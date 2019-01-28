Prep Insider Blog

Prep Insider

Another week, another new No. 1 team in the girls Sweet 16 basketball poll

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 28, 2019 01:30 PM

Five big plays from high school basketball this week

Watch five big plays from Charlotte high school basketball the week of Jan. 21, 2019.
By
Up Next
Watch five big plays from Charlotte high school basketball the week of Jan. 21, 2019.
By

There’s a new No. 1 team in the Observer’s Sweet 16 girls basketball poll.

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge is the third team to take the spot this season, following preseason No. 1 Vance and Davidson Day.

Last week, the top four teams in the poll lost, which caused a major shakeup. Hickory Ridge moved up from No. 3.

There’s one new team in the poll this week: Victory Christian. The Kings (16-4) have won nine straight games and a former Sweet 16 champion.

Sweet 16 Girls’ Basketball



Rk

Team

Cl

Rec

Prvs.

1

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge

4A

14-2

3

2

Vance

4A

14-2

1

3

Morganton Freedom

3A

16-1

5

4

Mallard Creek

4A

14-3

7

5

Davidson Day

IND

15-5

8

6

North Iredell

3A

14-2

9

7

Rocky River

4A

12-2

11

8Butler4A14-22

9

Providence

4A

16-2

6

10

China Grove Carson

3A

17-1

10

11

Waxhaw Cuthbertson

3A

16-2

4

12

Rock Hill South Pointe

5A

19-3

12

13

East Rutherford

2A

15-1

15

14

South Mecklenburg

4A

12-5

13

15

Ardrey Kell

4A

14-5

14

16

Victory Christian

IND

16-4

NR

Dropped Out: West Rowan (3A, 14-3). Also receiving consideration: Hopewell (4A, 12-4); Kings Mountain (3A, 14-2); Statesville (3A, 13-3); Salisbury (2A, 12-2); Newton-Conover (2A, 14-4)

Note: The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is a ranking of the top 16 boys and girls teams in the newspaper’s 162-school coverage-area in North and South Carolina. The poll considers performance, strength of schedule and strength of class. To be considered, teams must play for a recognized state association.

  Comments  

things to do