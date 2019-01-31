Area teams advance to NCHSAA wrestling third round Thursday

Wrestling powers Mooresville and Hough, along with Unionville Piedmont and Hickory St. Stephens, will have head-to-head showdowns Thursday night in the third round of North Carolina’s state dual meet playoffs.
Surviving teams will compete in the third and fourth rounds Thursday night, with two winners in each class advancing to the state finals Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum’s fieldhouse.
Mooresville will be a host site for the third and fourth rounds. Northwest Guilford and Davie County will meet in the other third-round match, with the Hough-Mooresville and Northwest Guilford-Davie winners squaring off in the fourth round.
Mooresville will take a 33-1 record into its meeting with 22-3 Hough.
In 3A, two-time defending state dual meet champion Piedmont (33-2) will face unbeaten Hickory St. Stephens (40-0) in a third-round battle at Asheboro. The other third-round match has Asheboro hosting Southeast Guilford.
Newton-Conover will host the third and fourth rounds in 2A, with the Red Devils facing Canton Pisgah and Newton Foard meeting West Lincoln in the third-round battles.
Here is a look at Wednesday night’s playoff results:
CLASS 4A
(at Mooresville)
Mooresville 57, West Forsyth 19: The Blue Devils won four of the last five bouts in this first-round meet by pin, thanks to Dilyn Roudebush (170 pounds), Jaxon McAllister (182), John Jimenez (220) and Tyree Westmoreland (285).
Mooresville 50, High Point Central 30: In the second round, Timothy Deery (113), Jake Emmert (120), Jabez Westmoreland (132) and Silas Shaw (145) scored pins.
(at Kernersville Glenn)
Kernersville Glenn 52, Ardrey Kell 22: The Knights dropped the first-round meet and finished with an 11-8 record. They fell behind 31-0 until 145-pounder Matthew Herbert broke the string with a decision victory.
Northwest Guilford 48, Mallard Creek 27: The Mavericks fell in the first round and finished 13-12 in dual meets. They fell behind 27-3 and couldn’t recover.
(at Davie County)
Lake Norman 39, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 33: The Pirates were ousted in the first round and finished their season with a 27-7 dual-meet record.
Davie County 36, Lake Norman 27: A big start lifted Davie County to a second-round victory. Lake Norman finished the season 17-10.
CLASS 3A
(at Southeast Guilford)
North Henderson 51, Central Cabarrus 28: Central Cabarrus led this first-round meet 22-6 but dropped eight of the last nine matches. Jovani Rodriguez (285) won by pin for the Vikings.
(at Kannapolis Brown)
Weddington 42, Kannapolis Brown 31: The host Wonders lost in the first round and finished the dual-meet season at 12-12.
Asheboro 42, Weddington 38: Aidan (138) and Cian (145) Nolan scored pins for the Warriors, but Asheboro won the last seven matches in this second-round meet. Weddington finished with a 24-9 record.
(at Unionville Piedmont Middle)
Piedmont 54, North Gaston 30: The Panthers opened this first-round meet with six pins, from Bailey Wicker (120), Nathan Huntley (126), Josh Blatt (132), Conner Polhemus (138), Colby Funderburk (145) and Colby Locklear (152). North Gaston finished 15-14.
West Rowan 45, Alexander Central 20: The Falcons rolled to a first-round victory, and Alexander Central finished 17-17.
Piedmont 54, West Rowan 24: The Panthers took a second-round victory, as Nathan Huntley (126), Josh Blatt (132) and Conner Polhemus (138) opened with pins. West Rowan finished 18-4.
(at Statesville)
Hickory St. Stephens 55, Statesville 24: Tariq Shuford (120) and Jordan Bolling (170) won by pins in less than a minute, as St. Stephens rolled in the first round. Statesville closed with a 30-12 record.
Enka 41, Kings Mountain 33: Terry Crawford (170) won by pin for the Mountaineers, but his team fell in the first round and finished a stellar season with a 38-6 record.
St. Stephens 36, Enka 31: Salvador Gilvaja’s pin at 220 pounds gave St. Stephens a 36-7 lead and clinched the second-round victory. The 160-pound bout was closely contested, with St. Stephens’ De’Untae Henry edging Garrett Pugh 9-6.
Class 2A
(at West Lincoln)
West Lincoln 41, Surry Central 30: The hosts built up a big early lead in their first-round victory.
Monroe Central Academy 44, West Wilkes 27: The Cougars won six of the first seven matches and won in the first round. Kyle Montapanto (106) and Brady Ross (132) scored pins for the victors.
West Lincoln 33, Central Academy 32: Central Academy led 32-18, but West Lincoln won the final three bouts of this second-round meet. In the decisive match, 285-pounder Brock Steele of West Lincoln edged Nick Swayze 4-2. Central Academy finished with a 28-2 record.
