Dual Team Wrestling Playoff Results/Pairings

N.C. DUAL TEAM WRESTLING
Class 4A
Tuesday
(at Olympic)
East Mecklenburg 54, Olympic 29
Hough 56, Jamestown Ragsdale 14
Hough 43, East Mecklenburg 36
(at Lumberton)
Hope Mills South View 42, Cary Green Hope 36
Wilmington Laney 37, Lumberton 33
Wilmington Laney 43, Hope Mills South View 33
(at Fayetteville Britt)
Fayetteville Britt 67, Raleigh Millbrook 12
Raleigh Leesville Road 37, New Bern 36
Fayetteville Britt 54, Raleigh Leesville Road 24
(at Cary)
Cary 36, Southern Pines Pinecrest 30
Corinth Holders 37, Apex Middle Creek 31
Cary 34, Corinth Holders 31
(at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons)
Apex Friendship 51, Wake Forest Heritage 24
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 45, Durham Riverside 24
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 43, Apex Friendship 32
Wednesday
(at Davie County)
Indian Trail Porter Ridge (27-6) vs. Lake Norman (16-9)
Greensboro Page (13-9) at Davie County (31-2)
Porter Ridge-Lake Norman winner vs. Page-Davie winner
(at Kernersville Glenn)
Ardrey Kell (11-7) at Kernersville Glenn (20-3)
Northwest Guilford (26-0) vs. Mallard Creek (13-11)
Ardrey Kell-Glenn winner vs. Northwest Guilford-Mallard Creek winner
(at Mooresville)
Marion McDowell (15-20) vs. High Point Central (19-11)
West Forsyth (11-8) at Mooresville (31-1)
McDowell-High Point Central winner vs. West Forsyth-Mooresville winner
Thursday’s 3rd-4th rounds
(site TBA)
Wilmington Laney (18-1) vs. Fayetteville Britt (13-2)
Cary (20-1) vs. Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (26-2)
Laney-Britt winner vs. Cary-Cardinal Gibbons winner (winner to state finals)
(site TBA)
Kernersville Glenn site winner vs. Davie County site winner
Mooresville site winner vs. Hough (22-3)
two winners meet (winner to state finals)
Class 3A
Tuesday
(at Clayton)
Northern Guilford def. Southern Nash, score NA
West Carteret 42, Clayton 39
West Carteret 48, Northern Guilford 33
(at Havelock)
Western Harnett 43, Greenville Conley 36
North Brunswick 54, Havelock 21
North Brunswick 39, Western Harnett 35
(at Clayton Cleveland)
Hope Mills Gray’s Creek 39, Wilson Fike 33
Chapel Hill 46, Clayton Cleveland 16
Hope Mills Gray’s Creek 38, Chapel Hill 35
(at Hillsborough Orange)
Fayetteville Cape Fear 39, Cameron Union Pines 33
Hillsborough Orange 42, Eden Morehead 24
Fayetteville Cape Fear 46, Hillsborough Orange 27
Wednesday
(at Southeast Guilford)
North Henderson (18-1) vs. Central Cabarrus (16-19)
Southeast Guilford (20-3) vs. Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (8-11)
North Henderson-Central Cabarrus winner vs. Southeast Guilford-Mount Tabor winner
(at Kannapolis Brown)
Weddington (23-8) at Kannapolis Brown (12-11)
Southwest Guilford (15-5) vs. Asheboro (34-1)
Weddington-Kannapolis Brown winner vs. Southwest Guilford-Asheboro winner
(at Unionville Piedmont Middle)
Unionville Piedmont (31-2) vs. North Gaston (15-13)
West Rowan (17-3) vs. Alexander Central (17-16)
Piedmont-North Gaston winner vs. West Rowan-Alexander Central winner
(at Statesville)
Hickory St. Stephens (38-0) at Statesville (30-11)
Kings Mountain (38-5) vs. Enka (22-5)
St. Stephens-Statesville winner vs. Kings Mountain-Enka winner
Thursday’s 3rd-4th rounds
(site TBA)
West Carteret (35-1) vs. North Brunswick (24-6)
