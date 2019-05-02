Prep Insider Blog

Tuesday’s boys basketball capsules 02.05.19

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 05, 2019 11:01 PM

The Call with Butler’s Raquan Brown 02.05.19

An emotional Butler High senior Raquan Brown after his team upset Independence 54-52 on the road to end the Patriots long conference win streak and jump back into the Southwestern 4A championship race
Sweet 16 Capsules

NO. 1 CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 66, PROVIDENCE DAY 36

PROVIDENCE DAY - 9 17 6 4 - 36
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN - 18 13 17 18 - 66


PROVIDENCE DAY - Drew Patterson 12, Byme 1, Kitzinger 7, Zanoni 3, Ratchford 3, Olin 2, Miralia 8.


CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN - Seth Bennett 9, Efosa U-Edosomwan 2, Hudson 10, Lash 15, Tharrington 11, Jones 8, Drees 9.


NOTES: The Knights outscored the Chargers 35-10 in the second half, led by JC Tharrington finishing with a double-double, 11 points and 11 assists. Tharrington is Charlotte Christians all time assists leader. Peter Lash hit three 3 point attempts leading to his game high 15 points


RECORDS: CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN: 26-1 (9-0 CISAA); PROVIDENCE DAY: 12-15 (3-6 CISAA)


NO. 1 CONCORD COX MILL 83, KANNAPOLIS BROWN 53


CM- 23-25-14-21 —83

K-9-16-13-15– 53



COX MILL 83 -- Moore Jr 24 pts 8 reb, Carrawell 13, Morgan 11

BUTLER 54, NO. 4 INDEPENDENCE 52

Butler 12 15 13 14 – 54

Independence 10 16 12 14 —52

Butler 54-- R Brown 22, Connor 7, Dixon 6, McPhatter 6, Payne 2, C Peters 11

Independence 52-- Smith 8, Anthony Allen 11, Milton 5, McKee 7, Pauldin 6, Miller 5, Tyler Harris 10,

NO. 5 MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 91, MOUNT PLEASANT 58

Mount Pleasant 13 17 17 11 -- 58

Forest Hills 21 23 26 21 -- 91



MOUNT PLEASANT 58 -- Hunter Sloop 19, Shane Fernald 14, Efird 6, Price 1, Moore 4, DeVitto 1, Shaul 3, Bonnett 4, Smith 6



FOREST HILLS 91 -- Trey Belin 21, Jai Rorie 18, Jalen Huntley 15, Nas Tyson 14, Blakeney 7, Richardson 4, Massey 2, Wright 2, Barrier 2, R. Wright 2, K. Tyson 2



Records: Mount Pleasant 17-4 (6-2) Forest Hills 20-2 (8-0)



Notes: Forest Hills clinches at least a share of the Rocky River Conference Title. This is their 4th consecutive RRC Regular Season Championship.

NO. 6 MORGANTON FREEDOM 90, SOUTH CALDWELL 39

Freedom 23 31 15 21 = 90

South Caldwell 10 07 19 03 = 39


Freedom: Jakari Dula 23, Michael Logan 16, Fletcher Abee 12, Bradley Davis 12, Freeman 7, Pitman 7, Rice 7, Moore 4, Hemphill 2


South Caldwell: Justin Eggers 13, Austin Raynor 11, Collins 2, Hadschin 5, Piercy 6, Taylor 2.


Freedom 20-1 (11-0) plays next at HOME Friday, Feb 8th, (Senior Night)

NO. 8 WEST CHARLOTTE 52, NO. 7 VANCE 49

Vance 10 11 13 15 Final 49

West Charlotte 6 16 17 13 52



VANCE 49 -- Black 12, Hart 1, Hill 6, Beidleman 11, Ransom 11, Sanford 4, Hodges 3, Saunds 1



Vance Notable: Ransom 11 points, 11 rebounds

NO. 9 NORTH MECKLENBURG 69, HOUGH 35

Hough 8 1 8 18 -- 35

North Meck 18 22 16 13 -- 69

Hough -- Jibril McCormick 13, Bissette 8, Chambers 4, Crawford 4, Worland 3, Viruso 3

North Meck -- S. Artis 17, T. Maxwell 16, C. Ford 18, Stewart 8, Williams 7, Gates 3

Records: H 8-13 (2-9); NM 17-3 (10-1)

NO. 11 ARDREY KELL 63, HARDING 56

Ardrey Kell: 15 16 16 16 63
Harding: 15 12 13 16 56


Ardrey Kell: Luke Stankavage 27, Kameron Flynn 11, Christian Pickens 10, Carver 7, Smith 5, Sherill 3.


