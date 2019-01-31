Prep Notes: Two longtime athletics directors resign, one to keep going

Two longtime athletics directors have or will retire this school year.
Longtime Myers Park boys basketball coach and AD Rick Lewis retired in December. This week, longtime Union County director of athletics Doug Jones announced his retirement, effective April 1.
Lewis began a new job at the new Catawba Ridge High in Fort Mill earlier this month.
At Myers Park, Lewis was athletics director from 2011-18. Under his watch, the Mustangs won seven state championships. He helped raise nearly $1 million dollars for the school. Projects completed uner his watch include a new track surface, a new weight room, a covered batting facility on the baseball field, a new gym and visitor’s side football stadium renovations.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
In 10 seasons before that as Mustangs basketball coach, Lewis’ teams won 183 games, four conference titles and made a regional final. He sent 14 players to play college ball. Prior to coming to Myers Park, Lewis was athletics director and basketball coach at North Stanly from 1999-01 and basketball coach at Garinger from 1995-99.
Jones has been Union County system AD since 2009. He was a high school AD from 1991-2012 at Monroe and Monroe Parkwood High. In addition he has more than 20 years of coaching experience. Jones coached football, boys and girls basketball and boys and girls tennis.
His 1993-94 Parkwood team was 26-1. He was named conference coach of the year in basketball and tennis eight times.
Basketball
▪ Jackson Bissette of Hough High made seven 3-point shots in the second half of Friday’s game against Hopewell.
Seven.
Jay Edwards’ Boys Shooting Stars
Eric Hudson, Jr., West Mecklenburg Wrestling: The West Mecklenburg senior won the SoMeck7 conference title at 195 pounds for the third consecutive season at Olympic Jan. 26.
Hudson, Jr., was also named the SoMeck7 conference championships’ most outstanding wrestler for his efforts at the same meet.
The defending 4A state champion at 195 pounds is 31-1 overall this season and 133-13 in his West Mecklenburg wrestling career.
Hudson, Jr., has college wrestling interest from more than a dozen schools, but also wants to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering and is still considering his college choice, according to his father Eric Hudson Sr.
Spenser Harris, Newton Conover Wrestling: The Newton Conover senior won the 200th match of his high school career on the way to winning the 126-pound South Fork 2A conference title Jan. 26.
Harris was also voted South Fork 2A wrestler of the year for the second straight season for his efforts.
Harris, who is 53-0 this year, moves onto the 2A West Regionals at West Lincoln, Feb. 8-9.
Spencer Leonhardt, Freedom Wrestling: The Freedom senior won his fourth Northwestern 3A/4A conference title in four years, taking the 145-pound league title, Jan. 26.
Leonhardt, who is 35-1 overall this season, has never lost a conference match in his high school career.
The Campbell University commit and defending 3A state champion at 145 pounds is 199-8 in his Freedom High wrestling career.
Tristan Black, SouthLake Christian Wrestling: The SouthLake Christian senior won the 126-pound title at the Charger Duals at Providence Day without giving up a single point Jan. 26.
Black, who is 33-3 this season, is going for his third straight NCISAA state championship next month.
Black is being recruited by multiple colleges, and will make his decision after this season’s National Prep Tournament, according to SouthLake Christian wrestling coach, Nathan Simpson.
Nas Tyson, Forest Hills Basketball: The Forest Hills senior had a game to remember with a near triple-double -- 21 points, nine rebounds and eight assists -- to lead the Yellow Jackets to a 97-77 over traditional 4A power Butler in front of a packed-house at Wingate University Jan. 26.
Tyson also had 15 points in a win at Central Academy Jan. 22, and 12 points in a win over Anson, Jan. 25.
Tyson is averaging 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists per game for Forest Hills (17-2, 5-0 in the Rocky River conference), who has won six straight games (through Jan. 26 win).
