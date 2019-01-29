Dual Team Wrestling Update: weather postponements at 14 sites

Wintry weather spreading across the North Carolina mountains has forced the postponement of dual-meet state wrestling playoffs Tuesday night at 14 sites.
The postponements affect a number of teams from the Charlotte area, including several from Mecklenburg County.
High winds, plunging temperatures and several inches of snow are forecast to create hazardous driving conditions in the mountains. The postponements mainly affect sites where mountain teams were involved.
Still scheduled for Tuesday night are first- and second-round playoffs at Olympic, Kannapolis A.L. Brown, Unionville Piedmont Middle School, and South Stanly.
James Alverson of the N.C. High School Athletic Association says the postponed meets are scheduled tentatively for Wednesday. Third- and fourth-round matches remain scheduled for Thursday, with state finals Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Sites involved in the Tuesday night postponements, with Charlotte-area teams involved:
4A
Davie County – Indian Trail Porter Ridge, Lake Norman
Kernersville Glenn – Ardrey Kell, Mallard Creek
Mooresville – Mooresville
3A
Southeast Guilford – Central Cabarrus
Statesville – Hickory St. Stephens, Kings Mountain, Statesville
2A
East Lincoln – East Gaston, East Lincoln
Newton Foard – Fred T. Foard, Morganton Patton, Mount Pleasant
R-S Central – Claremont Bunker Hill, Newton-Conover, R-S Central
West Lincoln – Monroe Central Academy, West Lincoln
1A
Avery County – Avery County
Cherryville – Cherryville
East Wilkes – Mooresville Bradford Prep
Louisburg – no area teams
Mitchell County – no area teams
Class 4A
Tuesday
(at Olympic)
East Mecklenburg (17-3) at Olympic (12-3)
Hough (20-3) vs. Jamestown Ragsdale (24-4)
East Mecklenburg-Olympic winner vs. Hough-Ragsdale winner
(at Lumberton)
Hope Mills South View (13-15) vs. Cary Green Hope (18-3)
Wilmington Laney (16-1) at Lumberton (25-6)
South View-Green Hope winner vs. Laney-Lumberton winner
(at Fayetteville Britt)
Raleigh Millbrook (15-6) at Fayetteville Britt (11-2)
New Bern (25-3) vs. Raleigh Leesville Road (28-5)
Millbrook-Jack Britt winner vs. New Bern-Leesville Road winner
(at Cary)
Southern Pines Pinecrest (20-5) at Cary (18-1)
Corinth Holders (8-3) vs. Apex Middle Creek (23-4)
Pinecrest-Cary winner vs. Corinth Holders-Middle Creek winner
(at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons)
Apex Friendship (14-16) vs. Wake Forest Heritage (15-12)
Durham Riverside (10-8) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (24-2)
Friendship-Heritage winner vs. Riverside-Cardinal Gibbons winner
Wednesday
(at Davie County)
Indian Trail Porter Ridge (27-6) vs. Lake Norman (16-9)
Greensboro Page (13-9) at Davie County (31-2)
Porter Ridge-Lake Norman winner vs. Page-Davie winner
(at Kernersville Glenn)
Ardrey Kell (11-7) at Kernersville Glenn (20-3)
Northwest Guilford (26-0) vs. Mallard Creek (13-11)
Ardrey Kell-Glenn winner vs. Northwest Guilford-Mallard Creek winner
(at Mooresville)
Marion McDowell (15-20) vs. High Point Central (19-11)
West Forsyth (11-8) at Mooresville (31-1)
McDowell-High Point Central winner vs. West Forsyth-Mooresville winner
Class 3A
Tuesday
(at Kannapolis Brown)
Weddington (23-8) at Kannapolis Brown (12-11)
Southwest Guilford (15-5) vs. Asheboro (34-1)
Weddington-Kannapolis Brown winner vs. Southwest Guilford-Asheboro winner
(at Unionville Piedmont Middle)
Unionville Piedmont (31-2) vs. North Gaston (15-13)
West Rowan (17-3) vs. Alexander Central (17-16)
