Prep Insider Blog

Prep Insider

Thursday’s high school basketball roundup, Friday preview

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 25, 2019 09:43 AM

Independence High coach Preston Davis led his team to the N.C. 4A state championship
Independence High coach Preston Davis led his team to the N.C. 4A state championship Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer
Independence High coach Preston Davis led his team to the N.C. 4A state championship Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer

Thursday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Stephen Clark, Metrolina Christian: 34 points, 16 rebounds, three blocks in a 89-76 win over Arborbrook. Teammate Tate Johnson added 18 points, courtesy of four 3-point shots, plus six rebounds and three assists.

Nia Daniel, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge girls: the Observer’s midseason player of the year had 20 points, eight rebounds, six steals and two assists in a 67-21 win over Independence.

Raja Milton, Independence: 18 points, seven assists, four rebounds, two blocks and a steal in Thursday’s 66-55 win over Harrisburg Hickory Ridge.

Lauren Ruggiero, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge girls: 20 points, six rebounds, three steals, two assists in a 67-21 win over Independence. And Kennedy Calhoun added 12 points, seven assists and four steals.

Rogerlyne Slawon, Sugar Creek Charter girls: 10 points, eight rebounds, six steals, four assists in a 50-13 win over Grace Academy. Sugar Creek Charter improved to 19-3.

Friday’s Feature Games

Charlotte Latin (13-6, 4-1 CISAA) at No. 1 Charlotte Christian (21-1, 5-0), Friday, 7:30: Christian has won 15 straight games and will try to get a commanding lead in the conference. Latin, which lost to Christian 70-66 Jan. 8, has won four straight and seven of its past eight games.

Berry (8-8, 3-3 SoMeck) at No. 12 Olympic (12-4, 6-0), Friday, 7 p.m.: Olympic has won four in a row and has a two-game lead over Ardrey Kell and Harding. Berry is in third place and needs an upset.

No. 1 Vance girls (16-1, 7-0 I-MECK) at No. 7 Mallard Creek (13-3, 6-1), Friday, 6 p.m.: Vance will try to take a commanding lead on the field for a potential league title and win its ninth straight game. Mallard Creek looks for a 10th straight win and a share of first place. Vance beat Mallard Creek 52-32 at home Dec. 15. In the boys’ game, Vance (13-3, 4-3) and Mallard Creek (10-7, 4-3) meet in a battle of teams tied for third in the league.

No. 14 Ardrey Kell girls (13-5, 4-2 SoMeck) at No. 6 Providence (16-1, 6-0), Friday, 6 p.m.: Ardrey Kell needs to pull an upset to stay in the league title race. Providence has won eight straight games. Just two years ago, Providence won five games. Four years ago, it won two. The Panthers have had a major turnaround under third-year coach Jennifer Bean.

Full Schedule Below

Thursday’s Boys Capsules

NO. 4 INDEPENDENCE 66, HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 55

Hickory Ridge 11 12 9 23 – 55

Independence 20 14 15 17—66

Hickory Ridge 55--Ardrey 2, Lubamba 5, T Fearre 14, Clifton 3, Bagnasco 9, J Marsh 16, Minlend 6

Independence 66-- Smith 5, Raja Milton 18, Andra’ McKee 14, Pauldin 8, Miller 2, Verdier 3, Tyler Harris 10, Bodrick 6

Notable: Raja Milton 18 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 blocks & 1 steal; Andra’ McKee 14 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists, 1 block & 1 steal

METROLINA CHRISTIAN 89, ARBORBROOK CHRISTIAN 76

MCA: 18 22 19 30 = 89



ACA: 15 19 23 19 = 76



MCA: Stephen Clark 34, Tate Johnson 18, Josh Owens 12, Griffin 9, Daigle 7, C. Johnson 5, Brozik 3, Brockmann 1



Records: Metrolina Christian Academy: Overall 18-8, Conference (5-3)



Notes: Sr. Stephen Clark 34pts, 16rbs, 3asts, 3blocks; Sr. Tate Johnson 18pts (4 threes), 6rbs, 3asts, 1stl; Metrolina Christian hosts Westminster Catawba for Senior Night on Friday, January 25th at 7pm.

Thursday’s Girls Capsules



ARBORBROOK CHRISTIAN 64, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 47



ACA 17-13-17-17-64

MCA 7-8-16-16-47



Arborbrook -- Breya Busby 23pts, 7 steals, 5 assists, Christie Zawacki 20pts, 14 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 blocks, Elizabeth Simon 7pts,

Ella Porter 1pt, Anna Zawacki 13pt



Records: ACA 25-4



NO. 3 HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 65, INDEPENDENCE 21



Hickory Ridge 24 14 17 12 67

Independence 9 2 3 1 21

Hickory Ridge Nia Daniel 20, Lauren Ruggiero 20, Kennedy Calhoun 12, Shears 6, Lampe 1, Fearne 6, Dickens 2

Independence Milton 4, Smith 6, Barino 5, Rahlfer 4, Breckaridge 2

Records: Hickory Ridge 14 – 2, 7 – 1; Independence 7 - 11, 3 – 5



SUGAR CREEK CHARTER 50, GRACE ACADEMY 13



Sugar Creek Charter: 16 15 17 2 F: 50
Grace Academy 4 2 0 7 F 13


Sugar Creek: Rogerlyne Slawon 10, Kania Sanders 11, Nijah Cunningham 10, Redfern 7, Gardner 4, Cunningham 6, Cruz 2


Grace Academy: Phibs 5, Tepedino 2 Burwell 4, Parr 2


Records: SCCS (19-3)


