The Observer’s #BIG5 high school basketball players of the week

High school basketball players of the week in the Charlotte area:
Nia Daniel, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge girls: UNC recruit had 27 points, 14 rebounds and three steals in a 54-41 victory over Rocky River in a matchup of Sweet 16 teams on Friday.
Janiya Downs, South Rowan girls: Catawba recruit had 53 points, 14 rebounds, six steals against West Davidson and 30 points, 14 rebounds, eight steals and two assists against Oak Grove last week.
Lane Harrill, Cherryville: Had 37 points, 14 rebounds, three assists in Friday’s victory over Piedmont Community Charter. Harrill was 11-for-11 from the free throw line. He averages 25 points, 10.3 rebounds and is shooting 40 percent from 3-point range and 85 percent from the free throw line. Harrill has a 3.6 GPA.
Rayshun McDowell, Lawndale Burns: Had 38 points, 10 rebounds, three steals in a double-overtime game with Belmont Stuart Cramer on Friday.
Kris Robinson, Lincolnton: Scored 57 points in a victory over Catawba Bandys on Friday. That ties for the seventh-most points ever scored in a single game by a N.C. public school player.
