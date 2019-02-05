Prep Insider Blog

Tuesday’s girls high school roundup: Butler, Hickory Ridge set up Friday showdown

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 05, 2019 10:37 PM

After a win in a rivalry game with Independence, Butler High's Michala Funderburk took The Call to discuss bouncing back from two ACL injuries, legitimate state championship chances and Friday's showdown with No. 1 Hickory Ridge
Elevator

Trinity Thompson, Harding: Junior was honored for scoring her 1,000th career point Tuesday.

Butler-Hickory Ridge showdown: Butler and Hickory Ridge both won trap games Tuesday -- Hickory Ridge against Myers Park and Butler against Independence -- to set up one of area’s top girls game of the year Friday.

Morganton Freedom: clinched its 11th straight 20-win season Tuesday.

Tuesday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Dane Bertolina, Charlotte Catholic: 28 points, seven assists, six rebounds, three blocks, two steals in three quarters of Tuesday’s 54-16 win over Indian Trail Sun Valley.

Shariah Gaddy, South Mecklenburg: 35 points, 15 rebounds in a 53-48 loss to Berry. Gaddy made 10 3-point shots. All the 3-point shots were in the first half.

Grace Godwin, Providence Day: career-high 18 points in win over rival Charlotte Christian.

Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek: Charlotte 49ers recruit had 36 points, five assists, four steals in a 68-49 win over Hopewell. Lawrence is Mallard Creek’s all-time leading scorer.

Dezi Williams, Marion McDowell: 14 points, 14 rebounds, five steals, four assists and a block in a 51-37 win over Alexander Central.

Tuesday’s Sweet 16 Capsules

NO. 1 HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 63, MYERS PARK 43

Myers Park - 06 11 19 07 43

Hickory Ridge - 12 19 13 19 63

Myers Park - Taylor Henderson 15, Nelson 8, L. Stuart 1, Clamp 8, Muhammad 2, Shire 9

Hickory Ridge - Nia Daniels 22, Kennedy Calhoun 15, Shears 7, Hampe 2, Fearne 4, Riggiero 11, Braun 2

NO. 2 VANCE 89, WEST CHARLOTTE 39

Vance- 29 18 15 27-89

West Charlotte- 4 15 10 10-39

Vance (89)- Leah Barringer 20, Excellanxt Greer 11, Tori Reid 10, Amhyia Moreland 2, Kyanna Morgan 6, Tanajah Hayes 20, Trinity Moreland 6, Magan Jackson 9, Layla Wall 5

West Charlotte (39)-Danya Hamilton 16, Kamiah Moore 19, Ha’lle Chaffin 2, Q. Champy 2



Records: Vance 19-2, (10-1) | West Charlotte , 8-13 (2-9)

NO. 3 MORGANTON FREEDOM 56, SOUTH CALDWELL 20

South Caldwell 4 3 7 6 - 20
Freedom 11 14 18 13 - 56


South Caldwell 20 - Propst 2, Miller 6, Austin 5, Pittman 4, Cotter 2, Wynn 1, Bonds, Jackson, Pate.


Freedom 56 - Adiar Garrison 16, Madison Bailey 16, Crooks 2, Davenport 8, Short 7, Moore 4, McGee 3, Tate, Watkins, Cisneros, Johnson.


Records: Freedom 20-1, 11-0; South Caldwell 6-13, 4-7

NO. 4 MALLARD CREEK 68, HOPEWELL 49

Mallard Creek 17 9 23 19

Hopewell 8 13 11 17



MALLARD CREEK 68 - Dazia Lawrence 36, Hunter 9, Alexander 8, Mitchell 7, Howard 4, Lutz 2, Simpson 2



HOPEWELL 49 - Finger 16, McManus 12, Caldwell 9, Lawson 6, Craig 3, Ellis 3

NO. 6 BUTLER 51, INDEPENDENCE 34

Butler 16 11 16 8
Indy 12 10 2 10


Butler: Michaela Lane 10, Hailey Nance 10, Micahla Funderburk 13, Dixon 8, Dotson 8, Kennedy 2
Indy: Braylon Milton 13, Azuria Barrino 14, Anderson 7


NO. 10 PROVIDENCE 62, WEST MECK 31


PROVIDENCE - 16 17 13 16 = 62

WEST MECK - 7 5 10 9 = 31

PHS: Nyla McGill 14, Lili Bowen 6, Cameron Mulkey 6, Jaylynn Askew 5, Grace Shires 5, Marlow Chapman 6, Eva Butler 4, Brynn Harrison 8, Lauren Cope 3, Audrey Lytle 2, Erin Miller 3

WMHS: Law 3, Harris 2, Jackson 4, Neville 2, McMillian 14, Brooks 6

Records: Providence: 18-3 (8-1)

Notable: Every player scored for Providence. Nyla McGill 7 assists, 10 rebounds and 6 steals.



