Friday’s boys basketball capsules 02.08.19

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 08, 2019 11:18 PM

After leading his team to a win over Berry, Ardrey Kell star Christian Pickens took The Call to talk about his team's win streak, its playoff chances and why the Knights don't get enough respect statewide. Shot Feb. 8, 2019
Friday’s Sweet 16 Capsules

NO. 1 CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 78, CONCORD CANNON 49



CANNON - 12 15 9 13 - 49
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN - 18 18 25 17 - 78


CANNON - H. Alexander 8, Lancaster 2, Bradley 24, Moss 8, Meeks 2, Nix 6


CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN - Seth Bennett 16, Efosa U-Edosomwan 14, Hudson 14, Lash 6, Tharrington 22, Jones 4, Drees 2.


NOTES: Charlotte Christian used a 25-9 third quarter to open up the game in a CISAA battle at Cannon. JC Tharrington led the way with a huge game, recording 22 points on 6 made 3’s to go a long with 7 assists. Seth Bennett had 16 points and 6 assists while Paul Hudson had 14 points and 9 rebounds. Efosa E-Udosmwan also had 14 points in the victory. The Knights finished the regular season 27-1 and a perfect 10-0 in CISAA conference play. Jaden Bradley paced Cannon with a game high 24 points.


RECORDS: CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN: 27-1 (10-0 CISAA)
CANNON: 17-12 (5-5 CISAA)



NO. 4 INDEPENDENCE 86, GARINGER 23

Garinger 0 10 6 7 –23

Independence 25 34 13 18—86

Garinger 23—Kamara 2, Rivers 12, Carr 3, Monroe 2, Browning 4

Independence 86- Smith 7, Anthony Allen 16, Amonti Burton 13, Milton 6, McKee 6, Pauldin 6, Miller 5, Harris 4, Omarion Bodrick 10, Grissette 7, Little 6,

Notable: Anthony Allen 16 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, & 1 steal; Amonti Burton 13 points, 5 rebounds, & 1 steal; Omarion Bodrick 10 points, 6 rebounds, & 3 assists

NO. 5 MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 117, CENTRAL ACADEMY 23

Central Academy 5 1 7 10 -- 23

Forest Hills 38 33 24 22 -- 117



CENTRAL ACADEMY 23 -- Wyatt 14, Austin 5, Juan 2



FOREST HILLS 117 -- Nas Tyson 20, Jai Rorie 19, Brandon Barrier 16, Jalen Huntley 14, Trey Belin 13, Jamylan Blakeney 12, Wright 7, Richardson 5, K. Tyson 4, Hester 4, Massey 2



Records: Central Academy 2-21 (0-9) Forest Hills 21-2 (9-0)



Notes: On Senior night, the five Forest Hills Seniors (Nas Tyson, Cam Richardson, Trey Belin, Jai Rorie, Keeshawn Tyson) became Union County’s all-time winningest class. Their four-year record is 105 wins and 12 losses. Nas Tyson also become the 2nd player in Union County history to score his 2,000th career point.

NO. 6 MORGANTON FREEDOM 92, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 45

Alexander Central 12 10 14 9 -- 45

Freedom 21 30 28 13 -- 92

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 45 -- Jem Lowrance 13, Stickland 6, Wooten 2, Stikeleather 5, Presnell 4, Benfield 2, Walker 2, Maddox Kerley 11

FREEDOM 92 -- Birchfield 6, Fletcher Abee 25, Jakari Dula 19, Michael Logan 10, Freeman 9, Moore 2, Hemphill 2, Rice 9, Davis 6, Johnson

Records: Freedom 21-1, 12-0; Alexander 15-7 8-4

NO. 7 VANCE 71, LAKE NORMAN 56

Lake Norman 17 . 12 . 11 . 16 -- 56
Vance 15 . 17 . 21 . 18 -- 71


Lake Norman: Zane Haglan 16, Zach Schulz 14, Adams 8, Welsh 8, Hodges 3, Taylor 3, Edmonson 2, Rossi 2


Vance: Brandon Beidleman 21, Ralph Black 17, Sanford 8, Ransom 8, Vinson 4, Blake 3, Saunds 3, Dixon 2, Hodges 2, Barnes 2, Hill 1


Records: Lake Norman (10-12, 3-9) . Vance (17-4, 8-4)



Notable: Black 17 points, 6 steals, 4 assists; Beidleman 21 points, 7 steals, 6 assists


