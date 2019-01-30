Prep Insider Blog

Tuesday’s girls high school basketball capsules 01.30.19

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 30, 2019 11:10 AM

North Meck's Jessica Timmons (23) brings the ball upcourt against West Charlotte Tuesday.
North Meck’s Jessica Timmons (23) brings the ball upcourt against West Charlotte Tuesday. Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer
North Meck’s Jessica Timmons (23) brings the ball upcourt against West Charlotte Tuesday. Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer

Sweet 16 Results

NO. 1 HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 71, GARINGER 11

Hickory Ridge 20 22 16 13 71

Garinger 1 3 4 3 11

Hickory Ridge Kennedy Calhoun 17, Nia Daniel 15, Jadah Shears 14, Reagan Dickens 11, Lampe 3, Fearne 6, Ruggiero 2, Braun 1, Widmar 2

Garinger Patterson 3, Dejesus 7, Chapman 1

Record: Hickory Ridge 15 – 2, 8 – 1: Garinger 2 -15, 1-9,

Notes: Hickory Ridge was led by Kennedy Calhoun with 17 points, 6 steals and 2 assist.

NO. 7 ROCKY RIVER 59, MYERS PARK 48

Myers Park 11 15 6 16 - 48

Rocky River 13 10 17 19 – 59

MP – T. Henderson 21, A. Shire 10, Nelson 9, Clamp 4, Muhammad 4

RR – Delayzha Dixon 22, Andresia Alexander 20, Mashya Scott 14, Chambers 3

Records: Rocky River 13-2, 7-2 Myers Park 8-11, 5-4

NO. 8 BUTLER 76, INDIAN TRAIL PORTER RIDGE 23

Butler 21 31 11 13

PR 0 8 5 10

Butler-Michaela Lane 17, Hailey Nance 18, Sutton 9, Kennedy 9, Dotson 2, Dixon 6, Aboutaleb 2, Williams 5

PR-- Goodman 7, Wideman 6, McKinney 2, Cormier 3, Massey 10

NO. 12 ROCK HILL SOUTH POINTE 84, RICHLAND NE 23

South Pointe 25 16 26 17–84

Richland Northeast 2 6 12 3– 23

South Pointe-Trinity Adams 14, Scarlett Gilmore 13, Jamia Blake 11, S. McCullough 9, M. Jamerson 7, N. Lane 7, R. Neal 6, J. White 5, J. Gaiton 4, Z. Bell 3, N.McClurkin 2, S.Williams 2, S. Gilmore 1

Richland NE- Robinson 2, Thompson 7, Macon 2, Eddy 7, Brown 2, Jones 3

South Pointe 20-3, 6-0

NO. 15 ARDREY KELL 65, WEST MECKLENBURG 14

AK 18 18 19 10 -- 65

WM 4 5 4 1 -- 14

AK: Ojo 9 points 7 rebounds; Miller 9 points; Rogers 8 points & 3 steals; Griffin 8 points & 7 rebounds; Littlejohn 8 points & 5 rebounds; Harding 7 points & 5 rebounds; Sherrill 6 points & 6 rebounds; Cash 5; Vanderbeck 2; Belcher 2; Palmer 1

WM: McMillan 7; Brown 4; Brooks 2; Harris 1

Notable: AK - All 11 players scored!

Mecklenburg County Capsules

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 55, MONROE PARKWOOD 24

Catholic 20 12 5 18 -- 55

Parkwood 4 6 5 9 -- 24

Catholic 55-- Dane Bertolina 17, Flatau 8, Culicerto 7, Coleman 6, Walton 4, Epperson 4, Thompson 4, Falcone 3, Green 2

Parkwood 24: Chloe Hardy 11, Yetter 4, Coleman 3, Laney 2, Barnes 2

Records: Catholic 14-5, 8-1; Parkwood 4-15, 2-8

CHARLOTTE LATIN 59, CONCORD CANNON 45

Cannon School 8 10 14 13- 45

Charlotte Latin 14 18 9 18- 59

Cannon School 45- Reigan Richardson 21, Caroline Livingston 9, Sydney Wood 8, Anna Galloway 6, Zoe Edwards 1

Charlotte Latin 59- Vandiver 17, Jones 15, Grace 12, Williams 6, Armstrong 5, Rose 2, Schleusner 2

Records: Cannon School 12-7 (CISAA 4-3); Charlotte Latin 13-6 (CISAA 6-1)

INDEPENDENCE 60, EAST MECK 36

Indy 10 16 13 21 60
EM 6 11 11 4 36


Indy: Julia Rohlfing 16, Sharonda Smith 12, Azuria Barrino 10, Braylyn Milton 10, Anderson 4, Breckenridge 4, Lowery 4, Jackson 2
Conference (4-5)


EM: Hall 13, Browne 11, Staley 5, Dixon 4, Lockley 3


Note: 2020 6’1 post, Julia Rohlfing, went for 16 points, went 6 for 6 from the FT line, grabbed 6 rebounds and had 3 assists in a big conference win over East Meck.

