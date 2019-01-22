Monday’s wrestling roundup: Charlotte Latin sweeps

Charlotte Latin swept past five foes Saturday in leading the Rebel Duals wrestling tournament at Monroe Parkwood High.
The Hawks defeated Chesterfield (S.C.), Parkwood, South Stanly, West Stanly and Waxhaw Cuthbertson in the one-day event.
Their closest meet was a 46-28 triumph over South Stanly, in which Latin’s Jake Mermans took a 4-3 decision over South Stanly standout Damie Griffin in the 145-pound weight class.
Results from the event at Parkwood:
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Charlotte Latin 63, Chesterfield 15: Jack Davis (152) won by pin in less than 30 seconds, and teammate Dave Mosrie (120) took a 5-3 decision over Chesterfield’s Byron Leak.
Charlotte Latin 60, Monroe Parkwood 24: Cameron Fletcher (138) and Jack Mermans (145) scored back-to-back pins in less than a minute for the Hawks.
Charlotte Latin 46, South Stanly 28: Jack Davis (152) and Smith O’Leary (170) were among the pin winners for Latin.
Charlotte Latin 49, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 30: Dean Moirly (195)and Sam Shumate (285) helped Latin finish this meet by taking the final three weight classes.
Charlotte Latin 54, West Stanly 30: Latin’s Jack Mermans (145) and Dean Omirly (195) and West Stanly’s Aidan Hiott (128) won first-minute pins.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 66, Lancaster Buford 12: Drew Dickson (138), John Gallagher (145) and Joseph Coble (152) scored successive pins for the Pirates.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 37, Lexington 36: Delvin Deese won by major decision (worth four points) in the final match, at 126 pounds, and lifted the Pirates to victory.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 77, Monroe Parkwood 6: The Pirates scored 10 pins in this one-sided victory.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 60, South Stanly 12: Delvin Deese edged South Stanly’s Michael Gabbard 11-9 in a closely-contested 126-pound match.
Lexington 54, Lancaster Buford 29: Blake Bailey (138) and Matthew Wallace (152) won by pin for Buford.
Monroe Central Academy 66, Lancaster Buford 12: Preston Scarborough (126) and Nick Swayze (285) won by pin for the Cougars.
Monroe Central Academy 54, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 19: The Cougars handed Porter Ridge its only loss of the day, with Kyle Montaperto (106) and Elijah Harris (113) scoring key victories.
Monroe Central Academy 60, Lexington 24: The Cougars swept the weight classes from 120 to 160 pounds, including pins by Devin King (120), Hunter Ross (126), Preston Scarborough (132), Brady Ross (138), David Booth (145) and Cade Haines (160).
Monroe Central Academy 60, South Stanly 24: Aiden Curry (152), Cade Haines (160) and Josh Blanton (170) scored consecutive pins for the victors.
Monroe Central Academy 57, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 18: In the closest bout, Central Academy’s Brady Ross edged Leander Chance 5-4 at 138 pounds.
Monroe Parkwood 60, Chesterfield (SC) 24: Steven Bigham (120), Colby Baucom (126) and Caleb Simpson (132) won first-period pins for Parkwood.
Mount Pleasant 63, Chesterfield (SC) 12: The closest match was the finale, at 285 pounds, where Mount Pleasant’s Ben Wright decisioned Michael Wall 2-0.
Mount Pleasant 60, Lancaster Buford 9: Travis Barley (120) and Shane Reigel (126) got the Tigers off to a quick start with pins.
Mount Pleasant 57, Monroe Parkwood 24: The Tigers’ Levi Kluttz scored a key 6-4 victory over Parkwood’s Cody Hardy in the 195-pound match.
Mount Pleasant 54, South Stanly 24: Cade McDonald (145) and Brent Reece (152) were among Mount Pleasant’s pin winners in this meet.
Mount Pleasant 58, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 24: Travis Barley (120) won by pin in 26 seconds, leading the Tigers.
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 57, Chesterfield 24: The Cavaliers won the final six weight classes, including pins in less than 40 seconds by Tyler Carroll (160) and Myles Lopez (285).
West Stanly 47, Chesterfield (SC) 24: Dakota Alexander (145), Jared Watson (152) and Andrew Becker (160) won by pin, leading the Colts.
West Stanly 41, Lancaster Buford 27: Jared Watson’s first-period pin at 152 pounds led the victors.
West Stanly 44, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 36: The Colts trailed 36-23 but swept the final four matches.
Kannapolis Duals
Ashe County 42, China Grove Carson 33: Trent Baker (126), Andrew Peterson (138), Kabel Dillard (152) and Gabriel Bare (170) won by pin for the victorious Huskies.
Concord 36, China Grove Carson 36: Carson’s Robert Baringer won by pin in the final contested match (195 pounds), lifting his team to a tie.
Concord 48, Greensboro Dudley 20: Nelson Pascual-Mateo (195) won by pin for the Spiders, who took most of their bouts by forfeit.
Concord Jay M. Robinson 48, China Grove Carson 34: Emiliano Chavez (138) and Joshua Heyward (152) were among the pin winners for the Bulldogs.
Concord Jay M. Robinson 78, Mooresville Bradford Prep 0
East Rowan 48, Concord Jay M. Robinson 34: The victorious Mustangs opened with pins by Luke Heglar (106) and Nate Burrage (113).