NO. 8 WEST CHARLOTTE 64, HOUGH 41



WC 19 8 25 11 63

Hough 7 15 6. 9 41



WC Quinton Thomas 22 Cartier Jernigan 17 Patrick Williams 16 Dow 5 Magness 3



Hough Nick Shayack 13 Graham Worland 10 McCormick 8 Richel 7 Brissette 3

NO. 9 NORTH MECKLENBURG 102, MALLARD CREEK 67

Mallard Creek 11 17 18 21 – 67

North Meck 20 19 25 38 – 102

MC: Demetrius Dixon 18, Justin Taylor 18, Kam Ross 16, Ravenel 6, Cummings 3, Washington 2, Baker 2, Kirby 2

NM: Tristan Maxwell 39, Chris Ford 25, Shamann Artis 21, Stewart 8, Williams 5, Givens 2, Stallings 2

NO. 10 OLYMPIC 68, PROVIDENCE 30

Olympic 18 22 15 13 68

Providence 2 14 12 2 30


Olympic: Josh Banks 18, Deonte Randolph 14 pts & 10 rebs, Charles Bryson 11, Taurus Ragin 11, Chris Gilmore 2, Asil Hoyle 2, Trevon Williams 8, Joe Rogers 2.


Providence: Mulkey 11, Schroeder 9, Paul 2, Williams 2, Cicco 6.


NO. 11 ARDREY KELL 76, BERRY 55



Ardrey Kell: 21 18 24 13 -- 76
Berry: 11 13 14 17


Ardrey Kell: Christian Pickens 22, Kameron Flynn 18, Luke Stankavage 14, Jarrett 8, Carver 4, Testa 3, Smith 3.


Berry: Connor 23, Best 11, Brown 7.


Notes: Christian Pickens had a double double with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assist. Ardrey Kell moves to 18-4 (9-2) and takes on Olympic Tuesday night.

NO. 13 FORT MILL NATION FORD 73, NO. 14 FORT MILL 71

Nation Ford 20 20 22 11 -- 73

Fort Mill 14 16 18 23 -- 71

NATION FORD 73 -- McCable, Khy Smith 18, Zeb Graham 22, Alston 9, Malik Bryant 11, Burnham 4

FORT MILL 71 -- Adams 7, Jacobi Wright 27, Ross 6, Carson Morton 15, Keyan Mims 14, Sanders 2

Records: Nation Ford 22-4, 8-0 Region III 5A; Fort Mill 5-3 region; Fort Mill Nation Ford wins second straight region championship.

NO. 16 MYERS PARK 65, EAST MECKLENBURG 62

Myers Park - 11 15 26 13 = 65
East Meck - 17 21 10 14 = 62


Myers Park - Kameron Mack 16, Drake Maye 14, Duwe Farris 10, Terrence Johnson 9, Xavier McKelvy 8, Caleb McReed 6, Jordan Bly 2


Myers Park 16-6, 10-2

Friday’s Mecklenburg County Capsules

BUTLER 69, HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 53

Butler 13 18 16 22 69

Hickory Ridge 16 11 12 14 53

Butler: Raquan Brown 21, Brayden Dixon 11, Jordan McPhatter 11, Rajuan Connor 10, Peters 7, Stinson 5, Payne 4

Hickory Ridge: Fearne 15, Minlend 10, Lubamba 8, Clifton 7, Bagnasco 5, Perry 3, Ardrey 3, Hunter 2

Notes: Butler moves to 17-5 (10-2 conference). Hickory Ridge moves to 11-10 (6-6 conference).

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 56, MONROE 35

CCHS 10 17 16 13-- 56

MHS 6 7 10 12-- 35


CCHS- Colin Thomas 14, David Pino 13, Robbe 6, Pitt 5, Dooley 2, Graham 2, Dortch 3, Dumser 5, McArdle 3


MHS- Shaleak Knotts 14, Shepard 8, Streater 4, Chamber 2, Huntley 7


CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 66, COVENANT DAY 53


Country Day (66) 17 23 22 4

Covenant Day (53) 11 15 15 12



Country Day - 66 Alex Tabor 22, Richard Gillespie 14, McLaurin 9, W. Gillespie 7, Krisko 6, Williams 5, Ray 2, Mitchell 1



Covenant Day - 53 Hamidou Sidibe 24, Landen King 11, Jiang 6, Ross 4, Dahlberg 4, Kelada 4, Manges 2



Notable: Alex Tabor 22 pts. (6-10 three pointers); Richard Gillespie 14pts., 7rebs., 3blks.; Rylan McLaurin 9pts., 8ast., 6stls.



