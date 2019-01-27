Swimming Roundup: Kings Mountain, Cramer take titles

The Kings Mountain girls and Cramerton Stuart Cramer boys took team championships Friday in the Big South 3A Swimming Championships at Kings Mountain High School.
In the girls’ competition, the Mountaineers edged second-place Gastonia Forestview 229-206. Third, with 196, was Stuart Cramer. Trailing were Gastonia Ashbrook (167), North Gaston (157), Boiling Springs Crest (125) and Gastonia Huss (70).
Three swimmers won a pair of events.
Huss freshman Allison Kimmel took the 200-meter individual medley and 100 breaststroke. North Gaston’s Alicia Hutchins won the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, and Forestview’s Paige Thomas captured the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Rileigh Hazen of Kings Mountain won the 100 butterfly and swam the anchor leg on a victorious 400 freestyle relay team.
In the boys’ competition, Stuart Cramer won a tight race, finishing with 241 points. Forestview (227) and Ashbrook (225) were close behind. Trailing were Kings Mountain (127), Crest (63) and Hunter Huss (12).
Winning a pair of events were Forestview’s Maximus Pavone (200 individual medley and 100 freestyle) and Ashbrook’s Luke Harmon (100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke). Harmon also swam a leg on the Green Wave’s first-place 400 freestyle relay squad.
Northwestern 3A-4A
The Boone Watauga girls and South Caldwell boys took team titles in the meet, held at the Hickory Foundation YMCA.
Watauga finished with 421 points, followed by Hickory St. Stephens (342), Hickory (305), South Caldwell (281), Morganton Freedom 9255), Marion McDowell (174), Alexander Central (97) and West Caldwell (22).
The Pioneers won three events, but their depth carried them past St. Stephens, which won four events.
St. Stephens freshman Nina Turcanu took the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle and swam anchor leg on the winning 400 freestyle relay team. South Caldwell’s Kayana Taylor, a senior, won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly. And Freedom junior Riley Carswell took the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Watauga’s Ella Campbell won the 50 freestyle and was second in the 100 breaststroke.
The South Caldwell boys narrowly edged St. Stephens, 415.5-396.5. Following were Freedom (279), Hickory (272), Watauga (204), Alexander Central (141) and McDowell (106).
Freedom’s Nolan Miller, a junior, won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly. St. Steohens’ Josh Talbert won the 100 freestyle and swam anchor leg on the victorious 400 freestyle relay team.
Rocky River 2A
The West Stanly girls and Monroe Central Academy boys won team titles in the meet at the Stanly County YMCA in Albemarle.
West Stanly finished with 232 points, followed by Central Academy (262), Mount Pleasant (119), Marshville Forest Hills (50) and East Montgomery (30).
West Stanly’s Julia Brown (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle) and Jordan Hatch (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) each won a pair of events.
Central Academy edged West Stanly 202-180 for the boys’ crown. Trailing were Mount Pleasant (115), Forest Hills (107) and East Montgomery (86).
Steven Bausinger of Central Academy had a big meet, winning the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly and swimming a leg on the first-place 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams. Mount Pleasant’s Hayden Airheart won the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, and Forest Hills’ Camden Williams captured the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke.
Yadkin Valley 1A
Misenheimer Gray Stone Day dominated the girls’ and boys’ competition in this meet, at the Stanly County YMCA in Albemarle.
The Gray Stone Day girls had 474 points, followed by North Stanly (358), Albemarle (158), West Montgomery (157), North Moore (122) and South Davidson (27).
Gray Stone Day’s double-winners were Kinsey Cook (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle) and Maci Holshouser (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke). Both girls swam legs on a first-place 400 freestyle relay team.
Also winning twice was Albemarle’s Meghan Krol (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke).
The Gray Stone Day boys totaled 507 points, easily outdistancing West Montgomery (234), North Stanly (194), South Davidson (121) and North Moore (20).
Winning two events each for Gray Stone Day were Reilly Ploplis (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle) and Cory Nunes (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke). Each also swam on victorious relay teams.
Non-title meets
Foothills 2A: Morganton Patton’s girls and the East Burke boys were big winners in a meet at the Draughn Aquatic Center in Morganton. Also competing were Valdese Draughn, Lenoir Hibriten, and West Iredell.
The Patton girls won four of the eight contested events. The East Burke boys took three events and Patton captured two, with West Iredell winning the other contested event.
The meet’s only double-winner was Mario Sacchetti of Patton, who won the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle.
Charlotte Latin wins 2: Charlotte Latin’s girls and boys teams defeated Providence Day in a three-team meet. Raleigh St. Mary’s girls beat both schools. St. Mary’s does not have a boys’ team.
In the girls’ competition, Charlotte Latin’s Lindsay Flynn (50 freestyle) and Amy Dragelin (100 backstroke) were winners.
In the boys’ events, Charlotte Latin’s Evan and Andy Dorsel each won twice, as did Jackson Davis. Evan Dorsel took the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle, Andy Dorsel won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly), and Davis won the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke).
Providence Day’s only winner was Colter Nichols, in the 100 breaststroke.
Forest City Chase, Shelby win: Forest City Chase’s girls and the Shelby boys won team titles in a meet at Kings Mountain High.
Girls’ team scores were Chase (122), Kings Mountain (112), Shelby (106), Boiling Springs Crest (55), East Rutherford (37), East Lincoln (32) and Cramerton Stuart Cramer (28). East Lincoln’s Taylor Barrineau won the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.
Boys’ team scores were Shelby (155), Stuart Cramer (122), Kings Mountain (90), Crest (26), East Rutherford (23) and Chase (11).
Double-winners were Stuart Cramer’s David Major (200 freestyle and 500 freestyle), Nick Miller (200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke) and Zachary Cary (50 freestyle and 100 butterfly).
Waxhaw Cuthbertson swimmers lead: Cuthbertson’s girls dominated a six-team meet at Wingate University, winning eight of 11 events. Also competing in the meet were Monroe Parkwood, Indian Trail Sun Valley, Unionville Piedmont, Marshville Forest Hills and Weddington.
Cuthbertson’s Leah Sandock (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) and Jordan Browning (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke) were double-winners. Parkwood’s Kaylee Hamblin won the 100 breaststroke in an excellent time of one minute 7.61 seconds, with a victory margin of seven seconds.
The boys’ competition was tighter, with Cuthbertson and Piedmont each winning five events.
The only double-winner was Piedmont’s Garrett McKee, who took the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle. He also swam anchor leg on the first-place 400 freestyle relay team.
Report results of your school’s winter sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
Comments