe

Notes- Fort Mill falls to 18-3(3-1) in the region. Fort Mill will play next Tuesday at Rock Hill.

NO. 11 VANCE 73, HOUGH 49

Vance 18 12 25 18 Final 73

Hough 4 10 13 22 49



VANCE 73 - Black 11, Vinson 6, Blake 3, Hart 2, Dixon 1, Hill 3, Beidleman 21, Ransom 7, Barnes 4, Sanford 6, Hodges 2, Saunds 7

Hough -- Devyn O’Neal 15, Chambers 9, Bissette 8, Worland 6, McCormick 3, Viruso 2, Shryock 2, Crawford 2, Riehl 2

Records: H 7-10 (1-6); V 14-3 (5-3)

NO. 12 OLYMPIC 57, HARDING 47

Olympic 13 17 11 16 57

Harding 10 16 10 11 47


Olympic: Josh Banks 26, Deonte Randolph 15, Charles Bryson 4, Chris Gilmore 2, Asil Hoyle 5, Trevon Williams 4, Joe Rogers 1.


Harding: Grant 27, Bomman 4, Campbell 12, Anthony 3, Alexander 9, Hamrick 2.


NO. 13 EAST LINCOLN 72, NEWTON-CONOVER 48


East Lincoln 16 18 17 21 72

Newton-Conover 11 9 12 16 48

East Lincoln (7-0, 16-1): Sidney Dollar 7, Myles Adams 2, John Bean 10, Allden Horne 26, Justin Kuthan 22, Ben Zirkle 3, Petey Nichols 0, Ethan Staples 2

Newton-Conover (3-4, 9-8): Maverick Davis 0, Keagan Covington 10, Brandon Johnson 0, Trey Kennedy 14, Micah Haynes 2, Matt Martinez 8, Jahiem McCathern 5, Keenan Guerry 7, Qualene Noell 2

Note: This was the 12th straight time the Mustangs have defeated the Red Devils dating back to the 2013-2014 season. East Lincoln currently has an 8-game winning streak and finished the first round of the South Fork 2A conference with a 7-0 record.

NO. 14 ARDREY KELL 54, ROCK HILL SOUTH POINTE 32

Ardrey Kelll 15 12 10 17 54
South Pointe 9 9 9 5 32


Ardrey Kell: Luke Stankavage 16, Christian Pickens 15, Royce Jarrett 10, Carver 8, Gray 3, Gerald 2


South Pointe: Thomas 5, Jamar 4, Austin 3,


Notes: Ardrey Kell moves to 13-4 and will play at Providence on Friday night (7:30)

Mecklenburg County Capsules

BERRY 69, WEST MECK 52

Berry 18 10 25 16 --69

West Meck 14 14 12 12 -- 52

Berry- Smith 15 Brown 5 Best 10 Connor 17 Moore 13 Gladden 2 Calloway 3 CJ Jones 1 Johnson 2

West Meck- Brown 17 Robinson 12 Taylor 9 Anthony 7

Berry 8-8 overall 3-3 conf.

Note: Coach Maurice Jones (7th season) won his 100th game at Berry on Friday with 52-46 win at Providence on last Friday.

BUTLER 63, EAST MECKLENBURG 62

Butler 11 21 15 16 63

East Meck 12 15 14 21 62

Butler: Raquan Brown 22, Rajuan Connor 12, Brayden Dixon 11, Wessler 6, McPhatter 5, Payne 4, Rudisell 3.

East Meck: Martin 15, Harris 14, Richards 10, Idehin 8, Campbell 5, Nichols 4, Martin 3, Hundson 3.

Notes: Butler was down 2 late in the fourth quarter when Raquan Brown found Jordan McPhatter for a corner 3 to put Butler up 1 with 5 seconds remaining. Richards was fouled on a jumpshot with 1 second remaining and hit both FTs to put East Meck up 1. Freshman Patrick Wessler made a full court pass to Raquan Brown who caught it in the lane and hit a 6 foot jumper to give Butler the win at the buzzer.

Records: Butler moves to 12-4 (5-2). East Meck goes to 8-8 (1-6).

