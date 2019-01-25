Friday’s girls roundup: Mallard Creek contributes to ‘Black Friday;’ Sweet 16 upsets galore

Charlotte Observer Boys’ Athletes of the Week

Sidney Dollar, East Lincoln Basketball: Sidney Dollar has made a lot of big shots in his East Lincoln basketball career as a three-year starter for the Mustangs.

But the reigning South Fork 2A player of the year admits his biggest basket so far came when he stole an errant Kings Mountain pass, drove the length of the court and threw down a highlight reel, one-handed dunk in the second quarter of the Jan. 19 game.