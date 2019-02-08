Friday’s boys basketball capsules 02.08.19

Friday’s Sweet 16 Capsules
NO. 1 CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 78, CONCORD CANNON 49
NO. 4 INDEPENDENCE 86, GARINGER 23
Garinger 0 10 6 7 –23
Independence 25 34 13 18—86
Garinger 23—Kamara 2, Rivers 12, Carr 3, Monroe 2, Browning 4
Independence 86- Smith 7, Anthony Allen 16, Amonti Burton 13, Milton 6, McKee 6, Pauldin 6, Miller 5, Harris 4, Omarion Bodrick 10, Grissette 7, Little 6,
Notable: Anthony Allen 16 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, & 1 steal; Amonti Burton 13 points, 5 rebounds, & 1 steal; Omarion Bodrick 10 points, 6 rebounds, & 3 assists
NO. 5 MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 117, CENTRAL ACADEMY 23
Central Academy 5 1 7 10 -- 23
Forest Hills 38 33 24 22 -- 117
CENTRAL ACADEMY 23 -- Wyatt 14, Austin 5, Juan 2
FOREST HILLS 117 -- Nas Tyson 20, Jai Rorie 19, Brandon Barrier 16, Jalen Huntley 14, Trey Belin 13, Jamylan Blakeney 12, Wright 7, Richardson 5, K. Tyson 4, Hester 4, Massey 2
Records: Central Academy 2-21 (0-9) Forest Hills 21-2 (9-0)
Notes: On Senior night, the five Forest Hills Seniors (Nas Tyson, Cam Richardson, Trey Belin, Jai Rorie, Keeshawn Tyson) became Union County’s all-time winningest class. Their four-year record is 105 wins and 12 losses. Nas Tyson also become the 2nd player in Union County history to score his 2,000th career point.
NO. 6 MORGANTON FREEDOM 92, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 45
Alexander Central 12 10 14 9 -- 45
Freedom 21 30 28 13 -- 92
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 45 -- Jem Lowrance 13, Stickland 6, Wooten 2, Stikeleather 5, Presnell 4, Benfield 2, Walker 2, Maddox Kerley 11
FREEDOM 92 -- Birchfield 6, Fletcher Abee 25, Jakari Dula 19, Michael Logan 10, Freeman 9, Moore 2, Hemphill 2, Rice 9, Davis 6, Johnson
Records: Freedom 21-1, 12-0; Alexander 15-7 8-4
NO. 7 VANCE 71, LAKE NORMAN 56
WC 19 8 25 11 63
Hough 7 15 6. 9 41
WC Quinton Thomas 22 Cartier Jernigan 17 Patrick Williams 16 Dow 5 Magness 3
Hough Nick Shayack 13 Graham Worland 10 McCormick 8 Richel 7 Brissette 3
Mallard Creek 11 17 18 21 – 67
North Meck 20 19 25 38 – 102
MC: Demetrius Dixon 18, Justin Taylor 18, Kam Ross 16, Ravenel 6, Cummings 3, Washington 2, Baker 2, Kirby 2
NM: Tristan Maxwell 39, Chris Ford 25, Shamann Artis 21, Stewart 8, Williams 5, Givens 2, Stallings 2
NO. 10 OLYMPIC 68, PROVIDENCE 30
Olympic 18 22 15 13 68
NO. 13 FORT MILL NATION FORD 73, NO. 14 FORT MILL 71
Nation Ford 20 20 22 11 -- 73
Fort Mill 14 16 18 23 -- 71
NATION FORD 73 -- McCable, Khy Smith 18, Zeb Graham 22, Alston 9, Malik Bryant 11, Burnham 4
FORT MILL 71 -- Adams 7, Jacobi Wright 27, Ross 6, Carson Morton 15, Keyan Mims 14, Sanders 2
Records: Nation Ford 22-4, 8-0 Region III 5A; Fort Mill 5-3 region; Fort Mill Nation Ford wins second straight region championship.
NO. 16 MYERS PARK 65, EAST MECKLENBURG 62
Friday’s Mecklenburg County Capsules
BUTLER 69, HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 53
Butler 13 18 16 22 69
Hickory Ridge 16 11 12 14 53
Butler: Raquan Brown 21, Brayden Dixon 11, Jordan McPhatter 11, Rajuan Connor 10, Peters 7, Stinson 5, Payne 4
Hickory Ridge: Fearne 15, Minlend 10, Lubamba 8, Clifton 7, Bagnasco 5, Perry 3, Ardrey 3, Hunter 2
Notes: Butler moves to 17-5 (10-2 conference). Hickory Ridge moves to 11-10 (6-6 conference).
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 56, MONROE 35
CCHS 10 17 16 13-- 56
Country Day (66) 17 23 22 4
Covenant Day (53) 11 15 15 12
Country Day - 66 Alex Tabor 22, Richard Gillespie 14, McLaurin 9, W. Gillespie 7, Krisko 6, Williams 5, Ray 2, Mitchell 1
Covenant Day - 53 Hamidou Sidibe 24, Landen King 11, Jiang 6, Ross 4, Dahlberg 4, Kelada 4, Manges 2
Notable: Alex Tabor 22 pts. (6-10 three pointers); Richard Gillespie 14pts., 7rebs., 3blks.; Rylan McLaurin 9pts., 8ast., 6stls.