Records: Country Day 17-11

Covenant Day 5-16



COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 54, QUEENS GRANT 42



Queen’s Grant - 15 8 7 12 - 42
Comm Sch Dav - 9 13 15 17 - 54


Queen’s Grant (17-7, 9-3) - Jah’Quez Sanders 13, Ahmad McKnight 10, Boyette 8, Craig 6, Murphy 2, Westbrook 2, Williams 1


Comm Sch Davidson (19-3, 11-1) - Brandon Ellington 23, Sage Alexander 11, Boone 6, Renshaw 6, Fekete 4, Bragg 2, Johnson 2


Notable: Sr SG Brandon Ellington powered the Spartans to their 7th win in a row and 19th in their last 20 games going 8-14 from the floor (7-11 2s; 1-3 3s, 6-7 FTs). He had 10 rebounds...CSD has a 2 game lead in the Conference race with 2 games to go and series sweeps over the 2nd (Queens Grant), 3rd (Mountain Island Charter) and 4th (Pine Lake Prep) place teams.


DAVIDSON DAY 74, CALVARY DAY 46



DDS - 22 12 21 19= 74

CDS- 8 8 22 8= 46

DDS: Bryce Alfino 19, Adam Brazil 13, Breunig 8, CJ Huntley 10, Robinson 2, Joel Baucom 16, Coble 6

CDS: Lanning 4, Jackson Gammons 16, Cobb 2, Gullege 3, Wilkins 8, Hooten 2, Harris 9, Smith 2

Records: Davidson Day Patriots: 19-4

Game Stats: The Patriots made 15 threes; Jr. Soph. Bryce Alfino added 19 points (3 threes); Sophomore Joel Baucom added 16 pts. (4 threes); Juniors Adam Brazil and Will Coble both had 6 assists; Jr. Mark Breunig had 8 pts,, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Notes: The Patriots played without leading scorer Jr. Jackson Threadgill (flu); Davidson Day, who has missed the State Tournament for the past three seasons, awaits word on their seeding for next week’s State Tournament. The NCISAA Selection Committee meets this Sunday (2/10).

NORTH GASTON 75, BOILING SPRINGS CREST 61

North Gaston 12 19 21 23 75

Crest 10 21 7 23 61



North Gaston - Tyrese McNeal 17, Drew Shaw 16, LT Thomas 11, Jackson Finger 10, Zack Summerville 10, Crosby 6, Walker 3, Fitzpatrick 2



Crest - Jason Wray 26, Merritt 11, Borders 8, Adams 7, Leach 5, Smith 2,



Notes: North Gaston had all five starters in double figures. The Wildcats improve to 10-12 and 6-6 in the Big South conference

PINE LAKE PREP 93, BRADFORD PREP 40

Bradford - 13 10 11 6 - 40

Pine Lake - 21 31 25 17 - 93


BP - Mouer 9 Edwards 7 Simotwo 6 Zeigler Bellinger 5 Hart 4 Strickland 2 Cunningham 2


PLP - Justin Workman 34 Luke Johnson 10 Cornacchione 9 Morgan 8 Doroodchi 8 Houchins 6 Shirley 5 Wagner 4 Finizio 3 D. Workman 3 Shope 3


PROVIDENCE DAY 55, CHARLOTTE LATIN 42


Latin 6 0 13 23 42

Providence Day 13 12 11 19 55

CL: Randy Johnson 12, Bennett Smith 14, Calton 14, Felkner 2



PDS: Patterson 4, Cyncier Harrison 20, Michael Zanoni 15, Cowan 2, Ratchford 6, Miralia 8



Records: PDS (13-15, 4-6) CL (15-9, 6-4)

SOUTH MECKLENBURG 55, HARDING 50



South Meck - 10 9 14 21 = 54

Harding - 9 8 22 11 = 50



South Meck: Donte Wiggins 19, Joseph Ferrante 5, Cole Mallory 2, Matt Kupreanik 6, Zae Robinson 3, Dashawn White 4, Darien Hayes 3, Trent Lose 4, Ben Hollifield 8



Note: Donte Wiggins led a south Meck comeback with 17 fourth quarter points. Donte had 19 points, 5 blocks, 6 steals and 7 rebounds.



