Tuesday’s girls high school basketball capsules 01.30.19

Sweet 16 Results
NO. 1 HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 71, GARINGER 11
Hickory Ridge 20 22 16 13 71
Garinger 1 3 4 3 11
Hickory Ridge Kennedy Calhoun 17, Nia Daniel 15, Jadah Shears 14, Reagan Dickens 11, Lampe 3, Fearne 6, Ruggiero 2, Braun 1, Widmar 2
Garinger Patterson 3, Dejesus 7, Chapman 1
Record: Hickory Ridge 15 – 2, 8 – 1: Garinger 2 -15, 1-9,
Notes: Hickory Ridge was led by Kennedy Calhoun with 17 points, 6 steals and 2 assist.
NO. 7 ROCKY RIVER 59, MYERS PARK 48
Myers Park 11 15 6 16 - 48
Rocky River 13 10 17 19 – 59
MP – T. Henderson 21, A. Shire 10, Nelson 9, Clamp 4, Muhammad 4
RR – Delayzha Dixon 22, Andresia Alexander 20, Mashya Scott 14, Chambers 3
Records: Rocky River 13-2, 7-2 Myers Park 8-11, 5-4
NO. 8 BUTLER 76, INDIAN TRAIL PORTER RIDGE 23
Butler 21 31 11 13
PR 0 8 5 10
Butler-Michaela Lane 17, Hailey Nance 18, Sutton 9, Kennedy 9, Dotson 2, Dixon 6, Aboutaleb 2, Williams 5
PR-- Goodman 7, Wideman 6, McKinney 2, Cormier 3, Massey 10
NO. 12 ROCK HILL SOUTH POINTE 84, RICHLAND NE 23
South Pointe 25 16 26 17–84
Richland Northeast 2 6 12 3– 23
South Pointe-Trinity Adams 14, Scarlett Gilmore 13, Jamia Blake 11, S. McCullough 9, M. Jamerson 7, N. Lane 7, R. Neal 6, J. White 5, J. Gaiton 4, Z. Bell 3, N.McClurkin 2, S.Williams 2, S. Gilmore 1
Richland NE- Robinson 2, Thompson 7, Macon 2, Eddy 7, Brown 2, Jones 3
South Pointe 20-3, 6-0
NO. 15 ARDREY KELL 65, WEST MECKLENBURG 14
AK 18 18 19 10 -- 65
WM 4 5 4 1 -- 14
AK: Ojo 9 points 7 rebounds; Miller 9 points; Rogers 8 points & 3 steals; Griffin 8 points & 7 rebounds; Littlejohn 8 points & 5 rebounds; Harding 7 points & 5 rebounds; Sherrill 6 points & 6 rebounds; Cash 5; Vanderbeck 2; Belcher 2; Palmer 1
WM: McMillan 7; Brown 4; Brooks 2; Harris 1
Notable: AK - All 11 players scored!