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 41, UNIONVILLE PIEDMONT 40

Catholic 14 8 10 9 -- 41

Piedmont 13 11 7 9 -- 40

Catholic 41 -- Robbe 19, McArdle 3, Pino 11, Dortch 3, Graham 2, Hooper 3

Piedmont 40 -- Hall 7, Tyson 9, Watkins 4, Topper 4, Quame McClendon 14, Biolcati 2

Records: Catholic moves to 10-7 (6-1 in SCC); Piedmont drops to 6-12 (1-7 in SCC)

CHARLOTTE LATIN 65, PROVIDENCE DAY 52

PD 13 18 9 22--62
CL 10 20 13 22--65


PD--Cyncier Harrison 20, Drew Patterson 11, Barrett Kintzinger 10, Miralia 9, Ratchford 8, Zanoni 4
CL--Randy Johnson 28, Graham Calton 22, Felkner 7, Smith 6, Haughton 2


Records: Providence Day 10-13, 1-4 Latin 13-6, 4-1


Game Notes: Randy Johnson hit a bucket with .5 seconds left to lift the Hawks to a 3 point victory. Johnson finished with 28 points, 5 assists, and 5 rebounds. Graham Calton scored 22 points and grabbed 7 rebounds. The Hawks will travel to Charlotte Christian Friday evening.

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 67, COVENANT DAY 57

Country Day (67) 14 16 27 10

Covenant Day (57) 8 17 15 17



Country Day - 67 Rylan McLaurin 20, Alex Tabor 20, Richard Gillespie 10, Browner 7, Krisko 6, Williams 2, McKay 2



Covenant Day - 57 Hamidou Sidibe 11, Kelada 9, Ross 8, Dahlberg 8, King 6, Anderson 5, Jiang 5, Peter 4, Ward 1



Notable: Rylan McLaurin 20pts. (scored his 1,000th career point); Alex Tabor 20pts. (5 three-pointers)



Records: Country Day 16-7; Covenant Day 4-12

CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 92, SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 59

SCA: 22 9 18 10 . 59

CFA: 29 20 .23 20 92


SCA: Dilly 4, Duguld 13, Kurtas 7, Foutch 16, Grecas 12, Wazan 8


CFA: Eli Cupples 11, Garrett Hien 22, Trae Benham 16, Isaac Boothe 4, Derrick Butler 8, Caleb Foster 5, Joradan Phillips 1, Peter Olatunji 15, Cheick Traore 10


Notable: 3 Ealgles with Double/Doubles. Eli Cupples 11 points 10 asts, Garrett Hien 22 points, 12 rbs, Peter Olatunji 15 points, 10 rbs.


CFA Record 21-5


GASTON DAY 59, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 58


Gaston Day 12 15 14 8 59

Northside Christian 15 11 14 18 58


Gaston Day Scoring: Demilade Adelekun 19, Michael Collins 9, Bryce Scott 8, John Crump 7, Darian Anderson 6, Ja’Kai Belton 5, Dean Hunter 3, Zach Clark 2


Northside Christian Scoring: Hood-Schifino 15, Seymour 15, Marion-Holmes 12, Bynum 9, Hubbard 7


Gaston Day Record: 14-5
Next Game: 1/25 vs SouthLake Christian 7pm


LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 70, WEST LINCOLN 30


West Lincoln: Chevy Short 6, Cail 5, Willis 5, Propst 4, Beam 4, Carpenter 2, McKinney 2, Flowers 2

Lake Norman Charter: Ian Martino 19, Jackson Porter 14, Donovan Atwell 13, Callahan Reed 11, Teixiera 3, Selden 3, Scott 2, Webster 2, Purser 2, Edens 1

Records: Lake Norman Charter 7-7, 5-2 South Fork 2A; West Lincoln 0-16, 0-7 South Fork 2A



QUEENS GRANT 83, BRADFORD PREP 36



Queen’s Grant - 20 25 19 20 - 83
Bradford Prep - 10 11 7 8 - 36


Queen’s Grant - Jeremiah Murphy 13, Jah’Quez Sanders 13, Xavier Westbrook 11, Josh Suggs 10, Josh Williams 10, Boyette 9, Cox 8, Craig 4, Enos 4, McKnight 2