Piedmont-North Gaston winner vs. West Rowan-Alexander Central winner
(at Clayton)
Northern Guilford (11-1) vs. Southern Nash (24-7)
West Carteret (33-1) at Clayton (7-9)
Northern Guilford-Southern Nash winner vs. West Carteret-Clayton winner
(at Havelock)
Greenville Conley (34-5) vs. Western Harnett (16-6)
North Brunswick (22-6) at Havelock (20-10)
D.H. Conley-Western Harnett winner vs. North Brunswick-Havelock winner
(at Clayton Cleveland)
Wilson Fike (27-4) vs. Hope Mills Gray’s Creek (12-8)
Chapel Hill (19-11) at Clayton Cleveland (26-7)
Fike-Gray’s Creek winner vs. Chapel Hill-Cleveland winner
(at Hillsborough Orange)
Fayetteville Cape Fear (8-0) vs. Cameron Union Pines (39-6)
Eden Morehead (18-13) at Hillsborough Orange (27-1)
Cape Fear-Union Pines winner vs. Morehead-Orange winner
Wednesday
(at Southeast Guilford)
North Henderson (18-1) vs. Central Cabarrus (16-19)
Southeast Guilford (20-3) vs. Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (8-11)
North Henderson-Central Cabarrus winner vs. Southeast Guilford-Mount Tabor winner
(at Statesville)
Hickory St. Stephens (38-0) at Statesville (30-11)
Kings Mountain (38-5) vs. Enka (22-5)
St. Stephens-Statesville winner vs. Kings Mountain-Enka winner
Class 2A
Tuesday
(at Ayden-Grifton)
Newport Croatan (21-3) at Ayden-Grifton (21-10)
Currituck (22-3) vs. North Johnston (11-15)
Croatan-Ayden Grifton winner vs. Currituck-North Johnston winner
(at Washington)
North Pitt (21-13) at Washington (31-5)
Bunn (16-10) vs. Roanoke Rapids (18-5)
North Pitt-Washington winner vs. Bunn-Roanoke Rapids winner
(at Trinity)
Burlington Cummings (15-11) at Trinity (20-1)
St. Pauls (15-11) vs. Central Davidson (16-6)
Cummings-Trinity winner vs. St. Pauls-Central Davidson winner
(at Ledford)
Reidsville (8-5) vs. West Davidson (15-5)
Trinity Wheatmore (19-8) at Ledford (19-10)
Reidsville-West Davidson winner vs. Wheatmore-Ledford winner
Wednesday
(at West Lincoln)
Surry Central (17-6) at West Lincoln (22-2)
West Wilkes (24-1) vs. Monroe Central Academy (27-1)
Surry Central-West Lincoln winner vs. West Wilkes-Central Academy winner
(at Newton Foard)
Mount Pleasant (30-7) vs. Morganton Patton (31-8)
North Surry (17-6) at Newton Foard (22-3)
Mount Pleasant-Patton winner vs. North Surry-Foard winner
(at R-S Central)
Newton-Conover (41-2) vs. Brevard (7-7)
Claremont Bunker Hill (23-10) at R-S Central (24-5)
Newton Conover-Brevard winner vs. Bunker Hill-RS Central winner
(at East Lincoln)
Canton Pisgah (17-4) at East Lincoln (25-4)
Marshall Madison County (15-7) vs. East Gaston (5-9)
Canton Pisgah-East Lincoln winner vs. Madison-East Gaston winner
Class 1A
Tuesday
(at Edenton Holmes)
Pender (7-19) vs. Smithfield Neuse Charter (11-29)
Pender-Neuse Charter winner at Edenton Holmes (8-10)
(at Asheboro Uwharrie Charter)
Durham Voyager Academy (9-0) vs. North Rowan (4-8)
Voyager Academy-North Rowan winner at Asheboro Uwharrie Charter (37-0)
(at South Stanly)
Chatham Central (10-24) at South Stanly (29-16)
Chatham Central-South Stanly winner vs. Rosewood (32-5)
Wednesday
(at Bakersville Mitchell)
Robbinsville (15-3) vs. Bakersville Mitchell (13-9)
Robbinsville-Mitchell County winner vs. Alleghany (19-13)
(at East Wilkes)
Mooresville Bradford Prep (11-23) at East Wilkes (19-12)
Bradford Prep-East Wilkes winner vs. Mount Airy (11-5)
(at Cherryville)
Swain County (23-3) vs. East Surry (9-9)
Swain County-East Surry winner at Cherryville (13-22)
(at Avery County)
South Stokes (19-10) vs. Rosman (8-9)
South Stokes-Rosman winner at Avery County (17-3)
(at Louisburg)
East Carteret (9-23) vs. South Davidson (10-11)
East Carteret-South Davidson winner at Louisburg (5-18)