Mecklenburg County Capsules
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 55, MONROE PARKWOOD 24
Catholic 20 12 5 18 -- 55
Parkwood 4 6 5 9 -- 24
Catholic 55-- Dane Bertolina 17, Flatau 8, Culicerto 7, Coleman 6, Walton 4, Epperson 4, Thompson 4, Falcone 3, Green 2
Parkwood 24: Chloe Hardy 11, Yetter 4, Coleman 3, Laney 2, Barnes 2
Records: Catholic 14-5, 8-1; Parkwood 4-15, 2-8
CHARLOTTE LATIN 59, CONCORD CANNON 45
Cannon School 8 10 14 13- 45
Charlotte Latin 14 18 9 18- 59
Cannon School 45- Reigan Richardson 21, Caroline Livingston 9, Sydney Wood 8, Anna Galloway 6, Zoe Edwards 1
Charlotte Latin 59- Vandiver 17, Jones 15, Grace 12, Williams 6, Armstrong 5, Rose 2, Schleusner 2
Records: Cannon School 12-7 (CISAA 4-3); Charlotte Latin 13-6 (CISAA 6-1)
INDEPENDENCE 60, EAST MECK 36
METROLINA CHRISTIAN 59, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 28
MOORESVILLE 57, HOUGH 52
Mooresville (57) 16 11 11 19
Hough (52) 11 13 11 17
Mooresville: Callejas 23, Allen 12, Daniels 11, Martin 6, Marshall 3, Harreu 2
Hough: Mroz 12, Polito 11, Bell 10, Phocas 7, Frino 5, Sell 5, Hudson 2
NORTH LINCOLN 42, LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 38
North Meck: 27 13 10 11 --61
West Charlotte: 8 13 11 20 --52
North Meck: Harris 1, N.Smith 2, Jones 2, Dunlap 3, Dunn 8, Jenkins 9, Jessica Timmons 36
Overall 13-6 Conf: 6-3
WC: Hamilton 20, Moore 20, Chaffin 5, McManus 2, Mercer 2 Champy 3
Notes: Sophomore Jessica Timmons was honor tonight for hitting the 1,000 point career mark she currently has scored 1,076 points in her short high school career. At this time she is averaging 23ppg, 8.6rbg, 2.9spg, 2.2apg. She is on pace to match North Meck’s All-Time leading scorer and All-America Andrea Stinson.
PROVIDENCE DAY 59, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 32
PDS 12-17-14-16—59
CCDS 11-3-9-9—32
PDS-El Ferguson 16 Morgan Kelson 15 Levitz 9 Owens 9 Godwin 6 Smith 2 Naod 2
CCDS M.Waters 15 Sasz 2 Batten 5, Cory 2 O’Neil 1 Rucker 5 Hunter 2
PDS Record 16-9, Conference 7-0
Highlights: Sophomore El Ferguson career high 16 pts. Jr. Morgan 15 pts 5-5 FT
SUGAR CREEK CHARTER 37, CHRIST THE KING 34
Regional Capsules
ARBORBROOK CHRISTIAN 63, ROCK HILL NORTHWESTERN 24
ACA 15-18-19-11-63
NW 7-8-7-2-24
Arborbrook -- Breya Busby 10pts, 8 assists and 8 steals, Christie Zawacki 30pts, 14 rebounds (and her 1,000 career rebound), 4 steals, 3 blocks, Anna Zawacki 4pts, Ella Porter 2pts, Holly Johnson 5pts, Elizabeth Simon (8th grader) 9pts, Madison McCarter 5pts
Records: ACA 27-4
CENTRAL CABARRUS 69, CONCORD ROBINSON 41
CCHS: 13, 26, 22, 6 (69)
Robinson: 10, 10, 10,11 (41)
CCHS: Demi Case 26, Aniyah Tate 17, Mariah Barrie 11, Miller 6, Webb 3 Haley 2 McDonald 2
Robinson: Keyanna Farris 18, Tia Ashton 12, Harrison 4
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 56, HICKORY GROVE 25
GASTON DAY 51, ROCK HILL WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 24
LINCOLNTON 35, EAST LINCOLN 27
MONROE 40, UNIONVILLE PIEDMONT 29
Monroe 40 - 4 12 16 8
Piedmont 29 - 7 6 5 10
Monroe 40 - J. Reddick 17, I. Knotts 8, S. Taylor 7, K. Clark 6 A. Roland 2
Piedmont 29 - A. Helms 5, O. Jordan 5, N. Evens 4, A. CAraway 4, A. Atwell 3, L. Collins 3, B. Atwell 2, C. Simpson 2
Records: Monroe 14-5; Piedmont 9-11
SHELBY 79, FOREST CITY CHASE 38
Sun Valley 6 0 10 10 26
Weddington 16 18 11 11 57
Sun Valley Ebere Anyawu 5, Kingsley Turriff 5,TA’Nyha 12, Mckenzie Knight 1, Najah Carpenter 2
Weddington Karrah K. 22, Mattie B. 1, Ryan S 3, Anna J. 4, Mia D. 7, Miranda 13, Mckenzie 2, Ali c. 3, 8
