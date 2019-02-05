Prep Insider Blog

Prep Insider

Tuesday’s Boys Roundup: no buzzer-beater! Charlotte Catholic rolls past Sun Valley

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 05, 2019 11:11 PM

The Call with Butler’s Raquan Brown 02.05.19

An emotional Butler High senior Raquan Brown after his team upset Independence 54-52 on the road to end the Patriots long conference win streak and jump back into the Southwestern 4A championship race
By
Up Next
An emotional Butler High senior Raquan Brown after his team upset Independence 54-52 on the road to end the Patriots long conference win streak and jump back into the Southwestern 4A championship race
By

Elevator

Charlotte Catholic: After winning three of their last four games via buzzer-beaters, Charlotte Catholic (14-7, 10-1 Southern Carolinas) beat Sun Valley (14-7, 9-3) 64-35 in a first-place game. The Cougars have won eight straight and got 12 points from Colin Thomas. Sun Valley scored just 20 points in the first three quarters.

Charlotte Christian: beat rival Providence Day 66-36 to win a second straight CISAA conference championship. The Knights (26-1, 8-0) are ranked No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16. Christian led by five points at halftime against a Charger team missing three key players, including leading scorer Cyncier Harrison (flu). JC Tharrington had 11 points and 11 assists for Charlotte Christian, which held Providence Day to 10 second half points.

Marshville Forest Hills: Sweet 16 No. 5 Yellow Jackets (20-2, 8-0) whipped Mount Pleasant (17-4, 6-2) 91-58 to clinch a fourth straight Rocky River title. Trey Belin had 21 points for Forest Hills.

Quick Links

At Covenant Day, a little known football recruit named Wisdom Asaboro is beginning to turn heads in the recruiting world. As signing day approaches Wednesday, Asaboro has more than 15 offers from Power 5 programs. He’s 6-8, 290 pounds

By

Meet UNC’s latest football recruit, a 6-8, 300-pounder who just started playing

Tuesday’s boys basketball capsules 02.05.19

Tuesday’s Girls Roundup: Butler, Hickory Ridge set up Super Showdown + capsules, Sweet 16, more

Rocky River retires football jersey of Green Bay Packers DB Aaron Rodgers thinks will be a star

Tuesday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Raquan Brown, Butler: game-high 22 points in a 54-52 win over Independence. Butler (16-5, 9-2) ended Independence’s 24-game regular-season conference win streak. Butler’s Christian Peters made two late 3s to turn a 51-48 deficit into a win.

Jackson Gabriel, Lincoln Charter: made 7-of-11 3-point attempts in a 79-41 win over Gastonia Highland Tech Tuesday. Gabriel had 21 points and needs 15 more made 3-pointers to become the all-time leader in N.C. history.

Lane Harrill, Cherryville: 30 points, 10 rebounds in a 60-48 win over Bessemer CIty. Harrill scored 28 points in the first three quarters. Teammate Lavonte Hughes, a sophomore, had 14 points, nine assists. Justice Davis led Bessemer with 21.

DJ Nix, Concord Cannon: freshman had 25 points, nine rebounds, four steals in a 51-43 win over Concord Cannon. Fellow freshman Jaden Bradley, a Rivals top five national recruit, had 17 points, seven assists.

Luke Stankavage, Ardrey Kell: 27 points in a win over Harding that clinched second place in the SoMeck conference. Stankavage made 7-of-7 free throw attempts.

After a win in a rivalry game with Independence, Butler High's Michala Funderburk took The Call to discuss bouncing back from two ACL injuries, legitimate state championship chances and Friday's showdown with No. 1 Hickory Ridge

By

  Comments  

things to do