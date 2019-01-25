Prep Insider Blog

Prep Insider

Friday’s girls roundup: Mallard Creek contributes to ‘Black Friday;’ Sweet 16 upsets galore

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 25, 2019 11:53 PM

THE CALL: Mallard Creek’s Dazia Lawrence 01.25.19

On Friday, Jan. 25, Mallard Creek High girls basketball star Dazia Lawrence led the Mavericks, No. 7 in the Sweet 16, to an upset win at home over No. 1 Vance. The Charlotte 49ers recruit reflects on the win on the Call.
By
Up Next
On Friday, Jan. 25, Mallard Creek High girls basketball star Dazia Lawrence led the Mavericks, No. 7 in the Sweet 16, to an upset win at home over No. 1 Vance. The Charlotte 49ers recruit reflects on the win on the Call.
By

Elevator

Nawaza Chambers, Hopewell: third straight double-double in Friday’s 63-39 win over Hough plus a career-high 24 points.

Mallorie Haines, Davidson Day: 23 points, six rebounds, two steals, two blocks in a 65-12 win over Asheville School. She scored her 1,000th career point.

Friday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Dane Bertolina, Charlotte Catholic: game-high 17 points in a 44-43 win over Waxhaw Cuthbertson. Catholic (13-5, 7-1 Southern Carolinas) tied Cuthbertson (16-2, 7-1) for first place. Cuthbertson is No. 4 in the Sweet 16

Janiya Downs, South Rowan: 52 points in a win over North Davidson. That ties for the eighth most single-game points ever scored by a N.C. High School Athletic Association player.

Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek: 22 points, five assists, five steals as the Mavericks rallied from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to beat No. 1 Vance. Teammate Kennedy Simpson had 14 points, five rebounds.

Reigan Richardson, Concord Cannon: Sophomore had 31 points, 15 rebounds in a 53-38 win over Charlotte Country Day.

Mashya Scott, Rocky River: team-high 21 points in 64-61 upset over Sweet 16 No. 2 Butler. Rocky River, No. 11 in the poll, outscored Butler 12-4 in the fourth quarter.

Midseason All-Observer Team

Nevaeah Brown, Davidson Day, Jr., G

Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover, 6-3, Jr., G

Nia Daniel, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, 5-10, Sr., G

Janiya Downs, South Rowan, 5-11, Sr., G

Aniya Finger, Hopewell, 6-0, Jr., W

Shariah Gaddy, South Mecklenburg, 5-11, Sr., G

Tanajah Hayes, Vance, 5-5, So., G

Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek, 5-8, Sr., G

Jessica Timmons, North Mecklenburg, 5-8, So., G

Carley Womack, Belmont Stuart Cramer, 5-4, Sr., G

Midseason player of the year: Nia Daniel, Hickory Ridge

Midseason coach of the year: Donnell Rhyne, Vance

Friday’s Sweet 16 Capsules

NO. 7 MALLARD CREEK 51, NO. 1 VANCE 46

Mallard Creek 13 11 6 21 -- 51

Vance 13 5 20 8 -- 46



MALLARD CREEK 51 - Dazia Lawrence 22, Kennedy Simpson 14, Mitchell 6, Howard 4, Alexander 4, Hunter 1



VANCE 46 - Kyanna Morgan 11, Leah Barringer 11, Amhyia Mooreland 10, Greer 9, Ried 3, Hayes 2


Notes :Dazia Lawrence 22 5 assists 5 steals; Kennedy Simpson 14 5 rebounds


NO. 5 MORGANTON FREEDOM 50, HICKORY ST. STEPHENS 26

Freedom - 10 11 17 12 - 48

St. Stephens - 11 04 04 07 - 26

Freedom 50 – Sierra Davenport 13, Crooks 9, Bailey 8, Rhone 8, Cisneros 6, McGee 2, Moore 2, Short 2, Johnson, Tate, Watkins.

St. Stephens 26 - Ryleigh Rhodes 10, Kay. McGlamery 4, Tomlinson 4, Stafford 3, Sumpter 3, Abbott 2, McHenry, Kat. McGlamery, Pilkenton, Ramseyer.

Notes: St. Stephens 4-13 (1-7) Northwestern, Freedom 16-1 (7-0) Northwestern.

