Four days of NCHSAA swimming, diving championships begin Wednesday

Four days of N.C. High School Athletic Association swimming and diving championships begin Wednesday with the 4A diving finals in Greensboro.
By Saturday, girls’ and boys’ state champions will be crowned in the 1A/2A, 3A and 4A divisions.
Diving finals take place at the Greensboro Aquatic Center, with 4A girls at 1:45 p.m. and the boys following on Wednesday. The 3A finals will take place Thursday at the same time and location, followed by the 1A-2A finals Friday.
Swim championships are scheduled for the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary.
Those begin with the 4A finals Thursday, followed by 3A Friday and 1A-2A Saturday. Preliminary heats start at 9 a.m. each day, with the finals at 4:45 p.m.
Several Charlotte-area schools are expected to compete for team titles.
Defending 4A girls’ champion Hough and South Mecklenburg, which finished third a year ago, lead that division. The South Mecklenburg boys, second a year ago to Cary Green Hope, won last week’s 4A West Regional and figure to contend for state honors again.
Providence and Ardrey Kell also figure in the state title picture.
In 3A girls, Charlotte Catholic is the defending state champion, with Marvin Ridge (second) and Weddington (fourth) also contending a year ago. Those three teams, along with Waxhaw Cuthbertson, were West Regional leaders last weekend.
Defending 3A boys state champion Marvin Ridge is expected to battle Chapel Hill, East Chapel Hill and Charlotte Catholic for the team title again.
Raleigh Charter swept the 1A-2A girls and boys state titles a year ago and is a championship contender again. Community School of Davidson, Lake Norman Charter, Christ the King and Mooresville Pine Lake Prep figure to be in the title picture.
▪ The N.C. Independent Schools Division I, Division II and Division III state championships are Monday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
