Tuesday’s boys basketball capsules 01.29.19

Sweet 16 Capsules
NO. 1 CONCORD COX MILL 80, NORTHWEST CABARRUS 64
CM-19-20-18-21 —80
NW- 10-21-9-25–64
COX MILL 80 -- Moore 19-Carrawell-17-Davis-14-Cline-10
NO. 5 MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 78, WEST STANLY 40
West Stanly 8 9 14 9 -- 40
Forest Hills 15 18 19 26 -- 76
WEST STANLY -- Hayden Greene 12, Austin Medlin 10, Huneycutt 3, Mashshack 2, Bartell 5, Kelly 6, Brown 2
FOREST HILLS 78 -- Nas Tyson 20, Jamylan Blakeney 11, Jai Rorie 10, Trey Belin 10, D. Wright 7, Huntley 6, K. Tyson 4, Richardson 3, Massey 2, Barrier 3, R. Wright 2
Records: West Stanly 10-10 (3-3) Forest Hills 18-2 (6-0)
NO. 8 VANCE 62, HOPEWELL 51
Vance 20 14 13 15 Final 62
Hopewell 14 14 12 11 51
VANCE 62 -- Black 6, Vinson 2, Hart 6, Hill 5, Beidleman 14, Ransom 11, Sanford 11, Hodges 3, Saunds 4
HOPEWELL 51 -- Brice Williams 16, Jalen Jones 14, Alvin Cannady 9
Highlights: Sanford 11 points 12 Rebounds; Ransom 11 points 12 Rebounds; Beidleman 14 points, 7 Assists, 5 rebounds, 4 steals
NO. 9 WEST CHARLOTTE 80, NO. 3 NORTH MECKLENBURG 60
West Charlotte 25 27 13 15 – 80
North Meck 18 12 10 20 – 60
WC: Patrick Williams 30, Cartier Jernnigan 18, Quinton Thomas 14, Walker 10, Dow 8
NM: Tristan Maxwell 17, Chris Ford 14, Trayden Williams 14, Artis 5, Stewart 5, Anderson 3, Givens 2
NO. 10 OLYMPIC 67, SOUTH MECKLENBURG 33
Olympic 14 16 19 18 67
NO. 13 EAST LINCOLN 84, LINCOLNTON 62
East Lincoln 17 18 22 27 84
Lincolnton 9 12 18 23 62
East Lincoln (9-0, 18-1): Sidney Dollar 13, Myles Adams 0, John Bean 23, Justin Kuthan 27, Allden Horne 10, Ben Zirkle 2, Ethan Staples 2, Petey Nichols 2, Jeremiah Jones 5
Lincolnton (2-7, 5-12): Davis Grooms 8, Kris Robinson 23, Malcolm Derr 12, Dejarrieus Gash 9, Zavien Davis 3, Ben Motz 4, Gavin Queen 2, Tyler Duncan 1
Of Note: With the win the Mustangs sweep the season series with the Wolves and have won 9 games in a row.
Fort Mill 14 14 11 15 8 62
Rock Hill 17 16 10 11 5 59
Fort Mill- Jacobi Wright 33, Carson Morton 15, Keyan Mims 5, Lawrence Adams 3, Tearance Darby 2, Will Ross 2, Brandon Wingo 2
Rock Hill- Malachy Mcguirt 21, Saiveon Williams 15, MJ Wildy 10, Luke Bracey 7, Shane Blakeney 2, Tylik Edwards 2, Donaven Brown 2
Notes- Fort Mill improves to 19-3 overall and 4-1 in the region. We will play at home vs Clover on 2/1.
Mecklenburg County Capsules
BUTLER 62, INDIAN TRAIL PORTER RIDGE 55
Butler 15 19 12 16 62
Porter Ridge 12 15 12 18 55
Butler: Raquan Brown 15, Christian Peters 15, Brayden Dixon 13, Patrick Wessler 11, Stinson 6, Rudisell 2
Porter Ridge: M. Willis 17, T. Hamilton 11, Stitt 8, Williams 7, Capers 6, Bellew 3, Scarboro 3
Notes: Butler moves to 14-5 (7-2 conference). Porter Ridge moves to 11-6 (4-5 conference).