Harding: Campbell 17, Funderburk 15, Grant 15


Notes: Ardrey Kell moves to 17-4 (8-2) with remaining games against Berry and Olympic.


NO. 12 EAST LINCOLN 81, CATAWBA BANDYS 70


East Lincoln 21 24 20 16 81

Bandys 19 16 17 18 70

East Lincoln (11-0, 20-1): Sidney Dollar 16, Myles Adams 3, John Bean 19, Justin Kuthan 18, Allden Horne 14, Ben Zirkle 3, Ethan Staples 0, Petey Nichols 2, Jeremiah Jones 6

Bandys (3-8, 8-10): Chase Clanton 2, Hunter Clanton 0, Charlie Styborski 21, Davis Clanton 19, Tyler Reed 2, Spencer Ledford 16, Zack Wright 4, Quentin Maddox 3, Luke Hajnacki 1, Nash Shook 2

Of note: East Lincoln has won 12 games in a row on the season and have defeated the Trojans 22 straight games dating back to the 2004-2005 season.



ROCK HILL NORTHWESTERN 78, NO. 14 FORT MILL 74



Fort Mill 17 14 17 26 74

Northwestern 23 9 29 17 78

Fort Mill- Jacobi Wright 27, Keyan Mims 16, Will Ross 12, Carson Morton 10, Lawrence Adams 7, Tearance Darby 2

Northwestern- Mason Griggs 18, Zay Martin 15, Ashton Parker 13, Ger’Cari Caldwell 12, Zuric Harvey 6, AJ Thompson 5, Joel haney 5, Derron King 2, Isiah reid 2



NO. 16 MYERS PARK 70, HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 56



Hickory Ridge - 8 7 18 23 = 56
Myers Park - 17 15 17 21 = 70



Hickory Ridge - K. Clifton 18, M. Bagnasco 14
Myers Park - Drake Maye 23, Terrence Johnson 12, Jacob Newman 8, Jordan Bly 8, Duwe Farris 6


Records: Hickory Ridge 11-9, 6-5; Myers Park 15-6, 9-2

Tuesday’s Mecklenburg Capsules

BERRY 66, SOUTH MECK 64



South Meck - 22 16 12 14 = 64

Berry - 18 15 18 15 = 66



South Meck: Joseph Ferrante 21, Ben Hollifield 14, Barrett Funderburke 1, Cole Mallory 6, Matt Kupreanik 8, Donte Wiggins 5, Trent Lose 4, Zae Robinson 2, Darien Hayes 2, Dashawn White 1



Berry: Maurice Brown 17, Darius Best 22, Elijah Smith 14, Anthony Moore 2, DeAngelo Gladden 2, Dashaun Connor 9

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 64, INDIAN TRAIL SUN VALLEY 35

CCHS 16 17 14 17-- 64

SVHS 4 7 9 15-- 35


CCHS- Colin Thomas 12, Adam Robbe 11, Dortch 9, Pino 8, Dooley 6, Dumser 5, Walton 8, Graham 2, Cherok 3


SVHS- Raheem Howard 12, Morton 4, Grovanz 4, Walker 3, Threatt 2, Adelman 3, Shinhoster 6, Flucus 1


CHARLOTTE LATIN 60, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 53


CD 15 14 13 11--53
CL 14 18 16 12--60


CD--Jackson Krisco 14, Alex Tabor 12, McLaurin 9, Gillispie 8, McKay 6, Gardner 2, Williams 1, Headrick 1



CL--Graham Calton 15, Randy Johnson 13, Grayson Clements 12, Felkner 8, Smith 6, Lloyd 4, Brouse 2
Records: Country Day 16-11, 3-6 Latin 15-8, 6-3


Game Notes: Graham Calton scored 15 points and 6 rebounds to lead the Hawks. Randy Johnson chipped in 13 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists for Latin. Grayson Clements added 12 points and 5 rebounds. Latin will visit Providence Day on Friday to finish the regular season.


HICKORY GROVE 66, METROLINA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 57


MCA: 19 14 7 17 = 57



HGCS: 12 18 23 13 = 66



MCA: Tate Johnson 18, Stephen Clark 12, Camden Johnson 10, Griffin 7, Mason 5, Daigle 5



Records: Metrolina Christian Academy: Overall 20-10, Conference (7-4)



Notes: Sr. Tate Johnson 18pts (4 threes), 13rebs, 4asts; Metrolina Christian plays in the 1st round of the 4A NCISAA tournament against TBD on February 12th at time TBD.


