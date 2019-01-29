Prep Insider Blog

Dual Team Wrestling Update: weather postponements at 14 sites

By Steve Lyttle and

Langston Wertz Jr.

January 29, 2019 07:08 PM

Wintry weather spreading across the North Carolina mountains has forced the postponement of dual-meet state wrestling playoffs Tuesday night at 14 sites.

The postponements affect a number of teams from the Charlotte area, including several from Mecklenburg County.

High winds, plunging temperatures and several inches of snow are forecast to create hazardous driving conditions in the mountains. The postponements mainly affect sites where mountain teams were involved.

Still scheduled for Tuesday night are first- and second-round playoffs at Olympic, Kannapolis A.L. Brown, Unionville Piedmont Middle School, and South Stanly.

James Alverson of the N.C. High School Athletic Association says the postponed meets are scheduled tentatively for Wednesday. Third- and fourth-round matches remain scheduled for Thursday, with state finals Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Sites involved in the Tuesday night postponements, with Charlotte-area teams involved:

4A

Davie County – Indian Trail Porter Ridge, Lake Norman

Kernersville Glenn – Ardrey Kell, Mallard Creek

Mooresville – Mooresville

3A

Southeast Guilford – Central Cabarrus

Statesville – Hickory St. Stephens, Kings Mountain, Statesville

2A

East Lincoln – East Gaston, East Lincoln

Newton Foard – Fred T. Foard, Morganton Patton, Mount Pleasant

R-S Central – Claremont Bunker Hill, Newton-Conover, R-S Central

West Lincoln – Monroe Central Academy, West Lincoln

1A

Avery County – Avery County

Cherryville – Cherryville

East Wilkes – Mooresville Bradford Prep

Louisburg – no area teams

Mitchell County – no area teams

Class 4A

Tuesday

(at Olympic)

East Mecklenburg (17-3) at Olympic (12-3)

Hough (20-3) vs. Jamestown Ragsdale (24-4)

East Mecklenburg-Olympic winner vs. Hough-Ragsdale winner

(at Lumberton)

Hope Mills South View (13-15) vs. Cary Green Hope (18-3)

Wilmington Laney (16-1) at Lumberton (25-6)

South View-Green Hope winner vs. Laney-Lumberton winner

(at Fayetteville Britt)

Raleigh Millbrook (15-6) at Fayetteville Britt (11-2)

New Bern (25-3) vs. Raleigh Leesville Road (28-5)

Millbrook-Jack Britt winner vs. New Bern-Leesville Road winner

(at Cary)

Southern Pines Pinecrest (20-5) at Cary (18-1)

Corinth Holders (8-3) vs. Apex Middle Creek (23-4)

Pinecrest-Cary winner vs. Corinth Holders-Middle Creek winner

(at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons)

Apex Friendship (14-16) vs. Wake Forest Heritage (15-12)

Durham Riverside (10-8) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (24-2)

Friendship-Heritage winner vs. Riverside-Cardinal Gibbons winner

Wednesday

(at Davie County)

Indian Trail Porter Ridge (27-6) vs. Lake Norman (16-9)

Greensboro Page (13-9) at Davie County (31-2)

Porter Ridge-Lake Norman winner vs. Page-Davie winner

(at Kernersville Glenn)

Ardrey Kell (11-7) at Kernersville Glenn (20-3)

Northwest Guilford (26-0) vs. Mallard Creek (13-11)

Ardrey Kell-Glenn winner vs. Northwest Guilford-Mallard Creek winner

(at Mooresville)

Marion McDowell (15-20) vs. High Point Central (19-11)

West Forsyth (11-8) at Mooresville (31-1)

McDowell-High Point Central winner vs. West Forsyth-Mooresville winner

Class 3A

Tuesday

(at Kannapolis Brown)

Weddington (23-8) at Kannapolis Brown (12-11)

Southwest Guilford (15-5) vs. Asheboro (34-1)

Weddington-Kannapolis Brown winner vs. Southwest Guilford-Asheboro winner

(at Unionville Piedmont Middle)

Unionville Piedmont (31-2) vs. North Gaston (15-13)

West Rowan (17-3) vs. Alexander Central (17-16)

Piedmont-North Gaston winner vs. West Rowan-Alexander Central winner

(at Clayton)

Northern Guilford (11-1) vs. Southern Nash (24-7)

West Carteret (33-1) at Clayton (7-9)

Northern Guilford-Southern Nash winner vs. West Carteret-Clayton winner

(at Havelock)