Raquan Brown, Butler Basketball: The Butler senior averaged 25 points per game in three games last week as the Bulldogs beat East Mecklenburg and Rocky River and lost to Forest Hills.
Brown had his biggest moment of the week when he took a full court pass from Butler freshman forward Patrick Wessler and made the game-winning six-footer to give the Bulldogs a 63-62 win over East Mecklenburg, Jan. 22. Brown had 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the win.
Brown also had 29 points, six rebounds and three steals in a 97-77 loss to defending 2A state champion Forest Hills.
Brown is averaging 21 points and eight rebounds per game for Butler (13-5, 6-2 in the Southwestern 4A conference) this season.
Justin Kuthan, East Lincoln Basketball: The East Lincoln junior had another big week, averaging 27 points and five rebounds to help the Mustangs to road wins at South Fork 2A conference rivals Lake Norman Charter and Newton Conover.
Kuthan finished week with a bang as the 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard went 14 of 15 from the field, scoring 31 points, while grabbing six rebounds in the Mustangs’ 66-46 win at Lake Norman Charter, Jan. 25.
Kuthan is averaging 21 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal per game for an East Lincoln team (17-1, 8-0 in the South Fork 2A conference) that has won nine straight game (through Jan. 25 win).
Randy Johnson, Charlotte Latin Basketball: The Charlotte Latin junior guard scored a season-high 28 points, including the game-winner to lead the Hawks to a 65-62 win over Providence Day, Jan. 22.
Johnson also added four assists and five rebounds in the same game.
Johnson is averaging 19 points, six assists and four rebounds per game.
Zeb Graham, Nation Ford Basketball: The Nation Ford senior point guard averaged 24 points per game in three wins last week.
Graham had his biggest game of the week with 34 points, nine assists, three rebounds and two steals to lead the Falcons to an 81-53 win over Rock Hill, Jan. 25.
Graham is averaging 20 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals per game for a Nation Ford team that is 19-4 overall, including 5-0 in Region III, AAAAA play.
Stephen Clark, Metrolina Christian Basketball: The Metrolina Christian senior forward averaged 28 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks per game in three wins last week.
Clark had his biggest game of the week with 34 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks in an 89-67 win over Arborbrook Christian, Jan. 24.
Clark, a Citadel commit, is averaging 16 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and three assists per game for Metrolina Christian (19-8 overall, 6-3 in the Metrolina Athletic conference (MAC)) this season.
Hayden Airheart, Mount Pleasant Swimming: The Mount Pleasant senior, captain won the 50 and 100 freestyle titles at the Rocky River conference championships, Jan. 24.
Airheart was named the Rocky River conference’s most valuable player (MVP) for his efforts.
Airheart advances to the 2A Central Regionals at Greensboro Aquatic Center, Feb. 1.
Pace Clark, Providence Track: The Providence senior ran personal-bests in the both the 1600 and 3200-meter runs at the Mondo Elite High School Invitational, Jan. 26.
Clark ran a school-record 9:32.31 to finish 3rd-place at the Mondo High School Invitational.
Clark also finished 11th-place in the 1600-meter run to finish 11th overall at the same meet.
Jay Edwards Girls Shooting Stars
Kayla Davis, Run U Express Track: Kayla Davis just turned 15 years old Dec. 21.
But the Providence Day freshman -- who trains with coach Sam Willoughby and her mom, Katina Davis, at West Mecklenburg, and competes for the Run U Express club team -- is already running well beyond years.
Davis is running at record pace as she currently has the fastest time in the state indoors in 200 (23.62), 300 (37.92), 400 (52.96) and 500-meter (1:11.90) dashes, according to ncrunners.com. Each of those times is also No. 2 in nation this (indoor), according to milesplit.com.
Davis had already run the state’s fastest outdoor 400-meter run ever in 52.54 seconds, while posting the No. 2 all-time, time (state history) in the 200-meter run in 23.34 seconds.