Wednesday’s Boys Capsules



NO. 2 CONCORD COX MILL 76, NORTHWEST CABARRUS 44


CM-27-10-18-21—76

NW-16-5-13-10—44

COX MILL 76 -- Wendell Moore Jr. 26, Carrawell 14, Cline 8

Records: CM 16-1 4-0 SPC

CHRIST THE KING 77, GRAY STONE DAY 65

GSD 13 16 16 20 65

CTK 19 16 21 15 77



GSD-65-Maness-6, Viscomi-15, Whitesell-6, Overcash 4, McDow-14, Bailey 18



CTK-77-Clapp 5, Zuhosky 14, Stanley 11, Kuhn 2, Schroeder 3, Butterfield 2, Steele 22, Hendershott 14, Todd 4

Notable: Jaylen Steele led Christ the King with 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists past Gray Stone Day 77-65. Andrew Hendershott (14 points and 5 assists), Jack Zuhosky (14 points), and Andrew Stanley (11 points and 8 rebounds) also had strong games.

Wednesday’s Girls Capsules

CONCORD COX MILL 49, NORTHWEST CABARRUS 44

Cox MIll 12 18 14 5 49

NW 12 3 10 19 44


Cox MIll Kayla Smith 14; Hines 2; Sheffield 3; Webb 6; Hall 6; Tillery 6; Holmes 8; Sedergren 4; Wilson


NW Bray Allen 16; Aliciah Fields 14; Dunn4; Green 1; Jackson 2; Robinson 2; Madox 5; Sterling, York


Notes: Cox MIll vs Central Cabarrus at Central on Friday


SUGAR CREEK CHARTER 43, MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER 39



Sugar Creek Charter: 10 4 14 15 F: 43
Mt. Island Charter 17 10 2 10 F 39


Sugar Creek: Cruz 3, Slawon 5, Redfern 5, Kania Sanders 10, Nijah Cunningham 20,


MICS: Zahara Bichara 14, Cruz 6, Hatztopolous 3, Caldwell 6, Doyle 8


Records: SCCS (18-3) MICS (6-7)


Notes: The Lady Wildcats had to overcome a 14 point deficit at halftime to come away with win late. Nijah Cunningham returned back to lineup with 20 points 18 rebounds and 5 blocks.


TIMMONSVILLE 44, LEWISVILLE 26


26 Lewisville 4, 5, 7, 10
44 Timmonsville 8, 13, 15, 8


LEWISVILLE 26 -- Amber Bass: 12 prs, 8 Rebounds, 3 steals; Blakely Elliott: 4 pts; Arkia Stroud: 4 pts, 3 Rebounds, 1 block


Records: Overall: 6-7; Regions IV-2A: 2-4


Notes: Lewisville will host Buford for region play Friday night at 6:30.

Friday’s Schedule

Albemarle vs. North Stanly at Pfeiffer University (Girls, 6; Boys, 7:30)

A.L. Brown at Jay M. Robinson

Alexander Central at West Caldwell

Andrew Jackson at Chesterfield

Anson County at Forest Hills

Arborbrook Christian at Charlotte Secondary (Boys’ only)

Ardrey Kell at Providence

Ashbrook at Burns

Asheville Trailblazers at Hickory Christian

Bandys at Maiden

Berry at Olympic

Bessemer City at Piedmont Charter

Buford at Lewisville

Cabarrus Charter at Christ the King

Carolina International at Mountain Island Charter

Carson at West Rowan

Central Pageland at North Central

Charlotte Catholic at Cuthbertson

Charlotte Country Day at Cannon School

Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian

Chase at R.S. Central

Cherryville at Highland Tech

Chester at Indian Land

Community School of Davidson at Pine Lake Prep

Concord at Northwest Cabarrus

Cox Mill at Central Cabarrus

Crest at Forestview

Davidson Day at Asheville School

Draughn at Hibriten

East Burke at Bunker Hill

East Mecklenburg at Porter Ridge

East Montgomery at Central Academy

East Rutherford at East Gaston

Freedom at St. Stephens

Gray Stone Day at South Stanly

Hickory at McDowell

Hickory Grove at Gaston Christian

Hough at Hopewell

Hunter Huss at North Gaston

Kings Mountain at Stuart Cramer

Lake Norman at West Charlotte

Lake Norman Charter at East Lincoln

Langtree Charter at Queens Grant

Lincoln Charter at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Lincolnton at Newton Conover

Loris at Cheraw

Marvin Ridge at Piedmont

Myers Park at Garinger

North Davidson at South Rowan

North Iredell at South Iredell

North Mecklenburg at Mooresville

Northside Christian at Concord First Assembly

Northwestern at Clover

North Wilkes at Ashe County

Oak Hill Red Team at Comenius (Boys’ only), 6

Polk County at Avery County

Providence Day at Covenant Day

Purnell Swett at Richmond Senior

Ridge View at South Pointe (SC)

Rock Hill at Nation Ford

Rocky River at Butler

Salisbury at Lexington

South Caldwell at Watauga

SouthLake Christian at Gaston Day

South Point at Shelby

Statesville at East Rowan

Sun Valley at Parkwood

Timmonsville at McBee

Union Academy at Bradford Prep

University Christian at Statesville Christian

Uwharrie Charter at North Rowan

Vance at Mallard Creek

Victory Christian vs. Marian Catholic (IL) at Quincy High Shootout (IL) (Boys’ only), 4:30

Weddington at Monroe

West Iredell at Patton

West Lincoln at North Lincoln

West Mecklenburg at Harding

Westminster Catawba at Metrolina Christian

West Stanly at Mount Pleasant

Woodlawn School at United Faith

York at Lancaster



  Comments  

things to do