NO. 11 WAXHAW CUTHBERTSON 40, MONROE 33


Monroe 33 - 6 7 11 9 -- 33



Cuthbertson 40 - 12 7 15 6 -- 40



Monroe 33 - J. Reddick 20, A. Roland 4, Z. White 4, S. Taylor 3, I. Knotts 2



Cuthbertson 40 - M. Dillinger 17, L. Hardiman 10, K. Sheriff 6, K. Gallagher 3, K. McKinney 3, K. Young 1



Records: Monroe 15-6: Cuthbertson 19-2

NO 14 ARDREY KELL 73, HARDING 30

Ardrey Kell 13 20 24 16 -- 73
Harding 4 6 11 9 -- 30


Ardrey Kell: Evan Miller 13 points & 7 rebounds; Lucy Vanderbeck 10 points & 4 assists; Michelle Ojo 9 points, 6 rebounds, 5 blocks; Meghan Rogers 8 points, 6 rebounds & 8 assists; Riley Littlejohn 7; Stephanie Sherrill 7; Nia Griffin 6; Kennedy Cash 5; Trinity Palmer 4; Grace Belcher 2; Emerson Harding 2


Harding: Thompson 27

Tuesday’s Mecklenburg County Capsules

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 54, INDIAN TRAIL SUN VALLEY 16

Catholic 24 11 17 2 -- 54

Sun Valley 5 4 2 5 -- 16

Catholic 54 -- Dane Bertolina 28, Clara Flatau 11, Thompson 8, Coleman 5, Culicerto 2

Sun Valley 16 -- Angway 5, Carter 4, Turnit 3, Peoples 2, Smith 2

Records Catholic 16-5, 10-1

CHARLOTTE LATIN 62, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 40

CLS - 16 15 19 12 = 62

CCDS - 4 9 10 17 = 40

CLS: Neely Grace Tye 8, Elizabeth Rose 6, Grace Armstrong 1, Ruthie Jones 19, Maddie Shannon 3, Mary Schleusner 5, Kathryn Vandiver 10, Forrest Williams 6, Sidney Paraison 4

CCDS: Margaret Lostetter 2, George O’Neil 9, Hudson Rixham 9, Mary Holland Waters 20



Records: CLS 15 – 6, 8 – 1; CCDS 8 – 16, 1 – 8

Notes: The last game of the regular season is next for Charlotte Latin, a 6:00pm game at Providence Day for the conference championship.

HICKORY GROVE CHRISTIAN 72, GASTON CHRISTIAN 29

GCS 6 9 6 8 -- 29
HGCS 22 10 27 13 -- 72


Hickory Grove Christian 72, Savannah Brown 18 Kayla Ganda 17 Calhoun 8 Wray 8 Parker 7 Bowers 6 Jennings 4 Hammonds 2 Cherry 2


Gaston Christian 29, Hannah Bonisa 18 Plyler 8 Spear 3


Records: HGCS (15-6) GCS (11-9)


NORTH MECKLENBURG 71, HOUGH 39


Hough (39) 9 10 11 9


North Meck (71) 23 18 20 10


Hough - Frino 9, Sell 8, Bell 8, Mroz 7, Hudson 5, Polito 2


North Meck - Timmons 24, Smith 11, Dunlap 10, Hogg 7, Vance 6, Dunn 6, Jenkins 4, Harris 3, Depass 2


PROVIDENCE DAY 53, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 38



PDS 12-10-18-13—53

Christian 6-10-11-12—39



PDS-Grace Godwin 18 Kelson 9 Smith 6 Naod 2 Levitz 9 Owens 3 Ferguson 3 Sanchez 3



Christian- R.Noonan 15 A.Coles 2 E.Coles 6 Igbinadobar 6 Hart 6 Reed 4



PDS Record 17-10 , Conference 8-1

Tuesday’s Regional Capsules

CLAREMONT BUNKER HILL 59, MORGANTON PATTON 47

PHS 8 23 10 6 47

BHHS12 10 19 18 59


Patton 47 --
Claire Hawkins 23
Danisha Hemphill 12
Nevaeh Duckworth 4
Brailey Nelson 2
Ceslie James 2
Chatherine Cawlay 2
Zakiah King 2


BHHS


Addie Wray 31
Crystany White 13
Maddie Stotts 9
Camryn Bryant 3
Bailee Hamlett 3
DaLesha Linberger
Marlee Miller
Ashlynn Stoker
Faith Isenhour


BHHS 16-6 7-3


CENTRAL CABARRUS 69, NORTHWEST CABARRUS 30



CCHS: 18, 15, 17, 19 (69)

NWHS: 4, 7, 9, 10 (30)