Just this indoor season, she has won the two events at the NC Runners’ Holiday Invitational, the Champions’ Fast Track Invitational, the Virginia Showcase at Liberty University and the Mondo Elite Invitational.
So when Davis ran the No. 1 400-meter dash in state history (52.96) in latest meet last Saturday (Jan. 26) to win the event at the Mondo Elite Invitational, no one close to her was really surprised.
“I want yes I’m surprised and no I’m not surprised at anything Kayla (Davis) accomplishes on the track,” said Coach Willoughby, who has been coaching her for the last three years. “The things I see her do in practice every day are amazing, so I’m not really surprised. But, when you see her run those (record) times at a real meet it’s kind of surreal. A lot of times she is so far ahead of the field it’s like she is running her own race.”
Davis comes by her athletic talent honestly as her mother, Katina, starred on the track at the University of Iowa, while her father, Jeremy, played basketball at the University of North Carolina Greensboro (UNCG).
Davis, who is already 5-foot-10, started running when she was seven years old and had won seven United States’ Track and Field (USTAF) national championships when she started high school. Davis also owns several world records for different age groups.
Davis has continued to run at a record-pace in her first year of high school.
Her times in the 200, 300, 400 and 500-meter dashes compare favorably to what most Division I college women are running, according to Willoughby.
While some runners would let these accomplishments go to their head, Davis uses to fuel her going forward.
“It’s very motivating to see the times I’m running are so fast,” Davis said. “To be running the times that a lot of college (track) girls are running at my age is great, but my goal is to always be getting faster. I’m always working to improve my time, improve my form, there is always something you can be better at in a race.”
Willoughby admits Davis was born “with God-given speed,” but she just started working on her strength in the weight room this school year. The combination of her speed and strength can help her take her talents to another level.”
While Davis knows her speed is already getting the attention of track coaches and athletes across the nation, she is focused on enjoying the present moment.
“I do like being one of fastest runners (in the country) at my age and sometimes I think ‘Wow, I’m actually doing this,’” Davis said. “…But right now, I’m trying to be focused on my next race, and I’m trying to have fun.”
Falon Spearman, Providence Day Track: The Providence Day hurdler posted the top times for in the country for a freshman in the 55 and 60-meter hurdles at the Mondo Elite Invitational Jan. 26, according to Chargers’ coach Carol Lawrence and milesplit.com
Spearman ran a personal-best 8.28 in the 55-meter hurdles’ trials, before finishing as runner-up in the finals.
Spearman also ran a personal-record 8.96 in the 60-meter hurdles to finish third overall at the Mondo Invitational.
Spearman’s 60-meter hurdles’ time qualifies her for the New Balance Indoor Nationals in New York City.
Both times are top five in the state this indoor season regardless of grade, according to milesplit.com.
Eve English, Olympic Track: The Olympic senior had a day to remember setting personal-record in the high jump, long jump and triple jump, while also being offered a full scholarship by Johnson C. Smith University (according to Olympic track coach, Stuart Belizaire) at the Mondo Elite High School Invitational, Jan. 26.
English won the high jump at the Mondo Invitational with a career-best 5-7 jump.
She also set personal bests in the long jump (16-5.75, finishing 11th-place) and the triple jump (36-10, finishing 3rd-place).
Sarah Bechtel, Weddington Track: The Weddington senior ran the state’s best 1,000-meter run time this season (2:58.76) to win the race at the Mondo Elite High School Invitational, Jan. 26.
Bechtel also finished sixth in the 1,600-meter run at the same meet.
Janiya Downs, South Rowan Basketball: The South Rowan senior scored a career-high and Rowan County-record, 52 points to lead her team to a 76-72 win over North Davidson, Jan. 25.
Downs also had 17 rebounds and 10 steals to complete a triple-double in the North Davidson victory.
Downs had 27 points and 16 rebounds in the Raiders’ 51-32 win over Oak Grove, Jan. 22.
Downs is averaging 36 points and 14 rebounds per games over the last seven contests.
