Tuesday’s girls high school roundup: Butler, Hickory Ridge set up Friday showdown

Elevator
↑Trinity Thompson, Harding: Junior was honored for scoring her 1,000th career point Tuesday.
↑Butler-Hickory Ridge showdown: Butler and Hickory Ridge both won trap games Tuesday -- Hickory Ridge against Myers Park and Butler against Independence -- to set up one of area’s top girls game of the year Friday.
↑Morganton Freedom: clinched its 11th straight 20-win season Tuesday.
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Dane Bertolina, Charlotte Catholic: 28 points, seven assists, six rebounds, three blocks, two steals in three quarters of Tuesday’s 54-16 win over Indian Trail Sun Valley.
Shariah Gaddy, South Mecklenburg: 35 points, 15 rebounds in a 53-48 loss to Berry. Gaddy made 10 3-point shots. All the 3-point shots were in the first half.
Grace Godwin, Providence Day: career-high 18 points in win over rival Charlotte Christian.
Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek: Charlotte 49ers recruit had 36 points, five assists, four steals in a 68-49 win over Hopewell. Lawrence is Mallard Creek’s all-time leading scorer.
Dezi Williams, Marion McDowell: 14 points, 14 rebounds, five steals, four assists and a block in a 51-37 win over Alexander Central.
Tuesday’s Sweet 16 Capsules
NO. 1 HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 63, MYERS PARK 43
Myers Park - 06 11 19 07 43
Hickory Ridge - 12 19 13 19 63
Myers Park - Taylor Henderson 15, Nelson 8, L. Stuart 1, Clamp 8, Muhammad 2, Shire 9
Hickory Ridge - Nia Daniels 22, Kennedy Calhoun 15, Shears 7, Hampe 2, Fearne 4, Riggiero 11, Braun 2
NO. 2 VANCE 89, WEST CHARLOTTE 39
Vance- 29 18 15 27-89
West Charlotte- 4 15 10 10-39
Vance (89)- Leah Barringer 20, Excellanxt Greer 11, Tori Reid 10, Amhyia Moreland 2, Kyanna Morgan 6, Tanajah Hayes 20, Trinity Moreland 6, Magan Jackson 9, Layla Wall 5
NO. 3 MORGANTON FREEDOM 56, SOUTH CALDWELL 20
NO. 4 MALLARD CREEK 68, HOPEWELL 49
NO. 6 BUTLER 51, INDEPENDENCE 34
PROVIDENCE - 16 17 13 16 = 62
WEST MECK - 7 5 10 9 = 31
PHS: Nyla McGill 14, Lili Bowen 6, Cameron Mulkey 6, Jaylynn Askew 5, Grace Shires 5, Marlow Chapman 6, Eva Butler 4, Brynn Harrison 8, Lauren Cope 3, Audrey Lytle 2, Erin Miller 3
WMHS: Law 3, Harris 2, Jackson 4, Neville 2, McMillian 14, Brooks 6
Records: Providence: 18-3 (8-1)
Notable: Every player scored for Providence. Nyla McGill 7 assists, 10 rebounds and 6 steals.
Monroe 33 - 6 7 11 9 -- 33
Cuthbertson 40 - 12 7 15 6 -- 40
Monroe 33 - J. Reddick 20, A. Roland 4, Z. White 4, S. Taylor 3, I. Knotts 2
Cuthbertson 40 - M. Dillinger 17, L. Hardiman 10, K. Sheriff 6, K. Gallagher 3, K. McKinney 3, K. Young 1
Records: Monroe 15-6: Cuthbertson 19-2
NO 14 ARDREY KELL 73, HARDING 30
Tuesday’s Mecklenburg County Capsules
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 54, INDIAN TRAIL SUN VALLEY 16
Catholic 24 11 17 2 -- 54
Sun Valley 5 4 2 5 -- 16
Catholic 54 -- Dane Bertolina 28, Clara Flatau 11, Thompson 8, Coleman 5, Culicerto 2
Sun Valley 16 -- Angway 5, Carter 4, Turnit 3, Peoples 2, Smith 2
Records Catholic 16-5, 10-1
CHARLOTTE LATIN 62, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 40
CLS - 16 15 19 12 = 62
CCDS - 4 9 10 17 = 40
CLS: Neely Grace Tye 8, Elizabeth Rose 6, Grace Armstrong 1, Ruthie Jones 19, Maddie Shannon 3, Mary Schleusner 5, Kathryn Vandiver 10, Forrest Williams 6, Sidney Paraison 4
CCDS: Margaret Lostetter 2, George O’Neil 9, Hudson Rixham 9, Mary Holland Waters 20
Records: CLS 15 – 6, 8 – 1; CCDS 8 – 16, 1 – 8
Notes: The last game of the regular season is next for Charlotte Latin, a 6:00pm game at Providence Day for the conference championship.
