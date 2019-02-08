Friday’s boys roundup: Tristan Maxwell’s big night sparks North Meck blowout of Mallard Creek

Elevator
↑Fletcher Abee, Morganton Freedom: made 7-of-11 3-points in a 92-45 win over Alexander Central. Abee finished with 25 points, three assists, three steals and two rebounds.
↑Providence Day defense: After losing to Charlotte Latin on a Randy Johnson buzzer-beater two weeks ago, the Chargers got revenge by playing staunch defense in a 55-42 home win Friday. Latin managed six points in the first half.
↑Jack Zuhosky, Christ The King: made seven 3-point shots in a 92-43 win over Statesviille Christian. Zuhosky had 25 points. Teammates Andrew Hendershott had 17 points, eight assists, five steals and five rebounds.
↑Davidson Day: made 15 3-point shots in a 74-46 win over Calvary Day. Sophomore Bryce Alfino scored a game-high 19 points and made three 3-point shots. Sophomore Joel Baucom (16 points) made four. Davidson Day played without leading scorer Jackson Threadgill (flu).
Tristan Maxwell, North Mecklenburg: Sparked a 102-67 win over rival Mallard Creek with one of the biggest nights of his career. Maxwell made 14-of-23 field goal attempts, 4-of-7 3-point attempts and had four assists and three rebounds. He finished with career-high 39 points, including 21 in one quarter.
Christian Pickens, Ardrey Kell: 22 points, 11 rebounds, six assists in a 76-55 win over Berry. Ardrey Kell (18-4, 9-2 SoMeck) locked up second place behind conference champ Olympic. Kam Flynn added 18 points, five rebounds and four assists.
JC Tharrington, Charlotte Christian: 22 points, seven assists for the CISAA champions in a 78-49 win at Concord Cannon. Tharrington, an App State recruit, made six 3-point shots.
Nas Tyson, Marshville Forest Hills: scored his 2,000th career point this week and had 20 in Friday’s 117-23 win over Monroe Central Academy. He joins former Unionville Piedmont star Hunter Tyson, now at Clemson, as the only two Union County players to score 2K. Also, the five Forest Hills seniors (Tyson, Cam Richardson, Trey Belin, Jai Rorie, Keeshawn Tyson) became Union County’s all-time winningest class with a four-year record of 105-12.
Donte Wiggins, South Mecklenburg: scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to spark a big comeback in a 54-40 win over Harding. South outscored the Rams 21-10 in the fourth quarter. Wiggins finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, six steals and five blocks.