Downs averages 31 points, 13 rebounds and four steals per game for South Rowan (10-7, 9-2 in the Central Carolinas’ conference) this season.
Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek Basketball: The Mallard Creek senior guard led the Mavericks to an upset of then-No. 1 Vance (Observer Sweet 16), scoring 26 points, dishing out five assists, while grabbing five steals and four rebounds in the 51-46 victory, Jan. 25.
Lawrence, a Charlotte 49ers’ commit, led Mallard Creek to a comeback win after trailing Vance by 10 points in the 4th quarter.
Lawrence also had 28 points (14 of 18 from the field) in a victory at Mooresville, Jan. 22.
Lawrence, who broke the Mallard Creek school record for points scored (career) this week, has averaged 27 points per game in her last four contests. She averages 22 points, five assists and four steals per game.
Reigan Richardson, Cannon School Basketball: The Cannon School sophomore had another big week averaging 26 points and 14 rebounds in two games to lead the Cougars to win over CISAA conference rivals, Charlotte Christian and Charlotte Country Day.
Richardson had 21 points and 12 rebounds in a 50-41 win at Charlotte Christian, Jan. 22.
Three nights later, Richardson poured in 31 points and grabbed 15 boards in a 53-38 win over Charlotte Country Day.
Richardson, a major Division I recruit according to Cannon School coach Kelvin Drakeford is averaging 22 points, nine rebounds, and four steals per game for the Cougars (12-6, 4-2 in the CISAA) this season.
Lauren Sullivan, Lake Norman Basketball: The Lake Norman junior guard had a game to remember with 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists to lead the Wildcats to a 59-42 win at West Charlotte, Jan. 25.
Sullivan also netted her 1,000th career points in win over West Charlotte.
Sullivan had 19 points and nine rebounds in a tough 55-52, overtime loss to North Mecklenburg, Jan. 22.
Sullivan is averaging 19 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals per game for Lake Norman (9-9, 4-4 in the I-Meck 4A conference) this season.
Dane Bertolina, Charlotte Catholic Basketball: The Charlotte Catholic junior guard had a big week averaging 19 points, four rebounds, three assists and five steals to lead the Cougars to two, critical, Southern Carolinas’ conference (SCC) road wins.
Bertolina started her week with 20 points and seven steals in a 41-31 win at Piedmont, Jan. 22.
Three nights later, Bertolina had 17 points, four rebounds and four assists at Charlotte Catholic won 44-43 at Cuthbertson to tie the Cavaliers at the top of the SCC.
Bertolina, an Appalachian State commit, is averaging 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals per game Charlotte Catholic (13-5, 7-1 in the SCC) this season.
Makayla Smith, Union Academy Basketball: The Union Academy senior scored 33 points, grabbed six rebounds, seven steals and had five assists to lead the Cardinals to 90-65 win at Langtree Charter to take sole possession of first-place in the Piedmont Athletic Conference 7 (PAC 7), Jan. 22.
Three nights later, Smith poured in 26 points in a 71-23 victory at league foe, Bradford Prep.
Smith has scored 20 points or more in seven straight game.
Smith averages 19 points, six rebounds, six assists and six steals per game for a Union Academy team (16-1, 8-0 in the PAC 7, 1A) that has won 14 straight games.
Jada Brigman, Olympic Basketball: The Olympic freshman scored a career-high 29 points, adding eight rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead the Trojans to a 56-37 over Harding, Jan. 22.
Brigman also had 11 points and six rebounds in a 51-46 win over Berry, Jan. 25.
Brigman is averaging 12 points, six rebounds and two steals per game for Olympic (9-6, 3-4 in the SoMeck7 conference) this season.
Madison Stotts, Claremont Bunker Hill: Junior had 32 points on 11-for-12 shooting, plus 13 rebounds, two blocks, two assists and a steal in a 92-42 win over Newton Foard Jan. 22.
Comments