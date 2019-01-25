Thursday’s high school basketball roundup, Friday preview

Thursday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Stephen Clark, Metrolina Christian: 34 points, 16 rebounds, three blocks in a 89-76 win over Arborbrook. Teammate Tate Johnson added 18 points, courtesy of four 3-point shots, plus six rebounds and three assists.
Nia Daniel, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge girls: the Observer’s midseason player of the year had 20 points, eight rebounds, six steals and two assists in a 67-21 win over Independence.
Raja Milton, Independence: 18 points, seven assists, four rebounds, two blocks and a steal in Thursday’s 66-55 win over Harrisburg Hickory Ridge.
Lauren Ruggiero, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge girls: 20 points, six rebounds, three steals, two assists in a 67-21 win over Independence. And Kennedy Calhoun added 12 points, seven assists and four steals.
Rogerlyne Slawon, Sugar Creek Charter girls: 10 points, eight rebounds, six steals, four assists in a 50-13 win over Grace Academy. Sugar Creek Charter improved to 19-3.
Friday’s Feature Games
Charlotte Latin (13-6, 4-1 CISAA) at No. 1 Charlotte Christian (21-1, 5-0), Friday, 7:30: Christian has won 15 straight games and will try to get a commanding lead in the conference. Latin, which lost to Christian 70-66 Jan. 8, has won four straight and seven of its past eight games.
Berry (8-8, 3-3 SoMeck) at No. 12 Olympic (12-4, 6-0), Friday, 7 p.m.: Olympic has won four in a row and has a two-game lead over Ardrey Kell and Harding. Berry is in third place and needs an upset.
No. 1 Vance girls (16-1, 7-0 I-MECK) at No. 7 Mallard Creek (13-3, 6-1), Friday, 6 p.m.: Vance will try to take a commanding lead on the field for a potential league title and win its ninth straight game. Mallard Creek looks for a 10th straight win and a share of first place. Vance beat Mallard Creek 52-32 at home Dec. 15. In the boys’ game, Vance (13-3, 4-3) and Mallard Creek (10-7, 4-3) meet in a battle of teams tied for third in the league.
No. 14 Ardrey Kell girls (13-5, 4-2 SoMeck) at No. 6 Providence (16-1, 6-0), Friday, 6 p.m.: Ardrey Kell needs to pull an upset to stay in the league title race. Providence has won eight straight games. Just two years ago, Providence won five games. Four years ago, it won two. The Panthers have had a major turnaround under third-year coach Jennifer Bean.
Thursday’s Boys Capsules
NO. 4 INDEPENDENCE 66, HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 55
Hickory Ridge 11 12 9 23 – 55
Independence 20 14 15 17—66
Hickory Ridge 55--Ardrey 2, Lubamba 5, T Fearre 14, Clifton 3, Bagnasco 9, J Marsh 16, Minlend 6
Independence 66-- Smith 5, Raja Milton 18, Andra’ McKee 14, Pauldin 8, Miller 2, Verdier 3, Tyler Harris 10, Bodrick 6
Notable: Raja Milton 18 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 blocks & 1 steal; Andra’ McKee 14 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists, 1 block & 1 steal
METROLINA CHRISTIAN 89, ARBORBROOK CHRISTIAN 76
ACA: 15 19 23 19 = 76
MCA: Stephen Clark 34, Tate Johnson 18, Josh Owens 12, Griffin 9, Daigle 7, C. Johnson 5, Brozik 3, Brockmann 1
Records: Metrolina Christian Academy: Overall 18-8, Conference (5-3)
Notes: Sr. Stephen Clark 34pts, 16rbs, 3asts, 3blocks; Sr. Tate Johnson 18pts (4 threes), 6rbs, 3asts, 1stl; Metrolina Christian hosts Westminster Catawba for Senior Night on Friday, January 25th at 7pm.
