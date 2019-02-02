Saturday’s high school basketball capsules 02.02.19

Saturday’s Boys Capsules
CARMEL CHRISTIAN 75, RALEIGH ST. DAVID’S 64
CCS: 19 12 24 20 75
SDS: 14 22 14 14 64
CCS: DeAngelo Epps 20, Donovan Gregory 13, Jake Boggs 18, Myles Pierre 11, Myles Hunter 11, Kenny Gwynn Jr 2
SDS: M. Goode 16, N. Green 16, T. Goode 16, K. Bradley 9, C. Sanders 4, H. Lewis 2
Saturday’s Girls Capsules
HICKORY GROVE CHRISTIAN 48, FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY 41
HGCS 12 13 10 13 -- 48
FCDS 13 4 15 9 -- 41
Hickory Grove Christian 48, Peyton Bowers 16 Kayla Ganda 12 Savannah Brown 11 Cherry 5 Wray 4
Forsyth Country Day 41, Josie Kilborn 25 Williams 9 Kozlowski 5 Hopkin 2
Records: HGCS (14-6) FCDS (14-8)
Friday’s Boys Capsules
BERRY 60, HARDING 57
Berry 23 11 12 14 60
Harding 11 15 22 9 57
Berry -M Brown 10 D Best 20 D. Connor 12 E. Smith 11 A Moore 2 Calloway 2 AJ Jones 3
Harding- Alexander 11, Campbell 10, Grant 13, Bowman 9, Brown 8
Berry 9-9 overall
Notes- Maurice Brown (Berry Jr Guard) scored his 1000th career point tonight vs Harding. Brown finished with 10 pts which puts him at 1006 total points.
