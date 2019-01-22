Tuesday’s boys high school basketball capsules 01.22.19

Sweet 16 Capsules
NO. 1 CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 76, CONCORD CANNON 58
Lake Norman 8 21 8 9 – 46
North Meck 25 12 31 20 – 88
LKN: Haglan 18, Schulz 8, Adams 7, Taylor 6, Hodges 3, Rossi 2, Edmonson 2
NM: Tristan Maxwell 27, Chris Ford 23, Trayden Williams 10, Shamann Artis 10, Waters 6, Givens 4, Stewart 4, Blair 2, Anderson 2
NO. 4 INDEPENDENCE 42, NO. 9 MYERS PARK 38
Independence - 10 6 11 15 = 42
Myers Park - 6 10 6 16 = 38
Independence - Raja Milton 14, Miles Pauldin 10
Myers Park - Caleb McReed 13, Duwe Farris 11, Drake Maye 9
Records: Independence 13-3, 7-0; Myers Park 12-5, 6-1
HOPEWELL 72, NO. 6 WEST CHARLOTTE 68 OT
Hopewell 20 22 9 13 8 - 72
West Charlotte 21 12 22 9 4 - 68
Hopewell: Brice Williams 18, Alvin Cannady 14, Thomas Jackson 14, Jalen Jones 11
NO. 7 MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 89, CENTRAL ACADEMY 20
Forest Hills 21 28 24 16 -- 89
Central Academy 5 2 6 7 -- 20
FOREST HILLS -- Nas Tyson 13, Jai Rorie 13, Trey Belin 10, Richardson 6, Huntley 7, Massey 7, D. Wright 4, R. Wright 4, K. Tyson 8, Hester 8, Blakeney 9
CENTRAL ACADEMY -- Austin 7, Ben 4, Manny 2, Matt 3, Nick 4
Records: Forest Hills 15-2 (4-0), Central Academy 2-16 (0-4)
Notable: Forest Hills hosts Anson Friday and plays a non-conference game against Butler at Wingate University on Saturday at 7:30.
NO. 8 MORGANTON FREEDOM 92, MCDOWELL 55
Freedom 22 29 33 08 = 92
FORT MILL NATION FORD 70, NO. 10 FORT MILL 63
Fort Mill 20 10 21 12 63
Nation Ford 13 17 16 24 70
Fort Mill- Jacobi Wright 27, Keyan Mims 14, Carson Morton 13, Will Ross 7, Lawrence Adams 2
Nation Ford- Zeb Graham 23, Shamon Alston 20, Bryant 15, Ben Burnham 6, Smith 4, McCabe
Notes- Fort Mill falls to 18-3(3-1) in the region. Fort Mill will play next Tuesday at Rock Hill.
NO. 11 VANCE 73, HOUGH 49
Vance 18 12 25 18 Final 73
Hough 4 10 13 22 49
VANCE 73 - Black 11, Vinson 6, Blake 3, Hart 2, Dixon 1, Hill 3, Beidleman 21, Ransom 7, Barnes 4, Sanford 6, Hodges 2, Saunds 7
Hough -- Devyn O’Neal 15, Chambers 9, Bissette 8, Worland 6, McCormick 3, Viruso 2, Shryock 2, Crawford 2, Riehl 2
Records: H 7-10 (1-6); V 14-3 (5-3)
NO. 12 OLYMPIC 57, HARDING 47
Olympic 13 17 11 16 57
East Lincoln 16 18 17 21 72
Newton-Conover 11 9 12 16 48
East Lincoln (7-0, 16-1): Sidney Dollar 7, Myles Adams 2, John Bean 10, Allden Horne 26, Justin Kuthan 22, Ben Zirkle 3, Petey Nichols 0, Ethan Staples 2
Newton-Conover (3-4, 9-8): Maverick Davis 0, Keagan Covington 10, Brandon Johnson 0, Trey Kennedy 14, Micah Haynes 2, Matt Martinez 8, Jahiem McCathern 5, Keenan Guerry 7, Qualene Noell 2
Note: This was the 12th straight time the Mustangs have defeated the Red Devils dating back to the 2013-2014 season. East Lincoln currently has an 8-game winning streak and finished the first round of the South Fork 2A conference with a 7-0 record.
NO. 14 ARDREY KELL 54, ROCK HILL SOUTH POINTE 32
Mecklenburg County Capsules
BERRY 69, WEST MECK 52
Berry 18 10 25 16 --69
West Meck 14 14 12 12 -- 52
Berry- Smith 15 Brown 5 Best 10 Connor 17 Moore 13 Gladden 2 Calloway 3 CJ Jones 1 Johnson 2
West Meck- Brown 17 Robinson 12 Taylor 9 Anthony 7
Berry 8-8 overall 3-3 conf.