Thursday’s Girls Capsules
ARBORBROOK CHRISTIAN 64, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 47
ACA 17-13-17-17-64
MCA 7-8-16-16-47
Arborbrook -- Breya Busby 23pts, 7 steals, 5 assists, Christie Zawacki 20pts, 14 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 blocks, Elizabeth Simon 7pts,
Ella Porter 1pt, Anna Zawacki 13pt
Records: ACA 25-4
Hickory Ridge 24 14 17 12 67
Independence 9 2 3 1 21
Hickory Ridge Nia Daniel 20, Lauren Ruggiero 20, Kennedy Calhoun 12, Shears 6, Lampe 1, Fearne 6, Dickens 2
Independence Milton 4, Smith 6, Barino 5, Rahlfer 4, Breckaridge 2
Records: Hickory Ridge 14 – 2, 7 – 1; Independence 7 - 11, 3 – 5
SUGAR CREEK CHARTER 50, GRACE ACADEMY 13
Wednesday’s Boys Capsules
CM-27-10-18-21—76
NW-16-5-13-10—44
COX MILL 76 -- Wendell Moore Jr. 26, Carrawell 14, Cline 8
Records: CM 16-1 4-0 SPC
CHRIST THE KING 77, GRAY STONE DAY 65
GSD 13 16 16 20 65
CTK 19 16 21 15 77
GSD-65-Maness-6, Viscomi-15, Whitesell-6, Overcash 4, McDow-14, Bailey 18
CTK-77-Clapp 5, Zuhosky 14, Stanley 11, Kuhn 2, Schroeder 3, Butterfield 2, Steele 22, Hendershott 14, Todd 4
Notable: Jaylen Steele led Christ the King with 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists past Gray Stone Day 77-65. Andrew Hendershott (14 points and 5 assists), Jack Zuhosky (14 points), and Andrew Stanley (11 points and 8 rebounds) also had strong games.
Wednesday’s Girls Capsules
CONCORD COX MILL 49, NORTHWEST CABARRUS 44
Cox MIll 12 18 14 5 49
Friday’s Schedule
Albemarle vs. North Stanly at Pfeiffer University (Girls, 6; Boys, 7:30)
A.L. Brown at Jay M. Robinson
Alexander Central at West Caldwell
Andrew Jackson at Chesterfield
Anson County at Forest Hills
Arborbrook Christian at Charlotte Secondary (Boys’ only)
Ardrey Kell at Providence
Ashbrook at Burns
Asheville Trailblazers at Hickory Christian
Bandys at Maiden
Berry at Olympic
Bessemer City at Piedmont Charter
Buford at Lewisville
Cabarrus Charter at Christ the King
Carolina International at Mountain Island Charter
Carson at West Rowan
Central Pageland at North Central
Charlotte Catholic at Cuthbertson
Charlotte Country Day at Cannon School
Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian
Chase at R.S. Central
Cherryville at Highland Tech
Chester at Indian Land
Community School of Davidson at Pine Lake Prep
Concord at Northwest Cabarrus
Cox Mill at Central Cabarrus
Crest at Forestview
Davidson Day at Asheville School
Draughn at Hibriten
East Burke at Bunker Hill
East Mecklenburg at Porter Ridge
East Montgomery at Central Academy
East Rutherford at East Gaston
Freedom at St. Stephens
Gray Stone Day at South Stanly
Hickory at McDowell
Hickory Grove at Gaston Christian
Hough at Hopewell
Hunter Huss at North Gaston
Kings Mountain at Stuart Cramer
Lake Norman at West Charlotte
Lake Norman Charter at East Lincoln
Langtree Charter at Queens Grant
Lincoln Charter at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Lincolnton at Newton Conover
Loris at Cheraw
Marvin Ridge at Piedmont
Myers Park at Garinger
North Davidson at South Rowan
North Iredell at South Iredell
North Mecklenburg at Mooresville
Northside Christian at Concord First Assembly
Northwestern at Clover
North Wilkes at Ashe County
Oak Hill Red Team at Comenius (Boys’ only), 6
Polk County at Avery County
Providence Day at Covenant Day
Purnell Swett at Richmond Senior
Ridge View at South Pointe (SC)
Rock Hill at Nation Ford
Rocky River at Butler
Salisbury at Lexington
South Caldwell at Watauga
SouthLake Christian at Gaston Day
South Point at Shelby
Statesville at East Rowan
Sun Valley at Parkwood
Timmonsville at McBee
Union Academy at Bradford Prep
University Christian at Statesville Christian
Uwharrie Charter at North Rowan
Vance at Mallard Creek
Victory Christian vs. Marian Catholic (IL) at Quincy High Shootout (IL) (Boys’ only), 4:30
Weddington at Monroe
West Iredell at Patton
West Lincoln at North Lincoln
West Mecklenburg at Harding
Westminster Catawba at Metrolina Christian
West Stanly at Mount Pleasant
Woodlawn School at United Faith
York at Lancaster
