Davidson Day upsets No. 3 Carmel Christian with 3-point barrage

Davidson Day’s boys basketball team pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season Monday at home, beating Sweet 16 No. 3 Carmel Christian 63-47.
The Patriots (18-4) won their fourth straight game, making 13 3-point shots against a Carmel team that had been nationally ranked for most of the season.
Davidson Day 6-9 junior C.J. Huntley had 19 points, five rebounds and three blocks. He made four 3-point shots. Jackson Threadgill, a 6-4 junior, had 14 points, four assists and four rebounds. Sophomore Bryce Alfino added 12 points and four assists.
Davidson Day is a 2A private school team. Carmel Christian is the reigning N.C. 2A state champion but has moved up to the 3A class this season.
Davidson Day led 30-27 at halftime and outscored Carmel 33-20 in the second half, including 17-8 in the fourth quarter. DeAngelo Epps had 16 points for the Cougars (28-3), who had a four-game win streak snapped.
▪ Davidson Day’s girls beat Carmel 65-30. Mallorie Haines had 18 points and Nevaeh Brown had 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Davidson Day ends the regular-season with a 17-4 record.
DAVIDSON DAY 63, CARMEL CHRISTIAN 47
DDS - 18 12 16 17 = 63
CC- 17 10 12 8= 47
DDS: Bryce Alfino 12, Jackson Threadgill 14, Brazil 8, Bruenig 5, CJ Huntley 19, Robinson 2, Ford 3,
CC: Epps 16, Gregory 10, Pierre 4, Boggs 6, Piscano 2, Hunter 5, Bean 2
Records: Davidson Day Patriots: 18-4; Carmel Christian: 28-3
Game Stats: The Patriots made 13 threes; Jr. CJ Huntley had 19 pts (4-3’s), 5 rebounds and 3 blocks; Jr. Jackson Threadgill had 14 point, 4 assists, and 4 rebounds; Soph. Bryce Alfino added 12 points and 4 assists.
Notes: Davidson Day plays at Calvary Day School on Friday (2/8).
Girls
Davidson Day School girls 65 Carmel Christian 30
DDS 20 21 14 10 -- 65
CC 4 7 11 8 -- 30
DDS Mallorie Haines 3 3 18 Nevaeh Brown 5 1 13 Josie Wiles 4 2 10 Tejeda 1 4 6 Wiles 3 0 6 Graham 2 1 5 Roberts 1 0 3 Hanson 1 0 2 Otto 1 0 2
CC Jacquelyn Dejesse 4 1 13 Nichols 2 0 6 Glenn 1 1 5 Mendieta 1 2 4 Pease 1 0 2
Notables Jr. guard Nevaeh Brown added 6 rebounds 4 steals and 2 assist. DDS ends regular season with a 17-4 record.
