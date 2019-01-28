Prep Insider Blog

High School Basketball games of the week, full schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 28, 2019 01:19 PM

Top Charlotte-area high school basketball games this week:

Morganton Freedom (16-1, 7-0 Northwestern 3A) at Hickory (14-3, 7-1), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: Hickory will look to avenge a 65-57 loss to Freedom Jan. 4 and get into a tie for first place. Freedom can take a huge step toward a potential league title with a win.

West Charlotte (12-5, 6-2 I-MECK) at North Mecklenburg (15-2, 8-0), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: West Charlotte and Hopewell (12-5, 6-2) are tied for second place behind North Mecklenburg. The Vikings can get a commanding lead over West Charlotte with a win. The Lions look for the upset. And Hopewell plays at North Mecklenburg Friday.

Providence girls (16-2) at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (14-2), Wednesday, 6 p.m.: An interesting non-conference January between conference leaders (Providence in SoMeck 4A and Hickory Ridge in Southwestern 4A). And it could be a late round playoff preview.

This week’s schedule

Monday, January 28

Comenius at Arborbrook Christian (Girls’ only)

Great Falls at Indian Land

Hickory Christian at Davidson Day

Watauga at Alexander Central

York Prep at High Point Academy

Tuesday, January 29

A.L. Brown at Concord

Avery County at Charles D. Owen

Bunker Hill at Draughn

Burns at Hunter Huss

Camden Military at Great Falls

Carolina International at Bradford Prep

Central Academy at Mount Pleasant

Central Davidson at Salisbury

Central Pageland at Buford

Charlotte Christian at Covenant Day

Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day

Charlotte Latin at Cannon School\u0009

Cheraw at Aynor

Chester at Keenan

Chesterfield at North Central

Christ the King at Sugar Creek Charter

Clover at Nation Ford

Concord First Assembly at Hickory Grove

Cuthbertson at Marvin Ridge

East Gaston at South Point

East Lincoln at Lincolnton

East Montgomery at Anson County

Forestview at Ashbrook

Fort Mill at Rock Hill

Fred T. Foard at Hibriten

Freedom at Hickory

Garinger at Hickory Ridge

Gaston Christian at SouthLake Christian

Gaston Day at Westminster Catawba

Grace Academy at Greater Cabarrus Stallions

Gray Stone Day at South Davidson

Highland Tech at Bessemer City

Independence at East Mecklenburg

Jay M. Robinson at Central Cabarrus

Lake Pointe Academy at Arborbrook Christian

Lamar at McBee

Lancaster at Ridge View

Langtree Charter at Pine Lake Prep

Lewisville at Lee Central

Maiden at West Lincoln

Mallard Creek at Lake Norman

McDowell at St. Stephens

Metrolina Christian at Northside Christian

Monroe at Piedmont

Mooresville at Hough

Mountain Island Charter at Community School of Davidson

Myers Park at Rocky River

Newton Conover at Bandys

North Gaston at Kings Mountain

North Hills Christian at United Faith (Senior Night)

North Iredell at East Rowan

North Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter

North Moore at Albemarle

North Rowan at North Stanly

Northwest Cabarrus at Cox Mill

Northwestern at Elevation Prep

Parkwood at Charlotte Catholic

Patton at East Burke

Piedmont Charter at Lincoln Charter

Pinecrest at Richmond Senior

Porter Ridge at Butler

Providence at Harding

Queens Grant at Union Academy

Richland Northeast at South Pointe (SC)

R.S. Central at East Rutherford

Shelby at Chase

South Iredell at Carson

South Mecklenburg at Olympic (Senior Night)

South Rowan at Oak Grove

South Stanly at Uwharrie Charter

Stuart Cramer at Crest

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Cherryville

University Christian at Hickory Christian

Vance at Hopewell

Victory Christian at Cabarrus Charter

Weddington at Sun Valley

West Caldwell at South Caldwell

West Charlotte at North Mecklenburg

West Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell

West Rowan at Statesville

West Stanly at Forest Hills

Wilkes Central at Ashe County (Hoops for Hope Pink Night)

