Two N.C. private schools to combine football programs into one

Beginning next fall, students from Concord Cannon School and Concord First Assembly will play on the same high school football team.
First Assembly has had football for 15 years, but is facing declining participation numbers, a trend that’s also happening nationwide. The National Federation of High Schools released numbers last fall that showed football participation had declined nearly seven percent in the past decade.
School officials from First Assembly wanted to continue the football program and began to talk to Cannon School about forming one team. Both schools ultimately agreed that the best way forward was to join forces.
The schools’ combined team will be called the Cabarrus Warriors and will compete in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association this fall. The team’s colors will be black and gold.
Cannon was coached by former Carolina Panther Brad Hoover last year and finished 5-5. Cannon beat First Assembly 21-18 in October.
First Assembly finished 2-7 last season under Brad Lamb.
“This decision is about timing,” First Assembly athletics director Dave Murr said. “This could not have worked a few years ago. But with the current administrators and coaches representing both schools, it feels like this is the right time to make the move.”
Murr said First Assembly considered dropping to 8-man football, but ultimately felt working with Cannon would be the best option. The schools said there are some details still being worked out that will be announced later.
But this much we know: two teams will become one.
“What an exciting partnership this will be as the two cutting edge private schools in Cabarrus County join forces,” First Assembly head of school Frank Cantadore said. “I simply believe God put it on the hearts of both schools, confirming that this is the best fit for each school to present and sustain a quality football program.”