Greenville Conley (34-5) vs. Western Harnett (16-6)

North Brunswick (22-6) at Havelock (20-10)

D.H. Conley-Western Harnett winner vs. North Brunswick-Havelock winner

(at Clayton Cleveland)

Wilson Fike (27-4) vs. Hope Mills Gray’s Creek (12-8)

Chapel Hill (19-11) at Clayton Cleveland (26-7)

Fike-Gray’s Creek winner vs. Chapel Hill-Cleveland winner

(at Hillsborough Orange)

Fayetteville Cape Fear (8-0) vs. Cameron Union Pines (39-6)

Eden Morehead (18-13) at Hillsborough Orange (27-1)

Cape Fear-Union Pines winner vs. Morehead-Orange winner

Wednesday

(at Southeast Guilford)

North Henderson (18-1) vs. Central Cabarrus (16-19)

Southeast Guilford (20-3) vs. Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (8-11)

North Henderson-Central Cabarrus winner vs. Southeast Guilford-Mount Tabor winner

(at Statesville)

Hickory St. Stephens (38-0) at Statesville (30-11)

Kings Mountain (38-5) vs. Enka (22-5)

St. Stephens-Statesville winner vs. Kings Mountain-Enka winner

Class 2A

Tuesday

(at Ayden-Grifton)

Newport Croatan (21-3) at Ayden-Grifton (21-10)

Currituck (22-3) vs. North Johnston (11-15)

Croatan-Ayden Grifton winner vs. Currituck-North Johnston winner

(at Washington)

North Pitt (21-13) at Washington (31-5)

Bunn (16-10) vs. Roanoke Rapids (18-5)

North Pitt-Washington winner vs. Bunn-Roanoke Rapids winner

(at Trinity)

Burlington Cummings (15-11) at Trinity (20-1)

St. Pauls (15-11) vs. Central Davidson (16-6)

Cummings-Trinity winner vs. St. Pauls-Central Davidson winner

(at Ledford)

Reidsville (8-5) vs. West Davidson (15-5)

Trinity Wheatmore (19-8) at Ledford (19-10)

Reidsville-West Davidson winner vs. Wheatmore-Ledford winner

Wednesday

(at West Lincoln)

Surry Central (17-6) at West Lincoln (22-2)

West Wilkes (24-1) vs. Monroe Central Academy (27-1)

Surry Central-West Lincoln winner vs. West Wilkes-Central Academy winner

(at Newton Foard)

Mount Pleasant (30-7) vs. Morganton Patton (31-8)

North Surry (17-6) at Newton Foard (22-3)

Mount Pleasant-Patton winner vs. North Surry-Foard winner

(at R-S Central)

Newton-Conover (41-2) vs. Brevard (7-7)

Claremont Bunker Hill (23-10) at R-S Central (24-5)

Newton Conover-Brevard winner vs. Bunker Hill-RS Central winner

(at East Lincoln)

Canton Pisgah (17-4) at East Lincoln (25-4)

Marshall Madison County (15-7) vs. East Gaston (5-9)

Canton Pisgah-East Lincoln winner vs. Madison-East Gaston winner

Class 1A

Tuesday

(at Edenton Holmes)

Pender (7-19) vs. Smithfield Neuse Charter (11-29)

Pender-Neuse Charter winner at Edenton Holmes (8-10)

(at Asheboro Uwharrie Charter)

Durham Voyager Academy (9-0) vs. North Rowan (4-8)

Voyager Academy-North Rowan winner at Asheboro Uwharrie Charter (37-0)

(at South Stanly)

Chatham Central (10-24) at South Stanly (29-16)

Chatham Central-South Stanly winner vs. Rosewood (32-5)

Wednesday

(at Bakersville Mitchell)

Robbinsville (15-3) vs. Bakersville Mitchell (13-9)

Robbinsville-Mitchell County winner vs. Alleghany (19-13)

(at East Wilkes)

Mooresville Bradford Prep (11-23) at East Wilkes (19-12)

Bradford Prep-East Wilkes winner vs. Mount Airy (11-5)

(at Cherryville)

Swain County (23-3) vs. East Surry (9-9)

Swain County-East Surry winner at Cherryville (13-22)

(at Avery County)

South Stokes (19-10) vs. Rosman (8-9)

South Stokes-Rosman winner at Avery County (17-3)

(at Louisburg)

East Carteret (9-23) vs. South Davidson (10-11)

East Carteret-South Davidson winner at Louisburg (5-18)