(at Newton Foard)
Mount Pleasant 48, Morganton Patton 27: Down 12-0 in this first-round meet, Mount Pleasant won five straight matches for a 27-12 lead. They got pins from Shane Reigel, Kyle Carlton, Dalton Miller and Brent Reece. Patton finished 31-9.
Newton Foard 71, North Surry 0: There were three close matches in this first-round blowout, with Foard’s Jamie Richard edging Jake Lawson 13-12 at 126 pounds; A.J. Wingate beating Quinn Walker 6-4 at 160 pounds; and Fabian Meza edging Luke Johnson 3-1 at 220 pounds.
Newton Foard 54, Mount Pleasant 21: The Tigers built a 42-9 lead and clinched this second-round victory with pins from Josh Riggs (138), Justin Whalen (145), A.J. Wingate (152) and David Weaver (160).
(at R-S Central)
Newton-Conover 63, Brevard 16: The Red Devils cruised to a first-round victory.
R-S Central 39, Claremont Bunker Hill 38: The Bears fell in the first round and finished 23-11 in dual meets.
Newton-Conover 43, R-S Central 27: The meet was tied 21-21, but the Red Devils won four of the final five matches for a second-round victory. Joshua Nichols (182), Sakarri Morrison (195) and Ryan Walker (285) scored pins in that closing stretch.
(at East Lincoln)
Canton Pisgah 42, East Lincoln 34: The Mustangs fell in the first round at home, finishing 25-5.
Marshall Madison County 42, East Gaston 22: East Gaston closed with a 5-10 record. East Gaston actually led 22-18 in the 10 contested matches, but Madison won four by forfeit.
Class 1A
(at East Wilkes)
East Wilkes 55, Mooresville Bradford Prep 24: Bradford Prep finished with an 11-24 dual-meet record, falling in the first round.
(at Cherryville)
Swain County 70, Cherryville 12: Luke Rayfield (170) won by pin for the Ironmen, but they fell in the second round and finished 13-23.
NCHSAA Wrestling Playoff Pairings
N.C. DUAL TEAM WRESTLING
Class 4A
Tuesday
(at Olympic)
East Mecklenburg 54, Olympic 29
Hough 56, Jamestown Ragsdale 14
Hough 43, East Mecklenburg 36
(at Lumberton)
Hope Mills South View 42, Cary Green Hope 36
Wilmington Laney 37, Lumberton 33
Wilmington Laney 43, Hope Mills South View 33
(at Fayetteville Britt)
Fayetteville Britt 67, Raleigh Millbrook 12
Raleigh Leesville Road 37, New Bern 36
Fayetteville Britt 54, Raleigh Leesville Road 24
(at Cary)
Cary 36, Southern Pines Pinecrest 30
Corinth Holders 37, Apex Middle Creek 31
Cary 34, Corinth Holders 31
(at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons)
Apex Friendship 51, Wake Forest Heritage 24
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 45, Durham Riverside 24
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 43, Apex Friendship 32
Wednesday
(at Davie County)
Lake Norman 39, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 33
Davie County 42, Greensboro Page 36
Davie County 36, Lake Norman 27
(at Kernersville Glenn)
Kernersville Glenn 52, Ardrey Kell 22
Northwest Guilford 48, Mallard Creek 27
Northwest Guilford 39, Kernersville Glenn 30
(at Mooresville)
High Point Central 52, Marion McDowell 27
Mooresville 57, West Forsyth 19
Mooresville 54, High Point Central 30
Thursday’s 3rd-4th rounds
(at Fayetteville Britt)
Wilmington Laney (18-1) vs. Fayetteville Britt (13-2)
Cary (20-1) vs. Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (26-2)
Laney-Britt winner vs. Cary-Cardinal Gibbons winner (winner to state finals)
(at Mooresville)
Northwest Guilford (28-0) vs. Davie County (33-2)
Mooresville (33-1) vs. Hough (22-3)
Northwest Guilford-Davie winner vs. Mooresville-Hough winner (winner to state finals)
Class 3A
Tuesday
(at Clayton)
Northern Guilford def. Southern Nash, score NA
West Carteret 42, Clayton 39
West Carteret 48, Northern Guilford 33
(at Havelock)
Western Harnett 43, Greenville Conley 36
North Brunswick 54, Havelock 21
North Brunswick 39, Western Harnett 35
(at Clayton Cleveland)
Hope Mills Gray’s Creek 39, Wilson Fike 33
