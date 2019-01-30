Prep Insider Blog

Tuesday’s boys basketball capsules 01.29.19

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 30, 2019 11:11 AM

Marshville Forest Hills High won the N.C. 2A state championship last season Matt Sides Special to the Observer

Sweet 16 Capsules

NO. 1 CONCORD COX MILL 80, NORTHWEST CABARRUS 64

CM-19-20-18-21 —80

NW- 10-21-9-25–64



COX MILL 80 -- Moore 19-Carrawell-17-Davis-14-Cline-10

NO. 5 MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 78, WEST STANLY 40

West Stanly 8 9 14 9 -- 40

Forest Hills 15 18 19 26 -- 76



WEST STANLY -- Hayden Greene 12, Austin Medlin 10, Huneycutt 3, Mashshack 2, Bartell 5, Kelly 6, Brown 2

FOREST HILLS 78 -- Nas Tyson 20, Jamylan Blakeney 11, Jai Rorie 10, Trey Belin 10, D. Wright 7, Huntley 6, K. Tyson 4, Richardson 3, Massey 2, Barrier 3, R. Wright 2



Records: West Stanly 10-10 (3-3) Forest Hills 18-2 (6-0)

NO. 8 VANCE 62, HOPEWELL 51

Vance 20 14 13 15 Final 62

Hopewell 14 14 12 11 51



VANCE 62 -- Black 6, Vinson 2, Hart 6, Hill 5, Beidleman 14, Ransom 11, Sanford 11, Hodges 3, Saunds 4

HOPEWELL 51 -- Brice Williams 16, Jalen Jones 14, Alvin Cannady 9

Highlights: Sanford 11 points 12 Rebounds; Ransom 11 points 12 Rebounds; Beidleman 14 points, 7 Assists, 5 rebounds, 4 steals

NO. 9 WEST CHARLOTTE 80, NO. 3 NORTH MECKLENBURG 60

West Charlotte 25 27 13 15 – 80

North Meck 18 12 10 20 – 60

WC: Patrick Williams 30, Cartier Jernnigan 18, Quinton Thomas 14, Walker 10, Dow 8

NM: Tristan Maxwell 17, Chris Ford 14, Trayden Williams 14, Artis 5, Stewart 5, Anderson 3, Givens 2

NO. 10 OLYMPIC 67, SOUTH MECKLENBURG 33

Olympic 14 16 19 18 67

South Meck. 4 9 4 16 33


Olympic: Josh Banks 15, Deonte Randolph 10, Charles Bryson 8, Chris Gilmore 8, William Jenkins 6, Asil Hoyle 9, Trevon Williams 2, Addison Lawrence 3, Taurus Ragin 6.


South Meck: Mallory 3, Wiggins 3, Ferrante 6, Funderburk 6, White 2, McKittrick 2, Hollifield 9.


NO. 12 ARDREY KELL 61, WEST MECK 51


Ardrey Kell- 13 20 11 17
West Meck- 17 7 17 10


Ardrey Kell: Christian Pickens 22, Luke Stankavage 19, Gray 8, Hubbard 4, Sherill 4, Jarrett 2, Flynn 2


West Meck: Roberson 28, Cherry 11

NO. 13 EAST LINCOLN 84, LINCOLNTON 62

East Lincoln 17 18 22 27 84

Lincolnton 9 12 18 23 62

East Lincoln (9-0, 18-1): Sidney Dollar 13, Myles Adams 0, John Bean 23, Justin Kuthan 27, Allden Horne 10, Ben Zirkle 2, Ethan Staples 2, Petey Nichols 2, Jeremiah Jones 5

Lincolnton (2-7, 5-12): Davis Grooms 8, Kris Robinson 23, Malcolm Derr 12, Dejarrieus Gash 9, Zavien Davis 3, Ben Motz 4, Gavin Queen 2, Tyler Duncan 1

Of Note: With the win the Mustangs sweep the season series with the Wolves and have won 9 games in a row.



NO. 15 FORT MILL 62, ROCK HILL 59



Fort Mill 14 14 11 15 8 62

Rock Hill 17 16 10 11 5 59

Fort Mill- Jacobi Wright 33, Carson Morton 15, Keyan Mims 5, Lawrence Adams 3, Tearance Darby 2, Will Ross 2, Brandon Wingo 2

Rock Hill- Malachy Mcguirt 21, Saiveon Williams 15, MJ Wildy 10, Luke Bracey 7, Shane Blakeney 2, Tylik Edwards 2, Donaven Brown 2

Notes- Fort Mill improves to 19-3 overall and 4-1 in the region. We will play at home vs Clover on 2/1.



