Friday’s girls roundup: Mallard Creek contributes to ‘Black Friday;’ Sweet 16 upsets galore

Elevator
↑Nawaza Chambers, Hopewell: third straight double-double in Friday’s 63-39 win over Hough plus a career-high 24 points.
↑Mallorie Haines, Davidson Day: 23 points, six rebounds, two steals, two blocks in a 65-12 win over Asheville School. She scored her 1,000th career point.
Friday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Dane Bertolina, Charlotte Catholic: game-high 17 points in a 44-43 win over Waxhaw Cuthbertson. Catholic (13-5, 7-1 Southern Carolinas) tied Cuthbertson (16-2, 7-1) for first place. Cuthbertson is No. 4 in the Sweet 16
Janiya Downs, South Rowan: 52 points in a win over North Davidson. That ties for the eighth most single-game points ever scored by a N.C. High School Athletic Association player.
Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek: 22 points, five assists, five steals as the Mavericks rallied from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to beat No. 1 Vance. Teammate Kennedy Simpson had 14 points, five rebounds.
Reigan Richardson, Concord Cannon: Sophomore had 31 points, 15 rebounds in a 53-38 win over Charlotte Country Day.
Mashya Scott, Rocky River: team-high 21 points in 64-61 upset over Sweet 16 No. 2 Butler. Rocky River, No. 11 in the poll, outscored Butler 12-4 in the fourth quarter.
Midseason All-Observer Team
Nevaeah Brown, Davidson Day, Jr., G
Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover, 6-3, Jr., G
Nia Daniel, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, 5-10, Sr., G
Janiya Downs, South Rowan, 5-11, Sr., G
Aniya Finger, Hopewell, 6-0, Jr., W
Shariah Gaddy, South Mecklenburg, 5-11, Sr., G
Tanajah Hayes, Vance, 5-5, So., G
Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek, 5-8, Sr., G
Jessica Timmons, North Mecklenburg, 5-8, So., G
Carley Womack, Belmont Stuart Cramer, 5-4, Sr., G
Midseason player of the year: Nia Daniel, Hickory Ridge
Midseason coach of the year: Donnell Rhyne, Vance
Friday’s Sweet 16 Capsules
NO. 7 MALLARD CREEK 51, NO. 1 VANCE 46
Freedom - 10 11 17 12 - 48
St. Stephens - 11 04 04 07 - 26
Freedom 50 – Sierra Davenport 13, Crooks 9, Bailey 8, Rhone 8, Cisneros 6, McGee 2, Moore 2, Short 2, Johnson, Tate, Watkins.
St. Stephens 26 - Ryleigh Rhodes 10, Kay. McGlamery 4, Tomlinson 4, Stafford 3, Sumpter 3, Abbott 2, McHenry, Kat. McGlamery, Pilkenton, Ramseyer.
Notes: St. Stephens 4-13 (1-7) Northwestern, Freedom 16-1 (7-0) Northwestern.
NO. 14 ARDREY KELL 53, NO. 6 ARDREY KELL 57
PROVIDENCE - 6 9 21 17 = 53
ARDREY KELL - 9 13 17 17 = 57
PHS: Nyla McGill 12, Lili Bowen 14, Cameron Mulkey 6, Jaylynn Askew 2, Grace Shires 3, Marlow Chapman 7, Eva Butler 7, Brynn Harrison 2
AKHS: Cash 6, palmer 4, Rogers 5, Miller 26, Vanderbeck 1, Sherill 2, Harding 6, Ojo 7
Records: Providence: 16-2 (6-1)
Notable: Nyla McGill had 9 assists and 7 rebounds
DDS 24 19 13 9 -- 65
AS 4 4 2 2 -- 12
DDS Mallorie Haines 10 1 23 Nevaeh Brown 5 1 15 Jo. Wiles 4 0 8 Roberts 2 0 6 Je. Wiles 1 1 5 Graham 2 0 4 Tejeda 1 0 2 Otto 1 0 2
AS Bednar 3 0 6 Forsythe 1 0 2 Gregory 1 0 2 Jones 1 0 2
Notables Sophomore guard Mallorie Haines eclipsed the 1,000 point mark during the game. Junior guard Nevaeh Brown added 7 assist 10 steals; DDS improves to 16-5