Harding: Tyson Bowman 14, Kobe Funderburk 14, Shaleek Campbell 14, Jaleb Grant 2, Bralen Hamrick 2, Anthony 2, Taylor 2

Friday’s Regional Capsules

CATAWBA BANDYS 74, WEST LINCOLN 31

BHS - 17 17 25 15 = 74

WLHS - 12 11 3 5 = 31

BHS: Logan Dutka 19, Macy Rummage 16, Emma Dutka 12, April De La Canal 8, Laci Paul 6, Asisa McLean 4, Olivia Little 3, Caroline Mirman 2, Sydney Wilson 2, Ashley Wagner 2

WLHS: K. Gilmore 12, M. Chapman 5, K. Willis 4, C. Elmore 4, S. Baucom 3, M. Wyant 3

Records: BHS Lady Trojans: Overall 12 - 7. Conf. 6 - 6.

CHRIST THE KING 92, STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN 43

SCS 15 12 13 3 43

CTK 23 27 27 15 92



SCS-Lishe 2, Mason 8, Smith 2, Holland 4, White 6, Crounce 11, S Holland 8, Godwin 2



CTK-Clapp 6, Zuhosky 25, Stanley 4, Kuhn 10, Schroeder 8, Steele 8, Hendershott 17, Todd 11, Polo 3

Notes: Jack Zuhosky scored 25 points including seven three pointers to lead Christ the King past Statesville Christian 92-43. Andrew Hendershott (17 pts, 8 assists, 5 steals, and 5 rebounds) and Nick Todd (11 points, 7 steals) also had strong games. Senior John Kuhn also chipped in with 10 points and 5 rebounds on senior night.

CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 75, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 66

Northside Christian Academy 17 11 17 21 66
Concord First Assembly 20 19 17 19 75


Northside: Hood-Schfino 4, Jaden Seymour 30, Cortez Marion-Holmes 10, Tucker 7, Hubert 5, Glynn Hubbard III 10



CFA: Latta 6, Eli Cupples 12, Garrett Hiem 12, Benham 8, Isaac Booth 11, Butler 9, Olatunji 4, Cheick Traore 13


Notes: First Assembly wins MAC championship.

GASTONIA ASHBROOK 63, STUART CRAMER 54

ASH 17 17 15 14 63
SC 14 18 7 15 54


Ashbrook - Chris Britt 21, Justin Watkins 19, James Dotson 14, Greg Brockington 7, Tykel Roseboro 2


Ashbrook now 15-7 overall and 10-2 Big South 3A Conference

INDIAN TRAIL SUN VALLEY 65, MARVIN RIDGE 63

Sun Valley 12 6 21 15 11= 65

Marvin Ridge 16 20 9 9 9= 63

Sun Valley: Justin Morton 11, Michael Grovanz 14, Walker 4, Clyburn 6, Raheem Howard 11, Dorian Shinhoster 19

Marvin Ridge: Monk 11, Bohanah 15, Cameron 2, Peterson 19, Cadwell 9, McDermott 6, Graham 1

Records: Sun Valley 15-7 (10-3); Marvin Ridge 12-10 (7-6)

LINCOLN CHARTER 89, THOMAS JEFFERSON 49

Lincoln Charter 25 25 20 20 89
Thomas Jefferson 14 9 9 17 49


Lincoln Charter: Hunter Herrick 14, Troy Fulton 12, Anthony Breland 12, Levontae Knox 11, Holm 9, Cogan 8, Gabriel 6, Fricker 4, Bush 3, Reitler 3, Williamson 2, McCall 1,


Thomas Jefferson: Camper 17, Hicks 14, McMullens 9, Martin 3, Kennedy 3, Watkins 2


Lincoln Charter 17-6 6-1

VALDESE DRAUGHN 64, EAST BURKE 60

East Burke . 12 . 18 . 12 . 18 -- 60
Draughn 12 . 19 . 18 . 15 -- 64


East Burke 60 -- Cam Propst 17, Aaron Morrison 16, Brittain 8, Shuford 6, Lor 5, Coble 4, Teague 2, Ward 2



Draughn 64 -- Jeremiah Daye 27, Eli Poteet 14, Pritchard 9, Treadway 6, Robinson 4, Gray 2, Abee 2


Records: Draughn 16-5 (8-2 NFAC), East Burke 5-18 (3-8 NFAC)


Langston Wertz Jr.

Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.”

