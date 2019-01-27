Area wrestling roundup: teams gearing up for postseason

Saturday was a big day for wrestlers across the Charlotte area, with most of the region’s conferences holding championship tournaments.
This is the beginning of the tournament season for wrestlers.
North Carolina’s dual meet team wrestling championships begin Tuesday, with the first and second rounds. Regional semifinals and finals will be Thursday, with the state championships set for next Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Then the individual tournament begins, with regional tournaments scheduled for Feb. 8-9 and the state championships Feb. 15-16.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Here are results from some dual meets Thursday and Friday:
MECKLENBURG COUNTY
Charlotte Catholic 45, Monroe Parkwood 33: John Stewart (132 pounds), Zane Basrawala (138) and Cole Picaruzzi (145) gave the Cougars consecutive pins in this Southern Carolinas 3A meet.
Concord Cannon 53, Southlake Christian 21: Pins by Conor Hynes (170), Nicholas Green (182) and Timmy Jones (195) lifted Cannon.
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 60, Independence 15: Consecutive pins by Jaylon Pemberton (113), Micah Aghedo (120) and Caleb Topper (126) lifted the Ragin’ Bulls past their Southwestern 4A foes.
Mallard Creek 66, Hopewell 15: Justin Bradfield (152) and Marvin Rich (182) scored pins in less than a minute for the Mavericks in this I-Meck 4A meet.
Monroe Union Academy 37, Southlake Christian 36: The Cougars won this meet with a bonus point, earned for having the most total points in the meet’s bouts.
Mooresville 78, Vance 5: Silas Shaw (145) and Isaac Byers (152) helped Mooresville take six straight weight classes, from 138 to 182, by pin and score a lopsided I-Meck 4A victory.
Olympic 54, Harding 27: Pins by Maxwell Brown (160) and Paulique Noble (195) lifted the Trojans to a SoMeck 7 4A victory.
Unionville Piedmont 61, Charlotte Catholic 16: Panther standouts Jake Cauble (106), Josh Blatt (138) and Colby Funderburk (145) won by pin.
Vance 54, North Mecklenburg 30: Vance built a 54-6 lead in this I-Meck 4A meet, behind pins by Jerry Boyce (132) and Benchai Woods (170).
ELSEWHERE
Anson County 60, Marshville Forest Hills 6: Marc Presson Jr. (182), Kyanta Burns (195) and Jawan Hough (220) scored pins for the Bearcats in their Rocky River 2A victory.
Concord Cannon 45, Monroe Union Academy 21: In the closest match, Cannon’s C.J. Newton edged Erik Rice 4-2 at 220 pounds.
Indian Trail Sun Valley 61, Marvin Ridge 16: Early pins by Jared Hough (132) and Wyatt Hopkins (145) helped the Spartans down their Southern Carolinas 3A foe.
Monroe Central Academy 70, East Montgomery 12: The Cougars won most weight classes in this Rocky River 2A meet by forfeit, but 160-pounder Cade Haines scored a pin.
Morganton Freedom 42, West Caldwell 24: The Patriots scored a Northwestern 3A-4A victory by sweeping the first five weight classes for a 30-0 lead.
Unionville Piedmont 72, Monroe Parkwood 12: Aiden Stegall (182), James Price (195) and Travis Murphy (285) won by pin, helping the Panthers close out this Southern Piedmont 3A victory.
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 59, Monroe 15: First-period pins by Noah Zandy (126) and Thomas Larison (195) boosted the Cavaliers to a Southern Piedmont 3A triumph.
Weddington 64, Marvin Ridge 16: The 3A powerhouse Warriors trailed 16-0, but pins by Aidan Nolan (138) and Cian Nolan (145) got them headed to victory.
Weddington 47, Indian Trail Sun Valley 27: The Warriors’ Alec Orrell edged Jared Hough 7-4 in the 132-pound bout.
Report results of your school’s winter sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
Comments