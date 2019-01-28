Another week, another new No. 1 team in the girls Sweet 16 basketball poll

There’s a new No. 1 team in the Observer’s Sweet 16 girls basketball poll.
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge is the third team to take the spot this season, following preseason No. 1 Vance and Davidson Day.
Last week, the top four teams in the poll lost, which caused a major shakeup. Hickory Ridge moved up from No. 3.
There’s one new team in the poll this week: Victory Christian. The Kings (16-4) have won nine straight games and a former Sweet 16 champion.
Sweet 16 Girls’ Basketball
Rk
Team
Cl
Rec
Prvs.
1
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge
4A
14-2
3
2
|Vance
4A
14-2
1
3
Morganton Freedom
3A
16-1
5
4
Mallard Creek
4A
14-3
7
5
Davidson Day
IND
15-5
8
6
North Iredell
3A
14-2
9
7
Rocky River
4A
12-2
11
|8
|Butler
|4A
|14-2
|2
9
|Providence
4A
16-2
6
10
China Grove Carson
3A
17-1
10
11
Waxhaw Cuthbertson
3A
16-2
4
12
Rock Hill South Pointe
5A
19-3
|12
13
East Rutherford
2A
15-1
15
14
South Mecklenburg
4A
12-5
13
15
Ardrey Kell
4A
14-5
14
16
|Victory Christian
IND
16-4
NR
Dropped Out: West Rowan (3A, 14-3). Also receiving consideration: Hopewell (4A, 12-4); Kings Mountain (3A, 14-2); Statesville (3A, 13-3); Salisbury (2A, 12-2); Newton-Conover (2A, 14-4)
Note: The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is a ranking of the top 16 boys and girls teams in the newspaper’s 162-school coverage-area in North and South Carolina. The poll considers performance, strength of schedule and strength of class. To be considered, teams must play for a recognized state association.