Hope Mills Gray’s Creek (14-8) vs. Fayetteville Cape Fear (10-0)
West Carteret-North Brunswick winner vs. Gray’s Creek-Cape Fear winner (winner to state finals)
(site TBA)
Southeast Guilford site winner vs. Kannapolis Brown site winner
Unionville Piedmont site winner vs. Statesville site winner
two winners meet (winner to state finals)
Class 2A
Tuesday
(at Ayden-Grifton)
Newport Croatan 45, Ayden-Grifton 31
Currituck 60, North Johnston 18
Newport Croatan 41, Currituck 27
(at Washington)
Washington 67, North Pitt 12
Roanoke Rapids 39, Bunn 34
Washington 45, Roanoke Rapids 32
Wednesday
(at Trinity)
Burlington Cummings (15-11) at Trinity (20-1)
St. Pauls (15-11) vs. Central Davidson (16-6)
Cummings-Trinity winner vs. St. Pauls-Central Davidson winner
(at Ledford)
Reidsville (8-5) vs. West Davidson (15-5)
Trinity Wheatmore (19-8) at Ledford (19-10)
Reidsville-West Davidson winner vs. Wheatmore-Ledford winner
(at West Lincoln)
Surry Central (17-6) at West Lincoln (22-2)
West Wilkes (24-1) vs. Monroe Central Academy (27-1)
Surry Central-West Lincoln winner vs. West Wilkes-Central Academy winner
(at Newton Foard)
Mount Pleasant (30-7) vs. Morganton Patton (31-8)
North Surry (17-6) at Newton Foard (22-3)
Mount Pleasant-Patton winner vs. North Surry-Foard winner
(at R-S Central)
Newton-Conover (41-2) vs. Brevard (7-7)
Claremont Bunker Hill (23-10) at R-S Central (24-5)
Newton Conover-Brevard winner vs. Bunker Hill-RS Central winner
(at East Lincoln)
Canton Pisgah (17-4) at East Lincoln (25-4)
Marshall Madison County (15-7) vs. East Gaston (5-9)
Canton Pisgah-East Lincoln winner vs. Madison-East Gaston winner
Thursday’s 3rd-4th rounds
(site TBA)
Newport Croatan (23-3) vs. Washington (33-5)
Trinity site winner vs. Ledford site winner
two winners meet (winner to state finals)
(site TBA)
West Lincoln site winner vs. Newton Foard site winner
R-S Central site winner vs. East Lincoln site winner
two winners meet (winner to state finals)
Class 1A
Tuesday
(at Edenton Holmes)
Pender def. Smithfield Neuse Charter, score NA
Edenton Holmes def. Pender, score NA
(at South Stanly)
South Stanly 30, Chatham Central 16
Rosewood 45, South Stanly 30
Wednesday
(at Louisburg)
East Carteret (9-23) vs. South Davidson (10-11)
East Carteret-South Davidson winner at Louisburg (5-18)
(at Asheboro Uwharrie Charter)
Durham Voyager Academy (9-0) vs. North Rowan (4-8)
Voyager Academy-North Rowan winner at Asheboro Uwharrie Charter (37-0)
(at Bakersville Mitchell)
Robbinsville (15-3) vs. Bakersville Mitchell (13-9)
Robbinsville-Mitchell County winner vs. Alleghany (19-13)
(at East Wilkes)
Mooresville Bradford Prep (11-23) at East Wilkes (19-12)
Bradford Prep-East Wilkes winner vs. Mount Airy (11-5)
(at Cherryville)
Swain County (23-3) vs. East Surry (9-9)
Swain County-East Surry winner at Cherryville (13-22)
(at Avery County)
South Stokes (19-10) vs. Rosman (8-9)
South Stokes-Rosman winner at Avery County (17-3)
Thursday’s 3rd-4th rounds
(site TBA)
Edenton Holmes (9-10) vs. Louisburg site winner
Asheboro Uwharrie Charter site winner vs. Rosewood (33-5)
two winners meet (winner to state finals)
(site TBA)
Bakersville Mitchell site winner vs. East Wilkes site winner
Cherryville site winner vs. Avery County site winner
two winners meet (winner to state finals)