CCHS: Aniyah Tate 23, Demi Case 19, Miller 9, Barrie 4, Knight 8 , Webb 6



NWHS: Fields 6, Allen 4, Walker 4 Sterling 4

CONCORD CANNON 48, COVENANT DAY 33

Cannon School 9 16 12 11- 48

Covenant Day 7 3 17 6- 33



Cannon School 45- Reigan Richardson 21, Zoe Edwards 8, Sydney Wood 7, Sané Davis 6, Caroline Livingston 5, Amaya King 1



Covenant Day 33- Cady 9, Ashley 9, Houseton 8, McCue 4, Crumpler 3



Cannon School 14-7 (CISAA 6-3)

Covenant Day 7-17 (CISAA 3-6)

EAST BURKE 83, NEWTON FOARD 48

East Burke. 27 14 15 27. 83
Foard. 10 16 8. 14. 48


East Burke scoring
Josie Hise 28, Brooke Arney 19, Riley Haas 16, Ariana Hawkins 12, Graleigh hildebran 4, Zoie Smith 3, Allie Cooke 1


Foard Scoring
A Wolgermuth 24, P Dula 11, C Ekinomon 6, A Hill 4, D. Garçon 2, H Deal 1


East Burke 17-5 (10-0)


EAST LINCOLN 52, CATAWBA BANDYS 48



BHS: 16 8 12 12- 48
ELHS: 10 19 12 11- 52


BHS: Macy Rummage 16, Logan Dutka 10, Laci Paul 10, E. Dutka 8, A. Wagner 2, A. Andrews 2


ELHS: Brianna Tadlock 28, R. Ross 6, S. Rhoney 5, K. Campo 4, T. Robinette 4, E. Jacques 3, K. Cox 2


Noteables: Brianna Tadlock 28 pts, 6 rebs, 5 assists 4 steals 1 block


BHS: (11-7, 5-6) Next Game vs West Lincoln 2/8/19
ELHS: ( 6-15, 5-6) Next Game @ Maiden 2/8/19


GASTONIA FORESTVIEW 61, LAWNDALE BURNS 44



Forestview 10 20 20 11 61

Burns 13 2 16 13 44


Forestview Dajah Miller 18, Yasmine Love 15, Kenzley Dunlap 14, Floyd 5, Jurs 5, robinson 2, Duff 2


Notable: Love had 12 rebs 4 stls, 3 asst, 3 blocks, Dunlap 5 rebs 4 asst; Forestview 11-10 overall 6-5 Big South host Huss on Friday.

MARION MCDOWELL 51, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 37

Alexander Central 6 11 9 11 -- 37

McDowell 11 11 16 13 -- 51

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 37 -- Glenn 2, Hagy 8, Hammer 4, Black 2, Teagan Pennell 10, Harrington 9, Fortner 2

MCDOWELL 51 -- Makenna Parkins 10, Boyce 3, Dezi Williams 14, Makaylah Chandler 11, Cooper 5, Stephenson 6, Rice 2

METROLINA CHRISTIAN 49, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 26

NCA 4 4 9 9 -- 26

MCA 16 18 10 5 -- 49

MCA 58 - Emily Walters 15, McGee 8, Dooley 8, Strange 4, E McClain 4, Phibbs 3, K McClain 2, Miller 2, Sorrentino 2, Reynolds 1

NCA 26 - Akiya Phillips 19, Griffin 6, Lewis 1

Notable: Emily Walters, MCA: 15 points, 7 stls, 5 rebs, 5 assists; Metrolina plays Gaston Day, Thursday 6:30 in semis of MAC Tourney

NORTH LINCOLN 47, MAIDEN 39

North Lincoln 10 13 6 18 47
Maiden 11 6 8 14 39


NORTH LINCOLN 47 -- Rachel Seagle 14, Aly Wadkovsky 10, Sylvia Burroughs 9, Dylan Ambrose 6, Ashlyn White 4, Addie Reid 2
Ameah Gaddy 2


MAIDEN 39 -- Morgan Bohemier 10, Lainee Hentschel 8, Gracie Arrowood 8, Nadia Glover 6, Keegan Rice 2, Maggie Andrews 2,Marley Mingus


UNION ACADEMY 66, PINE LAKE PREP 15



UAHS 26 15 14 11-66

PLP 3 5 7 0-15



UAHS - Savanna Brooks 25, Mya Manivanh 16, MaKayla Smith 12, Mia Fraticelli 5, CC Coppin 4, Kelsey Havican 2, Emma Munday 2



PLP - M Reidy 6, J Johnson 3, C Scholl 2, M Muckenthaler 2, C Mullen 2



UNION ACADEMY HIGH SCHOOL 19-1, 11-0 conference, PINE LAKE PREP 9-10, 6-4 conference.



UNION ACADEMY Will be back in action Friday night at Mount Island Charter.

