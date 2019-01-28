High School Basketball games of the week, full schedule

Top Charlotte-area high school basketball games this week:
Morganton Freedom (16-1, 7-0 Northwestern 3A) at Hickory (14-3, 7-1), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: Hickory will look to avenge a 65-57 loss to Freedom Jan. 4 and get into a tie for first place. Freedom can take a huge step toward a potential league title with a win.
West Charlotte (12-5, 6-2 I-MECK) at North Mecklenburg (15-2, 8-0), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: West Charlotte and Hopewell (12-5, 6-2) are tied for second place behind North Mecklenburg. The Vikings can get a commanding lead over West Charlotte with a win. The Lions look for the upset. And Hopewell plays at North Mecklenburg Friday.
Providence girls (16-2) at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (14-2), Wednesday, 6 p.m.: An interesting non-conference January between conference leaders (Providence in SoMeck 4A and Hickory Ridge in Southwestern 4A). And it could be a late round playoff preview.
This week’s schedule
Monday, January 28
Comenius at Arborbrook Christian (Girls’ only)
Great Falls at Indian Land
Hickory Christian at Davidson Day
Watauga at Alexander Central
York Prep at High Point Academy
Tuesday, January 29
A.L. Brown at Concord
Avery County at Charles D. Owen
Bunker Hill at Draughn
Burns at Hunter Huss
Camden Military at Great Falls
Carolina International at Bradford Prep
Central Academy at Mount Pleasant
Central Davidson at Salisbury
Central Pageland at Buford
Charlotte Christian at Covenant Day
Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day
Charlotte Latin at Cannon School\u0009
Cheraw at Aynor
Chester at Keenan
Chesterfield at North Central
Christ the King at Sugar Creek Charter
Clover at Nation Ford
Concord First Assembly at Hickory Grove
Cuthbertson at Marvin Ridge
East Gaston at South Point
East Lincoln at Lincolnton
East Montgomery at Anson County
Forestview at Ashbrook
Fort Mill at Rock Hill
Fred T. Foard at Hibriten
Freedom at Hickory
Garinger at Hickory Ridge
Gaston Christian at SouthLake Christian
Gaston Day at Westminster Catawba
Grace Academy at Greater Cabarrus Stallions
Gray Stone Day at South Davidson
Highland Tech at Bessemer City
Independence at East Mecklenburg
Jay M. Robinson at Central Cabarrus
Lake Pointe Academy at Arborbrook Christian
Lamar at McBee
Lancaster at Ridge View
Langtree Charter at Pine Lake Prep
Lewisville at Lee Central
Maiden at West Lincoln
Mallard Creek at Lake Norman
McDowell at St. Stephens
Metrolina Christian at Northside Christian
Monroe at Piedmont
Mooresville at Hough
Mountain Island Charter at Community School of Davidson
Myers Park at Rocky River
Newton Conover at Bandys
North Gaston at Kings Mountain
North Hills Christian at United Faith (Senior Night)
North Iredell at East Rowan
North Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter
North Moore at Albemarle
North Rowan at North Stanly
Northwest Cabarrus at Cox Mill
Northwestern at Elevation Prep
Parkwood at Charlotte Catholic
Patton at East Burke
Piedmont Charter at Lincoln Charter
Pinecrest at Richmond Senior
Porter Ridge at Butler
Providence at Harding
Queens Grant at Union Academy
Richland Northeast at South Pointe (SC)
R.S. Central at East Rutherford
Shelby at Chase
South Iredell at Carson
South Mecklenburg at Olympic (Senior Night)
South Rowan at Oak Grove
South Stanly at Uwharrie Charter
Stuart Cramer at Crest
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Cherryville
University Christian at Hickory Christian
Vance at Hopewell
Victory Christian at Cabarrus Charter
Weddington at Sun Valley
West Caldwell at South Caldwell
West Charlotte at North Mecklenburg
West Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell
West Rowan at Statesville
