Duwe Farris, 6-6 Myers Park senior basketball star, is carrying on a family legacy. His grandfather, Ray, was the quarterback of the 1950s Myers Park football team that reached the N.C. 2A state championship game under legendary coach Gus Purcell Duwe even wears his grandfather’s collegiate number as his basketball jersey number. Photographed on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com