Note: Coach Maurice Jones (7th season) won his 100th game at Berry on Friday with 52-46 win at Providence on last Friday.
BUTLER 63, EAST MECKLENBURG 62
Butler 11 21 15 16 63
East Meck 12 15 14 21 62
Butler: Raquan Brown 22, Rajuan Connor 12, Brayden Dixon 11, Wessler 6, McPhatter 5, Payne 4, Rudisell 3.
East Meck: Martin 15, Harris 14, Richards 10, Idehin 8, Campbell 5, Nichols 4, Martin 3, Hundson 3.
Notes: Butler was down 2 late in the fourth quarter when Raquan Brown found Jordan McPhatter for a corner 3 to put Butler up 1 with 5 seconds remaining. Richards was fouled on a jumpshot with 1 second remaining and hit both FTs to put East Meck up 1. Freshman Patrick Wessler made a full court pass to Raquan Brown who caught it in the lane and hit a 6 foot jumper to give Butler the win at the buzzer.
Records: Butler moves to 12-4 (5-2). East Meck goes to 8-8 (1-6).
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 41, UNIONVILLE PIEDMONT 40
Catholic 14 8 10 9 -- 41
Piedmont 13 11 7 9 -- 40
Catholic 41 -- Robbe 19, McArdle 3, Pino 11, Dortch 3, Graham 2, Hooper 3
Piedmont 40 -- Hall 7, Tyson 9, Watkins 4, Topper 4, Quame McClendon 14, Biolcati 2
Records: Catholic moves to 10-7 (6-1 in SCC); Piedmont drops to 6-12 (1-7 in SCC)
CHARLOTTE LATIN 65, PROVIDENCE DAY 52
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 67, COVENANT DAY 57
Country Day (67) 14 16 27 10
Covenant Day (57) 8 17 15 17
Country Day - 67 Rylan McLaurin 20, Alex Tabor 20, Richard Gillespie 10, Browner 7, Krisko 6, Williams 2, McKay 2
Covenant Day - 57 Hamidou Sidibe 11, Kelada 9, Ross 8, Dahlberg 8, King 6, Anderson 5, Jiang 5, Peter 4, Ward 1
Notable: Rylan McLaurin 20pts. (scored his 1,000th career point); Alex Tabor 20pts. (5 three-pointers)
Records: Country Day 16-7; Covenant Day 4-12
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 92, SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 59
SCA: 22 9 18 10 . 59
GASTON DAY 59, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 58
Gaston Day 12 15 14 8 59
West Lincoln: Chevy Short 6, Cail 5, Willis 5, Propst 4, Beam 4, Carpenter 2, McKinney 2, Flowers 2
Lake Norman Charter: Ian Martino 19, Jackson Porter 14, Donovan Atwell 13, Callahan Reed 11, Teixiera 3, Selden 3, Scott 2, Webster 2, Purser 2, Edens 1
Records: Lake Norman Charter 7-7, 5-2 South Fork 2A; West Lincoln 0-16, 0-7 South Fork 2A
Queen’s Grant - 20 25 19 20 - 83
Tuesday’s Regional Capsules
HH 15 11 16 21 63
Sun Valley 15 20 6 23= 64
Cuthbertson 11 20 17 10= 58
Sun Valley: Morton 9, Michael Grovanz 11, Walker 1, Threatt 6, Clyburn 4, Raheem Howard 15, Dorian Shinhoster 1
Cuthbertson: Flax 23, Haywood 3, Starnes 8, Haggarty 13, Cureton 2, Soler 3, Goode 2, Hatfield 4
Notes: Sun Valley 12-5 (7-1) 1st place in SCC and have won 11 out of last 13 games
LINCOLN CHARTER 82, CHERRYVILLE 72
Cherryville: Lane Harrill Cherryville lead all scorers with 28 points 10 rebounds ; Lavonte Hughes 14 points 8 assist; Justin Alexander 14 points
Lincoln Charter: Jackson Gabriel 23 points , Lavonte Knox 20 points
MARVIN RIDGE 62, MONROE 52
NORTH GASTON 77, LAWNDALE BURNS 37
North Gaston 23 17 20 17 77
Burns 9 11 10 7 37
North Gaston - LT Thomas 20, Drew Shaw 17, Tyrese McNeal 13, Zack Summerville 9, Jacob Crosby 8, Finger 6, Nail 4
Burns - JQ Wells 11, Rayshun McDowell 10, Twitty 9, Fuller 2, Starnes 2
Notes: North Gaston was led by sophomore guard LT Thomas with a career high 20 points. Senior Drew Shaw added 17 and Junior guard Tyrese McNeal had 13. North Gaston hosts Huss Friday night.
WEDDINGTON 73, MONROE PARKWOOD 50