METROLINA CHRISTIAN 59, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 28

Northside Christian Academy 2 5 11 10 = 28

Metrolina Christian Academy 16 18 13 12= 59


NCA: Sheassy Brito 2pt 1stl, Nina Lewis 3reb, Akiya Phillips 12pts 10reb 1ast, Kaylee Nolen 11pts 4reb 6stl, Spring Griffin 3pts 5reb 1ast 3stl, Kayla Provo 5rebs, Nina Lewis 3reb, Lanayah Miller 3reb


MCA: Emily Walters 22pts, Lily Reynolds 8pts, Ella McClain 6pts, Karie McClain 2pts, Caroline Mcgee 2pts, Laura McDowell 7pts, Maddie Dooley 4pts, Audrey Strange 4pts, Maggie Miller 3pts



NCA 3-17 (3-5) MCA 11-14 (4-2)


Notes: Akiya Phillips led her team with another double double game just to fall short to MCA and Emily Walters leading her team with 22pts.

MOORESVILLE 57, HOUGH 52

Mooresville (57) 16 11 11 19

Hough (52) 11 13 11 17

Mooresville: Callejas 23, Allen 12, Daniels 11, Martin 6, Marshall 3, Harreu 2

Hough: Mroz 12, Polito 11, Bell 10, Phocas 7, Frino 5, Sell 5, Hudson 2

NORTH LINCOLN 42, LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 38

North Lincoln 9 17 9 7 42
Lk. Norman Charter 8 15 5 10 38


North Lincoln

Ashlyn White 14
Rachel Seagle 9
Sylvia Burroughs 6
Addie Reid 5
Dylan Ambrose 4
Aly Wadkovsky 4


Lake Norman Charter
Kristy Seifert 20
Marissa Sorvillo 7
Delaney Reece 5
Annie Thomas 4
Jill Villanti 2


NORTH MECKLENBURG 61, WEST CHARLOTTE 52



North Meck: 27 13 10 11 --61

West Charlotte: 8 13 11 20 --52

North Meck: Harris 1, N.Smith 2, Jones 2, Dunlap 3, Dunn 8, Jenkins 9, Jessica Timmons 36

Overall 13-6 Conf: 6-3

WC: Hamilton 20, Moore 20, Chaffin 5, McManus 2, Mercer 2 Champy 3

Notes: Sophomore Jessica Timmons was honor tonight for hitting the 1,000 point career mark she currently has scored 1,076 points in her short high school career. At this time she is averaging 23ppg, 8.6rbg, 2.9spg, 2.2apg. She is on pace to match North Meck’s All-Time leading scorer and All-America Andrea Stinson.

PROVIDENCE DAY 59, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 32

PDS 12-17-14-16—59

CCDS 11-3-9-9—32



PDS-El Ferguson 16 Morgan Kelson 15 Levitz 9 Owens 9 Godwin 6 Smith 2 Naod 2



CCDS M.Waters 15 Sasz 2 Batten 5, Cory 2 O’Neil 1 Rucker 5 Hunter 2



PDS Record 16-9, Conference 7-0



Highlights: Sophomore El Ferguson career high 16 pts. Jr. Morgan 15 pts 5-5 FT

SUGAR CREEK CHARTER 37, CHRIST THE KING 34

Sugar Creek Charter: 13 9 8 7 F: 37
Christ The King: 9 11 3 11 F 34


Sugar Creek: Rogerlyne Slawon 9, Sanders 4, Nijah Cunningham 17, Redfern 2, Gardner 2, Cruz 3


CTK: Mundy 3, Hoagland 7, Kylie Panizza 17, Kocher 4, Fishbaugh 2, Fisher 1


SCCS (20-3) CTK ( 7-11)


The lady wildcats were led by Nijah Cunningham with 17 points, 13 Rebounds and 3 Blocks. Senior Rogerlyne Slawon finished with 9 points 8 steals 5 rebounds 2 assist and 1 block.