Chapel Hill 46, Clayton Cleveland 16
Hope Mills Gray’s Creek 38, Chapel Hill 35
(at Hillsborough Orange)
Fayetteville Cape Fear 39, Cameron Union Pines 33
Hillsborough Orange 42, Eden Morehead 24
Fayetteville Cape Fear 46, Hillsborough Orange 27
Wednesday
(at Southeast Guilford)
North Henderson 51, Central Cabarrus 28
Southeast Guilford 46, Winston-Salem Mount Tabor 25
Southeast Guilford 36, North Henderson 34
(at Kannapolis Brown)
Weddington 42, Kannapolis Brown 31
Asheboro def. Southwest Guilford, score NA
Asheboro 42, Weddington 33
(at Unionville Piedmont Middle)
Unionville Piedmont 54, North Gaston 30
West Rowan 45, Alexander Central 20
Piedmont 54, West Rowan 24
(at Statesville)
Hickory St. Stephens 55, Statesville 24
Enka 41, Kings Mountain 33
St. Stephens 36, Enka 31
Thursday’s 3rd-4th rounds
(at Fayetteville Cape Fear)
West Carteret (35-1) vs. North Brunswick (24-6)
Hope Mills Gray’s Creek (14-8) vs. Fayetteville Cape Fear (10-0)
West Carteret-North Brunswick winner vs. Gray’s Creek-Cape Fear winner (winner to state finals)
(at Asheboro)
Southeast Guilford (22-3) vs. Asheboro (36-1)
Unionville Piedmont (33-2) vs. Hickory St. Stephens (40-0)
Southeast Guilford-Asheboro winner vs. Piedmont-St. Stephens winner (winner to state finals)
Class 2A
Tuesday
(at Ayden-Grifton)
Newport Croatan 45, Ayden-Grifton 31
Currituck 60, North Johnston 18
Newport Croatan 41, Currituck 27
(at Washington)
Washington 67, North Pitt 12
Roanoke Rapids 39, Bunn 34
Washington 45, Roanoke Rapids 32
Wednesday
(at Trinity)
Trinity 56, Burlington Cummings 16
Central Davidson 53, St. Pauls 16
Trinity 42, Central Davidson 36
(at Ledford)
West Davidson 45, Reidsville 31
Ledford 42, Trinity Wheatmore 33
Ledford 31, West Davidson 30
(at West Lincoln)
West Lincoln 41, Surry Central 30
Monroe Central Academy 44, West Wilkes 27
West Lincoln 33, Central Academy 32
(at Newton Foard)
Mount Pleasant 48, Morganton Patton 27
Newton Foard 71, North Surry 0
Fred T. Foard 54, Mount Pleasant 21
(at R-S Central)
Newton-Conover 63, Brevard 16
R-S Central 39, Claremont Bunker Hill 38
Newton-Conover 43, R-S Central 27
(at East Lincoln)
Canton Pisgah 42, East Lincoln 34
Marshall Madison County 42, East Gaston 22
Pisgah 48, Madison County 33
Thursday’s 3rd-4th rounds
(at Trinity)
Newport Croatan (23-3) vs. Washington (33-5)
Trinity (22-1) vs. Ledford (21-10)
Croatan-Washington winner vs. Trinity-Ledford winner (winner to state finals)
(at Newton-Conover)
West Lincoln (24-2) vs. Newton Foard (24-3)
Newton-Conover (43-2) vs. Canton Pisgah (19-4)
West Lincoln-Foard winner vs. Newton Conover-Pisgah winner (winner to state finals)
Class 1A
Tuesday
(at Edenton Holmes)
Pender def. Smithfield Neuse Charter, score NA
Edenton Holmes 37 Pender 31
(at South Stanly)
South Stanly 30, Chatham Central 16
Rosewood 45, South Stanly 30
Wednesday
(at Louisburg)
South Davidson 37, East Carteret 36
South Davidson 54, Louisburg 18
(at Asheboro Uwharrie Charter)
Durham Voyager Academy 38, North Rowan 23
Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 48, Voyager Academy 31
(at Bakersville Mitchell)
Robbinsville 51, Bakersville Mitchell 27
Robbinsville 54, Alleghany 20
(at East Wilkes)
East Wilkes 55, Mooresville Bradford Prep 24
Mount Airy 48, East Wilkes 36
(at Cherryville)
Swain County 50, East Surry 30
Swain County 70, Cherryville 12
(at Avery County)
South Stokes 48, Rosman 18
Avery County 45, South Stokes 27
Thursday’s 3rd-4th rounds
(at Asheboro Uwharrie Charter)
Edenton Holmes (9-10) vs. South Davidson (12-11)
Asheboro Uwharrie Charter (38-0) vs. Rosewood (33-5)
Holmes-South Davidson winner vs. Uwharrie Charter-Rosewood winner (winner to state finals)
(at Swain County)
Robbinsville (17-3) vs. Mount Airy (12-5)
Swain County (25-3) vs. Avery County (18-3)
Robbinsville-Mount Airy winner vs. Swain County-Avery County winner (winner to state finals)