Mecklenburg County Capsules

BUTLER 62, INDIAN TRAIL PORTER RIDGE 55

Butler 15 19 12 16 62

Porter Ridge 12 15 12 18 55

Butler: Raquan Brown 15, Christian Peters 15, Brayden Dixon 13, Patrick Wessler 11, Stinson 6, Rudisell 2

Porter Ridge: M. Willis 17, T. Hamilton 11, Stitt 8, Williams 7, Capers 6, Bellew 3, Scarboro 3

Notes: Butler moves to 14-5 (7-2 conference). Porter Ridge moves to 11-6 (4-5 conference).

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 65, MONROE PARKWOOD 24

CCHS 27 24 11 3-- 65

PHS 10 6 3 5-- 24


CCHS- Colin Thomas 14, Joe Dooley 10, Robbe 6, Dortch 6, Pino 8, Graham 6, Dumser 3, Teal 3, Cherok 3, McArdle 6
PHS- Brown 2, Massey 8, Jackson 1, McGriff 2, Starnes 1, Ivey 2, Tyson 3, Autrey 2

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 61, WEST LINCOLN 40

LNC 10 14 21 16 61

NL 14 7 18 15 54



LNC: Donovan Atwell 11, Ian Martino 10, Reed 9, Teixeria 8, Selden 6, Porter 6, Scott 6, Edens

Records: Lake Norman Charter 8-8, 6-3; North Lincoln 6-10, 3-6

North Lincoln: Jack Carter 21, Quina 12, McKinney 7, Dedmon 6, Reagan 3, Bolick 2, Fiore 2, Price 1.

NOTES: Sophomore point guard Callahan Reed had 11 assists, and now second in Lake Norman Charter history with 168 career assists in only 33 career games played. Nick Worthy (class of 2016) is school’s all-time leader in assists with 339.

MOORESVILLE 73, HOUGH 49

Hough 11 8 15 24 -- 58

Mooresville 13 9 12 11 -- 45

Hough -- Jibril McCormick 17, Jackson Bissette 11, Worland 8, Riehl 6, Shryock 5, Chambers 5, Crawford 4, Mabry 2

Mooresville -- G. White 10, Stewart 7, Ezhilon 6, Smith 4, Robinson 4, Mattox 3, Kelly 3, Thornton 2, Hill 4, Ellis 3

Records: H 8-11 (2-7); M 5-12 (1-8)

NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 66, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 53

Northside Christian Academy 12 19 16 19 66

Metrolina Christian 18 10 9 26 53



Northside: Underwood 1, Jalen Hood Schfino 15, Jaden Seymour 13, Cortez Marion-Holmes 16, Tucker 5, Glynn Hubbard III 16
Metrolina: S Clark 16, Griffin 5, C. Johnson 6, T. Johnson 26


PROVIDENCE DAY 63, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 37


Country Day (37) 8 8 13 8

Providence Day (63) 20 10 11



Country Day - 37 Alex Tabor 11, Krisko 9, McLaurin 6, Browner 5, R. Gillespie 2, Eudy 1, Gardner 1, Williams 1, Hedrick 1



Providence Day - 63 Cyncier Harrison 21, John Miralia 18, Zanoni 7, Patterson 6, Ratchford 5, Asrat 2, Olin 2, Reeves 2



Records: Country Day 16-9, 3-4 CISAA; Providence Day 11-14, 2-5

Notes: Cyncier Harrison added 4 rebounds, 6 assists and was 9/11 from the FT line.; John Miralia added 10 rebounds for a double double.



QUEENS GRANT 57, UNION ACADEMY 45


Queen’s Grant - 11 18 13 15 - 57
Union Academy- 9 10 11 15 - 45


Queen’s Grant (15-5) - Jah’Quez Sanders 22, LB Boyette 12, Jeremiah Murphy 10, Suggs 7, Westbrook 4, McKnight 2


Union Academy (14-5) - Ja Anderson 11, Cameron Phronebarger 10, Hasty 8, Young 7, Harris 5, Anderson 4


Queen’s Grant Notes: Jah’Quez Sanders - 22p/6r/5s; Jeremiah Murphy - 10p/6r; LB Boyette - 12p/4r/2s


Tuesday’s REGIONAL CAPSULES



CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 68, HICKORY GROVE 53


CFA 18 21 12 17 . 68

HG . 6 13 16 18 . 53


CFA: Lloyd Latta 2, Eli C 2, Trae Benham 18, Isaac Booth 3, Derrick Butler 2, Peter Olatunji 12, Cheick Traore 4


HG: Henderson 5, Larson 11, Jackson 6, AJ Smith 23, Sylvester 10


CFA Record 23-5 (7-0 MAC). CFA remains undefeated in MAC Conference play with 1 game left Friday night vs Westminster Catawba.


