Wrestling/Track update: Hough advances in dual team

Hough is the first Charlotte-area team to advance to the third round of North Carolina’s wrestling dual meet playoffs.
While most of the first- and second-round action scheduled for Tuesday was postponed until Wednesday night, Hough defeated Jamestown Ragsdale and then beat East Mecklenburg in dual meets at Olympic High.
The third and fourth rounds will take place Thursday evening, at sites to be determined, and Thursday’s winners – two in each class – advance to Saturday’s state finals at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Another 29 Charlotte-area schools will compete in opening rounds Wednesday night. Their playoff action was postponed a night due to bad weather that affected mountain schools traveling to tournament sites.
Here is a look at Tuesday’s results:
CLASS 4A
(at Olympic)
Hough 56, Jamestown Ragsdale 14
East Mecklenburg 54, Olympic 29: The Eagles pulled away, winning five of the last six weight classes in this first-round meet. Christian Reddich (182 pounds), Angelo Kadima (195), Raymond Jones (220) and Christopher Dickey (285) scored pins for East Mecklenburg. Olympic finished the dual meet season with a 12-4 record.
Hough 43, East Mecklenburg 36: The Huskies (22-3) won the first eight weight classes in this second-round meet, building an insurmountable 43-0 lead. A pin by Hough’s Justin Sanders at 145 pounds clinched the victory. East Mecklenburg finished with an 18-4 dual-meet record.
CLASS 1A
(at South Stanly)
South Stanly 30, Chatham Central 16: Trenton Drake (138), Rodney Hammonds (170) and Cade Whitley (285) earned pins for South Stanly in its first-round victory.
Rosewood 45, South Stanly 30: The Rowdy Rebel Bulls fell in the second round and closed the dual-meet season with a 30-17 record.
Winter track
Athletes from Harrisburg Hickory Ridge and Mooresville dominated Monday’s East Rowan Polar Bear Meet.
Hickory Ridge won four girls and six boys events. Mooresville took three girls and four boys events.
Girls’ winners:
55-meter dash: Amari Reid (Hickory Ridge); 55 hurdles: Katelyn Sprinkle (East Rowan); 4-by-200 relay: Mooresville; 1,600 meters: Madison Lowery (South Rowan); 500 meters: Aniya Woodruff (Hickory Ridge); 1,000 meters: Lauren Richards (Hickory Ridge); 300 meters: Janey Krehnbrink (Mooresville Pine Lake Prep).
3,200 meters: Sarah Divincenzo (Hickory Ridge); Shot put: Ashton Zullo (Mooresville); Long jump: Avery Mauldin (Mount Pleasant); Triple jump: Stephanie Perez (Mount Pleasant); High jump: Janey Krehnbrink (Pine Lake Prep); Pole vault: Payton Tucker (Mooresville).
Boys’ winners:
55-meter dash: Isaiah Gadson (Hickory Ridge); 55 hurdles: Joshua Parks (Kannapolis Brown); 4-by-800 relay: Mooresville; 4-by-200 relay: Hickory Ridge; 1,600 meters: Bryce Anderson (Hickory Ridge); 500 meters: Cooper Wright (East Rowan); 1,000 meters: Ari Moya (South Rowan); 300 meters: Cameron Rose (Hickory Ridge).
3,200 meters: Bryce Anderson (Hickory Ridge); 4-by-400 relay: Mooresville; Shot put: Ellis Horton (Mount Pleasant); Long jump: Justin Torrence (Mooresville); Triple jump: Thomas Olesen (Hickory Ridge); High jump: Isaiah Ryle (Mooresville); Pole vault: Walker Malachowski (Mount Pleasant).
Report results of your school’s non-basketball winter sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