West Stanly at Forest Hills
Wilkes Central at Ashe County (Hoops for Hope Pink Night)
Woodlawn School at Statesville Christian
York at Westwood
York Prep at Comenius
Wednesday, January 30
Cherryville at Sugar Creek Charter
Freedom at Alexander Central
Great Falls at Governor’s School
Hibriten at Burns
Hickory Ridge at Providence
Hopewell at Olympic
Mount Pleasant at West Rowan
South Pointe (SC) at Rock Hill
Starmount at Ashe County
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Bessemer City
West Caldwell at Draughn
Thursday, January 31
Albemarle at South Stanly
Ashbrook at East Gaston
Cabarrus Charter at Back Creek Christian
Charlotte Learning Academy at Bessemer City
Elevation Prep at Comenius (Boys’ only), 7
Keenan at Indian Land
Lee Christian at Woodlawn School
Northside Christian at Gaston Christian
South Rowan at North Davidson
Walnut Grove at Comenius (Girls’ only), 5:30
Friday, February 1
Anson County at Mount Pleasant
Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg
Ashe County at East Wilkes
Avery County at Mitchell County
Bandys at Lincolnton
Bessemer City at Lincoln Charter
Bunker Hill at West Iredell
Butler at Myers Park
Cabarrus Charter at Charlotte Learning Academy
Camden at Chester
Cannon School at Providence Day
Carmel Christian at Trinity Academy
Carson at North Iredell
Central Cabarrus at A.L. Brown
Challenger at Hickory Christian (Senior Night)
Charlotte Catholic at Weddington
Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Country Day
Charlotte Secondary at Christ the King
Chase at East Gaston
Cheraw at Dillon
Chesterfield at Central Pageland
Clover at Fort Mill
Comenius at First Assembly of Monroe (Girls’ only), 6
Community School of Davidson at Bradford Prep
Concord at Cox Mill
Concord First Assembly at Westminster Catawba
Covenant Day at Charlotte Latin
Crest at Ashbrook
East Burke at Hibriten
East Lincoln at North Lincoln
East Rutherford at South Point
Fletcher School at Carolina Christian
Forest Hills at East Montgomery
Forestview at North Gaston
Fred T. Foard at Draughn
Freedom at West Caldwell
Garinger at East Mecklenburg
Gaston Day at Hickory Grove
Governor’s School at McBee
Grace Academy at Arborbrook Christian
Great Falls at Timmonsville
Harding at Berry
Hickory at South Caldwell
Highland Tech at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Hopewell at North Mecklenburg
Hough at Lake Norman
Independence at Porter Ridge
Kings Mountain at Hunter Huss
Lake Norman Charter at Maiden
Lewisville at Andrew Jackson
Mallard Creek at West Charlotte
Marvin Ridge at Parkwood
McDowell at Watauga
Metrolina Christian at SouthLake Christian
Mooresville at Vance
Mountain Island Charter at Langtree Charter
Nation Ford at Northwestern (Senior Night)
Newton Conover at West Lincoln
North Rowan at North Moore
North Stanly at Uwharrie Charter
Northwest Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson
Olympic at West Mecklenburg
Piedmont at Cuthbertson
Piedmont Charter at Cherryville
Pine Lake Prep at Queens Grant
Richmond Senior at Jack Britt
Rocky River at Hickory Ridge
R.S. Central at Shelby
St. Stephens at Alexander Central
Salisbury at Oak Grove
South Pointe (SC) at York
South Rowan at West Davidson
South Stanly at South Davidson
Statesville at South Iredell
Statesville Christian at University Christian
Stuart Cramer at Burns
Sun Valley at Monroe
Tri-City Christian at Gaston Christian
Union Academy at Carolina International
United Faith at Victory Christian
Westchester Country Day at Northside Christian
West Montgomery at Albemarle
West Rowan at East Rowan
West Stanly at Central Academy
Westwood at Lancaster
Woodlawn School at North Hills Christian
York Prep at Wesleyan Christian Academy
Saturday, February 2
Carmel Christian at St. David’s (Boys’ only), 12:30
Hickory Grove at Forsyth Country Day (Girls, 12:30; Boys, 2)
Mount Zion at Comenius (Girls, 3:30; Boys, 5)