Notable: Jr. Garrett Hien 24 pts, 11 rbs, 2 stls, blk, ast. Soph. Trae Benham 18 pts, 4 rbs, 5 asts, Sr Peter Olatunji 12 pts, 8 rbs.


FORT MILL COMENIUS 69, YORK PREP 59



York Prep 16 13 16 14= 59

Comenius 24 12 11 23= 69


York Prep 59 Deuce Dean 20 pts, #11 14 pts, #1 11 pts.


Comenius 69 Dillion Harrison 22 pts 3 rebs, Josh Rubio 21 pts 10 rebs, Quan Hemphill 9 pts, Chandler Speight 5 pts 5 ast.


GASTON DAY 71, ROCK HILL WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 33



Gaston Day 71

Westminster Catawba 33


Gaston Day Scoring: Demilade Adelekun 18, Dean Hunter 9, Zach Clark 6, John Crump 6, Bryce Scott 6, Callum Richard 6, William D’Amore 5, Dylan Bower 4, Michael Collins 3, Ja’Kai Belton 3, Jackson Crump 3, Darian Anderson 2


Gaston Day Record: 16-5
Next Game: Friday, 2/1 @ Hickory Grove Christian 7pm


GASTONIA ASHBROOK 72, GASTONIA FORESTVIEW 62


FOR 13 18 19 12 62

ASH 18 19 16 19 72


Ashbrook - Greg Brockington 20, Chris Britt 14, James Dotson 12, Justin Watkins 11, Seth Williamson 8


Ashbrook is now 13-5 overall and 8-1 in Big South 3A Conference play


INDIAN TRAIL SUN VALLEY 68, WEDDINGTON 56


Sun Valley 10 17 12 29= 68

Weddington 12 12 9 23= 56

Sun Valley: Justin Morton 17, Grovanz 5, Teyshaun Walker 11, Clyburn 7, Howard 4, Dorian Shinhoster 22, Flucus 2

Weddington: Noch 7, Von Gundy 9, Bowen 5, Dixie 7, Fraizer 8, Juhl 3, Lowe 17

Records: Sun Valley 14-5 (9-1); Weddington 13-7 (8-2)

LINCOLN CHARTER 86, PIEDMONT CHARTER 44

Lincoln Charter 27 24 17 18 86
Piedmont Charter 14 7 12 11 44


Lincoln Charter: Jackson Gabriel 23, Sam Cogan 21, Levontae Knox 16, Holm 7, Fulton 6, Breland 5, McCall 3, Bush 3, Williamson 3, Robinson 1, Herrick, Seitz, Reitler


Piedmont Charter: Prioleaw 18, Hudson 10, Mcawley 6, Blake 4, Daniels 3, Ledford 3, Vaugh 2


Notes: Jackson Gabriel 23pts (5-8 3ptFG) 420 made 3pt FG for career 5 rbs 4 assist 2 steals; Levonate Knox 16pts 8rbs 6assist 6 steals


PINE LAKE PREP 87, LANGTREE CHARTER 60


Langtree 22 11 15 12 60

Pine Lake 21 19 19 28 87



LT - Josh Miller 17 Jordan Wyke 11 Jordan Garness 11 Charlie Hester 10 Ramsey 7 Arisian 3 Madison



PLP - DeMarcus Johnson 30 Derek Finizio 13 Grant Wagner 13 Doroodchi 7 Workman 6 Houchins 4 Cornacchione 3 Forest 3 L. Johnson 2 D. Wokman 2 Morgan 2 Shirley 1 Drakeford 1



Notes: DeMarcus Johnson scored his 1000th point.

UNIONVILLE PIEDMONT 59, MONROE 55

Monroe 6 14 9 26 55

Piedmont 14 11 17 17 59

Monroe Salen Streater 26, Shepherd 8, Chambers 2, Knotts 10, Huntley 9

Piedmont Hall 8, Tyson 5, Watkins 5, Alec Topper 13, Quame McClendon 17, Morris 2, Biolcati 9

Notes: Piedmont was led by a career high from Quame McClendon who finished with 17 and 11 rebounds. Alec Topper also had a double double with 13 points and 15 rebounds.

Records: Monroe falls to 3-7 and 7-9.; Piedmont moves to 8-12 and 3-7

WAXHAW CUTHBERTSON 64, MARVIN RIDGE 53

Cuthbertson 19 13 17 15 64



Marvin Ridge 12 13 15 13 53


Cuthbertson: M. Flax 20; M. Starnes 16



Marvin Ridge: J. Monk 16; J. McInnis 14