Rocky River-23 11 18 12
Butler 18 25 18 4
RR: A. Alexander 16, M. Scott 21, D. Dixon 15, Stevenson 1, Dean 6, Chamber 5
Butler: Micahla Funderburk 23, Michaela Lane 14, Sutton 7, Dixon 8, Nance 9
Friday’s Mecklenburg County Capsules
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 44, WAXHAW CUTHBERTSON 43
Catholic 9 17 11 7 -- 44
Cuthbertson 7 9 13 14 -- 43
Catholic 44 -- Dane Bertolina 17, Clara Flatau 14, Telfair Epperson 10, Coleman 3
Cuthbertson 43 -- Lauryn Hardiman 16, Maddie Dillinger 11, Young 9, Anderson 4, McKinney 3
Records: Catholic 13-5, 7-1; Cuthbertson 16-2, 7-1
CHARLOTTE LATIN 52, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 48
CLS - 16 10 14 12 = 52
CCS - 11 13 8 16 = 48
CLS: Neely Grace Tye 9, Elizabeth Rose 6, Ruthie Jones 13, Maddie Shannon 2, Kathryn Vandiver 15, Forrest Williams 7
CCS: Rachel Noonan 13, Kaitlin Walker 12, Emma Coles 8, Megan Igbinadolor 7, McKenzie Reed 3
Records CLS 12 – 6, 5 – 1; CCS 10 – 12, 1 – 5
Notes: Charlotte Latin continues through the 2nd half of conference play on Tuesday, at Cannon at 6:00pm
CONCORD CANNON 53, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 38
Cannon School 13 13 12 15- 53
Charlotte Country Day 4 9 10 15- 38
Cannon School 53- Reigan Richardson 31, Zoe Edwards 7, Caroline Livingston 6, Anna Galloway 4, Sane Davis 3, Sydney Wood 2
Charlotte Country Day 38- Lostetter 5, Sasy 2, Corry 1, O’neil 5, Rucker 11, Holland Waters 13, Hunter 1
Records: Cannon School 12-6 (CISAA 4-2)
Notes: Reigan Richardson 31 points 15 rebounds. Anna Galloway 10 rebounds off the bench.
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 52, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 12
EAST LINCOLN 47, LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 42
HICKORY GROVE CHRISTIAN 56 GASTON CHRISTIAN 34
PROVIDENCE DAY 63, COVENANT DAY 28
PDS 21-9-19-14—63
Covenant Day 6-10-11-1—28
PDS- Andi Levitz 17 Kailey Smith 13 Grace Godwin 10 Naod 8 Kelson 7 Gutierrez 3 Owens 2 Ferguson 3
Covenant Day Crumpler 8 Cady 3 Loggins 1 McCue 3 Haynes 5 Honseton 4 Ashley 4
PDS Record 15-9 Conference 6-0
Friday’s Regional Capsules
BUFORD (SC) 36, LEWISVILLE (SC) 17
BHS Lady Trojans next game will be at home against Newton-Conover on Tuesday, January 29th.
Cox Mill 13 16 4 18 51
East Burke 13 18 14 14 59
GDS 20 21 15 3 = 59
Forestview 10 16 9 18 53
METROLINA CHRISTIAN 58, ROCK HILL WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 30
WCCS 8 5 4 13 -- 30
MCA 15 14 13 16 -- 58
MCA 58 - Emily Walters 13, Lilly Reynolds 10, McGee 8, Dooley 6, Strange 6, Sorrentino 4, McClain 3, Phibbs 3, McDowell 3
WCCS 30 - Caroline Parker 8, MaKayla Harding 8, Meg Harding 7, Senhouse 5, Porter 2
Notable: Emily Walters, MCA: 13 points, 7 stls, 5 rebs, 5 assists; Lilly Reynolds, MCA: 10 points, 8 rebs, 4 stls, 4 assists
MONROE 65, WEDDINGTON 63
Monroe 17 11 17 20 - 65
Weddington 15 14 15 19 - 63
Monroe 65 – J. Reddick 19, K. Clark 13, A. Roland 10, S. Taylor 9, Z. White 6, I. Knotts 6, K. Parker 2
Weddington 63 – M. Barrow 24, K. Katzbach 18, R. Swilling 12, E. Cunningham 7, A. James 2
Records: Monroe 13-5; Weddington 13-6
SHELBY 68, BELMONT SOUTH POINT 14
Comments