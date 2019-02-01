Regional swimming tournaments on tap this weekend; dual-team wrestling update

The N.C. High School Athletic Association regional swimming and diving events are this weekend.
Top finishers advance to the state finals next weekend. The 1A-2A regionals are taking place Friday, with regionals for the 3A and 4A classes on Saturday.
The 1A regionals are Friday at three sites.
The West Regional will feature swimming at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center in Charlotte (4 p.m.) and diving at Huntersville Family Fitness and Aquatic Center (9:15 a.m.).
The Central Regional is at 4 p.m. at the Greensboro Aquatic Center, and the East Regional is at 4 p.m. at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary.
The same sites will host 3A and 4A regionals Saturday.
3A West: swimming at Mecklenburg Aquatic Center, 8:30 a.m.; diving at Huntersville Family Fitness and Aquatic Center, 9:45 a.m.
3A Central: swimming and diving at the Greensboro Aquatic Center, 8:30 a.m.
3A East: swimming at Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary, 8:30 a.m.; diving at Casey Aquatic Center, N.C. State, 9:15 a.m.
4A West: swimming at Mecklenburg Aquatic Center, 4 p.m.; diving at Huntersville Family Fitness and Aquatic Center, 9:45 a.m.
4A Central: swimming and diving at Greensboro Aquatic Center, 4 p.m. for swimming and 8:50 a.m. for diving.
4A East: swimming at Triangle Aquatic Center, 4 p.m.; diving at Casey Aquatic Center, 1:15 p.m.
Dual-Team Wrestling: two from area reach finals
Hickory St. Stephens will aim at a perfect season, and West Lincoln will go for a repeat title Saturday in North Carolina’s dual meet wrestling state championships.
St. Stephens advanced to the 3A finals Thursday night by defeating two-time defending state champion Unionville Piedmont in the third round and then ousting Southeast Guilford in the fourth round.
West Lincoln moved to the 2A championship match by downing Newton Foard in the third round and then edging Newton-Conover in the fourth round.
The 2A final will be a rematch of last year, with West Lincoln facing Newport Croatan. West Lincoln won that battle 54-16.
West Lincoln and Newton-Conover have accounted for the last six 2A dual meet wrestling state champions.
Mecklenburg County’s final survivor, Hough, fell to Mooresville in the third round of the 4A playoffs. Mooresville then lost by a single point to Northwest Guilford in the fourth round.
The state finals will take place at the Greensboro Coliseum’s fieldhouse, with 2A and 4A competing at noon and the 1A and 3A championship meets at 3 p.m.
Here is a wrapup of Thursday’s meets involving Charlotte-area schools:
CLASS 4A
(at Mooresville)
Mooresville 39, Hough 36: Hough jumped to a 15-0 lead and was up 24-21 after Collin Paradis (182 pounds) won by pin. But Mooresville won three straight matches, clinching victory with Tyree Westmoreland’s pin at 285 pounds. Hough finished 22-4.
Northwest Guilford 36, Mooresville 35: The meet ended in a 35-35 tie and each team won seven bouts, but Northwest Guilford advance on the tiebreaker (the total number of points earned by wrestlers in individual matches). Samson Sokolski (106), Silas Shaw (145) and Tyree Westmoreland (285) won by pin for Mooresville. The Blue Devils finished 34-2.
CLASS 3A
(at Asheboro)
Hickory St. Stephens 37, Unionville Piedmont 30: Piedmont entered the final match, 145 pounds, trailing 34-30 and needing a major decision to tie or a pin to win. But St. Stephens’ Garrett Bolling edged Piedmont’s Colby Funderburk 5-3, ending the Panthers’ two-year reign as dual meet state champs. St. Stephens jumped to a 30-0 lead, but Piedmont rallied to tie, with two matches to go. Piedmont finished with a 33-3 record.
Hickory St. Stephens 45, Southeast Guilford 31: Blake Brewer’s pin at 138 pounds, with two matches remaining, clinched victory and a championship berth for St. Stephens, which improved to 42-0 on the season. D’Untae Henry (160) and Jordan Bolling (170) won by pin for the victors.
CLASS 2A
(at Newton-Conover)
West Lincoln 33, Newton Foard 27: Luke Scronce won his 182-pound match by a 3-2 score, clinching victory for West Lincoln. Fred T. Foard finished with a 24-4 record.
Newton-Conover 34, Canton Pisgah 27: Sakarri Morrison (195) clinched victory with a pin for the Red Devils.
West Lincoln 30, Newton-Conover 25: West Lincoln carried a 27-25 lead into the final match, at 285 pounds, and Brock Steele edged Newton-Conover’s Ryan Walker 3-2 to clinch a berth in the state title match. Newton-Conover finished with a 44-3 record, and West Lincoln improved to 26-2.
CLASS 1A
(at Swain County)
Avery County 45, Swain County 32: Ethan Shell (113) and Levi Andrew (220) won by pin in a minute or less, lifting Avery to a third-round victory.
Robbinsville 32, Avery County 30: Robbinsville, the state runner-up last year, won the final match and ended Avery County’s season with a 19-4 record.
Regular season
Providence Day 46, Charlotte Country Day 15: Pins by Elliot Campbell (145) and Ben Joyner (170) led the Chargers to victory. Country Day’s Josiah Connor scored a 52-second pin at 195 pounds.
Southlake Christian 34, Charlotte Country Day 24: Tristan Black (126) won by pin, leading the Eagles to victory. Josiah Connor (195) won by pin in 34 seconds for Country Day.
Report results of your school’s non-basketball winter sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
