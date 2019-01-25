Friday’s live high school boys, girls basketball scores 01.25.19

Digital Access for only $0.99
Providence got a key victory in the upper weights Wednesday evening and held off South Mecklenburg 36-34 in a SoMeck 7 4A wrestling meet.
The Panthers were leading 33-16, entering the 182-pound match, when Chris Lucero scored an 8-6 victory over South Mecklenburg’s Benjamin Foesch. That gave Providence a 36-16 lead and clinched the victory.