Greensboro Dudley 30, Mooresville Bradford Prep 0
Hickory St. Stephens 58, West Rowan 12: Salvador Gilvaja (195) and Ryan Campbell (285) won by decision, and Daniel Tellez (220) took a pin victory, as St. Stephens captured the final three matches in this meet.
Kannapolis Brown 66, Greensboro Dudley 18: Mason Ingram (195) won by pin for the Wonders.
Kannapolis Brown 49, Ashe County 30: Jordan Ackerman (138) and Jaquan Russell (152) won by pin, helping the Wonders dominate the middle weights and win the meet.
Providence 45, China Grove Carson 21: Kyle Riddle (138), Jeffrey Shao (152) and David Satterfield (170) won by pin for Providence.
West Forsyth 39, West Rowan 35: Devon Pena (106), Lane Adkins (145), Seth Simmerson (160) and Drake Martin (220) scored pins for West Rowan.
West Rowan 36, Ashe County 33: Daniel Livengood (120), Mike Molenda (132) and Seth Simmerson (160) scored pins for the victorious Falcons.
Kings Mountain Duals
Unionville Piedmont, a 3A state power, swept past five opponents and dominated this one-day dual-meet tournament.
Cramerton Stuart Cramer 48, Belmont South Point 30: Joseph Fox (126) and Johnathon O’Shea (132) won by pin for the Storm.
Gastonia Forestview 39, Belmont South Point 35: Pins by Aiden Smith (126) and Riley Biddy (145) helped the Jaguars to a narrow victory.
Gastonia Forestview 39, Gaston Huss 36: A pin by 285-pounder Sam Kaylor helped the Jaguars edge the Huskies.
Gastonia Forestview 39, Polk County 33: Evan Reid (113) and Aiden Smith (126) earned pins for Forestview.
Gastonia Forestview 48, Shelby 21: Most of the Jaguars’ victories were by forfeit, but Aiden Smith (126) and Sam Kaylor (285) won by pin.
Kings Mountain 49, Ardrey Kell 27: In the closest match, the Mountaineers’ Cooper Mitchell (120) edged Rhyne Smith 12-10.
Kings Mountain 57, Belmont South Point 24: Kings Mountain’s Gage Moore scored a 9-7 victory over Will Bowman at 126 pounds.
Kings Mountain 54, Gastonia Ashbrook 25: The Mountaineers got consecutive pins from Peyton Fisher (152) and Nathan Groves (160).
Kings Mountain 58, Polk County 18: Pins at 106, 113, 120 and 126 pounds lifted the Mountaineers.
Kings Mountain 72, Shelby 12: Koby Rikard (106) and Aiden Wilson (113) scored first-period pins for the Mountaineers.
North Lincoln 51, Ardrey Kell 29: Pins by Dylan Quilla (126) and Andrew Holden (132) keyed the North Lincoln victory.
North Lincoln 51, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 28
North Lincoln 60, Gastonia Ashbrook 21: Consecutive pins by Jason Mical Ulibarri (138), Tyler Rathbone (145) and Nicolas Ruiz (152) lifted the Knights.
North Lincoln 43, Gastonia Huss 24: In the closest bout, the Knights’ Aaron Pointer edged Caleb Reese 3-1 at 285 pounds.
Unionville Piedmont 65, Belmont South Point 12: The Panthers took six of the first seven bouts, including pins by Nathan Huntley (126), Jackson Little (132) and Colby Funderburk (138).
Unionville Piedmont 63, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 18: In a key 145-pound match, Piedmont’s Colby Funderburk edged Tyreese Marks 9-4.
Unionville Piedmont 54, Gastonia Huss 18: Jake Cauble (106), Tripp Collins (113), Aiden Stegall (170) and James Price (195) won by pin for the Panthers.
Unionville Piedmont 72, Polk County 6: Jake Cauble (106), Tripp Collins (113) and Travis Murphy (220) scored pins for Piedmont.
Unionville Piedmont 51, West Henderson 22: Panther 145-pounder Josh Blatt scored a 7-4 decision over Stephen Baynard, who has a 70-21 career record.
Weddington 51, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 23: In the closest bout, Janyd Houghton of Weddington edged Caleb Goodpseed 1-0 at 152 pounds.
Weddington 60, Gastonia Forestview 21: Tyler Wall (113) scored a big pin for the Warriors.
Weddington 40, North Lincoln 31: North Lincoln led 21-6, but Weddington rallied behind consecutive pins by Denton Dicarlo (170), Joe Zovistoski (182) and Lucas Rogers (195).
West Henderson 57, Ardrey Kell 18: Cooper Marshall (120) and Ishmael Williams (220) won by pin for Ardrey Kell.
West Henderson 63, Belmont South Point 17
Dash Classic
Lake Norman finished 12th in the Dash Classic meet Saturday at Fuquay-Varina High near Raleigh.
Fayetteville Cape Fear took the team championship with 160 points, edging runner-up Southern Pines Pinecrest, with 154. Raleigh Leesville Road (134), Washington (119.5) and Wake Forest Heritage (105.5) rounded out the top five. Lake Norman scored 58 points.
Will Edmiston won the 120-pound weight class for Lake Norman, with teammates Brody Neal (106) finishing third and Timmy Kennett (132) fourth.
Other meets
Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 70, Independence 9: The Patriots won one match by forfeit, and 195-pound Daryl Bodrick won by decision.
Vance 48, West Charlotte 27: Jerry Boyce (132) and Ksun Rock (170) won by pin for Vance.
Report results of your school’s non-basketball winter sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
Comments