Records: Country Day 17-11
Covenant Day 5-16
COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 54, QUEENS GRANT 42
Notable: Sr SG Brandon Ellington powered the Spartans to their 7th win in a row and 19th in their last 20 games going 8-14 from the floor (7-11 2s; 1-3 3s, 6-7 FTs). He had 10 rebounds...CSD has a 2 game lead in the Conference race with 2 games to go and series sweeps over the 2nd (Queens Grant), 3rd (Mountain Island Charter) and 4th (Pine Lake Prep) place teams.
DDS - 22 12 21 19= 74
CDS- 8 8 22 8= 46
DDS: Bryce Alfino 19, Adam Brazil 13, Breunig 8, CJ Huntley 10, Robinson 2, Joel Baucom 16, Coble 6
CDS: Lanning 4, Jackson Gammons 16, Cobb 2, Gullege 3, Wilkins 8, Hooten 2, Harris 9, Smith 2
Records: Davidson Day Patriots: 19-4
Game Stats: The Patriots made 15 threes; Jr. Soph. Bryce Alfino added 19 points (3 threes); Sophomore Joel Baucom added 16 pts. (4 threes); Juniors Adam Brazil and Will Coble both had 6 assists; Jr. Mark Breunig had 8 pts,, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists.
Notes: The Patriots played without leading scorer Jr. Jackson Threadgill (flu); Davidson Day, who has missed the State Tournament for the past three seasons, awaits word on their seeding for next week’s State Tournament. The NCISAA Selection Committee meets this Sunday (2/10).
NORTH GASTON 75, BOILING SPRINGS CREST 61
North Gaston 12 19 21 23 75
Crest 10 21 7 23 61
North Gaston - Tyrese McNeal 17, Drew Shaw 16, LT Thomas 11, Jackson Finger 10, Zack Summerville 10, Crosby 6, Walker 3, Fitzpatrick 2
Crest - Jason Wray 26, Merritt 11, Borders 8, Adams 7, Leach 5, Smith 2,
Notes: North Gaston had all five starters in double figures. The Wildcats improve to 10-12 and 6-6 in the Big South conference
PINE LAKE PREP 93, BRADFORD PREP 40
Bradford - 13 10 11 6 - 40
Latin 6 0 13 23 42
Providence Day 13 12 11 19 55
CL: Randy Johnson 12, Bennett Smith 14, Calton 14, Felkner 2
PDS: Patterson 4, Cyncier Harrison 20, Michael Zanoni 15, Cowan 2, Ratchford 6, Miralia 8
Records: PDS (13-15, 4-6) CL (15-9, 6-4)
South Meck - 10 9 14 21 = 54
Harding - 9 8 22 11 = 50
South Meck: Donte Wiggins 19, Joseph Ferrante 5, Cole Mallory 2, Matt Kupreanik 6, Zae Robinson 3, Dashawn White 4, Darien Hayes 3, Trent Lose 4, Ben Hollifield 8
Note: Donte Wiggins led a south Meck comeback with 17 fourth quarter points. Donte had 19 points, 5 blocks, 6 steals and 7 rebounds.
Harding: Tyson Bowman 14, Kobe Funderburk 14, Shaleek Campbell 14, Jaleb Grant 2, Bralen Hamrick 2, Anthony 2, Taylor 2
Friday’s Regional Capsules
CATAWBA BANDYS 74, WEST LINCOLN 31
BHS - 17 17 25 15 = 74
WLHS - 12 11 3 5 = 31
BHS: Logan Dutka 19, Macy Rummage 16, Emma Dutka 12, April De La Canal 8, Laci Paul 6, Asisa McLean 4, Olivia Little 3, Caroline Mirman 2, Sydney Wilson 2, Ashley Wagner 2
WLHS: K. Gilmore 12, M. Chapman 5, K. Willis 4, C. Elmore 4, S. Baucom 3, M. Wyant 3
Records: BHS Lady Trojans: Overall 12 - 7. Conf. 6 - 6.
CHRIST THE KING 92, STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN 43
SCS 15 12 13 3 43
CTK 23 27 27 15 92
SCS-Lishe 2, Mason 8, Smith 2, Holland 4, White 6, Crounce 11, S Holland 8, Godwin 2
CTK-Clapp 6, Zuhosky 25, Stanley 4, Kuhn 10, Schroeder 8, Steele 8, Hendershott 17, Todd 11, Polo 3
Notes: Jack Zuhosky scored 25 points including seven three pointers to lead Christ the King past Statesville Christian 92-43. Andrew Hendershott (17 pts, 8 assists, 5 steals, and 5 rebounds) and Nick Todd (11 points, 7 steals) also had strong games. Senior John Kuhn also chipped in with 10 points and 5 rebounds on senior night.
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 75, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 66
GASTONIA ASHBROOK 63, STUART CRAMER 54
INDIAN TRAIL SUN VALLEY 65, MARVIN RIDGE 63
Sun Valley 12 6 21 15 11= 65
Marvin Ridge 16 20 9 9 9= 63
Sun Valley: Justin Morton 11, Michael Grovanz 14, Walker 4, Clyburn 6, Raheem Howard 11, Dorian Shinhoster 19
Marvin Ridge: Monk 11, Bohanah 15, Cameron 2, Peterson 19, Cadwell 9, McDermott 6, Graham 1
Records: Sun Valley 15-7 (10-3); Marvin Ridge 12-10 (7-6)
LINCOLN CHARTER 89, THOMAS JEFFERSON 49
VALDESE DRAUGHN 64, EAST BURKE 60