NO. 14 ARDREY KELL 53, NO. 6 ARDREY KELL 57

PROVIDENCE - 6 9 21 17 = 53

ARDREY KELL - 9 13 17 17 = 57

PHS: Nyla McGill 12, Lili Bowen 14, Cameron Mulkey 6, Jaylynn Askew 2, Grace Shires 3, Marlow Chapman 7, Eva Butler 7, Brynn Harrison 2

AKHS: Cash 6, palmer 4, Rogers 5, Miller 26, Vanderbeck 1, Sherill 2, Harding 6, Ojo 7

Records: Providence: 16-2 (6-1)

Notable: Nyla McGill had 9 assists and 7 rebounds

NO. 8 DAVIDSON DAY 65, ASHEVILLE SCHOOL 12



DDS 24 19 13 9 -- 65

AS 4 4 2 2 -- 12



DDS Mallorie Haines 10 1 23 Nevaeh Brown 5 1 15 Jo. Wiles 4 0 8 Roberts 2 0 6 Je. Wiles 1 1 5 Graham 2 0 4 Tejeda 1 0 2 Otto 1 0 2

AS Bednar 3 0 6 Forsythe 1 0 2 Gregory 1 0 2 Jones 1 0 2



Notables Sophomore guard Mallorie Haines eclipsed the 1,000 point mark during the game. Junior guard Nevaeh Brown added 7 assist 10 steals; DDS improves to 16-5



NO. 11 ROCKY RIVER 64, NO. 2 BUTLER 61


Rocky River-23 11 18 12

Butler 18 25 18 4

RR: A. Alexander 16, M. Scott 21, D. Dixon 15, Stevenson 1, Dean 6, Chamber 5

Butler: Micahla Funderburk 23, Michaela Lane 14, Sutton 7, Dixon 8, Nance 9



NO. 12 ROCK HILL SOUTH POINTE 52, COLUMBIA RIDGEVIEW 36


South pointe 14 14 13 11 - - 52
Ridgeview 10 9 8 9 -- 36


South Pointe 52-- Trinity Adams 10, Scarlett Gilmore 11, R. Neal 7, J. Blake 7, J. Gaiton 6, S. McCullough, N. Lane


Friday’s Mecklenburg County Capsules

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 44, WAXHAW CUTHBERTSON 43

Catholic 9 17 11 7 -- 44

Cuthbertson 7 9 13 14 -- 43

Catholic 44 -- Dane Bertolina 17, Clara Flatau 14, Telfair Epperson 10, Coleman 3

Cuthbertson 43 -- Lauryn Hardiman 16, Maddie Dillinger 11, Young 9, Anderson 4, McKinney 3

Records: Catholic 13-5, 7-1; Cuthbertson 16-2, 7-1

CHARLOTTE LATIN 52, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 48

CLS - 16 10 14 12 = 52

CCS - 11 13 8 16 = 48

CLS: Neely Grace Tye 9, Elizabeth Rose 6, Ruthie Jones 13, Maddie Shannon 2, Kathryn Vandiver 15, Forrest Williams 7

CCS: Rachel Noonan 13, Kaitlin Walker 12, Emma Coles 8, Megan Igbinadolor 7, McKenzie Reed 3

Records CLS 12 – 6, 5 – 1; CCS 10 – 12, 1 – 5

Notes: Charlotte Latin continues through the 2nd half of conference play on Tuesday, at Cannon at 6:00pm

CONCORD CANNON 53, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 38

Cannon School 13 13 12 15- 53

Charlotte Country Day 4 9 10 15- 38

Cannon School 53- Reigan Richardson 31, Zoe Edwards 7, Caroline Livingston 6, Anna Galloway 4, Sane Davis 3, Sydney Wood 2

Charlotte Country Day 38- Lostetter 5, Sasy 2, Corry 1, O’neil 5, Rucker 11, Holland Waters 13, Hunter 1

Records: Cannon School 12-6 (CISAA 4-2)

Notes: Reigan Richardson 31 points 15 rebounds. Anna Galloway 10 rebounds off the bench.

CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 52, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 12

Northside Christian Academy 0 2 5 5= 12

Concord First Assembly 23 6 18 5=52


NCA: Sheassy Brito 1pt 2reb, Nina Lewis 3reb, Akiya Phillips 7pts 8reb, Kaylee Nolen 4pts 6reb, Sydney Johnson and Mckenzie Canavan 2 rebs


CFA: Bailey Stingon 4pts, A.B. Brown 7pts, Zi Benjamin 12pts, Joe King 2pts, Kylie Stingon 7pts, Selma Zayed 4pts, Jada McMillen 9pts, A Spencer 2pts, Trin Lockhart 5pts



Records: NCA 3-16 (3-4) CFA 16-6 (5-0)

EAST LINCOLN 47, LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 42

LKNC: 15 7 9 11- 42
ELHS: 15 7 17 8- 47


LKNC: Kristy Seifert 16, Jillian Villanti 15, M. Sorvillo 7, A. Thomas 2, E. Augier 2


ELHS: Brianna Tadlock 16, A. Robinette 8, S. Rhoney 6, K. Cox 6, K. Campo 5, R. Ross 2, T. Robinette 2, M. Delgado 2


Noteables: Brianna Tadlock 16 pts, 3 steals, 3 assists 2 rebs


Records: LKNC: (7-8, 3-5) Next Game vs North Lincoln 1/29/19; ELHS: ( 5-13, 4-4) Next Game @ Lincolnton 1/29/19

HICKORY GROVE CHRISTIAN 56 GASTON CHRISTIAN 34

HGCS 16 15 18 7 -- 56
GCS 10 11 9 4 -- 34


Hickory Grove Christian 56, Kayla Ganda 15 Lucy Jennings 10 Cherry 7 Wray 7 Bowers 6 Calhoun 5 Parker 4 Brown 2


Gaston Christian 34, Hannah Bonisa 19 Plyler 6 Spear 4 Franklin 3 Jones 2


Records: HGCS (13-4) GCS (9-8)


HOPEWELL 63, HOUGH 39


Hough - 12 4 12 11- 39
Hopewell - 8 17 16 22 - 63


Hough - Frino 14, Hudson 3, Mroz 2, Polito 3, Sell 15, Martin 2


Hopewell - Caldwell 20, Ballo 2, McManus 11, Craig 1, Montgomery 2, Chambers 24, Berry 3


Hopewell 12-4 (6-2)


Notes: Senior Nawaza Chambers had her 3rd straight double-double and a career high 24 points.


LAKE NORMAN 59, WEST CHARLOTTE 42


West Charlotte. 4. 13. 18 7. =. 42
Lake Norman. 11. 13 24. 11. =. 59


Lake Norman (59): Lauren 23, Cazdis11, Ashlyn 9, Ashley 8, Jazz 8 .
West Charlotte ( 42) : DaNya Hamilton 16, Kamiah Moore 14, K.McManus 4 , J.Davis 3 , Q. Champy 2 , H.Chaffin 2, J.Mercer 1.


OLYMPIC 51, BERRY 46


Olympic; 51 -- J. McGill 17 pts, 10 rebs, E. Barr 12 pts, 11 rebs, J. Brigman 11 pts, J. Hutchinson 9 pts, M. Terry 2


Berry; 46 -- J. McLauglin 14 pts, 7 rebs, L. Joseph 12 pts, K. Terry 10 pts, M. Jackson 4,A. Parkins & N. Bazemore 3


Notes: Olympic returns home against South Meck on Tuesday. Lady Trojans are now 9-6.

PROVIDENCE DAY 63, COVENANT DAY 28

PDS 21-9-19-14—63

Covenant Day 6-10-11-1—28



PDS- Andi Levitz 17 Kailey Smith 13 Grace Godwin 10 Naod 8 Kelson 7 Gutierrez 3 Owens 2 Ferguson 3



Covenant Day Crumpler 8 Cady 3 Loggins 1 McCue 3 Haynes 5 Honseton 4 Ashley 4



PDS Record 15-9 Conference 6-0

Friday’s Regional Capsules

BUFORD (SC) 36, LEWISVILLE (SC) 17

36 Buford 7, 16, 2, 11
16 Lewisville 4, 5, 1, 6


LEWISVILLE 16 -- Amber Bass: 6 pts, 17 Rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks


Lewisville record: Overall: 6-8; Region IV 2-A: 2-5


CATAWBA BANDYS 47, MAIDEN 35


BHS - 9 13 15 10 = 47


MHS - 8 3 4 20 = 35
BHS: Logan Dutka 17, Asisa McLean 9, Macy Rummage 7, C. McIntosh 4, S. Wilson 3, A. De La Canal 2, L. Paul 2, O. Little 2, E. Dutka 1


MHS: G. Arrowood 7, M. Sigmon 5, N. Glover 5, M. Mingus 5, A. Shank 4, M. Bohemia’s 3, K. Rice 2, M. Andrews 2, L. Hentschel 2


Records: BHS Lady Trojans: Overall 11 - 4, Conf. 5 - 3


Notes:

BHS Lady Trojans next game will be at home against Newton-Conover on Tuesday, January 29th.