HICKORY GROVE CHRISTIAN 72, GASTON CHRISTIAN 29
PDS 12-10-18-13—53
Christian 6-10-11-12—39
PDS-Grace Godwin 18 Kelson 9 Smith 6 Naod 2 Levitz 9 Owens 3 Ferguson 3 Sanchez 3
Christian- R.Noonan 15 A.Coles 2 E.Coles 6 Igbinadobar 6 Hart 6 Reed 4
PDS Record 17-10 , Conference 8-1
Tuesday’s Regional Capsules
CLAREMONT BUNKER HILL 59, MORGANTON PATTON 47
PHS 8 23 10 6 47
CCHS: 18, 15, 17, 19 (69)
NWHS: 4, 7, 9, 10 (30)
CCHS: Aniyah Tate 23, Demi Case 19, Miller 9, Barrie 4, Knight 8 , Webb 6
NWHS: Fields 6, Allen 4, Walker 4 Sterling 4
CONCORD CANNON 48, COVENANT DAY 33
Cannon School 9 16 12 11- 48
Covenant Day 7 3 17 6- 33
Cannon School 45- Reigan Richardson 21, Zoe Edwards 8, Sydney Wood 7, Sané Davis 6, Caroline Livingston 5, Amaya King 1
Covenant Day 33- Cady 9, Ashley 9, Houseton 8, McCue 4, Crumpler 3
Cannon School 14-7 (CISAA 6-3)
Covenant Day 7-17 (CISAA 3-6)
EAST BURKE 83, NEWTON FOARD 48
Forestview 10 20 20 11 61
MARION MCDOWELL 51, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 37
Alexander Central 6 11 9 11 -- 37
McDowell 11 11 16 13 -- 51
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 37 -- Glenn 2, Hagy 8, Hammer 4, Black 2, Teagan Pennell 10, Harrington 9, Fortner 2
MCDOWELL 51 -- Makenna Parkins 10, Boyce 3, Dezi Williams 14, Makaylah Chandler 11, Cooper 5, Stephenson 6, Rice 2
METROLINA CHRISTIAN 49, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 26
NCA 4 4 9 9 -- 26
MCA 16 18 10 5 -- 49
MCA 58 - Emily Walters 15, McGee 8, Dooley 8, Strange 4, E McClain 4, Phibbs 3, K McClain 2, Miller 2, Sorrentino 2, Reynolds 1
NCA 26 - Akiya Phillips 19, Griffin 6, Lewis 1
Notable: Emily Walters, MCA: 15 points, 7 stls, 5 rebs, 5 assists; Metrolina plays Gaston Day, Thursday 6:30 in semis of MAC Tourney
NORTH LINCOLN 47, MAIDEN 39
UNION ACADEMY 66, PINE LAKE PREP 15
UAHS 26 15 14 11-66
PLP 3 5 7 0-15
UAHS - Savanna Brooks 25, Mya Manivanh 16, MaKayla Smith 12, Mia Fraticelli 5, CC Coppin 4, Kelsey Havican 2, Emma Munday 2
PLP - M Reidy 6, J Johnson 3, C Scholl 2, M Muckenthaler 2, C Mullen 2
UNION ACADEMY HIGH SCHOOL 19-1, 11-0 conference, PINE LAKE PREP 9-10, 6-4 conference.
UNION ACADEMY Will be back in action Friday night at Mount Island Charter.
