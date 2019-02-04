Prep Insider Blog

Prep Insider

Davidson Day upsets No. 3 Carmel Christian with 3-point barrage

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 04, 2019 10:46 PM

Ron Johnson is head boys basketball coach and athletics director at Davidson Day School
Ron Johnson is head boys basketball coach and athletics director at Davidson Day School Courtesy Ron Johnson
Ron Johnson is head boys basketball coach and athletics director at Davidson Day School Courtesy Ron Johnson

Davidson Day’s boys basketball team pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season Monday at home, beating Sweet 16 No. 3 Carmel Christian 63-47.

The Patriots (18-4) won their fourth straight game, making 13 3-point shots against a Carmel team that had been nationally ranked for most of the season.

Davidson Day 6-9 junior C.J. Huntley had 19 points, five rebounds and three blocks. He made four 3-point shots. Jackson Threadgill, a 6-4 junior, had 14 points, four assists and four rebounds. Sophomore Bryce Alfino added 12 points and four assists.

Davidson Day is a 2A private school team. Carmel Christian is the reigning N.C. 2A state champion but has moved up to the 3A class this season.

Davidson Day led 30-27 at halftime and outscored Carmel 33-20 in the second half, including 17-8 in the fourth quarter. DeAngelo Epps had 16 points for the Cougars (28-3), who had a four-game win streak snapped.

Davidson Day’s girls beat Carmel 65-30. Mallorie Haines had 18 points and Nevaeh Brown had 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Davidson Day ends the regular-season with a 17-4 record.

DAVIDSON DAY 63, CARMEL CHRISTIAN 47

DDS - 18 12 16 17 = 63

CC- 17 10 12 8= 47

DDS: Bryce Alfino 12, Jackson Threadgill 14, Brazil 8, Bruenig 5, CJ Huntley 19, Robinson 2, Ford 3,

CC: Epps 16, Gregory 10, Pierre 4, Boggs 6, Piscano 2, Hunter 5, Bean 2

Records: Davidson Day Patriots: 18-4; Carmel Christian: 28-3

Game Stats: The Patriots made 13 threes; Jr. CJ Huntley had 19 pts (4-3’s), 5 rebounds and 3 blocks; Jr. Jackson Threadgill had 14 point, 4 assists, and 4 rebounds; Soph. Bryce Alfino added 12 points and 4 assists.

Notes: Davidson Day plays at Calvary Day School on Friday (2/8).

Girls

Davidson Day School girls 65 Carmel Christian 30



DDS 20 21 14 10 -- 65

CC 4 7 11 8 -- 30



DDS Mallorie Haines 3 3 18 Nevaeh Brown 5 1 13 Josie Wiles 4 2 10 Tejeda 1 4 6 Wiles 3 0 6 Graham 2 1 5 Roberts 1 0 3 Hanson 1 0 2 Otto 1 0 2

CC Jacquelyn Dejesse 4 1 13 Nichols 2 0 6 Glenn 1 1 5 Mendieta 1 2 4 Pease 1 0 2



Notables Jr. guard Nevaeh Brown added 6 rebounds 4 steals and 2 assist. DDS ends regular season with a 17-4 record.

  Comments  

things to do