CENTRAL CABARRUS 53, CONCORD COX MILL 51


Cox Mill 13 16 4 18 51

Central Cabarrus 9 18 11 15 53


Cox MIll Kayla Smith 17; hines 5; Sheffield 2; Webb 2; Tillery 5; Holmes 7; Sedergren 9; Hall 4
Central Aniyah tate 17; Serenity Webb 14; Jael Miller 11; Bowie 4; Case 5; Haley 2


Notes: Cox MIll home vs Northwest Cabarrus Tuesday.


EAST BURKE 59, CLAREMONT BUNKER HILL 47


East Burke 13 18 14 14 59

Bunker Hill. 10 18 8 11. 47


East Burke scoring Brooke Arney 17, Ariana Hawkins 10, Josie Hise 9, Riley Haas 8, Graleigh Hildebran 7, Maya Chrisco 6


Bunker Hill scoring Crystany White 14, Addie Wray 14, Maddie Stotts 13, Camryn Bryant 4, Deletia Lineberger 2


Records: East Burke 14-5 (7-0)


GASTON DAY 59, SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 8


GDS 20 21 15 3 = 59

SLCA 1 3 0 4 = 8


GDS: Z Clark 25, O King (Lees McRae commit) 18, C Harris 7, Po. Shouse 4, L Letts 2, T Andres 2, Pa. Shouse 1


GDS Notes: Z Clark 25p/5A/5S, O King 18p/11R/3S; Zaria Clark scored her 1,000 point tonight during Friday’s homecoming game. The sophomore continues to lead the conference in points. Next game Tuesday January 29, 2019, AWAY at 5:30pm at Westminster.


GDS Record: overall 13-6, conf. 6-1


GASTONIA FORESTVIEW 53, BOILING SPRINGS CREST 40


Forestview 10 16 9 18 53

Crest 5 7 13 15 40


Forestview Kenzley Dunlap 25, Yasmine Love 12, Sanders 8, Jurs 3, Floyd 2, Vazquez 2, Duff 1


Notes: Love 14 rebs, 2 asst., 2 blks, Dunlap 7 stls 3 asst; Forestview 10-8 overall 5-3 Big South travels to Ashbrook on Tuesday.

METROLINA CHRISTIAN 58, ROCK HILL WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 30

WCCS 8 5 4 13 -- 30

MCA 15 14 13 16 -- 58

MCA 58 - Emily Walters 13, Lilly Reynolds 10, McGee 8, Dooley 6, Strange 6, Sorrentino 4, McClain 3, Phibbs 3, McDowell 3

WCCS 30 - Caroline Parker 8, MaKayla Harding 8, Meg Harding 7, Senhouse 5, Porter 2

Notable: Emily Walters, MCA: 13 points, 7 stls, 5 rebs, 5 assists; Lilly Reynolds, MCA: 10 points, 8 rebs, 4 stls, 4 assists

MONROE 65, WEDDINGTON 63

Monroe 17 11 17 20 - 65

Weddington 15 14 15 19 - 63

Monroe 65 – J. Reddick 19, K. Clark 13, A. Roland 10, S. Taylor 9, Z. White 6, I. Knotts 6, K. Parker 2

Weddington 63 – M. Barrow 24, K. Katzbach 18, R. Swilling 12, E. Cunningham 7, A. James 2

Records: Monroe 13-5; Weddington 13-6

SHELBY 68, BELMONT SOUTH POINT 14

Shelby 31 18 12 7 68
South Point 2 6 2 4 14


Shelby L’Mia Littlejohn 8 Nya Degree 6 Kate Hollifield 19 Saniya Watkins 8 Mashayla Clyde 4Yariah Peeler 4 Asonya Thompson 5 Ashaani Rodgers 2 Deja Griffin 7Jayla Littlejohn 3 Miriam Thurman 2


South Point K. Shipman 2 M. Prather 2P. Morgan 6 A. Queen 4

  Comments  

things to do