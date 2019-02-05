Tuesday’s Boys Roundup: no buzzer-beater! Charlotte Catholic rolls past Sun Valley

Elevator
↑Charlotte Catholic: After winning three of their last four games via buzzer-beaters, Charlotte Catholic (14-7, 10-1 Southern Carolinas) beat Sun Valley (14-7, 9-3) 64-35 in a first-place game. The Cougars have won eight straight and got 12 points from Colin Thomas. Sun Valley scored just 20 points in the first three quarters.
↑Charlotte Christian: beat rival Providence Day 66-36 to win a second straight CISAA conference championship. The Knights (26-1, 8-0) are ranked No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16. Christian led by five points at halftime against a Charger team missing three key players, including leading scorer Cyncier Harrison (flu). JC Tharrington had 11 points and 11 assists for Charlotte Christian, which held Providence Day to 10 second half points.
↑Marshville Forest Hills: Sweet 16 No. 5 Yellow Jackets (20-2, 8-0) whipped Mount Pleasant (17-4, 6-2) 91-58 to clinch a fourth straight Rocky River title. Trey Belin had 21 points for Forest Hills.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
Quick Links
Meet UNC’s latest football recruit, a 6-8, 300-pounder who just started playing
Tuesday’s boys basketball capsules 02.05.19
Tuesday’s Girls Roundup: Butler, Hickory Ridge set up Super Showdown + capsules, Sweet 16, more
Rocky River retires football jersey of Green Bay Packers DB Aaron Rodgers thinks will be a star
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Raquan Brown, Butler: game-high 22 points in a 54-52 win over Independence. Butler (16-5, 9-2) ended Independence’s 24-game regular-season conference win streak. Butler’s Christian Peters made two late 3s to turn a 51-48 deficit into a win.
Jackson Gabriel, Lincoln Charter: made 7-of-11 3-point attempts in a 79-41 win over Gastonia Highland Tech Tuesday. Gabriel had 21 points and needs 15 more made 3-pointers to become the all-time leader in N.C. history.
Lane Harrill, Cherryville: 30 points, 10 rebounds in a 60-48 win over Bessemer CIty. Harrill scored 28 points in the first three quarters. Teammate Lavonte Hughes, a sophomore, had 14 points, nine assists. Justice Davis led Bessemer with 21.
DJ Nix, Concord Cannon: freshman had 25 points, nine rebounds, four steals in a 51-43 win over Concord Cannon. Fellow freshman Jaden Bradley, a Rivals top five national recruit, had 17 points, seven assists.
Luke Stankavage, Ardrey Kell: 27 points in a win over Harding that clinched second place in the SoMeck conference. Stankavage made 7-of-7 free throw attempts.
Comments