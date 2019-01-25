Wednesday’s swim/wrestling roundup: Providence holds off South Meck

Providence got a key victory in the upper weights Wednesday evening and held off South Mecklenburg 36-34 in a SoMeck 7 4A wrestling meet.
The Panthers were leading 33-16, entering the 182-pound match, when Chris Lucero scored an 8-6 victory over South Mecklenburg’s Benjamin Foesch. That gave Providence a 36-16 lead and clinched the victory.
In other dual meets Wednesday evening:
MECKLENBURG
Charlotte country Day 46, Southlake Christian 18: First-period pins by Phelps Thomas (152), Sam Davis (160) and Josiah Connors (195) led the Buccaneers.
East Mecklenburg 69, Independence 12: Consecutive pins by Tykel Wynn (106 pounds), Lal Nung (113), Ja’Qualyn Carter (120) and Milton Howard (126) carried the Eagles to a Southwestern 4A victory.
Garinger 30, Rocky River 24: Ny’Hijah Gaskin (182) and Blake Briscoe (195) scored pins for Garinger, helping them to a Southwestern 4A triumph.
Hopewell 42, West Charlotte 18: Jalen Ready (120) and David Ready (126) won by pin, lifting the Titans to an I-Meck 4A victory.
Hough 80, Vance 0: Richard Treanor (106) won by pin in 31 seconds, getting the Huskies started to a lopsided I-Meck 4A triumph.
Lake Norman 83, North Mecklenburg 0: Zach Foster (126), Timmy Kennett (132) and Slater McCray (138) were among the Lake Norman wrestlers winning by pins in this I-Meck 4A meet.
Lake Norman 78, West Charlotte 6: Lake Norman took consecutive pins at 152, 160, 170 and 182 pounds.
Myers Park 46, Independence 18: Jude Reitzel (120) and Jakob Sklar (126) won by pin for the Mustangs.
ELSEWHERE
Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 56, South Stanly 18: Cade Whitley (285) won by pin for South Stanly.
Central Cabarrus 37, Concord Cox Mill 36: The Vikings’ Heriberto Hernandez (126), Gregory Andrews (170) and Nehemiah Williams (182) won by pin.
Kannapolis Brown 47, Concord Jay M. Robinson 25: The Wonders swept seven straight bouts, between 132 and 182 pounds, including pins by Jaeden Rhinehardt (138), Jordan Ackerman (145), Gavin Hartsell (152) and Jaquan Russell (160).
North Iredell 52, South Iredell 24: Chandler Jordan (152) won by pin in 19 seconds, lifting the Raiders to a North Piedmont 3A triumph.
Trinity Wheatmore 42, Kannapolis Brown 39: Jordan Ackerman (145), Gavin Hartsell (152), Mason Ingram (182) and Jesus Salazar (195) won by pin for the Wonders, who fell just short against Wheatmore.
West Rowan 60, China Grove Carson 21: The Falcons swept six of seven weight classes between 132 and 182 pounds, losing only the 160-pound match.
Swimming
IREDELL COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIPS
The Lake Norman girls and the Mooresville boys took county championships in the meet at the Statesville YMCA.
Lake Norman’s girls finished with 499 points, outdistancing runner-up Mooresville (358). Trailing were South Iredell (321), Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (292), North Iredell (209), Statesville Christian (118.5), Statesville (99.5) and West Iredell (16).
Freshman Josie Respess won the 100-meter backstroke, Macyn Garlick took the 100 freestyle and Hanani Davis won the 200 individual medley for Lake Norman.
In the boys’ meet, Mooresville had 417 points. Lake Norman (376) edged South Iredell (369) for second. North Iredell (262), West Iredell (150), Statesville Christian (143) and Statesville (101) trailed.
Mooresville sophomore Ethan Brewer won the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle, and teammate Calvin Warner took the 100 backstroke and swam the anchor leg on the winning 400 freestyle relay team.
Also winning twice was South Iredell’s Payton Crawford, who took the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.
ROWN COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIPS
The Salisbury girls and South Rowan boys captured championships in the meet, held at the J.F. Hurley YMCA in Salisbury.
Salisbury’s girls had 355 points, with China Grove Carson (297), East Rowan (180), South Rowan (147) and West Rowan (84) following.
Sisters Emily and Katie Knorr led Salisbury. Emily Knorr won the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, Katie Knorr took the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, and the sisters teamed on the first-place 400 freestyle relay team.
Emily Knorr won the 500 freestyle in a time of 5 minutes 12.62 seconds – two minutes ahead of the second-place finisher.
Also winning twice was freshman Calista Erhart, who took the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke. She also swam on the victorious 400 freestyle relay team.
The boys’ competition was close, with South Rowan scoring 313 points, Salisbury 298 and Carson 275. Trailing were West Rowan (69.5) and East Rowan (59.5).
South Rowan’s Blaise Bumgarner won the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, and he anchored the victorious 200 freestyle relay team.
Also winning twice was Salisbury’s Roarke Burton (50 freestyle and 100 freestyle).
Report results of your school’s winter sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