QUEENS GRANT 72, CAROLINA INTERNATIONAL 45


Queen’s Grant - 12 15 21 24 - 72
Carolina Inter - 17 4 13 10 - 45


Queen’s Grant - LB Boyette 21, Jeremiah Murphy 14, Jah’Quez Sanders 12, Javari Cox 11, McKnight 8, Westbrook 5, Craig 1


Carolina International - Keion McMurien 14, Danziel Smith 11, Tamauri Smith 11, Featherston 5, Jamil 3


Queen’s Grant Notes: LB Boyette - 21p/5r/4a; Jeremiah Murphy - 14p/9r/3b; Ahmad McKnight - 8p/12r/5b

Tuesday’s Regional Capsules

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 68, MARION MCDOWELL 59

Alexander Central 8 20 23 17 -- 68

McDowell 16 10 16 17 -- 59

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 68 -- Jem Lowrance 16, Lyndon Strickland 12, Wooten 5, Stikeleather 5, Evan Presnell 13, Benfield 4, Elder 2, Walker 5, Kerley 6

MCDOWELL 59 -- Randolph 2, Trent Lewis 13, Dylan McRary 11, JC Olivo 18, Qualique Garner 13, Boyce 2

LINCOLN CHARTER 79, GASTONIA HIGHLAND TECH 41

Lincoln Charter 24 23 21 11 79
Highland Tech 10 10 9 12 41


Lincoln Charter: Jackson Gabriel 21, Axel Holm 10, Knox 7, Robinson 7, Herrick 6, Fulton 6, McCall 6, Cogan 4, Williamson 4, Breland 4, Bush 3, Seitz 2, Fricker,


Highland Tech: Kobe 19, Will 10, Lucas 6, Jalhe 4,


Lincoln Charter Notable: Jackson Gabriel needs 15 made 3pt FG to become all time leader in history of NC. (7-11 tonight); Axel Holm 10pts. 6 asst.; Lincoln Charter 16-6 6-1


MARVIN RIDGE 72, WEDDINGTON 67


Weddington 8 15 10 34 -- 67

Marvin Ridge 15 14 16 27 -- 72

Weddington 67 - Chase Lowe - 19, Dixie - 14, Applegate - 12, Van Gundy - 6, Noch - 4, Wetherbee - 2, Bowen - 5, Frazier - 5

Marvin Ridge 72 --J. Monk -17, Bohannan - 14, Caldwell - 12, Peterson - 9, McDermott - 9, Cameron - 6, Mcinnis -4, Graham - 1

Notable: Chase Lowe (Weddington 6-3 freshman guard), had 19 points (13 in the fourth Quarter), 18 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals.



MOORESVILLE 76, LAKE NORMAN 69


Mooresville 22 21 10 11 12 -- 76
Lake Norman 12 15 13 24 5 -- 69


Mooresville 76-- Griffin White 23, Stewart 6, Shy Smith 23, Robinson 3, Lamont Thornton 9, Hill 7, Ezhilan 5



Lake Norman 69 -- Haglan 12, Edmonson 4, Hodges 5, Rossi 9, Walsh 3, Schulz 10, Taylor 20, Adams 2


NEWTON FOARD 63, EAST BURKE 53


Foard . 12 . 11 . 21 . 19 -- 63
East Burke . 14 . 10 . 12 . 17 -- 53


Foard 63 -- Daniel Lackey 23, Nash Whitener 13, Clay Patterson 10, Hemphill 6, Pena 4, Skeens 3, Sollid 2, Hepler 2



East Burke 53 -- Luke Coble 14, Trey Ward 13, Morrison 6, Brittain 6, Shuford 6, Lor 4, Teague 2, Propst 2


Records: Foard 5-16 (3-6 NFAC), East Burke 5-17 (3-7 NFAC)


UNION ACADEMY 73, PINE LAKE PREP 59


Union - 8 19 13 18 59

Pine Lake - 15 14 27 17 73


UA - Jalen Anderson 23 Daniel Hasty 18 Johnny Anderson 11 Phroenbarger 6


PLP - DeMarcus Johnson 15 Grant Wagner 14 Derek Finizio 13 Meelad Doroodchi 11 Workman 7 Forest 7 Shirley 4 Houchins 2


UNIONVILLE PIEDMONT 74, MONROE PARKWOOD 47


Parkwood 12 12 10 13 47

Piedmont 27 18 25 4 74

Parkwood 47 -- Massey 3, Rankin 8, Jackson 2, Ivey 8, Tyson 10, Clary 8, Smiley 2, Robinson 6

Piedmont 74 -- Josiah Hall 12, Cade Tyson 16, Pollock 6, Watkins 7, Alec Topper 12, Quame McClendon 12, Morris 2, Biolcati 7

Notes: Piedmont moves to 9-13 and 4-8 in SCC; Parkwood falls to 5-16 and 0-12 in SCC

