Swimming Roundup: Cox Mill sweeps South Piedmont championships

Concord Cox Mill used its depth to capture both the girls’ and boys’ team championships Saturday in the South Piedmont 3A Conference Swimming and Division Championships, held at the Huntersville Fitness and Aquatics Center.
The Charger girls finished with 402 points, easily winning the team title despite taking only four of 12 events.
Central Cabarrus (288.5) edged Northwest Cabarrus (250.5) for second, followed by Concord (217), Concord Jay M. Robinson (137) and Kannapolis Brown (25).
Cox Mill freshman Caitlin Horn captured the 50-meter freestyle and the 100 freestyle, and she anchored the victorious 200 freestyle relay team.
Central Cabarrus had a pair of double winners, with Erica Losey taking the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, and Isabella Gaskey winning the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke.
In the boys’ competition, Cox Mill also won four events but totaled 494 points. Concord was second (303), followed by Central Cabarrus (223), Northwest Cabarrus (220), Jay M. Robinson (130) and A.L. Brown (19).
Concord’s Andrew Lucky won the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke, and his younger brother Matthew Lucky took the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
Garrett Kilmurry won the 100 freestyle and anchored the victorious 200 freestyle relay team for Cox Mill.
Christ the King Meet
Christ the King dominated the girls’ and boys’ events in a three-team meet, also including Carmel Christian and Mooresville Woodlawn School. The meet took place Saturday at the NOMAD Athletic Center in Huntersville.
The Crusader girls won all 11 events, with sophomore Kaylee Mosher (500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke) and junior Jordan Lamoreux (200 individual medley and 100 backstroke) each winning a pair of events. Lamoreux also anchored the victorious 400 freestyle relay team.
Carmel Christian took second place, followed by Woodlawn School.
In the boys’ competition, Christ the King won six events, Carmel Christian took four, and Woodlawn School won one.
Christ the King had a pair of double-winners – senior Ben Duckworth (100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke) and senior Tim Kirchner (200 freestyle and 500 freestyle). Carmel Christian’s Will Lenhardt captured the 50 freestyle and anchored the victorious 200 freestyle relay squad.
Central Carolina 2A
North Davidson swept the girls’ and boys’ championships in the Central Carolina 2A Swimming and Diving finals, held at Winston-Salem State University.
North Davidson’s girls finished with 390 points, edging runner-up Salisbury (349). South Rowan finished ninth (77). Other girls’ team scores were Ledford (275), Midway Oak Grove (230), Lexington (220), East Davidson (198), West Davidson (133), and Central Davidson (112).
Sisters Emily and Katie Knorr each won twice for Salisbury. Emily Knorr won the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, and Katie Knorr took the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke. Both girls swam on the first-place 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Salisbury’s Calista Erhart was second in the 50 freestyle.
North Davidson’s boys won with 377 points. Salisbury (270) edged Ledford (264) for second place. Trailing were Oak Grove (241), Lexington (224), East Davidson (202), West Davidson (154), Central Davidson (147) and South Rowan (90).
Salisbury senior Roarke Burton won the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, and teammate Rashon Amin was third in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly.
South Rowan’s Blaise Bumgarner was second in the 100 breaststroke and third in the 100 freestyle. Teammate Cameron Hurd was third in the 50 freestyle.
Sandhills 4A
The Fayetteville Jack Britt girls and the Southern Pines Pinecrest boys took team titles Saturday in the Sandhills 4A Swimming Championships, at Saint Andrews College in Laurinburg.
The Jack Britt girls had 397 points, easily outdistancing Southern Pines Pinecrest (257), Lumberton (206), Scotland County (188), Raeford Hoke County (116), Richmond Senior (101), Pembroke Purnell Swett (84) and Fayetteville Seventy-First (2).
Richmond Senior’s team of Natalie Davis, Kelsey Murray, Haleigh Poston and Greyson Way finished second in the 200 freestyle relay.
In the boys’ competition, Pinecrest led with 392 points, to 349 for Jack Britt. Trailing were Lumberton (209), Scotland County (200), Richmond Senior (120), Purnell Swett (101), Hoke County (10) and Seventy-First (3).