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 65, MONROE PARKWOOD 24
CCHS 27 24 11 3-- 65
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 61, WEST LINCOLN 40
LNC 10 14 21 16 61
NL 14 7 18 15 54
LNC: Donovan Atwell 11, Ian Martino 10, Reed 9, Teixeria 8, Selden 6, Porter 6, Scott 6, Edens
Records: Lake Norman Charter 8-8, 6-3; North Lincoln 6-10, 3-6
North Lincoln: Jack Carter 21, Quina 12, McKinney 7, Dedmon 6, Reagan 3, Bolick 2, Fiore 2, Price 1.
NOTES: Sophomore point guard Callahan Reed had 11 assists, and now second in Lake Norman Charter history with 168 career assists in only 33 career games played. Nick Worthy (class of 2016) is school’s all-time leader in assists with 339.
MOORESVILLE 73, HOUGH 49
Hough 11 8 15 24 -- 58
Mooresville 13 9 12 11 -- 45
Hough -- Jibril McCormick 17, Jackson Bissette 11, Worland 8, Riehl 6, Shryock 5, Chambers 5, Crawford 4, Mabry 2
Mooresville -- G. White 10, Stewart 7, Ezhilon 6, Smith 4, Robinson 4, Mattox 3, Kelly 3, Thornton 2, Hill 4, Ellis 3
Records: H 8-11 (2-7); M 5-12 (1-8)
NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 66, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 53
Northside Christian Academy 12 19 16 19 66
Country Day (37) 8 8 13 8
Providence Day (63) 20 10 11
Country Day - 37 Alex Tabor 11, Krisko 9, McLaurin 6, Browner 5, R. Gillespie 2, Eudy 1, Gardner 1, Williams 1, Hedrick 1
Providence Day - 63 Cyncier Harrison 21, John Miralia 18, Zanoni 7, Patterson 6, Ratchford 5, Asrat 2, Olin 2, Reeves 2
Records: Country Day 16-9, 3-4 CISAA; Providence Day 11-14, 2-5
Notes: Cyncier Harrison added 4 rebounds, 6 assists and was 9/11 from the FT line.; John Miralia added 10 rebounds for a double double.
Tuesday’s REGIONAL CAPSULES
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 68, HICKORY GROVE 53
York Prep 16 13 16 14= 59
Gaston Day 71
FOR 13 18 19 12 62
Sun Valley 10 17 12 29= 68
Weddington 12 12 9 23= 56
Sun Valley: Justin Morton 17, Grovanz 5, Teyshaun Walker 11, Clyburn 7, Howard 4, Dorian Shinhoster 22, Flucus 2
Weddington: Noch 7, Von Gundy 9, Bowen 5, Dixie 7, Fraizer 8, Juhl 3, Lowe 17
Records: Sun Valley 14-5 (9-1); Weddington 13-7 (8-2)
LINCOLN CHARTER 86, PIEDMONT CHARTER 44
Langtree 22 11 15 12 60
Pine Lake 21 19 19 28 87
LT - Josh Miller 17 Jordan Wyke 11 Jordan Garness 11 Charlie Hester 10 Ramsey 7 Arisian 3 Madison
PLP - DeMarcus Johnson 30 Derek Finizio 13 Grant Wagner 13 Doroodchi 7 Workman 6 Houchins 4 Cornacchione 3 Forest 3 L. Johnson 2 D. Wokman 2 Morgan 2 Shirley 1 Drakeford 1
Notes: DeMarcus Johnson scored his 1000th point.
UNIONVILLE PIEDMONT 59, MONROE 55
Monroe 6 14 9 26 55
Piedmont 14 11 17 17 59
Monroe Salen Streater 26, Shepherd 8, Chambers 2, Knotts 10, Huntley 9
Piedmont Hall 8, Tyson 5, Watkins 5, Alec Topper 13, Quame McClendon 17, Morris 2, Biolcati 9
Notes: Piedmont was led by a career high from Quame McClendon who finished with 17 and 11 rebounds. Alec Topper also had a double double with 13 points and 15 rebounds.
Records: Monroe falls to 3-7 and 7-9.; Piedmont moves to 8-12 and 3-7
WAXHAW CUTHBERTSON 64, MARVIN RIDGE 53
