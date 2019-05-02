Tuesday’s boys basketball capsules 02.05.19

Sweet 16 Capsules
NO. 1 CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 66, PROVIDENCE DAY 36
CM- 23-25-14-21 —83
K-9-16-13-15– 53
COX MILL 83 -- Moore Jr 24 pts 8 reb, Carrawell 13, Morgan 11
BUTLER 54, NO. 4 INDEPENDENCE 52
Butler 12 15 13 14 – 54
Independence 10 16 12 14 —52
Butler 54-- R Brown 22, Connor 7, Dixon 6, McPhatter 6, Payne 2, C Peters 11
Independence 52-- Smith 8, Anthony Allen 11, Milton 5, McKee 7, Pauldin 6, Miller 5, Tyler Harris 10,
NO. 5 MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 91, MOUNT PLEASANT 58
Mount Pleasant 13 17 17 11 -- 58
Forest Hills 21 23 26 21 -- 91
MOUNT PLEASANT 58 -- Hunter Sloop 19, Shane Fernald 14, Efird 6, Price 1, Moore 4, DeVitto 1, Shaul 3, Bonnett 4, Smith 6
FOREST HILLS 91 -- Trey Belin 21, Jai Rorie 18, Jalen Huntley 15, Nas Tyson 14, Blakeney 7, Richardson 4, Massey 2, Wright 2, Barrier 2, R. Wright 2, K. Tyson 2
Records: Mount Pleasant 17-4 (6-2) Forest Hills 20-2 (8-0)
Notes: Forest Hills clinches at least a share of the Rocky River Conference Title. This is their 4th consecutive RRC Regular Season Championship.
NO. 6 MORGANTON FREEDOM 90, SOUTH CALDWELL 39
Freedom 23 31 15 21 = 90
NO. 8 WEST CHARLOTTE 52, NO. 7 VANCE 49
Vance 10 11 13 15 Final 49
West Charlotte 6 16 17 13 52
VANCE 49 -- Black 12, Hart 1, Hill 6, Beidleman 11, Ransom 11, Sanford 4, Hodges 3, Saunds 1
Vance Notable: Ransom 11 points, 11 rebounds
NO. 9 NORTH MECKLENBURG 69, HOUGH 35
Hough 8 1 8 18 -- 35
North Meck 18 22 16 13 -- 69
Hough -- Jibril McCormick 13, Bissette 8, Chambers 4, Crawford 4, Worland 3, Viruso 3
North Meck -- S. Artis 17, T. Maxwell 16, C. Ford 18, Stewart 8, Williams 7, Gates 3
Records: H 8-13 (2-9); NM 17-3 (10-1)
NO. 11 ARDREY KELL 63, HARDING 56
NO. 12 EAST LINCOLN 81, CATAWBA BANDYS 70
East Lincoln 21 24 20 16 81
Bandys 19 16 17 18 70
East Lincoln (11-0, 20-1): Sidney Dollar 16, Myles Adams 3, John Bean 19, Justin Kuthan 18, Allden Horne 14, Ben Zirkle 3, Ethan Staples 0, Petey Nichols 2, Jeremiah Jones 6
Bandys (3-8, 8-10): Chase Clanton 2, Hunter Clanton 0, Charlie Styborski 21, Davis Clanton 19, Tyler Reed 2, Spencer Ledford 16, Zack Wright 4, Quentin Maddox 3, Luke Hajnacki 1, Nash Shook 2
Of note: East Lincoln has won 12 games in a row on the season and have defeated the Trojans 22 straight games dating back to the 2004-2005 season.
Fort Mill 17 14 17 26 74
Northwestern 23 9 29 17 78
Fort Mill- Jacobi Wright 27, Keyan Mims 16, Will Ross 12, Carson Morton 10, Lawrence Adams 7, Tearance Darby 2
Northwestern- Mason Griggs 18, Zay Martin 15, Ashton Parker 13, Ger’Cari Caldwell 12, Zuric Harvey 6, AJ Thompson 5, Joel haney 5, Derron King 2, Isiah reid 2
Tuesday’s Mecklenburg Capsules
BERRY 66, SOUTH MECK 64
South Meck - 22 16 12 14 = 64
Berry - 18 15 18 15 = 66
South Meck: Joseph Ferrante 21, Ben Hollifield 14, Barrett Funderburke 1, Cole Mallory 6, Matt Kupreanik 8, Donte Wiggins 5, Trent Lose 4, Zae Robinson 2, Darien Hayes 2, Dashawn White 1
Berry: Maurice Brown 17, Darius Best 22, Elijah Smith 14, Anthony Moore 2, DeAngelo Gladden 2, Dashaun Connor 9
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 64, INDIAN TRAIL SUN VALLEY 35
CCHS 16 17 14 17-- 64
Records: Metrolina Christian Academy: Overall 20-10, Conference (7-4)
Notes: Sr. Tate Johnson 18pts (4 threes), 13rebs, 4asts; Metrolina Christian plays in the 1st round of the 4A NCISAA tournament against TBD on February 12th at time TBD.
Tuesday’s Regional Capsules
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 68, MARION MCDOWELL 59
Alexander Central 8 20 23 17 -- 68
McDowell 16 10 16 17 -- 59
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 68 -- Jem Lowrance 16, Lyndon Strickland 12, Wooten 5, Stikeleather 5, Evan Presnell 13, Benfield 4, Elder 2, Walker 5, Kerley 6
MCDOWELL 59 -- Randolph 2, Trent Lewis 13, Dylan McRary 11, JC Olivo 18, Qualique Garner 13, Boyce 2
LINCOLN CHARTER 79, GASTONIA HIGHLAND TECH 41
Weddington 8 15 10 34 -- 67
Marvin Ridge 15 14 16 27 -- 72
Weddington 67 - Chase Lowe - 19, Dixie - 14, Applegate - 12, Van Gundy - 6, Noch - 4, Wetherbee - 2, Bowen - 5, Frazier - 5
Marvin Ridge 72 --J. Monk -17, Bohannan - 14, Caldwell - 12, Peterson - 9, McDermott - 9, Cameron - 6, Mcinnis -4, Graham - 1
Notable: Chase Lowe (Weddington 6-3 freshman guard), had 19 points (13 in the fourth Quarter), 18 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals.
Union - 8 19 13 18 59
Parkwood 12 12 10 13 47
Piedmont 27 18 25 4 74
Parkwood 47 -- Massey 3, Rankin 8, Jackson 2, Ivey 8, Tyson 10, Clary 8, Smiley 2, Robinson 6
Piedmont 74 -- Josiah Hall 12, Cade Tyson 16, Pollock 6, Watkins 7, Alec Topper 12, Quame McClendon 12, Morris 2, Biolcati 7
Notes: Piedmont moves to 9-13 and 4-8 in SCC; Parkwood falls to 5-16 and 0-12 in SCC