Bradford Prep - Quint Mouer 13, Bellinger 9, Strickland 7, Cunningham 3, Simotwo 2, Mulkey 2


Queen’s Grant Notes: Jah’Quez Sanders - 13p/10a/4r; Xavier Westbrook - 11p/9r; Jeremiah Murphy - 13p/6r

Tuesday’s Regional Capsules

EAST BURKE 42, WEST IREDELL 29


East Burke . 14 . 8 . 6 . 14 -- 42
West Iredell . 17 . 6 . 4 . 2 -- 29


East Burke 42 -- Luke Coble 14, Propst 8, Brittain 7, Shuford 7, Morrison 3, Lor 3
West Iredell 29 -- Hayden Blohm 12, Williams 6, Hass 5, E. Kitchens 4, G. Kitchens 2


Records: East Burke 5-13 (3-3 NFAC), West Iredell 3-15 (0-6 NFAC)


GASTONIA ASHBROOK 67, GASTONIA HUSS 63



HH 15 11 16 21 63

ASH 16 15 13 23 67


Ashbrook - Chris Britt 18, Justin Watkins 17, James Dotson 17, Greg Brockington 6, Tykel Roseboro 5, Aromadai Kennedy 2, Seth Williamson 2


Notes: Ashbrook improves to 11-5 overall and 6-1 in Big South 3A Conference play



INDIAN TRAIL SUN VALLEY 64, WAXHAW CUTHBERTSON 58


Sun Valley 15 20 6 23= 64

Cuthbertson 11 20 17 10= 58

Sun Valley: Morton 9, Michael Grovanz 11, Walker 1, Threatt 6, Clyburn 4, Raheem Howard 15, Dorian Shinhoster 1

Cuthbertson: Flax 23, Haywood 3, Starnes 8, Haggarty 13, Cureton 2, Soler 3, Goode 2, Hatfield 4

Notes: Sun Valley 12-5 (7-1) 1st place in SCC and have won 11 out of last 13 games

LINCOLN CHARTER 82, CHERRYVILLE 72

Cherryville: Lane Harrill Cherryville lead all scorers with 28 points 10 rebounds ; Lavonte Hughes 14 points 8 assist; Justin Alexander 14 points



Lincoln Charter: Jackson Gabriel 23 points , Lavonte Knox 20 points

MARVIN RIDGE 62, MONROE 52

Monroe 13 15 9 15 52



Marvin Ridge 12 16 17 17 62


Monroe: S. Streater 25; T. Shepard 10


Marvin Ridge: S. Cardwell 15; J. McInnis 11;


NORTH GASTON 77, LAWNDALE BURNS 37

North Gaston 23 17 20 17 77

Burns 9 11 10 7 37



North Gaston - LT Thomas 20, Drew Shaw 17, Tyrese McNeal 13, Zack Summerville 9, Jacob Crosby 8, Finger 6, Nail 4



Burns - JQ Wells 11, Rayshun McDowell 10, Twitty 9, Fuller 2, Starnes 2



Notes: North Gaston was led by sophomore guard LT Thomas with a career high 20 points. Senior Drew Shaw added 17 and Junior guard Tyrese McNeal had 13. North Gaston hosts Huss Friday night.

WEDDINGTON 73, MONROE PARKWOOD 50

Weddington: 17/24/13/19 -- 73
Parkwood: 9/8/15/18 -- 50


Weddington 73 -- Caleb Wetherbee - 17, Brock Bowen -10, Lowe - 8, Dixie - 7, K. Frazier - 6, Van Gundy - 6, Juhl - 5, Glynn - 4, Jones - 3, McGee- 2, Strosser - 2, S. Frazier - 2, Applegate - 1


Parkwood 50 -- J, Rankin - 10, Autry - 8, Brown - 6, Ives - 6, Crocker - 6, Starnes - 5, Massey - 5, Jackson - 4,