Woodlawn School at Statesville Christian

York at Westwood

York Prep at Comenius

Wednesday, January 30

Cherryville at Sugar Creek Charter

Freedom at Alexander Central

Great Falls at Governor’s School

Hibriten at Burns

Hickory Ridge at Providence

Hopewell at Olympic

Mount Pleasant at West Rowan

South Pointe (SC) at Rock Hill

Starmount at Ashe County

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Bessemer City

West Caldwell at Draughn

Thursday, January 31

Albemarle at South Stanly

Ashbrook at East Gaston

Cabarrus Charter at Back Creek Christian

Charlotte Learning Academy at Bessemer City

Elevation Prep at Comenius (Boys’ only), 7

Keenan at Indian Land

Lee Christian at Woodlawn School

Northside Christian at Gaston Christian

South Rowan at North Davidson

Walnut Grove at Comenius (Girls’ only), 5:30

Friday, February 1

Anson County at Mount Pleasant

Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg

Ashe County at East Wilkes

Avery County at Mitchell County

Bandys at Lincolnton

Bessemer City at Lincoln Charter

Bunker Hill at West Iredell

Butler at Myers Park

Cabarrus Charter at Charlotte Learning Academy

Camden at Chester

Cannon School at Providence Day

Carmel Christian at Trinity Academy

Carson at North Iredell

Central Cabarrus at A.L. Brown

Challenger at Hickory Christian (Senior Night)

Charlotte Catholic at Weddington

Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Country Day

Charlotte Secondary at Christ the King

Chase at East Gaston

Cheraw at Dillon

Chesterfield at Central Pageland

Clover at Fort Mill

Comenius at First Assembly of Monroe (Girls’ only), 6

Community School of Davidson at Bradford Prep

Concord at Cox Mill

Concord First Assembly at Westminster Catawba

Covenant Day at Charlotte Latin

Crest at Ashbrook

East Burke at Hibriten

East Lincoln at North Lincoln

East Rutherford at South Point

Fletcher School at Carolina Christian

Forest Hills at East Montgomery

Forestview at North Gaston

Fred T. Foard at Draughn

Freedom at West Caldwell

Garinger at East Mecklenburg

Gaston Day at Hickory Grove

Governor’s School at McBee

Grace Academy at Arborbrook Christian

Great Falls at Timmonsville

Harding at Berry

Hickory at South Caldwell

Highland Tech at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Hopewell at North Mecklenburg

Hough at Lake Norman

Independence at Porter Ridge

Kings Mountain at Hunter Huss

Lake Norman Charter at Maiden

Lewisville at Andrew Jackson

Mallard Creek at West Charlotte

Marvin Ridge at Parkwood

McDowell at Watauga

Metrolina Christian at SouthLake Christian

Mooresville at Vance

Mountain Island Charter at Langtree Charter

Nation Ford at Northwestern (Senior Night)

Newton Conover at West Lincoln

North Rowan at North Moore

North Stanly at Uwharrie Charter

Northwest Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson

Olympic at West Mecklenburg

Piedmont at Cuthbertson

Piedmont Charter at Cherryville

Pine Lake Prep at Queens Grant

Richmond Senior at Jack Britt

Rocky River at Hickory Ridge

R.S. Central at Shelby

St. Stephens at Alexander Central

Salisbury at Oak Grove

South Pointe (SC) at York

South Rowan at West Davidson

South Stanly at South Davidson

Statesville at South Iredell

Statesville Christian at University Christian

Stuart Cramer at Burns

Sun Valley at Monroe

Tri-City Christian at Gaston Christian

Union Academy at Carolina International

United Faith at Victory Christian

Westchester Country Day at Northside Christian

West Montgomery at Albemarle

West Rowan at East Rowan

West Stanly at Central Academy

Westwood at Lancaster

Woodlawn School at North Hills Christian

York Prep at Wesleyan Christian Academy

Saturday, February 2

Carmel Christian at St. David’s (Boys’ only), 12:30

Hickory Grove at Forsyth Country Day (Girls, 12:30; Boys, 2)

Mount Zion at Comenius (Girls, 3:30; Boys, 5)

