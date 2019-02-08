South Meck, Hough girls finish second at NCHSAA 4A swim championships

Two Mecklenburg County teams finished second at the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state championships Thursday in Cary.
Raleigh Leesville Road won the girls championship with 256 points. Reigning three-time champion Hough finished second (241).
South Mecklenburg finished second to Cary Green Hope in the boys championship race. Green Hope had 267 points, winning its fourth championship and back-to-back titles.
South Meck (192) was second and Ardrey Kell (185) was third.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
Individually, Myers Park’s Jack Walker won two titles and set two state championship records in both events -- an all-classification record of 1:35.34 in the 200 freestyle; and he won the 500 freestyle in 4:20.67, nearly five seconds better than the previous record.
Hopewell’s Markus Wennborg, an N.C. State recruit, won the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.
▪ Other area girls winners included Hough’s Kensley Merritt (200 free); Myers Park’s Olwyn Bartis (100 free); South Meck’s Ellie Marquardt (500 free); Myers Park 200 free relay (Janie Smith, Maya Gendzel, Liza Whitmire, Olywn Bartis)
Other area boys winners included South Meck’s Luke Foster (diving); South Meck’s Garrett Boone (100 free); and Hugh Svendsen (100 back)
NCHSAA 4A Swim Results
Comments