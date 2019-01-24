Prep Insider Blog

Mid-season boys, girls All-Observer basketball teams

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 24, 2019 03:06 PM

We’ve reached the mid-point of the 2018-19 high school basketball season. Here are mid-year All-Observer boys and girls teams.

The Observer will announce the final teams after the season ends in April.

Boys

Demilade Adelkun, Gaston Day, 6-8, Sr., PF

Zeb Graham, Fort Mill Nation Ford, 6-1, Sr., G

Donovan Gregory, Carmel Christian, 6-4, Sr., G

Paul Hudson, Charlotte Christian, 6-6, Sr., F

Tristan Maxwell, North Mecklenburg, 6-2, Jr., G

Wendell Moore, Concord Cox Mill, 6-6, Sr., W

Kris Robinson, Lincolnton, 6-3, Jr, Sr., G

Matt Smith, Independence, 6-6, Sr., F

Brice Williams, Hopewell, 6-7, Sr., W

Patrick Williams, West Charlotte, 6-8, Sr., F

Midseason player of the year: Wendell Moore, Cox Mill

Midseason coach of the year: Preston Davis, Independence

Girls

Nevaeah Brown, Davidson Day, Jr., G

Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover, 6-3, Jr., G

Nia Daniel, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, 5-10, Sr., G

Janiya Downs, South Rowan, 5-11, Sr., G

Aniya Finger, Hopewell, 6-0, Jr., W

Shariah Gaddy, South Mecklenburg, 5-11, Sr., G

Tanajah Hayes, Vance, 5-5, So., G

Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek, 5-8, Sr., G

Jessica Timmons, North Mecklenburg, 5-8, So., G

Carley Womack, Belmont Stuart Cramer, 5-4, Sr., G

Midseason player of the year: Nia Daniel, Hickory Ridge

Midseason coach of the year: Donnell Rhyne, Vance

