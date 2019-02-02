Prep Insider Blog

Saturday’s high school basketball capsules 02.02.19

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 02, 2019 11:04 PM

Carmel Christian’s Myles Pierre and the nationally ranked Cougars were upset in the finals of the Arby’s Classic in Tennessee and dropped their first game of the year.
Saturday’s Boys Capsules

CARMEL CHRISTIAN 75, RALEIGH ST. DAVID’S 64



CCS: 19 12 24 20 75

SDS: 14 22 14 14 64



CCS: DeAngelo Epps 20, Donovan Gregory 13, Jake Boggs 18, Myles Pierre 11, Myles Hunter 11, Kenny Gwynn Jr 2



SDS: M. Goode 16, N. Green 16, T. Goode 16, K. Bradley 9, C. Sanders 4, H. Lewis 2

Saturday’s Girls Capsules

HICKORY GROVE CHRISTIAN 48, FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY 41

HGCS 12 13 10 13 -- 48
FCDS 13 4 15 9 -- 41


Hickory Grove Christian 48, Peyton Bowers 16 Kayla Ganda 12 Savannah Brown 11 Cherry 5 Wray 4


Forsyth Country Day 41, Josie Kilborn 25 Williams 9 Kozlowski 5 Hopkin 2


Records: HGCS (14-6) FCDS (14-8)

Friday’s Boys Capsules

BERRY 60, HARDING 57

Berry 23 11 12 14 60
Harding 11 15 22 9 57


Berry -M Brown 10 D Best 20 D. Connor 12 E. Smith 11 A Moore 2 Calloway 2 AJ Jones 3


Harding- Alexander 11, Campbell 10, Grant 13, Bowman 9, Brown 8


Berry 9-9 overall


Notes- Maurice Brown (Berry Jr Guard) scored his 1000th career point tonight vs Harding. Brown finished with 10 pts which puts him at 1006 total points.

things to do