Regional Capsules

ARBORBROOK CHRISTIAN 63, ROCK HILL NORTHWESTERN 24

ACA 15-18-19-11-63

NW 7-8-7-2-24



Arborbrook -- Breya Busby 10pts, 8 assists and 8 steals, Christie Zawacki 30pts, 14 rebounds (and her 1,000 career rebound), 4 steals, 3 blocks, Anna Zawacki 4pts, Ella Porter 2pts, Holly Johnson 5pts, Elizabeth Simon (8th grader) 9pts, Madison McCarter 5pts



Records: ACA 27-4

CENTRAL CABARRUS 69, CONCORD ROBINSON 41

CCHS: 13, 26, 22, 6 (69)

Robinson: 10, 10, 10,11 (41)



CCHS: Demi Case 26, Aniyah Tate 17, Mariah Barrie 11, Miller 6, Webb 3 Haley 2 McDonald 2



Robinson: Keyanna Farris 18, Tia Ashton 12, Harrison 4

CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 56, HICKORY GROVE 25

Hickory Grove Christian- 8 - 5 - 6 - 6>25


Concord first assembly 11 - 16 - 12- 17=56


Hickory Grovel- Cherry 2, Brown 7, Calhoun 4, Borer 2, Gonda 2, Jenning 2, Wray 7


CFA - B Stinson 9, Benjamin 6, Zayed 9, Jada McMillian 15, A Brown 7, Lockhart 5, K Stinson 3, king 2,


Next game Friday vs Westminster


GASTON DAY 51, ROCK HILL WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 24

GDS 19 14 18 0 = 51
WCCS 2 7 2 13 = 24


GASTON DAY: Zaria Clark 28, Olivia King 13, Portia Shouse 6, Cameron Harris 2, Trisha Andreas 2


GDS Notes: Z Clark 28p/8R/6S, O King 13p/10R/5S, P Shouse 6p/5R/3S, C Harris 2p/4R/4S


Notes: Olivia “Liv” King (Lees-McRae commit) scored her career 1,000 points tonight and is 19 rebounds from 1,000 career rebounds.
GDS will travel AWAY to Hickory Grove Christian at 5:30 pm on Friday, February 1, 2019.
Record: Overall 14-6, conf. 7-1

LINCOLNTON 35, EAST LINCOLN 27

ELHS: 11 6 5 5- 27
LHS: 7 2 14 12- 35


ELHS: Brianna Tadlock 13, R. Ross 5, T. Robinette 4, A. Robinette 4, S. Rhoney 1


LHS: Ashlyn Rhyne 14, E. Shain 8, D. Ross 7, L. Tweed 4, J. Killian 2


ELHS: (5-14, 4-5) Next Game @ North Lincoln 2/1/19
LHS: (7-9, 4-5) Next Game vs Bandys 2/1/19

MONROE 40, UNIONVILLE PIEDMONT 29

Monroe 40 - 4 12 16 8



Piedmont 29 - 7 6 5 10



Monroe 40 - J. Reddick 17, I. Knotts 8, S. Taylor 7, K. Clark 6 A. Roland 2



Piedmont 29 - A. Helms 5, O. Jordan 5, N. Evens 4, A. CAraway 4, A. Atwell 3, L. Collins 3, B. Atwell 2, C. Simpson 2



Records: Monroe 14-5; Piedmont 9-11

SHELBY 79, FOREST CITY CHASE 38

Shelby 27 19 21 12 79
Chase 4 11 9 14 38


Shelby L’Mia Littlejohn 9 Nya Degree 6 Kate Hollifield 29 Saniya Watkins 4 Mashayla Cyde 7 Yariah Peeler 4 Asonya Thompson 2 Jasmine Gash 2 Ashani Rodgers 2 Deja Griffin 10 Miriam Thurman 4


Chase A. Liberati 21 D. Watkins 4 E. Mosley 5 M. Fox 6


WEDDINGTON 57, INDIAN TRAIL SUN VALLEY 26



Sun Valley 6 0 10 10 26

Weddington 16 18 11 11 57



Sun Valley Ebere Anyawu 5, Kingsley Turriff 5,TA’Nyha 12, Mckenzie Knight 1, Najah Carpenter 2



Weddington Karrah K. 22, Mattie B. 1, Ryan S 3, Anna J. 4, Mia D. 7, Miranda 13, Mckenzie 2, Ali c. 3, 8





